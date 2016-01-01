Skip to main content

Alternative Query Languages

You can use other query languages to query data in ClickHouse using the dialect setting. The currently supported dialects are:

You can execute queries using the PRQL language after setting the dialect to prql:

SET dialect = 'prql'

Then you can use every PRQL feature that the included PRQL compiler supports:

from trips
aggregate [
    ct = count
]

Under the hood ClickHouse will translate the PRQL query into an SQL query and execute it. To switch back to the ClickHouse SQL dialect set the dialect to clickhouse:

SET dialect = 'clickhouse'