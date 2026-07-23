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في هذا الدليل، ستتعلّم كيفية بناء AI Agent باستخدام Upsonic يمكنه التفاعل مع SQL playground الخاصة بـ ClickHouse باستخدام ClickHouse MCP server.
دفتر ملاحظات كمثاليمكن العثور على هذا المثال على شكل دفتر ملاحظات في مستودع الأمثلة.

المتطلبات الأساسية

  • ستحتاج إلى أن يكون بايثون مثبتًا على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى أن يكون pip مثبتًا على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى مفتاح واجهة برمجة تطبيقات OpenAI
يمكنك تنفيذ الخطوات التالية إما من مفسّر بايثون التفاعلي (REPL) أو عبر برنامج نصي.
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تثبيت المكتبات

ثبّت مكتبة mcp-agent عبر تشغيل الأوامر التالية:
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إعداد بيانات الاعتماد

بعد ذلك، ستحتاج إلى إدخال مفتاح واجهة برمجة تطبيقات OpenAI الخاص بك:
Response
بعد ذلك، حدِّد بيانات الاعتماد اللازمة للاتصال بـ ClickHouse SQL playground:
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تهيئة MCP Server ووكيل Upsonic

قم الآن بتهيئة ClickHouse MCP server للإشارة إلى ClickHouse SQL playground، ثم هيّئ الـ agent واطرح عليه سؤالاً:
Response
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