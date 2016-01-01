Alternative Query Languages
You can use other query languages to query data in ClickHouse using the
dialect setting. The currently supported dialects are:
clickhouse: The default ClickHouse SQL dialect
prql: Pipelined Relational Query Language
You can execute queries using the PRQL language after setting the dialect to
prql:
SET dialect = 'prql'
Then you can use every PRQL feature that the included PRQL compiler supports:
from trips
aggregate [
ct = count
]
Under the hood ClickHouse will translate the PRQL query into an SQL query and execute it. To switch back to the ClickHouse SQL dialect set the dialect to
clickhouse:
SET dialect = 'clickhouse'