Debugging memory issues

When encountering memory issues, it is helpful to know what queries and resources are consuming a significant amount of memory. Below are queries that can help find which queries, databases, and tables can be optimized:

List currently running processes by peak memory usage

SELECT

initial_query_id ,

query ,

elapsed ,

formatReadableSize ( memory_usage ) ,

formatReadableSize ( peak_memory_usage ) ,

FROM system . processes

ORDER BY peak_memory_usage DESC

LIMIT 100 ;



List metrics for memory usage

SELECT

metric , description , formatReadableSize ( value ) size

FROM

system . asynchronous_metrics

WHERE

metric like '%Cach%'

or metric like '%Mem%'

order by

value desc ;



List tables by current memory usage

SELECT

database ,

name ,

formatReadableSize ( total_bytes )

FROM system . tables

WHERE engine IN ( 'Memory' , 'Set' , 'Join' ) ;



Output total memory used by merges

SELECT formatReadableSize ( sum ( memory_usage ) ) FROM system . merges ;



Output total memory used by currently running processes

SELECT formatReadableSize ( sum ( memory_usage ) ) FROM system . processes ;



Output total memory used by dictionaries

SELECT formatReadableSize ( sum ( bytes_allocated ) ) FROM system . dictionaries ;



Output total memory used by primary keys