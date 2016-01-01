Lightweight Delete

DELETE FROM [ db . ] table [ ON CLUSTER cluster ] WHERE expr



DELETE FROM removes rows from the table [db.]table that match the expression expr . The deleted rows are marked as deleted immediately and will be automatically filtered out of all subsequent queries. Cleanup of data happens asynchronously in the background. This feature is only available for the MergeTree table engine family.

For example, the following query deletes all rows from the hits table where the Title column contains the text hello :

DELETE FROM hits WHERE Title LIKE '%hello%' ;



Lightweight deletes are asynchronous by default. Set mutations_sync equal to 1 to wait for one replica to process the statement, and set mutations_sync to 2 to wait for all replicas.

note DELETE FROM requires the ALTER DELETE privilege: grant ALTER DELETE ON db . table to username ;



The idea behind Lightweight Delete is that when a DELETE FROM table ... query is executed ClickHouse only saves a mask where each row is marked as either “existing” or as “deleted”. Those “deleted” rows become invisible for subsequent queries, but physically the rows are removed only later by subsequent merges. Writing this mask is usually much more lightweight than what is done by ALTER table DELETE ... query.

The mask is implemented as a hidden _row_exists system column that stores True for all visible rows and False for deleted ones. This column is only present in a part if some rows in this part were deleted. In other words, the column is not persisted when it has all values equal to True.

When the column is present SELECT ... FROM table WHERE condition query internally is extended by an additional predicate on _row_exists and becomes similar to

SELECT . . . FROM table PREWHERE _row_exists WHERE condition



At execution time the column _row_exists is read to figure out which rows are not visible and if there are many deleted rows it can figure out which granules can be fully skipped when reading the rest of the columns.

DELETE FROM table WHERE condition is translated into ALTER table UPDATE _row_exists = 0 WHERE condition mutation. Internally this mutation is executed in 2 steps:

SELECT count() FROM table WHERE condition for each individual part to figure out if the part is affected. Mutate affected parts, and make hardlinks for unaffected parts. Mutating a part in fact only writes _row_exists column and just hardlinks all other columns’ files in the case of Wide parts. But for Compact parts, all columns are rewritten because they all are stored together in one file.

So if we compare Lightweight Delete to ALTER DELETE in the first step they both do the same thing to figure out which parts are affected, but in the second step ALTER DELETE does much more work because it reads and rewrites all columns’ files for the affected parts.

With the described implementation now we can see what can negatively affect 'DELETE FROM' execution time:

Heavy WHERE condition in DELETE query

Mutations queue filled with other mutations, because all mutations on a table are executed sequentially

Table having a very large number of data parts

Having a lot of data in Compact parts—in a Compact part, all columns are stored in one file.