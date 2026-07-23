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في هذا الدليل، ستتعرّف على كيفية إنشاء وكيل OpenAI يمكنه التفاعل مع SQL playground الخاصة بـ ClickHouse باستخدام ClickHouse MCP server.
دفتر ملاحظات للمثاليمكن العثور على هذا المثال كدفتر ملاحظات في مستودع examples.

المتطلبات المسبقة

  • ستحتاج إلى تثبيت بايثون على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى تثبيت pip على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى مفتاح واجهة برمجة تطبيقات OpenAI
يمكنك تنفيذ الخطوات التالية إما من مفسّر بايثون التفاعلي (REPL) أو عبر سكربت.
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تثبيت المكتبات

ثبّت المكتبات المطلوبة بتشغيل الأوامر التالية:
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إعداد بيانات الاعتماد

بعد ذلك، ستحتاج إلى إدخال مفتاح واجهة برمجة تطبيقات OpenAI الخاص بك:
Response
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تهيئة MCP Server ووكيل OpenAI

قم الآن بتهيئة ClickHouse MCP server للاتصال بـ ClickHouse SQL playground، ثم هيّئ OpenAI agent الخاص بك واطرح عليه سؤالاً:
Response
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