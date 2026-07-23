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في هذا الدليل، ستتعلّم كيفية إنشاء AI Agent باستخدام mcp-agent يمكنه التفاعل مع بيئة SQL التفاعلية من ClickHouse باستخدام ClickHouse MCP server.
دفتر ملاحظات المثاليمكن العثور على هذا المثال كدفتر ملاحظات في مستودع الأمثلة.

المتطلبات المسبقة

  • ستحتاج إلى تثبيت بايثون على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى تثبيت pip على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى مفتاح OpenAI API
يمكنك تنفيذ الخطوات التالية إما من مفسّر بايثون التفاعلي (Python REPL) أو عبر برنامج نصي.
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تثبيت المكتبات

ثبّت مكتبة mcp-agent عبر تشغيل الأوامر التالية:
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إعداد بيانات الاعتماد

بعد ذلك، ستحتاج إلى إدخال مفتاح واجهة برمجة تطبيقات OpenAI الخاص بك:
Response
بعد ذلك، حدِّد بيانات الاعتماد اللازمة للاتصال ببيئة ClickHouse SQL التفاعلية:
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تهيئة MCP Server ووكيل mcp-agent

قم الآن بتهيئة ClickHouse MCP server للإشارة إلى ClickHouse SQL playground، ثم هيّئ الـ agent واطرح عليه سؤالاً:
Response
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