Transactional (ACID) support

INSERTs into ClickHouse are always durable. Additionally, INSERTs into one partition of one table of the MergeTree * family up to max_insert_block_size rows are also atomic, consistent, and isolated.

Understanding how and when the max_insert_block_size setting is used in MergeTree * tables is key to ensuring atomic, consistent, and isolated inserts.

The max_insert_block_size is 1,048,576 rows by default and can be adjusted as needed.

Atomicity is ensured even if async_insert is enabled, but can be disabled with the wait_for_async_insert setting.

Inserts into Buffer tables are neither atomic, isolated, consistent, nor durable.

INSERTs into a distributed table are not transactional as a whole, while insertion into each shard are transactional.

Atomic INSERTs into multiple tables with one statement are possible if materialized views are used.

If a table has multiple partitions and the INSERT covers multiple partitions - then insertion into each partition is transactional on its own.

ClickHouse uses multiversion concurrency control (MVCC) with snapshot isolation internally.

All ACID properties are valid even in the case of server kill / crash.

Using either insert_quorum into different availability zones or fsync_after_insert=1 to ensure durable inserts in the typical setup.

"Consistency" in ACID terms does not cover the semantics of distributed systems, see Jepsen which is controlled by different settings ( select_sequential_consistency )

This explanation does not cover a new transactions feature that allows full-featured transactions for multiple SELECTS over multiple tables and materialized views, etc.

If a client does not receive response from the server, the client does not know if the transaction succeeded and it can repeat the transaction, using exactly-once insertion properties.