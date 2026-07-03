- Use Strict Types: Always select the correct data type for columns. Numeric and date fields should use appropriate numeric and date types rather than general-purpose String types. This ensures correct semantics for filtering and aggregations.
- Avoid nullable Columns: Nullable columns introduce additional overhead by maintaining separate columns for tracking null values. Only use Nullable if explicitly required to distinguish between empty and null states. Otherwise, default or zero-equivalent values typically suffice. For further information on why this type should be avoided unless needed, see Avoid nullable Columns.
- Minimize Numeric Precision: Select numeric types with minimal bit-width that still accommodate the expected data range. For instance, prefer UInt16 over Int32 if negative values aren’t needed, and the range fits within 0–65535.
- Optimize Date and Time Precision: Choose the most coarse-grained date or datetime type that meets query requirements. Use Date or Date32 for date-only fields, and prefer DateTime over DateTime64 unless millisecond or finer precision is essential.
- Leverage LowCardinality and Specialized Types: For columns with fewer than approximately 10,000 unique values, use LowCardinality types to significantly reduce storage through dictionary encoding. Similarly, use FixedString only when the column values are strictly fixed-length strings (e.g., country or currency codes), and prefer Enum types for columns with a finite set of possible values to enable efficient storage and built-in data validation.
- Enums for data validation: The Enum type can be used to efficiently encode enumerated types. Enums can either be 8 or 16 bits, depending on the number of unique values they’re required to store. Consider using this if you need either the associated validation at insert time (undeclared values will be rejected) or wish to perform queries which exploit a natural ordering in the Enum values e.g. imagine a feedback column containing user responses Enum(’:(’ = 1, ’:|’ = 2, ’:)’ = 3).
ExampleClickHouse offers built-in tools to streamline type optimization. For example, schema inference can automatically identify initial types. Consider the Stack Overflow dataset, publicly available in Parquet format. Running a simple schema inference via the
DESCRIBE command provides an initial non-optimized schema.
By default, ClickHouse maps these to equivalent Nullable types. This is preferred as the schema is based on a sample of the rows only.
DESCRIBE TABLE s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/posts/*.parquet')
SETTINGS describe_compact_output = 1
┌─name───────────────────────┬─type──────────────────────────────┐
│ Id │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ PostTypeId │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ AcceptedAnswerId │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ CreationDate │ Nullable(DateTime64(3, 'UTC')) │
│ Score │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ ViewCount │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ Body │ Nullable(String) │
│ OwnerUserId │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ OwnerDisplayName │ Nullable(String) │
│ LastEditorUserId │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ LastEditorDisplayName │ Nullable(String) │
│ LastEditDate │ Nullable(DateTime64(3, 'UTC')) │
│ LastActivityDate │ Nullable(DateTime64(3, 'UTC')) │
│ Title │ Nullable(String) │
│ Tags │ Nullable(String) │
│ AnswerCount │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ CommentCount │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ FavoriteCount │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ ContentLicense │ Nullable(String) │
│ ParentId │ Nullable(String) │
│ CommunityOwnedDate │ Nullable(DateTime64(3, 'UTC')) │
│ ClosedDate │ Nullable(DateTime64(3, 'UTC')) │
└────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────┘
22 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.130 sec.
By applying our early simple rules to our posts table, we can identify an optimal type for each column:
Note below we use the glob pattern *.parquet to read all files in the stackoverflow/parquet/posts folder.
|Column
|Is Numeric
|Min, Max
|Unique Values
|Nulls
|Comment
|Optimized Type
PostTypeId
|Yes
|1, 8
|8
|No
Enum('Question' = 1, 'Answer' = 2, 'Wiki' = 3, 'TagWikiExcerpt' = 4, 'TagWiki' = 5, 'ModeratorNomination' = 6, 'WikiPlaceholder' = 7, 'PrivilegeWiki' = 8)
AcceptedAnswerId
|Yes
|0, 78285170
|12282094
|Yes
|Differentiate Null with 0 value
|UInt32
CreationDate
|No
|2008-07-31 21:42:52.667000000, 2024-03-31 23:59:17.697000000
|-
|No
|Millisecond granularity isn’t required, use DateTime
|DateTime
Score
|Yes
|-217, 34970
|3236
|No
|Int32
ViewCount
|Yes
|2, 13962748
|170867
|No
|UInt32
Body
|No
|-
|-
|No
|String
OwnerUserId
|Yes
|-1, 4056915
|6256237
|Yes
|Int32
OwnerDisplayName
|No
|-
|181251
|Yes
|Consider Null to be empty string
|String
LastEditorUserId
|Yes
|-1, 9999993
|1104694
|Yes
|0 is an unused value can be used for Nulls
|Int32
LastEditorDisplayName
|No
|-
|70952
|Yes
|Consider Null to be an empty string. Tested LowCardinality and no benefit
|String
LastEditDate
|No
|2008-08-01 13:24:35.051000000, 2024-04-06 21:01:22.697000000
|-
|No
|Millisecond granularity isn’t required, use DateTime
|DateTime
LastActivityDate
|No
|2008-08-01 12:19:17.417000000, 2024-04-06 21:01:22.697000000
|-
|No
|Millisecond granularity isn’t required, use DateTime
|DateTime
Title
|No
|-
|-
|No
|Consider Null to be an empty string
|String
Tags
|No
|-
|-
|No
|Consider Null to be an empty string
|String
AnswerCount
|Yes
|0, 518
|216
|No
|Consider Null and 0 to same
|UInt16
CommentCount
|Yes
|0, 135
|100
|No
|Consider Null and 0 to same
|UInt8
FavoriteCount
|Yes
|0, 225
|6
|Yes
|Consider Null and 0 to same
|UInt8
ContentLicense
|No
|-
|3
|No
|LowCardinality outperforms FixedString
|LowCardinality(String)
ParentId
|No
|-
|20696028
|Yes
|Consider Null to be an empty string
|String
CommunityOwnedDate
|No
|2008-08-12 04:59:35.017000000, 2024-04-01 05:36:41.380000000
|-
|Yes
|Consider default 1970-01-01 for Nulls. Millisecond granularity isn’t required, use DateTime
|DateTime
ClosedDate
|No
|2008-09-04 20:56:44, 2024-04-06 18:49:25.393000000
|-
|Yes
|Consider default 1970-01-01 for Nulls. Millisecond granularity isn’t required, use DateTime
|DateTime
This results in the following optimized schema (with respect to types):
TipIdentifying the type for a column relies on understanding its numeric range and number of unique values. To find the range of all columns, and the number of distinct values, you can use the simple query
SELECT * APPLY min, * APPLY max, * APPLY uniq FROM table FORMAT Vertical. We recommend performing this over a smaller subset of the data as this can be expensive.
CREATE TABLE posts
(
Id Int32,
PostTypeId Enum('Question' = 1, 'Answer' = 2, 'Wiki' = 3, 'TagWikiExcerpt' = 4, 'TagWiki' = 5,
'ModeratorNomination' = 6, 'WikiPlaceholder' = 7, 'PrivilegeWiki' = 8),
AcceptedAnswerId UInt32,
CreationDate DateTime,
Score Int32,
ViewCount UInt32,
Body String,
OwnerUserId Int32,
OwnerDisplayName String,
LastEditorUserId Int32,
LastEditorDisplayName String,
LastEditDate DateTime,
LastActivityDate DateTime,
Title String,
Tags String,
AnswerCount UInt16,
CommentCount UInt8,
FavoriteCount UInt8,
ContentLicense LowCardinality(String),
ParentId String,
CommunityOwnedDate DateTime,
ClosedDate DateTime
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple()
Avoid nullable columns
Nullable column (e.g.
Nullable(String)) creates a separate column of
UInt8 type. This additional column has to be processed every time a user works with a Nullable column. This leads to additional storage space used and almost always negatively affects performance.
To avoid
Nullable columns, consider setting a default value for that column. For example, instead of:
use
CREATE TABLE default.sample
(
`x` Int8,
`y` Nullable(Int8)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY x
Consider your use case; a default value may be inappropriate.
CREATE TABLE default.sample2
(
`x` Int8,
`y` Int8 DEFAULT 0
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY x