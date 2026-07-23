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في هذا الدليل، ستتعلّم كيفية إنشاء AI Agent باستخدام Agno يمكنه التفاعل مع بيئة SQL التفاعلية الخاصة بـ ClickHouse باستخدام خادم ClickHouse MCP.
دفتر ملاحظات المثاليمكن العثور على هذا المثال على شكل دفتر ملاحظات في مستودع الأمثلة.

المتطلبات الأساسية

  • ستحتاج إلى تثبيت بايثون على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى تثبيت pip على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى مفتاح API من Anthropic أو مفتاح API من موفّر LLM آخر
يمكنك تنفيذ الخطوات التالية إما من خلال بيئة REPL الخاصة ببايثون أو عبر برنامج نصي.
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تثبيت المكتبات

ثبّت مكتبة Agno عبر تشغيل الأوامر التالية:
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إعداد بيانات الاعتماد

بعد ذلك، ستحتاج إلى إدخال مفتاح واجهة برمجة تطبيقات Anthropic:
Response
استخدام موفّر LLM آخرإذا لم يكن لديك مفتاح API لـ Anthropic، وكنت ترغب في استخدام موفّر LLM آخر، فيمكنك العثور على إرشادات إعداد بيانات الاعتماد في وثائق Agno
بعد ذلك، حدِّد بيانات الاعتماد اللازمة للاتصال بـ ClickHouse SQL playground:
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تهيئة MCP server ووكيل Agno

الآن اضبط ClickHouse MCP server بحيث يشير إلى بيئة ClickHouse SQL التفاعلية، وقم أيضًا بتهيئة وكيل Agno واطرح عليه سؤالًا:
Response
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