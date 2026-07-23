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في هذا الدليل، ستتعلّم كيفية بناء AI Agent باستخدام CrewAI يمكنه التفاعل مع SQL playground الخاص بـ ClickHouse باستخدام خادم ClickHouse MCP.
دفتر ملاحظات المثاليمكن العثور على هذا المثال كدفتر ملاحظات في مستودع examples.

المتطلبات الأساسية

  • ستحتاج إلى تثبيت بايثون على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى تثبيت pip على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى مفتاح OpenAI API
يمكنك تنفيذ الخطوات التالية إما من مفسّر بايثون التفاعلي (REPL) أو عبر سكربت.
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تثبيت المكتبات

ثبّت مكتبة CrewAI بتشغيل الأوامر التالية:
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إعداد بيانات الاعتماد

بعد ذلك، ستحتاج إلى إدخال مفتاح OpenAI API الخاص بك:
Response
بعد ذلك، حدِّد بيانات الاعتماد المطلوبة للاتصال ببيئة ClickHouse SQL التفاعلية:
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تهيئة MCP Server ووكيل CrewAI

قم الآن بتهيئة ClickHouse MCP server للإشارة إلى ClickHouse SQL playground، ثم هيّئ الـ agent واطرح عليه سؤالاً:
Response
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