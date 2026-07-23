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في هذا الدليل، ستتعلّم كيفية إنشاء وكيل ذكاء اصطناعي باستخدام LangChain/LangGraph يمكنه التفاعل مع SQL playground في ClickHouse باستخدام خادم ClickHouse MCP.
مثال على دفتر ملاحظاتيمكن العثور على هذا المثال على شكل دفتر ملاحظات في مستودع examples.

المتطلبات الأساسية

  • ستحتاج إلى أن يكون بايثون مثبتًا على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى أن يكون pip مثبتًا على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى مفتاح API من Anthropic، أو مفتاح API من موفّر LLM آخر
يمكنك تنفيذ الخطوات التالية إما من خلال بايثون REPL أو عبر برنامج نصي.
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تثبيت المكتبات

ثبّت المكتبات المطلوبة بتنفيذ الأوامر التالية:
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إعداد بيانات الاعتماد

بعد ذلك، ستحتاج إلى إدخال مفتاح واجهة برمجة تطبيقات Anthropic الخاص بك:
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استخدام موفّر LLM آخرإذا لم يكن لديك مفتاح واجهة برمجة تطبيقات من Anthropic، وكنت تريد استخدام موفّر LLM آخر، يمكنك العثور على إرشادات إعداد بيانات الاعتماد في مستندات Langchain Providers
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تهيئة خادم MCP

الآن، قم بتكوين خادم ClickHouse MCP بحيث يشير إلى ClickHouse SQL playground:
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تهيئة معالج التدفق

عند العمل مع Langchain وClickHouse MCP server، غالبًا ما تُعاد نتائج الاستعلام على هيئة بيانات متدفقة بدلًا من استجابة واحدة. ومع مجموعات البيانات الكبيرة أو الاستعلامات التحليلية المعقدة التي قد تستغرق وقتًا في المعالجة، من المهم تهيئة معالج للتدفق. ومن دون معالجة مناسبة، قد يصعب التعامل مع هذا المخرج المتدفق في تطبيقك.هيّئ المعالج للمخرج المتدفق بحيث يسهل استهلاكه:
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استدعِ الوكيل

أخيرًا، استدعِ وكيلك واسأله عمّن ساهم بأكبر قدر من الشيفرة البرمجية في ClickHouse:
يُفترض أن ترى استجابة مشابهة لما يلي:
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