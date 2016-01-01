Transactional (ACID) support
INSERTs into ClickHouse are always durable. Additionally, INSERTs into one partition of one table of the MergeTree* family up to
max_insert_block_size rows are also atomic, consistent, and isolated.
note
Understanding how and when the
max_insert_block_size setting is used in MergeTree* tables is key to ensuring atomic, consistent, and isolated inserts.
- Atomic
- INSERTs succeed or are rejected as a whole - if a confirmation is sent to the client, then all rows were inserted; if an error is sent to the client, then no rows were inserted.
- Consistent
- If an INSERT succeeded, then all rows were inserted and they do not violate table constraints; if constraints were violated, then no rows were inserted.
- Isolated
- Clients observe a consistent snapshot of the table - either the state of the table before an INSERT, or the state after a successful INSERT; no partial state is seen.
- Durable
- A successful INSERT is written to the filesystem before sending a confirmation to the client, on single replica or multiple replica systems (this is controlled by the `insert_quorum` setting), and ClickHouse can ask the operating system to sync the filesystem data on the storage media (this is controlled by the `fsync_after_insert` setting).
Details
If a table has multiple partitions and the INSERT covers multiple partitions - then insertion into each partition is transactional on its own.
Atomic INSERTs into multiple tables with one statement are possible if materialized views are used.
INSERTs into a distributed table are not transactional as a whole, while insertion into each shard are transactional.
Inserts into Buffer tables are neither atomic, isolated, consistent, nor durable.
Atomicity is ensured even if
async_insertis enabled, but can be disabled with the
wait_for_async_insertsetting.
The
max_insert_block_sizeis 1,048,576 rows by default and can be adjusted as needed.
ClickHouse uses multiversion concurrency control (MVCC) with snapshot isolation internally.
All ACID properties are valid even in the case of server kill / crash.
Using either
insert_quoruminto different availability zones or
fsync_after_insert=1to ensure durable inserts in the typical setup.
"Consistency" in ACID terms does not cover the semantics of distributed systems, see Jepsen which is controlled by different settings (
select_sequential_consistency)
This explanation does not cover a new transactions feature that allows full-featured transactions for multiple SELECTS over multiple tables and materialized views, etc.
If a client does not receive response from the server, the client does not know if the transaction succeeded and it can repeat the transaction, using exactly-once insertion properties.
With
async_insertdeduplication will not work per INSERT, so retries on failures will result in at least once semantics of INSERTs.