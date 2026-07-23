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في هذا الدليل، ستتعلّم كيفية إنشاء وكيل ذكاء اصطناعي باستخدام LlamaIndex يمكنه التفاعل مع بيئة SQL التفاعلية الخاصة بـ ClickHouse باستخدام ClickHouse MCP server.
دفتر ملاحظات المثاليمكن العثور على هذا المثال على شكل دفتر ملاحظات في مستودع examples.

المتطلبات الأساسية

  • ستحتاج إلى أن يكون بايثون مثبّتًا على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى أن يكون pip مثبّتًا على نظامك.
  • ستحتاج إلى مفتاح API من Anthropic، أو مفتاح API من موفّر LLM آخر
يمكنك تنفيذ الخطوات التالية إما من مفسّر بايثون التفاعلي (REPL) أو عبر نص برمجي.
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تثبيت المكتبات

ثبّت المكتبات المطلوبة بتنفيذ الأوامر التالية:
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إعداد بيانات الاعتماد

بعد ذلك، ستحتاج إلى إدخال مفتاح API الخاص بك في Anthropic:
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استخدام موفّر LLM آخرإذا لم يكن لديك مفتاح واجهة برمجة تطبيقات لـ Anthropic، وكنت تريد استخدام موفّر LLM آخر، فيمكنك العثور على إرشادات إعداد بيانات الاعتماد في وثائق LlamaIndex حول “LLMs”
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تهيئة خادم MCP

الآن اضبط ClickHouse MCP server ليتصل بـ ClickHouse SQL playground. ستحتاج إلى تحويلها من دوال بايثون إلى أدوات Llama Index:
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إنشاء وكيل

أنت الآن جاهز لإنشاء وكيل يمكنه الوصول إلى تلك الأدوات. حدِّد الحد الأقصى لعدد استدعاءات الأدوات في التشغيل الواحد بـ 10. يمكنك تعديل هذه المعلمة إذا أردت:
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تهيئة نموذج اللغة الكبير (LLM)

هيِّئ نموذج Claude Sonnet 4.0 باستخدام الكود التالي:
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تشغيل الوكيل

أخيرًا، يمكنك توجيه سؤال إلى الوكيل:
الاستجابة طويلة، لذا جرى اختصارها في مثال الاستجابة أدناه:
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