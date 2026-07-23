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في هذا الدليل، ستتعلّم كيفية إنشاء وكيل ذكاء اصطناعي باستخدام إطار عمل Microsoft Agent يمكنه التفاعل مع بيئة SQL التفاعلية الخاصة بـ ClickHouse باستخدام خادم ClickHouse MCP.
مثال لدفتر ملاحظاتيمكن العثور على هذا المثال كدفتر ملاحظات في مستودع الأمثلة.

المتطلبات الأساسية

  • يلزم أن يكون بايثون مثبّتًا على نظامك.
  • يلزم أن يكون pip مثبّتًا على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى مفتاح OpenAI API
يمكنك تنفيذ الخطوات التالية إما من مفسّر بايثون التفاعلي (REPL) أو عبر برنامج نصي.
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تثبيت المكتبات

ثبّت مكتبة إطار العمل Microsoft Agent عن طريق تشغيل الأوامر التالية:
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إعداد بيانات الاعتماد

بعد ذلك، ستحتاج إلى إدخال مفتاح واجهة برمجة تطبيقات OpenAI الخاص بك:
Response
بعد ذلك، حدِّد بيانات الاعتماد اللازمة للاتصال بـ ClickHouse SQL playground:
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تهيئة خادم MCP والوكيل ضمن إطار عمل Microsoft Agent

الآن اضبط ClickHouse MCP server بحيث يشير إلى ClickHouse SQL playground، وقم أيضًا بتهيئة الوكيل واطرح عليه سؤالًا:
يظهر أدناه ناتج تشغيل هذا السكربت:
Response
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