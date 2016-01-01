Alternative Query Languages

You can use other query languages to query data in ClickHouse using the dialect setting. The currently supported dialects are:

You can execute queries using the PRQL language after setting the dialect to prql :

SET dialect = 'prql'



Then you can use every PRQL feature that the included PRQL compiler supports:

from trips

aggregate [

ct = count

]



Under the hood ClickHouse will translate the PRQL query into an SQL query and execute it. To switch back to the ClickHouse SQL dialect set the dialect to clickhouse :