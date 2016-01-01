Skip to main content

Transactional (ACID) support

INSERTs into ClickHouse are always durable. Additionally, INSERTs into one partition of one table of the MergeTree* family up to max_insert_block_size rows are also atomic, consistent, and isolated.

note

Understanding how and when the max_insert_block_size setting is used in MergeTree* tables is key to ensuring atomic, consistent, and isolated inserts.

Atomic
INSERTs succeed or are rejected as a whole - if a confirmation is sent to the client, then all rows were inserted; if an error is sent to the client, then no rows were inserted.
Consistent
If an INSERT succeeded, then all rows were inserted and they do not violate table constraints; if constraints were violated, then no rows were inserted.
Isolated
Clients observe a consistent snapshot of the table - either the state of the table before an INSERT, or the state after a successful INSERT; no partial state is seen.
Durable
A successful INSERT is written to the filesystem before sending a confirmation to the client, on single replica or multiple replica systems (this is controlled by the `insert_quorum` setting), and ClickHouse can ask the operating system to sync the filesystem data on the storage media (this is controlled by the `fsync_after_insert` setting).

Details

  • If a table has multiple partitions and the INSERT covers multiple partitions - then insertion into each partition is transactional on its own.

  • Atomic INSERTs into multiple tables with one statement are possible if materialized views are used.

  • INSERTs into a distributed table are not transactional as a whole, while insertion into each shard are transactional.

  • Inserts into Buffer tables are neither atomic, isolated, consistent, nor durable.

  • Atomicity is ensured even if async_insert is enabled, but can be disabled with the wait_for_async_insert setting.

  • The max_insert_block_size is 1,048,576 rows by default and can be adjusted as needed.

  • ClickHouse uses multiversion concurrency control (MVCC) with snapshot isolation internally.

  • All ACID properties are valid even in the case of server kill / crash.

  • Using either insert_quorum into different availability zones or fsync_after_insert=1 to ensure durable inserts in the typical setup.

  • "Consistency" in ACID terms does not cover the semantics of distributed systems, see Jepsen which is controlled by different settings (select_sequential_consistency)

  • This explanation does not cover a new transactions feature that allows full-featured transactions for multiple SELECTS over multiple tables and materialized views, etc.

  • If a client does not receive response from the server, the client does not know if the transaction succeeded and it can repeat the transaction, using exactly-once insertion properties.

  • With async_insert deduplication will not work per INSERT, so retries on failures will result in at least once semantics of INSERTs.