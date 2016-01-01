Lightweight Update

On-fly mutation is an implementation of the lightweight update feature. It can be enabled for MergeTree -family tables by query-level setting apply_mutations_on_fly . On-fly mutations help to achieve the behaviour when you see the effect of UPDATE or DELETE queries on SELECT -s immediately after the UPDATE or DELETE query is finished. With enabled apply_mutations_on_fly all mutations that are not materialized but should be applied for data part will be applied during SELECT queries. Only UPDATE and DELETE mutations can be applied on-fly.

Note: mutations are still being materialized asynchronously in background by a heavy process. You should be careful with enabling setting apply_mutations_on_fly . If the number of submitted mutations constantly exceeds the number of mutation that are processed in background in some time interval, the queue of unmaterialized mutations that have to be applied on-fly will grow and the performance of SELECT -s will degrade eventually. It's suggested to enable setting apply_mutations_on_fly together with another MergeTree -level settings number_of_mutations_to_throw and number_of_mutations_to_delay which restrict the infinite grow of number of unmaterialized mutations.

Note: applying on-fly mutations with subqueries and non-deterministic functions has limited support. Only scalar subqueries with a result that have a reasonable size (controlled by setting mutations_max_literal_size_to_replace ) are supported. Only constant non-deterministic functions are supported (e.g. function now() ). This behaviour is controlled by settings:

mutations_execute_nondeterministic_on_initiator - if true nondeterministic function are executed on initiator and replaced to literals in UPDATE and DELETE queries. Default value: false .

- if true nondeterministic function are executed on initiator and replaced to literals in and queries. Default value: . mutations_execute_subqueries_on_initiator - if true scalar subqueries are executed on initiator and replaced to literals in UPDATE and DELETE queries. Default value: false .

- if true scalar subqueries are executed on initiator and replaced to literals in and queries. Default value: . mutations_max_literal_size_to_replace - The maximum size of serialized literal in bytes to replace in UPDATE and DELETE queries. Default value: 16384 (16 KiB).

Let's create a table and run some mutations:

CREATE TABLE test_on_fly_mutations ( id UInt64 , v String )

ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id ;





SYSTEM STOP MERGES test_on_fly_mutations ;

SET mutations_sync = 0 ;



INSERT INTO test_on_fly_mutations VALUES ( 1 , 'a' ) , ( 2 , 'b' ) , ( 3 , 'c' ) ;



ALTER TABLE test_on_fly_mutations UPDATE v = 'd' WHERE id = 1 ;

ALTER TABLE test_on_fly_mutations DELETE WHERE v = 'd' ;

ALTER TABLE test_on_fly_mutations UPDATE v = 'e' WHERE id = 2 ;

ALTER TABLE test_on_fly_mutations DELETE WHERE v = 'e' ;



Let's check the result of SELECT queries:

SET apply_mutations_on_fly = 0 ;



SELECT id , v FROM test_on_fly_mutations ORDER BY id ;



┌─id─┬─v─┐

│ 1 │ a │

│ 2 │ b │

│ 3 │ c │

└────┴───┘



SET apply_mutations_on_fly = 1 ;



SELECT id , v FROM test_on_fly_mutations ORDER BY id ;

