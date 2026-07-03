PrerequisitesFor the examples in this article you will need:
- to have a running instance of ClickHouse server
- have
curlinstalled. On Ubuntu or Debian, run
sudo apt install curlor refer to this documentation for installation instructions.
OverviewThe HTTP interface lets you use ClickHouse on any platform from any programming language in the form of a REST API. The HTTP interface is more limited than the native interface, but it has better language support. By default,
clickhouse-server listens on the following ports:
- port 8123 for HTTP
- port 8443 for HTTPS can be enabled
GET / request without any parameters, a 200 response code is returned along with the string “Ok.”:
“Ok.” is the default value defined in
$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/'
Ok.
http_server_default_response and can be changed if desired.
Also see: HTTP response codes caveats.
Web user interfaceClickHouse includes a web user interface, which can be accessed from the following address:
The web UI supports displaying progress during query runtime, query cancellation, and result streaming. It has a secret feature for displaying charts and graphs for query pipelines. After executing a query successfully, a download button appears that allows you to download the query results in various formats including CSV, TSV, JSON, JSONLines, Parquet, Markdown, or any custom format supported by ClickHouse. The download feature uses the query cache to efficiently retrieve results without re-executing the query. It will download the full result set even if the UI displayed only a single page out of many. The web UI is designed for professionals like you. In health-check scripts use the
http://localhost:8123/play
GET /ping request. This handler always returns “Ok.” (with a line feed at the end). Available from version 18.12.13. See also
/replicas_status to check replica’s delay.
$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/ping'
Ok.
$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/replicas_status'
Ok.
Querying over HTTP/HTTPSTo query over HTTP/HTTPS there are three options:
- send the request as a URL ‘query’ parameter
- using the POST method.
- Send the beginning of the query in the ‘query’ parameter, and the rest using POST
If successful, you receive the 200 response code and the result in the response body. If an error occurs, you receive the 500 response code and an error description text in the response body. Requests using GET are ‘readonly’. This means that for queries that modify data, you can only use the POST method. You can send the query itself either in the POST body or in the URL parameter. Let’s look at some examples. In the example below curl is used to send the query
The size of the URL is limited to 1 MiB by default, this can be changed with the
http_max_uri_size setting.
SELECT 1. Note the use of URL encoding for the space:
%20.
command
curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT%201'
In this example wget is used with the
Response
1
-nv (non-verbose) and
-O- parameters to output the result to the terminal.
In this case it isn’t necessary to use URL encoding for the space:
command
wget -nv -O- 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT 1'
In this example we pipe a raw HTTP request into netcat:
1
command
echo -ne 'GET /?query=SELECT%201 HTTP/1.0\r\n\r\n' | nc localhost 8123
As you can see, the
response
HTTP/1.0 200 OK
X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"1","read_bytes":"1","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"1","result_rows":"0","result_bytes":"0","elapsed_ns":"4505959","memory_usage":"1111711"}
Date: Tue, 11 Nov 2025 18:16:01 GMT
Connection: Close
Content-Type: text/tab-separated-values; charset=UTF-8
Access-Control-Expose-Headers: X-ClickHouse-Query-Id,X-ClickHouse-Summary,X-ClickHouse-Server-Display-Name,X-ClickHouse-Format,X-ClickHouse-Timezone,X-ClickHouse-Exception-Code,X-ClickHouse-Exception-Tag
X-ClickHouse-Server-Display-Name: MacBook-Pro.local
X-ClickHouse-Query-Id: ec0d8ec6-efc4-4e1d-a14f-b748e01f5294
X-ClickHouse-Format: TabSeparated
X-ClickHouse-Timezone: Europe/London
X-ClickHouse-Exception-Tag: dngjzjnxkvlwkeua
1
curl command is somewhat inconvenient in that spaces must be URL escaped.
Although
wget escapes everything itself, we don’t recommend using it because it doesn’t work well over HTTP 1.1 when using keep-alive and Transfer-Encoding: chunked.
If part of the query is sent in the parameter, and part in the POST, a line feed is inserted between these two data parts. For example, this won’t work:
$ echo 'SELECT 1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/' --data-binary @-
1
$ echo 'SELECT 1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=' --data-binary @-
1
$ echo '1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT' --data-binary @-
1
By default, data is returned in the
$ echo 'ECT 1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SEL' --data-binary @-
Code: 59, e.displayText() = DB::Exception: Syntax error: failed at position 0: SEL
ECT 1
, expected One of: SHOW TABLES, SHOW DATABASES, SELECT, INSERT, CREATE, ATTACH, RENAME, DROP, DETACH, USE, SET, OPTIMIZE., e.what() = DB::Exception
TabSeparated format.
The
FORMAT clause is used in the query to request any other format. For example:
command
wget -nv -O- 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT 1, 2, 3 FORMAT JSON'
You can use the
Response
{
"meta":
[
{
"name": "1",
"type": "UInt8"
},
{
"name": "2",
"type": "UInt8"
},
{
"name": "3",
"type": "UInt8"
}
],
"data":
[
{
"1": 1,
"2": 2,
"3": 3
}
],
"rows": 1,
"statistics":
{
"elapsed": 0.000515,
"rows_read": 1,
"bytes_read": 1
}
}
default_format URL parameter or the
X-ClickHouse-Format header to specify a default format other than
TabSeparated.
You can use POST method with parameterized queries. The parameters are specified using curly braces with the parameter name and type, like
$ echo 'SELECT 1 FORMAT Pretty' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?' --data-binary @-
┏━━━┓
┃ 1 ┃
┡━━━┩
│ 1 │
└───┘
{name:Type}. The parameter values are passed with the
param_name:
$ curl -X POST -F 'query=select {p1:UInt8} + {p2:UInt8}' -F "param_p1=3" -F "param_p2=4" 'http://localhost:8123/'
7
Insert queries over HTTP/HTTPSThe
POST method of transmitting data is necessary for
INSERT queries. In this case, you can write the beginning of the query in the URL parameter, and use POST to pass the data to insert. The data to insert could be, for example, a tab-separated dump from MySQL. In this way, the
INSERT query replaces
LOAD DATA LOCAL INFILE from MySQL.
ExamplesTo create a table:
To use the familiar
$ echo 'CREATE TABLE t (a UInt8) ENGINE = Memory' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/' --data-binary @-
INSERT query for data insertion:
To send data separately from the query:
$ echo 'INSERT INTO t VALUES (1),(2),(3)' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/' --data-binary @-
Any data format can be specified. For example, the ‘Values’ format, the same format as the one used when writing
$ echo '(4),(5),(6)' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=INSERT%20INTO%20t%20VALUES' --data-binary @-
INSERT INTO t VALUES, can be specified:
To insert data from a tab-separated dump, specify the corresponding format:
$ echo '(7),(8),(9)' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=INSERT%20INTO%20t%20FORMAT%20Values' --data-binary @-
To read the table contents:
$ echo -ne '10\n11\n12\n' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=INSERT%20INTO%20t%20FORMAT%20TabSeparated' --data-binary @-
$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT%20a%20FROM%20t'
7
8
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
4
5
6
To delete the table:
Data is output in a random order due to parallel query processing
For successful requests that don’t return a data table, an empty response body is returned.
$ echo 'DROP TABLE t' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/' --data-binary @-
CompressionCompression can be used to reduce network traffic when transmitting a large amount of data, or for creating dumps that are immediately compressed. You can use the internal ClickHouse compression format when transmitting data. The compressed data has a non-standard format, and you need the
clickhouse-compressor program to work with it. It is installed by default with the
clickhouse-client package.
To increase the efficiency of data insertion, disable server-side checksum verification by using the
http_native_compression_disable_checksumming_on_decompress setting.
If you specify
compress=1 in the URL, the server will compress the data it sends to you. If you specify
decompress=1 in the URL, the server will decompress the data which you pass in the
POST method.
You can also choose to use HTTP compression. ClickHouse supports the following compression methods:
gzip
br
deflate
xz
zstd
lz4
bz2
snappy
POST request, append the request header
Content-Encoding: compression_method.
In order for ClickHouse to compress the response, append the
Accept-Encoding: compression_method header to the request.
You can configure the data compression level using the
http_zlib_compression_level setting for all compression methods.
Some HTTP clients might decompress data from the server by default (with
gzip and
deflate) and you might get decompressed data even if you use the compression settings correctly.
ExamplesTo send compressed data to the server:
To receive the compressed data archive from the server:
echo "SELECT 1" | gzip -c | \
curl -sS --data-binary @- -H 'Content-Encoding: gzip' 'http://localhost:8123/'
To receive compressed data from the server, using gunzip to receive decompressed data:
curl -vsS "http://localhost:8123/?enable_http_compression=1" \
-H 'Accept-Encoding: gzip' --output result.gz -d 'SELECT number FROM system.numbers LIMIT 3'
zcat result.gz
0
1
2
curl -sS "http://localhost:8123/?enable_http_compression=1" \
-H 'Accept-Encoding: gzip' -d 'SELECT number FROM system.numbers LIMIT 3' | gunzip -
0
1
2
Default databaseYou can use the
database URL parameter or the
X-ClickHouse-Database header to specify the default database.
By default, the database that is registered in the server settings is used as the default database. Out of the box, this is the database called
echo 'SELECT number FROM numbers LIMIT 10' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?database=system' --data-binary @-
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
default. Alternatively, you can always specify the database using a dot before the table name.
AuthenticationThe username and password can be indicated in one of three ways:
- Using HTTP Basic Authentication.
echo 'SELECT 1' | curl 'http://user:password@localhost:8123/' -d @-
- In the
userand
passwordURL parameters
echo 'SELECT 1' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?user=user&password=password' -d @-
- Using the ‘X-ClickHouse-User’ and ‘X-ClickHouse-Key’ headers
If the user name isn’t specified, then the
echo 'SELECT 1' | curl -H 'X-ClickHouse-User: user' -H 'X-ClickHouse-Key: password' 'http://localhost:8123/' -d @-
default name is used. If the password isn’t specified, then an empty password is used.
You can also use the URL parameters to specify any settings for processing a single query or entire profiles of settings.
For example:
http://localhost:8123/?profile=web&max_rows_to_read=1000000000&query=SELECT+1
For more information see:
$ echo 'SELECT number FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?' --data-binary @-
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Using ClickHouse sessions in the HTTP protocolYou can also use ClickHouse sessions in the HTTP protocol. To do this, you need to add the
session_id
GET parameter to the request. You can use any string as the session ID.
By default, the session is terminated after 60 seconds of inactivity. To change this timeout (in seconds), modify the
default_session_timeout setting in the server configuration, or add the
session_timeout
GET parameter to the request.
To check the session status, use the
session_check=1 parameter. Only one query at a time can be executed within a single session.
You can receive information about the progress of a query in the
X-ClickHouse-Progress response headers. To do this, enable
send_progress_in_http_headers.
Below is an example of the header sequence:
The possible header fields are:
X-ClickHouse-Progress: {"read_rows":"261636","read_bytes":"2093088","total_rows_to_read":"1000000","elapsed_ns":"14050417","memory_usage":"22205975"}
X-ClickHouse-Progress: {"read_rows":"654090","read_bytes":"5232720","total_rows_to_read":"1000000","elapsed_ns":"27948667","memory_usage":"83400279"}
X-ClickHouse-Progress: {"read_rows":"1000000","read_bytes":"8000000","total_rows_to_read":"1000000","elapsed_ns":"38002417","memory_usage":"80715679"}
Running requests don’t stop automatically if the HTTP connection is lost. Parsing and data formatting are performed on the server-side, and using the network might be ineffective. The following optional parameters exist:
|Header field
|Description
read_rows
|Number of rows read.
read_bytes
|Volume of data read in bytes.
total_rows_to_read
|Total number of rows to be read.
written_rows
|Number of rows written.
written_bytes
|Volume of data written in bytes.
elapsed_ns
|Query runtime in nanoseconds.
memory_usage
|Memory in bytes used by the query. (Available from v25.11)
The HTTP interface allows passing external data (external temporary tables) for querying. For more information, see “External data for query processing”.
|Parameters
|Description
query_id (optional)
|Can be passed as the query ID (any string).
replace_running_query
quota_key (optional)
|Can be passed as the quota key (any string). “Quotas”
Response bufferingResponse buffering can be enabled on the server-side. The following URL parameters are provided for this purpose:
buffer_size
wait_end_of_query
buffer_size determines the number of bytes in the result to buffer in the server memory. If a result body is larger than this threshold, the buffer is written to the HTTP channel, and the remaining data is sent directly to the HTTP channel.
To ensure that the entire response is buffered, set
wait_end_of_query=1. In this case, the data that isn’t stored in memory will be buffered in a temporary server file.
For example:
curl -sS 'http://localhost:8123/?max_result_bytes=4000000&buffer_size=3000000&wait_end_of_query=1' -d 'SELECT toUInt8(number) FROM system.numbers LIMIT 9000000 FORMAT RowBinary'
Setting a role with query parametersThis feature was added in ClickHouse 24.4. In specific scenarios, setting the granted role first might be required before executing the statement itself. However, it isn’t possible to send
SET ROLE and the statement together, as multi-statements aren’t allowed:
The command above results in an error:
curl -sS "http://localhost:8123" --data-binary "SET ROLE my_role;SELECT * FROM my_table;"
To overcome this limitation, use the
Code: 62. DB::Exception: Syntax error (Multi-statements are not allowed)
role query parameter instead:
This is the equivalent of executing
curl -sS "http://localhost:8123?role=my_role" --data-binary "SELECT * FROM my_table;"
SET ROLE my_role before the statement.
Additionally, it is possible to specify multiple
role query parameters:
In this case,
curl -sS "http://localhost:8123?role=my_role&role=my_other_role" --data-binary "SELECT * FROM my_table;"
?role=my_role&role=my_other_role works similarly to executing
SET ROLE my_role, my_other_role before the statement.
HTTP response codes caveatsBecause of limitations of the HTTP protocol, a HTTP 200 response code doesn’t guarantee that a query was successful. Here is an example:
The reason for this behavior is the nature of the HTTP protocol. The HTTP header is sent first with an HTTP code of 200, followed by the HTTP body, and then the error is injected into the body as plain text. This behavior is independent of the format used, whether it’s
curl -v -Ss "http://localhost:8123/?max_block_size=1&query=select+sleepEachRow(0.001),throwIf(number=2)from+numbers(5)"
* Trying 127.0.0.1:8123...
...
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
...
Code: 395. DB::Exception: Value passed to 'throwIf' function is non-zero: while executing 'FUNCTION throwIf(equals(number, 2) :: 1) -> throwIf(equals(number, 2))
Native,
TSV, or
JSON; the error message will always be in the middle of the response stream.
You can mitigate this problem by enabling
wait_end_of_query=1 (Response Buffering). In this case, sending of the HTTP header is delayed until the entire query is resolved. This however, doesn’t completely solve the problem because the result must still fit within the
http_response_buffer_size, and other settings like
send_progress_in_http_headers can interfere with the delay of the header.
Such exceptions in ClickHouse have consistent exception format as below irrespective of which format used (eg.
Native,
TSV,
JSON, etc) when
http_write_exception_in_output_format=0 (default) . Which makes it easy to parse and extract error messages on the client side.
Where
\r\n
__exception__\r\n
<TAG>\r\n
<error message>\r\n
<message_length> <TAG>\r\n
__exception__\r\n
<TAG> is a 16 byte random tag, which is the same tag sent in the
X-ClickHouse-Exception-Tag response header.
The
<error message> is the actual exception message (exact length can be found in
<message_length>). The whole exception block described above can be up to 16 KiB.
Here is an example in
JSON format
Here is similar example but in
$ curl -v -Ss "http://localhost:8123/?max_block_size=1&query=select+sleepEachRow(0.001),throwIf(number=2)from+numbers(5)+FORMAT+JSON"
...
{
"meta":
[
{
"name": "sleepEachRow(0.001)",
"type": "UInt8"
},
{
"name": "throwIf(equals(number, 2))",
"type": "UInt8"
}
],
"data":
[
{
"sleepEachRow(0.001)": 0,
"throwIf(equals(number, 2))": 0
},
{
"sleepEachRow(0.001)": 0,
"throwIf(equals(number, 2))": 0
}
__exception__
dmrdfnujjqvszhav
Code: 395. DB::Exception: Value passed to 'throwIf' function is non-zero: while executing 'FUNCTION throwIf(equals(__table1.number, 2_UInt8) :: 1) -> throwIf(equals(__table1.number, 2_UInt8)) UInt8 : 0'. (FUNCTION_THROW_IF_VALUE_IS_NON_ZERO) (version 25.11.1.1)
262 dmrdfnujjqvszhav
__exception__
CSV format
$ curl -v -Ss "http://localhost:8123/?max_block_size=1&query=select+sleepEachRow(0.001),throwIf(number=2)from+numbers(5)+FORMAT+CSV"
...
<
0,0
0,0
__exception__
rumfyutuqkncbgau
Code: 395. DB::Exception: Value passed to 'throwIf' function is non-zero: while executing 'FUNCTION throwIf(equals(__table1.number, 2_UInt8) :: 1) -> throwIf(equals(__table1.number, 2_UInt8)) UInt8 : 0'. (FUNCTION_THROW_IF_VALUE_IS_NON_ZERO) (version 25.11.1.1)
262 rumfyutuqkncbgau
__exception__
Queries with parametersYou can create a query with parameters and pass values for them from the corresponding HTTP request parameters. For more information, see Queries with Parameters for CLI.
Example
$ curl -sS "<address>?param_id=2¶m_phrase=test" -d "SELECT * FROM table WHERE int_column = {id:UInt8} and string_column = {phrase:String}"
Tabs in URL ParametersQuery parameters are parsed from the “escaped” format. This has some benefits, such as the possibility to unambiguously parse nulls as
\N. This means the tab character should be encoded as
\t (or
\ and a tab). For example, the following contains an actual tab between
abc and
123 and the input string is split into two values:
curl -sS "http://localhost:8123" -d "SELECT splitByChar('\t', 'abc 123')"
However, if you try to encode an actual tab using
['abc','123']
%09 in a URL parameter, it won’t get parsed properly:
If you’re using URL parameters, you will need to encode the
curl -sS "http://localhost:8123?param_arg1=abc%09123" -d "SELECT splitByChar('\t', {arg1:String})"
Code: 457. DB::Exception: Value abc 123 cannot be parsed as String for query parameter 'arg1' because it isn't parsed completely: only 3 of 7 bytes was parsed: abc. (BAD_QUERY_PARAMETER) (version 23.4.1.869 (official build))
\t as
%5C%09. For example:
curl -sS "http://localhost:8123?param_arg1=abc%5C%09123" -d "SELECT splitByChar('\t', {arg1:String})"
['abc','123']
Predefined HTTP InterfaceClickHouse supports specific queries through the HTTP interface. For example, you can write data to a table as follows:
ClickHouse also supports a Predefined HTTP Interface which can help you more easily integrate with third-party tools like Prometheus exporter. Let’s look at an example. First of all, add this section to your server configuration file.
$ echo '(4),(5),(6)' | curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=INSERT%20INTO%20t%20VALUES' --data-binary @-
http_handlers is configured to contain multiple
rule. ClickHouse will match the HTTP requests received to the predefined type in
rule and the first rule matched runs the handler. Then ClickHouse will execute the corresponding predefined query if the match is successful.
You can now request the URL directly for data in the Prometheus format:
config.xml
<http_handlers>
<rule>
<url>/predefined_query</url>
<methods>POST,GET</methods>
<handler>
<type>predefined_query_handler</type>
<query>SELECT * FROM system.metrics LIMIT 5 FORMAT Template SETTINGS format_template_resultset = 'prometheus_template_output_format_resultset', format_template_row = 'prometheus_template_output_format_row', format_template_rows_between_delimiter = '\n'</query>
</handler>
</rule>
<rule>...</rule>
<rule>...</rule>
</http_handlers>
Configuration options for
$ curl -v 'http://localhost:8123/predefined_query'
* Trying ::1...
* Connected to localhost (::1) port 8123 (#0)
> GET /predefined_query HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:8123
> User-Agent: curl/7.47.0
> Accept: */*
>
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
< Date: Tue, 28 Apr 2020 08:52:56 GMT
< Connection: Keep-Alive
< Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
< X-ClickHouse-Server-Display-Name: i-mloy5trc
< Transfer-Encoding: chunked
< X-ClickHouse-Query-Id: 96fe0052-01e6-43ce-b12a-6b7370de6e8a
< X-ClickHouse-Format: Template
< X-ClickHouse-Timezone: Asia/Shanghai
< Keep-Alive: timeout=10
< X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0","elapsed_ns":"662334","memory_usage":"8451671"}
<
# HELP "Query" "Number of executing queries"
# TYPE "Query" counter
"Query" 1
# HELP "Merge" "Number of executing background merges"
# TYPE "Merge" counter
"Merge" 0
# HELP "PartMutation" "Number of mutations (ALTER DELETE/UPDATE)"
# TYPE "PartMutation" counter
"PartMutation" 0
# HELP "ReplicatedFetch" "Number of data parts being fetched from replica"
# TYPE "ReplicatedFetch" counter
"ReplicatedFetch" 0
# HELP "ReplicatedSend" "Number of data parts being sent to replicas"
# TYPE "ReplicatedSend" counter
"ReplicatedSend" 0
* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact
* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact
http_handlers work as follows.
rule can configure the following parameters:
method
headers
url
full_url
handler
-
methodis responsible for matching the method part of the HTTP request.
methodfully conforms to the definition of [
method]
(https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Methods) in the HTTP protocol. It is an optional configuration. If it isn’t defined in the
configuration file, it doesn’t match the method portion of the HTTP request.
-
urlis responsible for matching the URL part (path and query string) of the HTTP request. If the
urlprefixed with
regex:it expects RE2’s regular expressions. It is an optional configuration. If it isn’t defined in the configuration file, it doesn’t match the URL portion of the HTTP request.
-
full_urlsame as
url, but, includes complete URL, i.e.
schema://host:port/path?query_string. Note, ClickHouse doesn’t support “virtual hosts”, so the
hostis an IP address (and not the value of
Hostheader).
-
empty_query_string- ensures that there is no query string (
?query_string) in the request
-
headersare responsible for matching the header part of the HTTP request. It is compatible with RE2’s regular expressions. It is an optional configuration. If it isn’t defined in the configuration file, it doesn’t match the header portion of the HTTP request.
-
handlercontains the main processing part. It can have the following
type: And the following parameters:
query— use with
predefined_query_handlertype, executes query when the handler is called.
query_param_name— use with
dynamic_query_handlertype, extracts and executes the value corresponding to the
query_param_namevalue in HTTP request parameters.
status— use with
statictype, response status code.
content_type— use with any type, response content-type.
http_response_headers— use with any type, response headers map. Could be used to set content type as well.
response_content— use with
statictype, response content sent to client, when using the prefix ‘file://’ or ‘config://’, find the content from the file or configuration sends to client.
user- user to execute the query from (default user is
default). Note, you don’t need to specify password for this user.
-
types are discussed next.
predefined_query_handler
predefined_query_handler supports setting
Settings and
query_params values. You can configure
query in the type of
predefined_query_handler.
query value is a predefined query of
predefined_query_handler, which is executed by ClickHouse when an HTTP request is matched and the result of the query is returned. It is a must configuration.
The following example defines the values of
max_threads and
max_final_threads settings, then queries the system table to check whether these settings were set successfully.
For example:
To keep the default
handlers such as
query,
play,
ping, add the
<defaults/> rule.
<http_handlers>
<rule>
<url><![CDATA[regex:/query_param_with_url/(?P<name_1>[^/]+)]]></url>
<methods>GET</methods>
<headers>
<XXX>TEST_HEADER_VALUE</XXX>
<PARAMS_XXX><![CDATA[regex:(?P<name_2>[^/]+)]]></PARAMS_XXX>
</headers>
<handler>
<type>predefined_query_handler</type>
<query>
SELECT name, value FROM system.settings
WHERE name IN ({name_1:String}, {name_2:String})
</query>
</handler>
</rule>
<defaults/>
</http_handlers>
curl -H 'XXX:TEST_HEADER_VALUE' -H 'PARAMS_XXX:max_final_threads' 'http://localhost:8123/query_param_with_url/max_threads?max_threads=1&max_final_threads=2'
max_final_threads 2
max_threads 1
Virtual parameter
In addition to URL parameters, headers, and query parameters,
_request_body
predefined_query_handler supports a special virtual parameter
_request_body.
It contains the raw HTTP request body as a string.
This allows you to create flexible REST APIs that can accept arbitrary data formats and process them within your queries.
For example, you can use
_request_body to implement a REST endpoint that accepts JSON data in a POST request and inserts it into a table:
You can then send data to this endpoint:
<http_handlers>
<rule>
<methods>POST</methods>
<url>/api/events</url>
<handler>
<type>predefined_query_handler</type>
<query>
INSERT INTO events (id, data)
SELECT {id:UInt32}, {_request_body:String}
</query>
</handler>
</rule>
<defaults/>
</http_handlers>
curl -X POST 'http://localhost:8123/api/events?id=123' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{"user": "john", "action": "login", "timestamp": "2024-01-01T10:00:00Z"}'
In one
predefined_query_handler only one
query is supported.
dynamic_query_handlerIn
dynamic_query_handler, the query is written in the form of parameter of the HTTP request. The difference is that in
predefined_query_handler, the query is written in the configuration file.
query_param_name can be configured in
dynamic_query_handler.
ClickHouse extracts and executes the value corresponding to the
query_param_name value in the URL of the HTTP request. The default value of
query_param_name is
/query . It is an optional configuration. If there is no definition in the configuration file, the parameter isn’t passed in.
To experiment with this functionality, the following example defines the values of
max_threads and
max_final_threads and
queries whether the settings were set successfully.
Example:
<http_handlers>
<rule>
<headers>
<XXX>TEST_HEADER_VALUE_DYNAMIC</XXX> </headers>
<handler>
<type>dynamic_query_handler</type>
<query_param_name>query_param</query_param_name>
</handler>
</rule>
<defaults/>
</http_handlers>
curl -H 'XXX:TEST_HEADER_VALUE_DYNAMIC' 'http://localhost:8123/own?max_threads=1&max_final_threads=2¶m_name_1=max_threads¶m_name_2=max_final_threads&query_param=SELECT%20name,value%20FROM%20system.settings%20where%20name%20=%20%7Bname_1:String%7D%20OR%20name%20=%20%7Bname_2:String%7D'
max_threads 1
max_final_threads 2
static
static can return
content_type, status and
response_content.
response_content can return the specified content.
For example, to return a message “Say Hi!”:
<http_handlers>
<rule>
<methods>GET</methods>
<headers><XXX>xxx</XXX></headers>
<url>/hi</url>
<handler>
<type>static</type>
<status>402</status>
<content_type>text/html; charset=UTF-8</content_type>
<http_response_headers>
<Content-Language>en</Content-Language>
<X-My-Custom-Header>43</X-My-Custom-Header>
</http_response_headers>
<response_content>Say Hi!</response_content>
</handler>
</rule>
<defaults/>
</http_handlers>
http_response_headers could be used to set the content type instead of
content_type.
<http_handlers>
<rule>
<methods>GET</methods>
<headers><XXX>xxx</XXX></headers>
<url>/hi</url>
<handler>
<type>static</type>
<status>402</status>
#begin-highlight
<http_response_headers>
<Content-Type>text/html; charset=UTF-8</Content-Type>
<Content-Language>en</Content-Language>
<X-My-Custom-Header>43</X-My-Custom-Header>
</http_response_headers>
#end-highlight
<response_content>Say Hi!</response_content>
</handler>
</rule>
<defaults/>
</http_handlers>
Find the content from the configuration send to client.
curl -vv -H 'XXX:xxx' 'http://localhost:8123/hi'
* Trying ::1...
* Connected to localhost (::1) port 8123 (#0)
> GET /hi HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:8123
> User-Agent: curl/7.47.0
> Accept: */*
> XXX:xxx
>
< HTTP/1.1 402 Payment Required
< Date: Wed, 29 Apr 2020 03:51:26 GMT
< Connection: Keep-Alive
< Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
< Transfer-Encoding: chunked
< Keep-Alive: timeout=10
< X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0","elapsed_ns":"662334","memory_usage":"8451671"}
<
* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact
Say Hi!%
<get_config_static_handler><![CDATA[<html ng-app="SMI2"><head><base href="http://ui.tabix.io/"></head><body><div ui-view="" class="content-ui"></div><script src="http://loader.tabix.io/master.js"></script></body></html>]]></get_config_static_handler>
<http_handlers>
<rule>
<methods>GET</methods>
<headers><XXX>xxx</XXX></headers>
<url>/get_config_static_handler</url>
<handler>
<type>static</type>
<response_content>config://get_config_static_handler</response_content>
</handler>
</rule>
</http_handlers>
To find the content from the file send to client:
$ curl -v -H 'XXX:xxx' 'http://localhost:8123/get_config_static_handler'
* Trying ::1...
* Connected to localhost (::1) port 8123 (#0)
> GET /get_config_static_handler HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:8123
> User-Agent: curl/7.47.0
> Accept: */*
> XXX:xxx
>
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
< Date: Wed, 29 Apr 2020 04:01:24 GMT
< Connection: Keep-Alive
< Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8
< Transfer-Encoding: chunked
< Keep-Alive: timeout=10
< X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0","elapsed_ns":"662334","memory_usage":"8451671"}
<
* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact
<html ng-app="SMI2"><head><base href="http://ui.tabix.io/"></head><body><div ui-view="" class="content-ui"></div><script src="http://loader.tabix.io/master.js"></script></body></html>%
<http_handlers>
<rule>
<methods>GET</methods>
<headers><XXX>xxx</XXX></headers>
<url>/get_absolute_path_static_handler</url>
<handler>
<type>static</type>
<content_type>text/html; charset=UTF-8</content_type>
<http_response_headers>
<ETag>737060cd8c284d8af7ad3082f209582d</ETag>
</http_response_headers>
<response_content>file:///absolute_path_file.html</response_content>
</handler>
</rule>
<rule>
<methods>GET</methods>
<headers><XXX>xxx</XXX></headers>
<url>/get_relative_path_static_handler</url>
<handler>
<type>static</type>
<content_type>text/html; charset=UTF-8</content_type>
<http_response_headers>
<ETag>737060cd8c284d8af7ad3082f209582d</ETag>
</http_response_headers>
<response_content>file://./relative_path_file.html</response_content>
</handler>
</rule>
</http_handlers>
$ user_files_path='/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files'
$ sudo echo "<html><body>Relative Path File</body></html>" > $user_files_path/relative_path_file.html
$ sudo echo "<html><body>Absolute Path File</body></html>" > $user_files_path/absolute_path_file.html
$ curl -vv -H 'XXX:xxx' 'http://localhost:8123/get_absolute_path_static_handler'
* Trying ::1...
* Connected to localhost (::1) port 8123 (#0)
> GET /get_absolute_path_static_handler HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:8123
> User-Agent: curl/7.47.0
> Accept: */*
> XXX:xxx
>
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
< Date: Wed, 29 Apr 2020 04:18:16 GMT
< Connection: Keep-Alive
< Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
< Transfer-Encoding: chunked
< Keep-Alive: timeout=10
< X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0","elapsed_ns":"662334","memory_usage":"8451671"}
<
<html><body>Absolute Path File</body></html>
* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact
$ curl -vv -H 'XXX:xxx' 'http://localhost:8123/get_relative_path_static_handler'
* Trying ::1...
* Connected to localhost (::1) port 8123 (#0)
> GET /get_relative_path_static_handler HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:8123
> User-Agent: curl/7.47.0
> Accept: */*
> XXX:xxx
>
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
< Date: Wed, 29 Apr 2020 04:18:31 GMT
< Connection: Keep-Alive
< Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
< Transfer-Encoding: chunked
< Keep-Alive: timeout=10
< X-ClickHouse-Summary: {"read_rows":"0","read_bytes":"0","written_rows":"0","written_bytes":"0","total_rows_to_read":"0","elapsed_ns":"662334","memory_usage":"8451671"}
<
<html><body>Relative Path File</body></html>
* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact
redirect
redirect will do a
302 redirect to
location
For instance this is how you can automatically add set user to
play for ClickHouse play:
<clickhouse>
<http_handlers>
<rule>
<methods>GET</methods>
<url>/play</url>
<handler>
<type>redirect</type>
<location>/play?user=play</location>
</handler>
</rule>
</http_handlers>
</clickhouse>
HTTP response headersClickHouse allows you to configure custom HTTP response headers that can be applied to any kind of handler that can be configured. These headers can be set using the
http_response_headers setting, which accepts key-value pairs representing header names and their values. This feature is particularly useful for implementing custom security headers, CORS policies, or any other HTTP header requirements across your ClickHouse HTTP interface.
For example, you can configure headers for:
- Regular query endpoints
- Web UI
- Health check.
common_http_response_headers. These will be applied to all http handlers defined in the configuration.
The headers will be included in the HTTP response for every configured handler.
In the example below, every server response will contain two custom headers:
X-My-Common-Header and
X-My-Custom-Header.
<clickhouse>
<http_handlers>
<common_http_response_headers>
<X-My-Common-Header>Common header</X-My-Common-Header>
</common_http_response_headers>
<rule>
<methods>GET</methods>
<url>/ping</url>
<handler>
<type>ping</type>
<http_response_headers>
<X-My-Custom-Header>Custom indeed</X-My-Custom-Header>
</http_response_headers>
</handler>
</rule>
</http_handlers>
</clickhouse>
Valid JSON/XML response on exception during HTTP streamingWhile query execution occurs over HTTP an exception can happen when part of the data has already been sent. Usually an exception is sent to the client in plain text. Even if some specific data format was used to output data and the output may become invalid in terms of specified data format. To prevent it, you can use setting
http_write_exception_in_output_format (disabled by default) that will tell ClickHouse to write an exception in specified format (currently supported for XML and JSON* formats).
Examples:
$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT+number,+throwIf(number>3)+from+system.numbers+format+JSON+settings+max_block_size=1&http_write_exception_in_output_format=1'
{
"meta":
[
{
"name": "number",
"type": "UInt64"
},
{
"name": "throwIf(greater(number, 2))",
"type": "UInt8"
}
],
"data":
[
{
"number": "0",
"throwIf(greater(number, 2))": 0
},
{
"number": "1",
"throwIf(greater(number, 2))": 0
},
{
"number": "2",
"throwIf(greater(number, 2))": 0
}
],
"rows": 3,
"exception": "Code: 395. DB::Exception: Value passed to 'throwIf' function is non-zero: while executing 'FUNCTION throwIf(greater(number, 2) :: 2) -> throwIf(greater(number, 2)) UInt8 : 1'. (FUNCTION_THROW_IF_VALUE_IS_NON_ZERO) (version 23.8.1.1)"
}
$ curl 'http://localhost:8123/?query=SELECT+number,+throwIf(number>2)+from+system.numbers+format+XML+settings+max_block_size=1&http_write_exception_in_output_format=1'
<?xml version='1.0' encoding='UTF-8' ?>
<result>
<meta>
<columns>
<column>
<name>number</name>
<type>UInt64</type>
</column>
<column>
<name>throwIf(greater(number, 2))</name>
<type>UInt8</type>
</column>
</columns>
</meta>
<data>
<row>
<number>0</number>
<field>0</field>
</row>
<row>
<number>1</number>
<field>0</field>
</row>
<row>
<number>2</number>
<field>0</field>
</row>
</data>
<rows>3</rows>
<exception>Code: 395. DB::Exception: Value passed to 'throwIf' function is non-zero: while executing 'FUNCTION throwIf(greater(number, 2) :: 2) -> throwIf(greater(number, 2)) UInt8 : 1'. (FUNCTION_THROW_IF_VALUE_IS_NON_ZERO) (version 23.8.1.1)</exception>
</result>