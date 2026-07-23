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في هذا الدليل، ستتعلّم كيفية إنشاء وكيل ذكاء اصطناعي باستخدام DSPy يمكنه التفاعل مع بيئة SQL التفاعلية الخاصة بـ ClickHouse باستخدام خادم ClickHouse MCP.

المتطلبات الأساسية

  • ستحتاج إلى تثبيت بايثون على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى تثبيت pip على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى مفتاح API من Anthropic، أو مفتاح API من موفّر LLM آخر
يمكنك تنفيذ الخطوات التالية إمّا من بايثون REPL أو عبر برنامج نصي.
دفتر ملاحظات مثاليمكن العثور على هذا المثال على هيئة دفتر ملاحظات في مستودع الأمثلة.
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تثبيت المكتبات

نفّذ الأوامر التالية باستخدام pip لتثبيت المكتبات المطلوبة:
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إعداد بيانات الاعتماد

بعد ذلك، ستحتاج إلى إدخال مفتاح واجهة برمجة تطبيقات Anthropic الخاص بك:
استخدام موفّر LLM آخرإذا لم يكن لديك مفتاح واجهة برمجة تطبيقات Anthropic، وكنت تريد استخدام موفّر LLM آخر، فيمكنك العثور على تعليمات إعداد بيانات الاعتماد في توثيق DSPy
بعد ذلك، حدِّد بيانات الاعتماد اللازمة للاتصال بـ ClickHouse SQL playground:
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تهيئة خادم MCP

الآن اضبط خادم ClickHouse MCP ليشير إلى ClickHouse SQL playground.
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تهيئة LLM

بعد ذلك، قم بتهيئة LLM باستخدام السطر التالي:
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تشغيل الوكيل

أخيرًا، قم بتهيئة الوكيل وتشغيله:
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