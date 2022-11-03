ClickHouse GitHub data
This dataset contains all of the commits and changes for the ClickHouse repository. It can be generated using the native
git-import tool distributed with ClickHouse.
The generated data provides a
tsv file for each of the following tables:
commits- commits with statistics;
file_changes- files changed in every commit with the info about the change and statistics;
line_changes- every changed line in every changed file in every commit with full info about the line and the information about the previous change of this line.
As of November 8th, 2022, each TSV is approximately the following size and number of rows:
commits- 7.8M - 266,051 rows
file_changes- 53M - 266,051 rows
line_changes- 2.7G - 7,535,157 rows
Table of Contents
- ClickHouse GitHub data
- Table of Contents
- Generating the data
- Downloading and inserting the data
- Queries
- History of a single file
- Find the current active files
- List files with most modifications
- What day of the week do commits usually occur?
- History of subdirectory/file - number of lines, commits and contributors over time
- List files with maximum number of authors
- Oldest lines of code in the repository
- Files with longest history
- Distribution of contributors with respect to docs and code over the month
- Authors with the most diverse impact
- Favorite files for an author
- Largest files with lowest number of authors
- Commits and lines of code distribution by time; by weekday, by author; for specific subdirectories
- Matrix of authors that shows what authors tends to rewrite another authors code
- Who is the highest percentage contributor per day of week?
- Distribution of code age across repository
- What percentage of code for an author has been removed by other authors?
- List files that were rewritten most number of times?
- What weekday does the code have the highest chance to stay in the repository?
- Files sorted by average code age
- Who tends to write more tests / CPP code / comments?
- How does an authors commits change over time with respect to code/comments percentage?
- What is the average time before code will be rewritten and the median (half-life of code decay)?
- What is the worst time to write code in sense that the code has highest chance to be re-written?
- Which authors code is the most sticky?
- Most consecutive days of commits by an author
- Line by line commit history of a file
- Unsolved Questions
Generating the data
git clone [email protected]:ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
cd ClickHouse
clickhouse git-import --skip-paths 'generated\.cpp|^(contrib|docs?|website|libs/(libcityhash|liblz4|libdivide|libvectorclass|libdouble-conversion|libcpuid|libzstd|libfarmhash|libmetrohash|libpoco|libwidechar_width))/' --skip-commits-with-messages '^Merge branch '
This will take around 3 minutes (as of November 8th 2022) to complete for the ClickHouse repository.
A full list of available options can be obtained from the tools native help.
clickhouse git-import -h
This help also provides the DDL for each of the above tables e.g.
CREATE TABLE git.commits
(
hash String,
author LowCardinality(String),
time DateTime,
message String,
files_added UInt32,
files_deleted UInt32,
files_renamed UInt32,
files_modified UInt32,
lines_added UInt32,
lines_deleted UInt32,
hunks_added UInt32,
hunks_removed UInt32,
hunks_changed UInt32
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time;
These queries should work on any repository. Feel free to explore and report your findings Some guidelines with respect to execution times (as of November 2022):
- Linux -
~/clickhouse git-import- 160 mins
Downloading and inserting the data
Generated files for the following repositories can be found below:
- ClickHouse (Nov 8th 2022)
- https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/commits.tsv.xz - 2.5 MB
- https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/file_changes.tsv.xz - 4.5MB
- https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/line_changes.tsv.xz - 127.4 MB
- Linux (Nov 8th 2022)
- https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/linux/commits.tsv.xz - 2.5 MB
- https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/linux/file_changes.tsv.xz - 4.5MB
- https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/linux/line_changes.tsv.xz - 127.4 MB
To insert this data, prepare the database by executing the following queries:
DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS git;
CREATE DATABASE git;
CREATE TABLE git.commits
(
hash String,
author LowCardinality(String),
time DateTime,
message String,
files_added UInt32,
files_deleted UInt32,
files_renamed UInt32,
files_modified UInt32,
lines_added UInt32,
lines_deleted UInt32,
hunks_added UInt32,
hunks_removed UInt32,
hunks_changed UInt32
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time;
CREATE TABLE git.file_changes
(
change_type Enum('Add' = 1, 'Delete' = 2, 'Modify' = 3, 'Rename' = 4, 'Copy' = 5, 'Type' = 6),
path LowCardinality(String),
old_path LowCardinality(String),
file_extension LowCardinality(String),
lines_added UInt32,
lines_deleted UInt32,
hunks_added UInt32,
hunks_removed UInt32,
hunks_changed UInt32,
commit_hash String,
author LowCardinality(String),
time DateTime,
commit_message String,
commit_files_added UInt32,
commit_files_deleted UInt32,
commit_files_renamed UInt32,
commit_files_modified UInt32,
commit_lines_added UInt32,
commit_lines_deleted UInt32,
commit_hunks_added UInt32,
commit_hunks_removed UInt32,
commit_hunks_changed UInt32
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time;
CREATE TABLE git.line_changes
(
sign Int8,
line_number_old UInt32,
line_number_new UInt32,
hunk_num UInt32,
hunk_start_line_number_old UInt32,
hunk_start_line_number_new UInt32,
hunk_lines_added UInt32,
hunk_lines_deleted UInt32,
hunk_context LowCardinality(String),
line LowCardinality(String),
indent UInt8,
line_type Enum('Empty' = 0, 'Comment' = 1, 'Punct' = 2, 'Code' = 3),
prev_commit_hash String,
prev_author LowCardinality(String),
prev_time DateTime,
file_change_type Enum('Add' = 1, 'Delete' = 2, 'Modify' = 3, 'Rename' = 4, 'Copy' = 5, 'Type' = 6),
path LowCardinality(String),
old_path LowCardinality(String),
file_extension LowCardinality(String),
file_lines_added UInt32,
file_lines_deleted UInt32,
file_hunks_added UInt32,
file_hunks_removed UInt32,
file_hunks_changed UInt32,
commit_hash String,
author LowCardinality(String),
time DateTime,
commit_message String,
commit_files_added UInt32,
commit_files_deleted UInt32,
commit_files_renamed UInt32,
commit_files_modified UInt32,
commit_lines_added UInt32,
commit_lines_deleted UInt32,
commit_hunks_added UInt32,
commit_hunks_removed UInt32,
commit_hunks_changed UInt32
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time;
Insert the data using
INSERT INTO SELECT and the s3 function. For example, below, we insert the ClickHouse files into each of their respective tables:
commits
INSERT INTO git.commits SELECT *
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/commits.tsv.xz', 'TSV', 'hash String,author LowCardinality(String), time DateTime, message String, files_added UInt32, files_deleted UInt32, files_renamed UInt32, files_modified UInt32, lines_added UInt32, lines_deleted UInt32, hunks_added UInt32, hunks_removed UInt32, hunks_changed UInt32')
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 1.826 sec. Processed 62.78 thousand rows, 8.50 MB (34.39 thousand rows/s., 4.66 MB/s.)
file_changes
INSERT INTO git.file_changes SELECT *
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/file_changes.tsv.xz', 'TSV', 'change_type Enum(\'Add\' = 1, \'Delete\' = 2, \'Modify\' = 3, \'Rename\' = 4, \'Copy\' = 5, \'Type\' = 6), path LowCardinality(String), old_path LowCardinality(String), file_extension LowCardinality(String), lines_added UInt32, lines_deleted UInt32, hunks_added UInt32, hunks_removed UInt32, hunks_changed UInt32, commit_hash String, author LowCardinality(String), time DateTime, commit_message String, commit_files_added UInt32, commit_files_deleted UInt32, commit_files_renamed UInt32, commit_files_modified UInt32, commit_lines_added UInt32, commit_lines_deleted UInt32, commit_hunks_added UInt32, commit_hunks_removed UInt32, commit_hunks_changed UInt32')
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 2.688 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 48.30 MB (98.97 thousand rows/s., 17.97 MB/s.)
line_changes
INSERT INTO git.line_changes SELECT *
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/line_changes.tsv.xz', 'TSV', ' sign Int8, line_number_old UInt32, line_number_new UInt32, hunk_num UInt32, hunk_start_line_number_old UInt32, hunk_start_line_number_new UInt32, hunk_lines_added UInt32,\n hunk_lines_deleted UInt32, hunk_context LowCardinality(String), line LowCardinality(String), indent UInt8, line_type Enum(\'Empty\' = 0, \'Comment\' = 1, \'Punct\' = 2, \'Code\' = 3), prev_commit_hash String, prev_author LowCardinality(String), prev_time DateTime, file_change_type Enum(\'Add\' = 1, \'Delete\' = 2, \'Modify\' = 3, \'Rename\' = 4, \'Copy\' = 5, \'Type\' = 6),\n path LowCardinality(String), old_path LowCardinality(String), file_extension LowCardinality(String), file_lines_added UInt32, file_lines_deleted UInt32, file_hunks_added UInt32, file_hunks_removed UInt32, file_hunks_changed UInt32, commit_hash String,\n author LowCardinality(String), time DateTime, commit_message String, commit_files_added UInt32, commit_files_deleted UInt32, commit_files_renamed UInt32, commit_files_modified UInt32, commit_lines_added UInt32, commit_lines_deleted UInt32, commit_hunks_added UInt32, commit_hunks_removed UInt32, commit_hunks_changed UInt32')
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 50.535 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 2.09 GB (149.11 thousand rows/s., 41.40 MB/s.)
Queries
The tool suggests several queries via its help output. We have answered these in addition to some additional supplementary questions of interest:
- ClickHouse GitHub data
- Table of Contents
- Generating the data
- Downloading and inserting the data
- Queries
- History of a single file
- Find the current active files
- List files with most modifications
- What day of the week do commits usually occur?
- History of subdirectory/file - number of lines, commits and contributors over time
- List files with maximum number of authors
- Oldest lines of code in the repository
- Files with longest history
- Distribution of contributors with respect to docs and code over the month
- Authors with the most diverse impact
- Favorite files for an author
- Largest files with lowest number of authors
- Commits and lines of code distribution by time; by weekday, by author; for specific subdirectories
- Matrix of authors that shows what authors tends to rewrite another authors code
- Who is the highest percentage contributor per day of week?
- Distribution of code age across repository
- What percentage of code for an author has been removed by other authors?
- List files that were rewritten most number of times?
- What weekday does the code have the highest chance to stay in the repository?
- Files sorted by average code age
- Who tends to write more tests / CPP code / comments?
- How does an authors commits change over time with respect to code/comments percentage?
- What is the average time before code will be rewritten and the median (half-life of code decay)?
- What is the worst time to write code in sense that the code has highest chance to be re-written?
- Which authors code is the most sticky?
- Most consecutive days of commits by an author
- Line by line commit history of a file
- Unsolved Questions
These queries are of approximately increasing complexity vs. the tool's arbitrary order.
History of a single file
The simplest of queries. Here we look at all commit messages for the
StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp. Since these are likely more interesting, we sort by the most recent messages first.
SELECT
time,
substring(commit_hash, 1, 11) AS commit,
change_type,
author,
path,
old_path,
lines_added,
lines_deleted,
commit_message
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path = 'src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp'
ORDER BY time DESC
LIMIT 10
┌────────────────time─┬─commit──────┬─change_type─┬─author─────────────┬─path────────────────────────────────────────┬─old_path─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┬─commit_message───────────────────────────────────┐
│ 2022-10-30 16:30:51 │ c68ab231f91 │ Modify │ Alexander Tokmakov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 13 │ 10 │ fix accessing part in Deleting state │
│ 2022-10-23 16:24:20 │ b40d9200d20 │ Modify │ Anton Popov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 28 │ 30 │ better semantic of constsness of DataPartStorage │
│ 2022-10-23 01:23:15 │ 56e5daba0c9 │ Modify │ Anton Popov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 28 │ 44 │ remove DataPartStorageBuilder │
│ 2022-10-21 13:35:37 │ 851f556d65a │ Modify │ Igor Nikonov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 3 │ 2 │ Remove unused parameter │
│ 2022-10-21 13:02:52 │ 13d31eefbc3 │ Modify │ Igor Nikonov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 4 │ 4 │ Replicated merge tree polishing │
│ 2022-10-21 12:25:19 │ 4e76629aafc │ Modify │ Azat Khuzhin │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 3 │ 2 │ Fixes for -Wshorten-64-to-32 │
│ 2022-10-19 13:59:28 │ 05e6b94b541 │ Modify │ Antonio Andelic │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 4 │ 0 │ Polishing │
│ 2022-10-19 13:34:20 │ e5408aac991 │ Modify │ Antonio Andelic │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 3 │ 53 │ Simplify logic │
│ 2022-10-18 15:36:11 │ 7befe2825c9 │ Modify │ Alexey Milovidov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 2 │ 2 │ Update StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │
│ 2022-10-18 15:35:44 │ 0623ad4e374 │ Modify │ Alexey Milovidov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 1 │ 1 │ Update StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │
└─────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec. Processed 12.10 thousand rows, 1.60 MB (1.93 million rows/s., 255.40 MB/s.)
We can also review the line changes, excluding renames i.e. we won't show changes before a rename event when the file existed under a different name:
SELECT
time,
substring(commit_hash, 1, 11) AS commit,
sign,
line_number_old,
line_number_new,
author,
line
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE path = 'src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp'
ORDER BY line_number_new ASC
LIMIT 10
┌────────────────time─┬─commit──────┬─sign─┬─line_number_old─┬─line_number_new─┬─author───────────┬─line──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 2020-04-16 02:06:10 │ cdeda4ab915 │ -1 │ 1 │ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ #include <Disks/DiskSpaceMonitor.h> │
│ 2020-04-16 02:06:10 │ cdeda4ab915 │ 1 │ 2 │ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ #include <Core/Defines.h> │
│ 2020-04-16 02:06:10 │ cdeda4ab915 │ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ Alexey Milovidov │ │
│ 2021-05-03 23:46:51 │ 02ce9cc7254 │ -1 │ 3 │ 2 │ Alexey Milovidov │ #include <Common/FieldVisitors.h> │
│ 2021-05-27 22:21:02 │ e2f29b9df02 │ -1 │ 3 │ 2 │ s-kat │ #include <Common/FieldVisitors.h> │
│ 2022-10-03 22:30:50 │ 210882b9c4d │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ alesapin │ #include <ranges> │
│ 2022-10-23 16:24:20 │ b40d9200d20 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ Anton Popov │ #include <cstddef> │
│ 2021-06-20 09:24:43 │ 4c391f8e994 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ Mike Kot │ #include "Common/hex.h" │
│ 2021-12-29 09:18:56 │ 8112a712336 │ -1 │ 6 │ 5 │ avogar │ #include <Common/ThreadPool.h> │
│ 2022-04-21 20:19:13 │ 9133e398b8c │ 1 │ 11 │ 12 │ Nikolai Kochetov │ #include <Storages/MergeTree/DataPartStorageOnDisk.h> │
└─────────────────────┴─────────────┴──────┴─────────────────┴─────────────────┴──────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.258 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 654.92 MB (29.24 million rows/s., 2.54 GB/s.)
Note a more complex variant of this query exists where we find the line-by-line commit history of a file considering renames.
Find the current active files
This is important for later analysis when we only want to consider the current files in the repository. We estimate this set as the files which haven't been renamed or deleted (and then re-added/re-named).
Note there appears to have been a broken commit history in relation to files under the
dbms,
libs,
tests/testflows/ directories during their renames. We also thus exclude these.
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)') ORDER BY path
LIMIT 10
┌─path────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01054_random_printable_ascii_ubsan.sh │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/02247_read_bools_as_numbers_json.sh │
│ tests/performance/file_table_function.xml │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01902_self_aliases_in_columns.sql │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01070_h3_get_base_cell.reference │
│ src/Functions/ztest.cpp │
│ src/Interpreters/InterpreterShowTablesQuery.h │
│ src/Parsers/Kusto/ParserKQLStatement.h │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/00938_dataset_test.sql │
│ src/Dictionaries/Embedded/GeodataProviders/Types.h │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.085 sec. Processed 532.10 thousand rows, 8.68 MB (6.30 million rows/s., 102.64 MB/s.)
Note that this allows for files to be renamed and then re-renamed to their original values. First we aggregate
old_path for a list of deleted files as a result of renaming. We union this with the last operation for every
path. Finally, we filter this list to those where the final event is not a
Delete.
SELECT uniq(path)
FROM
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)') ORDER BY path
)
┌─uniq(path)─┐
│ 18559 │
└────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.089 sec. Processed 532.10 thousand rows, 8.68 MB (6.01 million rows/s., 97.99 MB/s.)
Note that we skipped import of several directories during import i.e.
--skip-paths 'generated\.cpp|^(contrib|docs?|website|libs/(libcityhash|liblz4|libdivide|libvectorclass|libdouble-conversion|libcpuid|libzstd|libfarmhash|libmetrohash|libpoco|libwidechar_width))/'
Applying this pattern to
git list-files, reports 18155.
git ls-files | grep -v -E 'generated\.cpp|^(contrib|docs?|website|libs/(libcityhash|liblz4|libdivide|libvectorclass|libdouble-conversion|libcpuid|libzstd|libfarmhash|libmetrohash|libpoco|libwidechar_width))/' | wc -l
18155
Our current solution is therefore an estimate of the current files
The difference here is caused by a few factors:
A rename can occur alongside other modifications to the file. These are listed as separate events in file_changes but with the same time. The
argMaxfunction has no way of distinguishing these - it picks the first value. The natural ordering of the inserts (the only means of knowing the correct order) is not maintained across the union so modified events can be selected. For example, below the
src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.hfile has several modifications before being renamed to
src/Functions/geometryConverters.h. Our current solution may pick a Modify event as the latest change causing
src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.hto be retained.
SELECT
change_type,
path,
old_path,
time,
commit_hash
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path = 'src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h') OR (old_path = 'src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h')
┌─change_type─┬─path───────────────────────────────┬─old_path───────────────────────────┬────────────────time─┬─commit_hash──────────────────────────────┐
│ Add │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 9376b676e9a9bb8911b872e1887da85a45f7479d │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 6d59be5ea4768034f6526f7f9813062e0c369f7b │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 33acc2aa5dc091a7cb948f78c558529789b2bad8 │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 78e0db268ceadc42f82bc63a77ee1a4da6002463 │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 14a891057d292a164c4179bfddaef45a74eaf83a │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ d0d6e6953c2a2af9fb2300921ff96b9362f22edb │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ fe8382521139a58c0ba277eb848e88894658db66 │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 3be3d5cde8788165bc0558f1e2a22568311c3103 │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ afad9bf4d0a55ed52a3f55483bc0973456e10a56 │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ e3290ecc78ca3ea82b49ebcda22b5d3a4df154e6 │
│ Rename │ src/Functions/geometryConverters.h │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 125945769586baf6ffd15919b29565b1b2a63218 │
└─────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────┘
11 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.030 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 6.61 MB (8.89 million rows/s., 220.82 MB/s.)
Broken commit history - missing delete events. Source and cause TBD.
These differences shouldn't meaningfully impact our analysis. We welcome improved versions of this query.
List files with most modifications
Limiting to current files, we consider the number of modifications to be the sum of deletes and additions.
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
sum(lines_added) + sum(lines_deleted) AS modifications
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY modifications DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─path───────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─modifications─┐
│ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 21871 │
│ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeData.cpp │ 17709 │
│ programs/client/Client.cpp │ 15882 │
│ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeDataSelectExecutor.cpp │ 14249 │
│ src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp │ 12636 │
│ src/Parsers/ExpressionListParsers.cpp │ 11794 │
│ src/Analyzer/QueryAnalysisPass.cpp │ 11760 │
│ src/Coordination/KeeperStorage.cpp │ 10225 │
│ src/Functions/FunctionsConversion.h │ 9247 │
│ src/Parsers/ExpressionElementParsers.cpp │ 8197 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.134 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 16.46 MB (5.95 million rows/s., 122.62 MB/s.)
What day of the week do commits usually occur?
SELECT day_of_week, count() as c FROM git.commits GROUP BY dayOfWeek(time) as day_of_week
┌─day_of_week─┬─────c─┐
│ 1 │ 10291 │
│ 2 │ 10519 │
│ 3 │ 10598 │
│ 4 │ 10812 │
│ 5 │ 9964 │
│ 6 │ 4583 │
│ 7 │ 5134 │
└─────────────┴───────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.262 sec. Processed 62.78 thousand rows, 251.14 KB (239.73 thousand rows/s., 958.93 KB/s.)
This makes sense with some productivity drop-off on Fridays. Great to see people committing code at weekends! Big thanks to our contributors!
History of subdirectory/file - number of lines, commits and contributors over time
This would produce a large query result that is unrealistic to show or visualize if unfiltered. We, therefore, allow a file or subdirectory to be filtered in the following example. Here we group by week using the
toStartOfWeek function - adapt as required.
SELECT
week,
sum(lines_added) AS lines_added,
sum(lines_deleted) AS lines_deleted,
uniq(commit_hash) AS num_commits,
uniq(author) AS authors
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path LIKE 'src/Storages%'
GROUP BY toStartOfWeek(time) AS week
ORDER BY week ASC
LIMIT 10
┌───────week─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┬─num_commits─┬─authors─┐
│ 2020-03-29 │ 49 │ 35 │ 4 │ 3 │
│ 2020-04-05 │ 940 │ 601 │ 55 │ 14 │
│ 2020-04-12 │ 1472 │ 607 │ 32 │ 11 │
│ 2020-04-19 │ 917 │ 841 │ 39 │ 12 │
│ 2020-04-26 │ 1067 │ 626 │ 36 │ 10 │
│ 2020-05-03 │ 514 │ 435 │ 27 │ 10 │
│ 2020-05-10 │ 2552 │ 537 │ 48 │ 12 │
│ 2020-05-17 │ 3585 │ 1913 │ 83 │ 9 │
│ 2020-05-24 │ 2851 │ 1812 │ 74 │ 18 │
│ 2020-05-31 │ 2771 │ 2077 │ 77 │ 16 │
└────────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────┴─────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.043 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 15.85 MB (6.12 million rows/s., 364.61 MB/s.)
This data visualizes well. Below we use Superset.
For lines added and deleted:
For commits and authors:
List files with maximum number of authors
Limit to current files only.
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
uniq(author) AS num_authors
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path IN (current_files)
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY num_authors DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─path────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_authors─┐
│ src/Core/Settings.h │ 127 │
│ CMakeLists.txt │ 96 │
│ .gitmodules │ 85 │
│ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeData.cpp │ 72 │
│ src/CMakeLists.txt │ 71 │
│ programs/server/Server.cpp │ 70 │
│ src/Interpreters/Context.cpp │ 64 │
│ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 63 │
│ src/Common/ErrorCodes.cpp │ 61 │
│ src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp │ 59 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.239 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 14.13 MB (3.35 million rows/s., 59.22 MB/s.)
Oldest lines of code in the repository
Limited to current files only.
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
any(path) AS file_path,
line,
max(time) AS latest_change,
any(file_change_type)
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE path IN (current_files)
GROUP BY line
ORDER BY latest_change ASC
LIMIT 10
┌─file_path───────────────────────────────────┬─line────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬───────latest_change─┬─any(file_change_type)─┐
│ utils/compressor/test.sh │ ./compressor -d < compressor.snp > compressor2 │ 2011-06-17 22:19:39 │ Modify │
│ utils/compressor/test.sh │ ./compressor < compressor > compressor.snp │ 2011-06-17 22:19:39 │ Modify │
│ utils/compressor/test.sh │ ./compressor -d < compressor.qlz > compressor2 │ 2014-02-24 03:14:30 │ Add │
│ utils/compressor/test.sh │ ./compressor < compressor > compressor.qlz │ 2014-02-24 03:14:30 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ if (argc != 2) │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ std::cerr << "std::exception: " << e.what() << std::endl; │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ std::cerr << "Exception: " << e.displayText() << std::endl; │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ Poco::XML::DOMWriter().writeNode(std::cout, document); │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ std::cerr << "Some exception" << std::endl; │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ std::cerr << "usage: " << argv[0] << " path" << std::endl; │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 1.101 sec. Processed 8.07 million rows, 905.86 MB (7.33 million rows/s., 823.13 MB/s.)
Files with longest history
Limited to current files only.
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
count() AS c,
path,
max(time) AS latest_change
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path IN (current_files)
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10
┌───c─┬─path────────────────────────────────────────┬───────latest_change─┐
│ 790 │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 2022-10-30 16:30:51 │
│ 788 │ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeData.cpp │ 2022-11-04 09:26:44 │
│ 752 │ src/Core/Settings.h │ 2022-10-25 11:35:25 │
│ 749 │ CMakeLists.txt │ 2022-10-05 21:00:49 │
│ 575 │ src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp │ 2022-11-01 10:20:10 │
│ 563 │ CHANGELOG.md │ 2022-10-27 08:19:50 │
│ 491 │ src/Interpreters/Context.cpp │ 2022-10-25 12:26:29 │
│ 437 │ programs/server/Server.cpp │ 2022-10-21 12:25:19 │
│ 375 │ programs/client/Client.cpp │ 2022-11-03 03:16:55 │
│ 350 │ src/CMakeLists.txt │ 2022-10-24 09:22:37 │
└─────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.124 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 14.71 MB (6.44 million rows/s., 118.61 MB/s.)
Our core data structure, the Merge Tree, is obviously under constant evolution with a long history of edits!
Distribution of contributors with respect to docs and code over the month
During data capture the changes on the
docs/ folder have been filtered out so this is an estimate only
Do we write more docs at certain times of the month e.g., around release dates? We can use the
countIf function to compute a simple ratio, visualizing the result using the
bar function.
SELECT
day,
bar(docs_ratio * 1000, 0, 100, 100) AS bar
FROM
(
SELECT
day,
countIf(file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql', 'md')) AS code,
countIf(file_extension = 'md') AS docs,
docs / (code + docs) AS docs_ratio
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = 1) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql', 'md'))
GROUP BY dayOfMonth(time) AS day
)
┌─day─┬─bar──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 1 │ ██████████████████████████████████▎ │
│ 2 │ ███████████████████████▏ │
│ 3 │ ███████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 4 │ ████████████▊ │
│ 5 │ ████████████████████▊ │
│ 6 │ ███████▊ │
│ 7 │ ███▋ │
│ 8 │ ████████▍ │
│ 9 │ ██████████████ │
│ 10 │ ████████████████▋ │
│ 11 │ █████████████▏ │
│ 12 │ ██████████████████████████████████▌ │
│ 13 │ ████████████████████████████▌ │
│ 14 │ ██████▋ │
│ 15 │ ████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
│ 16 │ ██████████▏ │
│ 17 │ █████████████████████████████████████▏ │
│ 18 │ ████████████████████████████████▍ │
│ 19 │ ██████████▊ │
│ 20 │ ████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 21 │ █████ │
│ 22 │ ███████████████████████▏ │
│ 23 │ ██████████████████████████▋ │
│ 24 │ ███████▌ │
│ 25 │ █████████████████████████████████▏ │
│ 26 │ ███████████ │
│ 27 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
│ 28 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████▌ │
│ 29 │ ███▌ │
│ 30 │ ██████████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 31 │ ████████████████████████████████▏ │
└─────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
31 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.043 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 40.53 MB (176.56 million rows/s., 949.58 MB/s.)
Maybe a little more near the end of the month, but overall we keep a good even distribution.
Authors with the most diverse impact
We consider diversity here to be the number of unique files an author has contributed to.
SELECT
author,
uniq(path) AS num_files
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (change_type IN ('Add', 'Modify')) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY author
ORDER BY num_files DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─author─────────────┬─num_files─┐
│ Alexey Milovidov │ 8433 │
│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 3257 │
│ Vitaly Baranov │ 2316 │
│ Maksim Kita │ 2172 │
│ Azat Khuzhin │ 1988 │
│ alesapin │ 1818 │
│ Alexander Tokmakov │ 1751 │
│ Amos Bird │ 1641 │
│ Ivan │ 1629 │
│ alexey-milovidov │ 1581 │
└────────────────────┴───────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.041 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 4.92 MB (6.56 million rows/s., 121.21 MB/s.)
Favorite files for an author
Here we select our founder Alexey Milovidov and limit our analysis to current files.
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
count() AS c
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (author = 'alexey-milovidov') AND (path IN (current_files))
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─path────────────────────────────────────────────┬───c─┐
│ CHANGELOG.md │ 174 │
│ CMakeLists.txt │ 22 │
│ src/Common/HashTable/HashTable.h │ 8 │
│ .github/PULL_REQUEST_TEMPLATE.md │ 8 │
│ src/Core/Settings.h │ 8 │
│ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 7 │
│ README.md │ 7 │
│ docker/test/fuzzer/run-fuzzer.sh │ 7 │
│ programs/install/Install.cpp │ 7 │
│ src/Dictionaries/ExecutableDictionarySource.cpp │ 6 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.106 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 13.97 MB (7.51 million rows/s., 131.41 MB/s.)
This makes sense because Alexey has been responsible for maintaining the Change log. But what if we use the basename of the file to identify his popular files - this allows for renames and should focus on code contributions.
SELECT
base,
count() AS c
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (author = 'alexey-milovidov') AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY basename(path) AS base
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─base───────────────────────────┬──c─┐
│ StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 22 │
│ Settings.h │ 22 │
│ InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp │ 19 │
│ MergeTreeData.cpp │ 18 │
│ Client.cpp │ 17 │
│ Context.cpp │ 17 │
│ Server.cpp │ 12 │
│ ExecutableDictionarySource.cpp │ 12 │
│ ExpressionAnalyzer.cpp │ 12 │
│ PODArray.h │ 12 │
└────────────────────────────────┴────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.032 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 5.68 MB (8.22 million rows/s., 175.50 MB/s.)
This is maybe more reflective of his areas of interest.
Largest files with lowest number of authors
For this, we first need to identify the largest files. Estimating this via a full file reconstruction, for every file, from the history of commits will be very expensive!
To estimate, assuming we restrict to current files, we sum line additions and subtract deletions. We can then compute a ratio of length to the number of authors.
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
sum(lines_added) - sum(lines_deleted) AS num_lines,
uniqExact(author) AS num_authors,
num_lines / num_authors AS lines_author_ratio
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path IN (current_files)
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY lines_author_ratio DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─path──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_lines─┬─num_authors─┬─lines_author_ratio─┐
│ src/Common/ClassificationDictionaries/emotional_dictionary_rus.txt │ 148590 │ 1 │ 148590 │
│ src/Functions/ClassificationDictionaries/emotional_dictionary_rus.txt │ 55533 │ 1 │ 55533 │
│ src/Functions/ClassificationDictionaries/charset_freq.txt │ 35722 │ 1 │ 35722 │
│ src/Common/ClassificationDictionaries/charset_freq.txt │ 35722 │ 1 │ 35722 │
│ tests/integration/test_storage_meilisearch/movies.json │ 19549 │ 1 │ 19549 │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/02364_multiSearch_function_family.reference │ 12874 │ 1 │ 12874 │
│ src/Functions/ClassificationDictionaries/programming_freq.txt │ 9434 │ 1 │ 9434 │
│ src/Common/ClassificationDictionaries/programming_freq.txt │ 9434 │ 1 │ 9434 │
│ tests/performance/explain_ast.xml │ 5911 │ 1 │ 5911 │
│ src/Analyzer/QueryAnalysisPass.cpp │ 5686 │ 1 │ 5686 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.138 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 16.57 MB (5.79 million rows/s., 120.11 MB/s.)
Text dictionaries aren't maybe realistic, so lets restrict to code only via a file extension filter!
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
sum(lines_added) - sum(lines_deleted) AS num_lines,
uniqExact(author) AS num_authors,
num_lines / num_authors AS lines_author_ratio
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY lines_author_ratio DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─path──────────────────────────────────┬─num_lines─┬─num_authors─┬─lines_author_ratio─┐
│ src/Analyzer/QueryAnalysisPass.cpp │ 5686 │ 1 │ 5686 │
│ src/Analyzer/QueryTreeBuilder.cpp │ 880 │ 1 │ 880 │
│ src/Planner/Planner.cpp │ 873 │ 1 │ 873 │
│ src/Backups/RestorerFromBackup.cpp │ 869 │ 1 │ 869 │
│ utils/memcpy-bench/FastMemcpy.h │ 770 │ 1 │ 770 │
│ src/Planner/PlannerActionsVisitor.cpp │ 765 │ 1 │ 765 │
│ src/Functions/sphinxstemen.cpp │ 728 │ 1 │ 728 │
│ src/Planner/PlannerJoinTree.cpp │ 708 │ 1 │ 708 │
│ src/Planner/PlannerJoins.cpp │ 695 │ 1 │ 695 │
│ src/Analyzer/QueryNode.h │ 607 │ 1 │ 607 │
└───────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.140 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 16.84 MB (5.70 million rows/s., 120.32 MB/s.)
There is some recency bias in this - newer files have fewer opportunities for commits. What about if we restrict to files at least 1 yr old?
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
min(time) AS min_date,
path,
sum(lines_added) - sum(lines_deleted) AS num_lines,
uniqExact(author) AS num_authors,
num_lines / num_authors AS lines_author_ratio
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY path
HAVING min_date <= (now() - toIntervalYear(1))
ORDER BY lines_author_ratio DESC
LIMIT 10
┌────────────min_date─┬─path───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_lines─┬─num_authors─┬─lines_author_ratio─┐
│ 2021-03-08 07:00:54 │ utils/memcpy-bench/FastMemcpy.h │ 770 │ 1 │ 770 │
│ 2021-05-04 13:47:34 │ src/Functions/sphinxstemen.cpp │ 728 │ 1 │ 728 │
│ 2021-03-14 16:52:51 │ utils/memcpy-bench/glibc/dwarf2.h │ 592 │ 1 │ 592 │
│ 2021-03-08 09:04:52 │ utils/memcpy-bench/FastMemcpy_Avx.h │ 496 │ 1 │ 496 │
│ 2020-10-19 01:10:50 │ tests/queries/0_stateless/01518_nullable_aggregate_states2.sql │ 411 │ 1 │ 411 │
│ 2020-11-24 14:53:34 │ programs/server/GRPCHandler.cpp │ 399 │ 1 │ 399 │
│ 2021-03-09 14:10:28 │ src/DataTypes/Serializations/SerializationSparse.cpp │ 363 │ 1 │ 363 │
│ 2021-08-20 15:06:57 │ src/Functions/vectorFunctions.cpp │ 1327 │ 4 │ 331.75 │
│ 2020-08-04 03:26:23 │ src/Interpreters/MySQL/CreateQueryConvertVisitor.cpp │ 311 │ 1 │ 311 │
│ 2020-11-06 15:45:13 │ src/Storages/Rocksdb/StorageEmbeddedRocksdb.cpp │ 611 │ 2 │ 305.5 │
└─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.143 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 18.00 MB (5.58 million rows/s., 125.87 MB/s.)
Commits and lines of code distribution by time; by weekday, by author; for specific subdirectories
We interpret this as the number of lines added and removed by the day of the week. In this case, we focus on the Functions directory
SELECT
dayOfWeek,
uniq(commit_hash) AS commits,
sum(lines_added) AS lines_added,
sum(lines_deleted) AS lines_deleted
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path LIKE 'src/Functions%'
GROUP BY toDayOfWeek(time) AS dayOfWeek
┌─dayOfWeek─┬─commits─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┐
│ 1 │ 476 │ 24619 │ 15782 │
│ 2 │ 434 │ 18098 │ 9938 │
│ 3 │ 496 │ 26562 │ 20883 │
│ 4 │ 587 │ 65674 │ 18862 │
│ 5 │ 504 │ 85917 │ 14518 │
│ 6 │ 314 │ 13604 │ 10144 │
│ 7 │ 294 │ 11938 │ 6451 │
└───────────┴─────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.034 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 14.66 MB (7.73 million rows/s., 425.56 MB/s.)
And by time of day,
SELECT
hourOfDay,
uniq(commit_hash) AS commits,
sum(lines_added) AS lines_added,
sum(lines_deleted) AS lines_deleted
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path LIKE 'src/Functions%'
GROUP BY toHour(time) AS hourOfDay
┌─hourOfDay─┬─commits─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┐
│ 0 │ 71 │ 4169 │ 3404 │
│ 1 │ 90 │ 2174 │ 1927 │
│ 2 │ 65 │ 2343 │ 1515 │
│ 3 │ 76 │ 2552 │ 493 │
│ 4 │ 62 │ 1480 │ 1304 │
│ 5 │ 38 │ 1644 │ 253 │
│ 6 │ 104 │ 4434 │ 2979 │
│ 7 │ 117 │ 4171 │ 1678 │
│ 8 │ 106 │ 4604 │ 4673 │
│ 9 │ 135 │ 60550 │ 2678 │
│ 10 │ 149 │ 6133 │ 3482 │
│ 11 │ 182 │ 8040 │ 3833 │
│ 12 │ 209 │ 29428 │ 15040 │
│ 13 │ 187 │ 10204 │ 5491 │
│ 14 │ 204 │ 9028 │ 6060 │
│ 15 │ 231 │ 15179 │ 10077 │
│ 16 │ 196 │ 9568 │ 5925 │
│ 17 │ 138 │ 4941 │ 3849 │
│ 18 │ 123 │ 4193 │ 3036 │
│ 19 │ 165 │ 8817 │ 6646 │
│ 20 │ 140 │ 3749 │ 2379 │
│ 21 │ 132 │ 41585 │ 4182 │
│ 22 │ 85 │ 4094 │ 3955 │
│ 23 │ 100 │ 3332 │ 1719 │
└───────────┴─────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┘
24 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.039 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 14.66 MB (6.77 million rows/s., 372.89 MB/s.)
This distribution makes sense given most of our development team is in Amsterdam. The
bar functions helps us visualize these distributions:
SELECT
hourOfDay,
bar(commits, 0, 400, 50) AS commits,
bar(lines_added, 0, 30000, 50) AS lines_added,
bar(lines_deleted, 0, 15000, 50) AS lines_deleted
FROM
(
SELECT
hourOfDay,
uniq(commit_hash) AS commits,
sum(lines_added) AS lines_added,
sum(lines_deleted) AS lines_deleted
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path LIKE 'src/Functions%'
GROUP BY toHour(time) AS hourOfDay
)
┌─hourOfDay─┬─commits───────────────────────┬─lines_added────────────────────────────────────────┬─lines_deleted──────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 0 │ ████████▊ │ ██████▊ │ ███████████▎ │
│ 1 │ ███████████▎ │ ███▌ │ ██████▍ │
│ 2 │ ████████ │ ███▊ │ █████ │
│ 3 │ █████████▌ │ ████▎ │ █▋ │
│ 4 │ ███████▋ │ ██▍ │ ████▎ │
│ 5 │ ████▋ │ ██▋ │ ▋ │
│ 6 │ █████████████ │ ███████▍ │ █████████▊ │
│ 7 │ ██████████████▋ │ ██████▊ │ █████▌ │
│ 8 │ █████████████▎ │ ███████▋ │ ███████████████▌ │
│ 9 │ ████████████████▊ │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████ │ ████████▊ │
│ 10 │ ██████████████████▋ │ ██████████▏ │ ███████████▌ │
│ 11 │ ██████████████████████▋ │ █████████████▍ │ ████████████▋ │
│ 12 │ ██████████████████████████ │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████ │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
│ 13 │ ███████████████████████▍ │ █████████████████ │ ██████████████████▎ │
│ 14 │ █████████████████████████▌ │ ███████████████ │ ████████████████████▏ │
│ 15 │ ████████████████████████████▊ │ █████████████████████████▎ │ █████████████████████████████████▌ │
│ 16 │ ████████████████████████▌ │ ███████████████▊ │ ███████████████████▋ │
│ 17 │ █████████████████▎ │ ████████▏ │ ████████████▋ │
│ 18 │ ███████████████▍ │ ██████▊ │ ██████████ │
│ 19 │ ████████████████████▋ │ ██████████████▋ │ ██████████████████████▏ │
│ 20 │ █████████████████▌ │ ██████▏ │ ███████▊ │
│ 21 │ ████████████████▌ │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████ │ █████████████▊ │
│ 22 │ ██████████▋ │ ██████▋ │ █████████████▏ │
│ 23 │ ████████████▌ │ █████▌ │ █████▋ │
└───────────┴───────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
24 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.038 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 14.66 MB (7.09 million rows/s., 390.69 MB/s.)
Matrix of authors that shows what authors tends to rewrite another authors code
The
sign = -1 indicates a code deletion. We exclude punctuation and the insertion of empty lines.
SELECT
prev_author,
author,
count() AS c
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = -1) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp')) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty')) AND (author != prev_author) AND (prev_author != '')
GROUP BY
prev_author,
author
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 1 BY prev_author
LIMIT 20
┌─prev_author──────────┬─author───────────┬─────c─┐
│ Ivan │ Alexey Milovidov │ 18554 │
│ Alexey Arno │ Alexey Milovidov │ 18475 │
│ Michael Kolupaev │ Alexey Milovidov │ 14135 │
│ Alexey Milovidov │ Nikolai Kochetov │ 13435 │
│ Andrey Mironov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 10418 │
│ proller │ Alexey Milovidov │ 7280 │
│ Nikolai Kochetov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 6806 │
│ alexey-milovidov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 5027 │
│ Vitaliy Lyudvichenko │ Alexey Milovidov │ 4390 │
│ Amos Bird │ Ivan Lezhankin │ 3125 │
│ f1yegor │ Alexey Milovidov │ 3119 │
│ Pavel Kartavyy │ Alexey Milovidov │ 3087 │
│ Alexey Zatelepin │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2978 │
│ alesapin │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2949 │
│ Sergey Fedorov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2727 │
│ Ivan Lezhankin │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2618 │
│ Vasily Nemkov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2547 │
│ Alexander Tokmakov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2493 │
│ Nikita Vasilev │ Maksim Kita │ 2420 │
│ Anton Popov │ Amos Bird │ 2127 │
└──────────────────────┴──────────────────┴───────┘
20 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.098 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 42.16 MB (76.67 million rows/s., 428.99 MB/s.)
Who is the highest percentage contributor per day of week?
If we consider by just number of commits:
SELECT
day_of_week,
author,
count() AS c
FROM git.commits
GROUP BY
dayOfWeek(time) AS day_of_week,
author
ORDER BY
day_of_week ASC,
c DESC
LIMIT 1 BY day_of_week
┌─day_of_week─┬─author───────────┬────c─┐
│ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2204 │
│ 2 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1588 │
│ 3 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1725 │
│ 4 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1915 │
│ 5 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1940 │
│ 6 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1851 │
│ 7 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2400 │
└─────────────┴──────────────────┴──────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.012 sec. Processed 62.78 thousand rows, 395.47 KB (5.44 million rows/s., 34.27 MB/s.)
OK, some possible advantages here to the longest contributor - our founder Alexey. Lets limit our analysis to the last year.
SELECT
day_of_week,
author,
count() AS c
FROM git.commits
WHERE time > (now() - toIntervalYear(1))
GROUP BY
dayOfWeek(time) AS day_of_week,
author
ORDER BY
day_of_week ASC,
c DESC
LIMIT 1 BY day_of_week
┌─day_of_week─┬─author───────────┬───c─┐
│ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 198 │
│ 2 │ alesapin │ 162 │
│ 3 │ alesapin │ 163 │
│ 4 │ Azat Khuzhin │ 166 │
│ 5 │ alesapin │ 191 │
│ 6 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 179 │
│ 7 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 243 │
└─────────────┴──────────────────┴─────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec. Processed 21.82 thousand rows, 140.02 KB (4.88 million rows/s., 31.29 MB/s.)
This is still a little simple and doesn't reflect people's work.
A better metric might be who is the top contributor each day as a fraction of the total work performed in the last year. Note that we treat the deletion and adding code equally.
SELECT
top_author.day_of_week,
top_author.author,
top_author.author_work / all_work.total_work AS top_author_percent
FROM
(
SELECT
day_of_week,
author,
sum(lines_added) + sum(lines_deleted) AS author_work
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE time > (now() - toIntervalYear(1))
GROUP BY
author,
dayOfWeek(time) AS day_of_week
ORDER BY
day_of_week ASC,
author_work DESC
LIMIT 1 BY day_of_week
) AS top_author
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
day_of_week,
sum(lines_added) + sum(lines_deleted) AS total_work
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE time > (now() - toIntervalYear(1))
GROUP BY dayOfWeek(time) AS day_of_week
) AS all_work USING (day_of_week)
┌─day_of_week─┬─author──────────────┬──top_author_percent─┐
│ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 0.3168282877768332 │
│ 2 │ Mikhail f. Shiryaev │ 0.3523434231193969 │
│ 3 │ vdimir │ 0.11859742484577324 │
│ 4 │ Nikolay Degterinsky │ 0.34577318920318467 │
│ 5 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 0.13208704423684223 │
│ 6 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 0.18895257783624633 │
│ 7 │ Robert Schulze │ 0.3617405888930302 │
└─────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.014 sec. Processed 106.12 thousand rows, 1.38 MB (7.61 million rows/s., 98.65 MB/s.)
Distribution of code age across repository
We limit the analysis to the current files. For brevity, we restrict the results to a depth of 2 with 5 files per root folder. Adjust as required.
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
concat(root, '/', sub_folder) AS folder,
round(avg(days_present)) AS avg_age_of_files,
min(days_present) AS min_age_files,
max(days_present) AS max_age_files,
count() AS c
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
dateDiff('day', min(time), toDate('2022-11-03')) AS days_present
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY
splitByChar('/', path)[1] AS root,
splitByChar('/', path)[2] AS sub_folder
ORDER BY
root ASC,
c DESC
LIMIT 5 BY root
┌─folder───────────────────────────┬─avg_age_of_files─┬─min_age_files─┬─max_age_files─┬────c─┐
│ base/base │ 387 │ 201 │ 397 │ 84 │
│ base/glibc-compatibility │ 887 │ 59 │ 993 │ 19 │
│ base/consistent-hashing │ 993 │ 993 │ 993 │ 5 │
│ base/widechar_width │ 993 │ 993 │ 993 │ 2 │
│ base/consistent-hashing-sumbur │ 993 │ 993 │ 993 │ 2 │
│ docker/test │ 1043 │ 1043 │ 1043 │ 1 │
│ programs/odbc-bridge │ 835 │ 91 │ 945 │ 25 │
│ programs/copier │ 587 │ 14 │ 945 │ 22 │
│ programs/library-bridge │ 155 │ 47 │ 608 │ 21 │
│ programs/disks │ 144 │ 62 │ 150 │ 14 │
│ programs/server │ 874 │ 709 │ 945 │ 10 │
│ rust/BLAKE3 │ 52 │ 52 │ 52 │ 1 │
│ src/Functions │ 752 │ 0 │ 944 │ 809 │
│ src/Storages │ 700 │ 8 │ 944 │ 736 │
│ src/Interpreters │ 684 │ 3 │ 944 │ 490 │
│ src/Processors │ 703 │ 44 │ 944 │ 482 │
│ src/Common │ 673 │ 7 │ 944 │ 473 │
│ tests/queries │ 674 │ -5 │ 945 │ 3777 │
│ tests/integration │ 656 │ 132 │ 945 │ 4 │
│ utils/memcpy-bench │ 601 │ 599 │ 605 │ 10 │
│ utils/keeper-bench │ 570 │ 569 │ 570 │ 7 │
│ utils/durability-test │ 793 │ 793 │ 793 │ 4 │
│ utils/self-extracting-executable │ 143 │ 143 │ 143 │ 3 │
│ utils/self-extr-exec │ 224 │ 224 │ 224 │ 2 │
└──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴──────┘
24 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.129 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 15.11 MB (6.19 million rows/s., 117.08 MB/s.)
What percentage of code for an author has been removed by other authors?
For this question, we need the number of lines written by an author divided by the total number of lines they have had removed by another contributor.
SELECT
k,
written_code.c,
removed_code.c,
removed_code.c / written_code.c AS remove_ratio
FROM
(
SELECT
author AS k,
count() AS c
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = 1) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp')) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty'))
GROUP BY k
) AS written_code
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
prev_author AS k,
count() AS c
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = -1) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp')) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty')) AND (author != prev_author)
GROUP BY k
) AS removed_code USING (k)
WHERE written_code.c > 1000
ORDER BY remove_ratio DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─k──────────────────┬─────c─┬─removed_code.c─┬───────remove_ratio─┐
│ Marek Vavruša │ 1458 │ 1318 │ 0.9039780521262003 │
│ Ivan │ 32715 │ 27500 │ 0.8405930001528351 │
│ artpaul │ 3450 │ 2840 │ 0.8231884057971014 │
│ Silviu Caragea │ 1542 │ 1209 │ 0.7840466926070039 │
│ Ruslan │ 1027 │ 802 │ 0.7809152872444012 │
│ Tsarkova Anastasia │ 1755 │ 1364 │ 0.7772079772079772 │
│ Vyacheslav Alipov │ 3526 │ 2727 │ 0.7733976176971072 │
│ Marek Vavruša │ 1467 │ 1124 │ 0.7661895023858214 │
│ f1yegor │ 7194 │ 5213 │ 0.7246316374756742 │
│ kreuzerkrieg │ 3406 │ 2468 │ 0.724603640634175 │
└────────────────────┴───────┴────────────────┴────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.126 sec. Processed 15.07 million rows, 73.51 MB (119.97 million rows/s., 585.16 MB/s.)
List files that were rewritten most number of times?
We consider a rewrite to be when over 50% of the file are deleted, and 50% added. Adjust the query to your own interpretation of what constitutes this.
The query is limited to the current files only. We list all file changes by grouping by
path and
commit_hash, returning the number of lines added and removed. Using a window function, we estimate the file's total size at any moment in time by performing a cumulative sum and estimating the impact of any change on file size as
lines added - lines removed. Using this statistic, we can calculate the percentage of the file that has been added or removed for each change. Finally, we count the number of file changes that constitute a rewrite per file i.e.
(percent_add >= 0.5) AND (percent_delete >= 0.5) AND current_size > 50. Note we require files to be more than 50 lines to avoid early contributions to a file being counted as a rewrite. This also avoids a bias to very small files, which may be more likely to be rewritten.
WITH
current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
),
file_changes AS
(
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS max_time,
commit_hash,
any(lines_added) AS num_added,
any(lines_deleted) AS num_deleted,
any(change_type) AS type
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (change_type IN ('Add', 'Modify')) AND (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY
path,
commit_hash
ORDER BY
path ASC,
max_time ASC
),
rewrites AS
(
SELECT
path,
commit_hash,
max_time,
type,
num_added,
num_deleted,
sum(num_added - num_deleted) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC) AS current_size,
if(current_size > 0, num_added / current_size, 0) AS percent_add,
if(current_size > 0, num_deleted / current_size, 0) AS percent_delete
FROM file_changes
)
SELECT
path,
count() AS num_rewrites
FROM rewrites
WHERE (type = 'Modify') AND (percent_add >= 0.5) AND (percent_delete >= 0.5) AND (current_size > 50)
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY num_rewrites DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─path──────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_rewrites─┐
│ src/Storages/WindowView/StorageWindowView.cpp │ 8 │
│ src/Functions/array/arrayIndex.h │ 7 │
│ src/Dictionaries/CacheDictionary.cpp │ 6 │
│ src/Dictionaries/RangeHashedDictionary.cpp │ 5 │
│ programs/client/Client.cpp │ 4 │
│ src/Functions/polygonPerimeter.cpp │ 4 │
│ src/Functions/polygonsEquals.cpp │ 4 │
│ src/Functions/polygonsWithin.cpp │ 4 │
│ src/Processors/Formats/Impl/ArrowColumnToCHColumn.cpp │ 4 │
│ src/Functions/polygonsSymDifference.cpp │ 4 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.299 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 31.52 MB (2.67 million rows/s., 105.29 MB/s.)
What weekday does the code have the highest chance to stay in the repository?
For this, we need to identify a line of code uniquely. We estimate this(as the same line may appear multiple times in a file) using the path and line contents.
We query for lines added, joining this with the lines removed - filtering to cases where the latter occurs more recently than the former. This gives us the deleted lines from which we can compute the time between these two events.
Finally, we aggregate across this dataset to compute the average number of days lines stay in the repository by the day of the week.
SELECT
day_of_week_added,
count() AS num,
avg(days_present) AS avg_days_present
FROM
(
SELECT
added_code.line,
added_code.time AS added_day,
dateDiff('day', added_code.time, removed_code.time) AS days_present
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
line,
max(time) AS time
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = 1) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty'))
GROUP BY
path,
line
) AS added_code
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
path,
line,
max(time) AS time
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = -1) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty'))
GROUP BY
path,
line
) AS removed_code USING (path, line)
WHERE removed_code.time > added_code.time
)
GROUP BY dayOfWeek(added_day) AS day_of_week_added
┌─day_of_week_added─┬────num─┬───avg_days_present─┐
│ 1 │ 171879 │ 193.81759260875384 │
│ 2 │ 141448 │ 153.0931013517335 │
│ 3 │ 161230 │ 137.61553681076722 │
│ 4 │ 255728 │ 121.14149799787273 │
│ 5 │ 203907 │ 141.60181847606998 │
│ 6 │ 62305 │ 202.43449161383518 │
│ 7 │ 70904 │ 220.0266134491707 │
└───────────────────┴────────┴────────────────────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 3.965 sec. Processed 15.07 million rows, 1.92 GB (3.80 million rows/s., 483.50 MB/s.)
Files sorted by average code age
This query uses the same principle as What weekday does the code have the highest chance to stay in the repository - by aiming to uniquely identify a line of code using the path and line contents. This allows us to identify the time between when a line was added and removed. We filter to current files and code only, however, and average the time for each file across lines.
WITH
current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
),
lines_removed AS
(
SELECT
added_code.path AS path,
added_code.line,
added_code.time AS added_day,
dateDiff('day', added_code.time, removed_code.time) AS days_present
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
line,
max(time) AS time,
any(file_extension) AS file_extension
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = 1) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty'))
GROUP BY
path,
line
) AS added_code
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
path,
line,
max(time) AS time
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = -1) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty'))
GROUP BY
path,
line
) AS removed_code USING (path, line)
WHERE (removed_code.time > added_code.time) AND (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
)
SELECT
path,
avg(days_present) AS avg_code_age
FROM lines_removed
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY avg_code_age DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─path────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬──────avg_code_age─┐
│ utils/corrector_utf8/corrector_utf8.cpp │ 1353.888888888889 │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01288_shard_max_network_bandwidth.sql │ 881 │
│ src/Functions/replaceRegexpOne.cpp │ 861 │
│ src/Functions/replaceRegexpAll.cpp │ 861 │
│ src/Functions/replaceOne.cpp │ 861 │
│ utils/zookeeper-remove-by-list/main.cpp │ 838.25 │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01356_state_resample.sql │ 819 │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01293_create_role.sql │ 819 │
│ src/Functions/ReplaceStringImpl.h │ 810 │
│ src/Interpreters/createBlockSelector.cpp │ 795 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 3.134 sec. Processed 16.13 million rows, 1.83 GB (5.15 million rows/s., 582.99 MB/s.)
Who tends to write more tests / CPP code / comments?
There are a few ways we can address this question. Focusing on the code to test ratio, this query is relatively simple - count the number of contributions to folders containing
tests and compute the ratio to total contributions.
Note we limit to users with more than 20 changes to focus on regular committers and avoid a bias to one-off contributions.
SELECT
author,
countIf((file_extension NOT IN ('h', 'cpp')) AND (path LIKE '%tests%')) AS test,
countIf((file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')) AND (NOT (path LIKE '%tests%'))) AS code,
code / (code + test) AS ratio_code
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY author
HAVING code > 20
ORDER BY code DESC
LIMIT 20
┌─author───────────────┬─test─┬──code─┬─────────ratio_code─┐
│ Alexey Milovidov │ 9016 │ 41799 │ 0.8225720751746531 │
│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 1376 │ 13361 │ 0.9066295718260161 │
│ alesapin │ 3704 │ 8796 │ 0.70368 │
│ kssenii │ 1257 │ 6769 │ 0.843384001993521 │
│ Maksim Kita │ 1352 │ 5862 │ 0.8125866370945384 │
│ Alexander Tokmakov │ 2011 │ 5727 │ 0.740113724476609 │
│ Vitaly Baranov │ 2245 │ 5521 │ 0.7109193922225083 │
│ Ivan Lezhankin │ 803 │ 4698 │ 0.8540265406289765 │
│ Anton Popov │ 1056 │ 4346 │ 0.8045168456127361 │
│ Ivan │ 4937 │ 4269 │ 0.4637193134912014 │
│ Azat Khuzhin │ 2651 │ 3697 │ 0.5823881537492124 │
│ Amos Bird │ 702 │ 2901 │ 0.8051623646960866 │
│ proller │ 1662 │ 2377 │ 0.5885120079227532 │
│ chertus │ 706 │ 2359 │ 0.7696574225122349 │
│ alexey-milovidov │ 330 │ 2321 │ 0.8755186721991701 │
│ Alexey Arno │ 207 │ 2310 │ 0.9177592371871275 │
│ Vitaliy Lyudvichenko │ 479 │ 2283 │ 0.8265749456915279 │
│ Robert Schulze │ 328 │ 2196 │ 0.8700475435816165 │
│ CurtizJ │ 812 │ 2158 │ 0.7265993265993266 │
│ Alexander Kuzmenkov │ 1198 │ 2092 │ 0.6358662613981763 │
└──────────────────────┴──────┴───────┴────────────────────┘
20 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.034 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 4.65 MB (7.93 million rows/s., 138.76 MB/s.)
We can plot this distribution as a histogram.
WITH (
SELECT histogram(10)(ratio_code) AS hist
FROM
(
SELECT
author,
countIf((file_extension NOT IN ('h', 'cpp')) AND (path LIKE '%tests%')) AS test,
countIf((file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')) AND (NOT (path LIKE '%tests%'))) AS code,
code / (code + test) AS ratio_code
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY author
HAVING code > 20
)
) AS hist
SELECT
arrayJoin(hist).1 AS lower,
arrayJoin(hist).2 AS upper,
bar(arrayJoin(hist).3, 0, 100, 20) AS bar
┌────────────────lower─┬───────────────upper─┬─bar───────────┐
│ 0.033562166285278416 │ 0.08337307389808846 │ ▏ │
│ 0.08337307389808846 │ 0.17470067710547066 │ ▍ │
│ 0.17470067710547066 │ 0.25909878535992237 │ ▍ │
│ 0.25909878535992237 │ 0.3775444108257119 │ ▋ │
│ 0.3775444108257119 │ 0.5108436376911997 │ ███▏ │
│ 0.5108436376911997 │ 0.627700343453621 │ █████▋ │
│ 0.627700343453621 │ 0.7417374581723406 │ ███████████▊ │
│ 0.7417374581723406 │ 0.8467725898688147 │ ████████████▏ │
│ 0.8467725898688147 │ 0.9427852671078976 │ ██████████▌ │
│ 0.9427852671078976 │ 1 │ █████████▊ │
└──────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.053 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 4.65 MB (5.01 million rows/s., 87.61 MB/s.)
Most contributors write more code than tests, as you'd expect.
What about who adds the most comments when contributing code?
SELECT
author,
countIf((line_type = 'Comment') OR (line_type = 'Punct')) AS comments,
countIf(line_type = 'Code') AS code,
comments / (comments + code) AS ratio_comments
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')) AND (sign = 1)
GROUP BY author
HAVING code > 20
ORDER BY code DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─author─────────────┬─comments─┬───code─┬──────ratio_comments─┐
│ Alexey Milovidov │ 100869 │ 356978 │ 0.22031158880586746 │
│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 34057 │ 113261 │ 0.2311801680717903 │
│ Vitaly Baranov │ 24994 │ 84504 │ 0.22825987689272864 │
│ Maksim Kita │ 23338 │ 78778 │ 0.22854400877433506 │
│ alesapin │ 21976 │ 72279 │ 0.23315473980160203 │
│ kssenii │ 19465 │ 61852 │ 0.23937184106644366 │
│ Alexey Arno │ 16469 │ 61674 │ 0.21075464213045314 │
│ Alexander Tokmakov │ 10760 │ 41964 │ 0.20408163265306123 │
│ Anton Popov │ 9158 │ 38448 │ 0.1923707095744234 │
│ Ivan │ 6480 │ 33711 │ 0.161230126147645 │
└────────────────────┴──────────┴────────┴─────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.136 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 31.57 MB (55.33 million rows/s., 231.83 MB/s.)
Surprisingly high % for all our contributors and part of what makes our code so readable.
How does an authors commits change over time with respect to code/comments percentage?
To compute this by author is trivial,
SELECT
author,
countIf(line_type = 'Code') AS code_lines,
countIf((line_type = 'Comment') OR (line_type = 'Punct')) AS comments,
code_lines / (comments + code_lines) AS ratio_code,
toStartOfWeek(time) AS week
FROM git.line_changes
GROUP BY
time,
author
ORDER BY
author ASC,
time ASC
LIMIT 10
┌─author──────────────────────┬─code_lines─┬─comments─┬─────────ratio_code─┬───────week─┐
│ 1lann │ 8 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2022-03-06 │
│ 20018712 │ 2 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2020-09-13 │
│ 243f6a8885a308d313198a2e037 │ 0 │ 2 │ 0 │ 2020-12-06 │
│ 243f6a8885a308d313198a2e037 │ 0 │ 112 │ 0 │ 2020-12-06 │
│ 243f6a8885a308d313198a2e037 │ 0 │ 14 │ 0 │ 2020-12-06 │
│ 3ldar-nasyrov │ 2 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2021-03-14 │
│ 821008736@qq.com │ 27 │ 2 │ 0.9310344827586207 │ 2019-04-21 │
│ ANDREI STAROVEROV │ 182 │ 60 │ 0.7520661157024794 │ 2021-05-09 │
│ ANDREI STAROVEROV │ 7 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2021-05-09 │
│ ANDREI STAROVEROV │ 32 │ 12 │ 0.7272727272727273 │ 2021-05-09 │
└─────────────────────────────┴────────────┴──────────┴────────────────────┴────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.145 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 51.09 MB (51.83 million rows/s., 351.44 MB/s.)
Ideally, however, we want to see how this changes in aggregate across all authors from the first day they start committing. Do they slowly reduce the number of comments they write?
To compute this, we first work out each author's comments ratio over time - similar to Who tends to write more tests / CPP code / comments?. This is joined against each author's start date, allowing us to calculate the comment ratio by week offset.
After calculating the average by-week offset across all authors, we sample these results by selecting every 10th week.
WITH author_ratios_by_offset AS
(
SELECT
author,
dateDiff('week', start_dates.start_date, contributions.week) AS week_offset,
ratio_code
FROM
(
SELECT
author,
toStartOfWeek(min(time)) AS start_date
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')
GROUP BY author AS start_dates
) AS start_dates
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
author,
countIf(line_type = 'Code') AS code,
countIf((line_type = 'Comment') OR (line_type = 'Punct')) AS comments,
comments / (comments + code) AS ratio_code,
toStartOfWeek(time) AS week
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')) AND (sign = 1)
GROUP BY
time,
author
HAVING code > 20
ORDER BY
author ASC,
time ASC
) AS contributions USING (author)
)
SELECT
week_offset,
avg(ratio_code) AS avg_code_ratio
FROM author_ratios_by_offset
GROUP BY week_offset
HAVING (week_offset % 10) = 0
ORDER BY week_offset ASC
LIMIT 20
┌─week_offset─┬──────avg_code_ratio─┐
│ 0 │ 0.21626798253005078 │
│ 10 │ 0.18299433892099454 │
│ 20 │ 0.22847255749045017 │
│ 30 │ 0.2037816688365288 │
│ 40 │ 0.1987063517030308 │
│ 50 │ 0.17341406302829748 │
│ 60 │ 0.1808884776496144 │
│ 70 │ 0.18711773536450496 │
│ 80 │ 0.18905573684766458 │
│ 90 │ 0.2505147771581594 │
│ 100 │ 0.2427673990917429 │
│ 110 │ 0.19088569009169926 │
│ 120 │ 0.14218574654598348 │
│ 130 │ 0.20894252550489317 │
│ 140 │ 0.22316626978848397 │
│ 150 │ 0.1859507592277053 │
│ 160 │ 0.22007759757363546 │
│ 170 │ 0.20406936638195144 │
│ 180 │ 0.1412102467834332 │
│ 190 │ 0.20677550885049117 │
└─────────────┴─────────────────────┘
20 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.167 sec. Processed 15.07 million rows, 101.74 MB (90.51 million rows/s., 610.98 MB/s.)
Encouragingly, our comment % is pretty constant and doesn't degrade the longer authors contribute.
What is the average time before code will be rewritten and the median (half-life of code decay)?
We can use the same principle as List files that were rewritten most number of time or by most of authors to identify rewrites but consider all files. A window function is used to compute the time between rewrites for each file. From this, we can calculate an average and median across all files.
WITH
changes AS
(
SELECT
path,
commit_hash,
max_time,
type,
num_added,
num_deleted,
sum(num_added - num_deleted) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC) AS current_size,
if(current_size > 0, num_added / current_size, 0) AS percent_add,
if(current_size > 0, num_deleted / current_size, 0) AS percent_delete
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS max_time,
commit_hash,
any(lines_added) AS num_added,
any(lines_deleted) AS num_deleted,
any(change_type) AS type
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (change_type IN ('Add', 'Modify')) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY
path,
commit_hash
ORDER BY
path ASC,
max_time ASC
)
),
rewrites AS
(
SELECT
*,
any(max_time) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS previous_rewrite,
dateDiff('day', previous_rewrite, max_time) AS rewrite_days
FROM changes
WHERE (type = 'Modify') AND (percent_add >= 0.5) AND (percent_delete >= 0.5) AND (current_size > 50)
)
SELECT
avgIf(rewrite_days, rewrite_days > 0) AS avg_rewrite_time,
quantilesTimingIf(0.5)(rewrite_days, rewrite_days > 0) AS half_life
FROM rewrites
┌─avg_rewrite_time─┬─half_life─┐
│ 122.2890625 │ [23] │
└──────────────────┴───────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.388 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 22.85 MB (685.82 thousand rows/s., 58.89 MB/s.)
What is the worst time to write code in sense that the code has highest chance to be re-written?
Similar to What is the average time before code will be rewritten and the median (half-life of code decay)? and List files that were rewritten most number of time or by most of authors, except we aggregate by day of week. Adjust as required e.g. month of year.
WITH
changes AS
(
SELECT
path,
commit_hash,
max_time,
type,
num_added,
num_deleted,
sum(num_added - num_deleted) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC) AS current_size,
if(current_size > 0, num_added / current_size, 0) AS percent_add,
if(current_size > 0, num_deleted / current_size, 0) AS percent_delete
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS max_time,
commit_hash,
any(file_lines_added) AS num_added,
any(file_lines_deleted) AS num_deleted,
any(file_change_type) AS type
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (file_change_type IN ('Add', 'Modify')) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY
path,
commit_hash
ORDER BY
path ASC,
max_time ASC
)
),
rewrites AS
(
SELECT any(max_time) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS previous_rewrite
FROM changes
WHERE (type = 'Modify') AND (percent_add >= 0.5) AND (percent_delete >= 0.5) AND (current_size > 50)
)
SELECT
dayOfWeek(previous_rewrite) AS dayOfWeek,
count() AS num_re_writes
FROM rewrites
GROUP BY dayOfWeek
┌─dayOfWeek─┬─num_re_writes─┐
│ 1 │ 111 │
│ 2 │ 121 │
│ 3 │ 91 │
│ 4 │ 111 │
│ 5 │ 90 │
│ 6 │ 64 │
│ 7 │ 46 │
└───────────┴───────────────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.466 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 701.52 MB (16.15 million rows/s., 1.50 GB/s.)
Which authors code is the most sticky?
We define "sticky" as how long does an author's code stay before its rewritten. Similar to the previous question What is the average time before code will be rewritten and the median (half-life of code decay)? - using the same metric for rewrites i.e. 50% additions and 50% deletions to the file. We compute the average rewrite time per author and only consider contributors with more than two files.
WITH
changes AS
(
SELECT
path,
author,
commit_hash,
max_time,
type,
num_added,
num_deleted,
sum(num_added - num_deleted) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC) AS current_size,
if(current_size > 0, num_added / current_size, 0) AS percent_add,
if(current_size > 0, num_deleted / current_size, 0) AS percent_delete
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
any(author) AS author,
max(time) AS max_time,
commit_hash,
any(file_lines_added) AS num_added,
any(file_lines_deleted) AS num_deleted,
any(file_change_type) AS type
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (file_change_type IN ('Add', 'Modify')) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY
path,
commit_hash
ORDER BY
path ASC,
max_time ASC
)
),
rewrites AS
(
SELECT
*,
any(max_time) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS previous_rewrite,
dateDiff('day', previous_rewrite, max_time) AS rewrite_days,
any(author) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS prev_author
FROM changes
WHERE (type = 'Modify') AND (percent_add >= 0.5) AND (percent_delete >= 0.5) AND (current_size > 50)
)
SELECT
prev_author,
avg(rewrite_days) AS c,
uniq(path) AS num_files
FROM rewrites
GROUP BY prev_author
HAVING num_files > 2
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─prev_author─────────┬──────────────────c─┬─num_files─┐
│ Michael Kolupaev │ 304.6 │ 4 │
│ alexey-milovidov │ 81.83333333333333 │ 4 │
│ Alexander Kuzmenkov │ 64.5 │ 5 │
│ Pavel Kruglov │ 55.8 │ 6 │
│ Alexey Milovidov │ 48.416666666666664 │ 90 │
│ Amos Bird │ 42.8 │ 4 │
│ alesapin │ 38.083333333333336 │ 12 │
│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 33.18421052631579 │ 26 │
│ Alexander Tokmakov │ 31.866666666666667 │ 12 │
│ Alexey Zatelepin │ 22.5 │ 4 │
└─────────────────────┴────────────────────┴───────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.555 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 720.60 MB (13.58 million rows/s., 1.30 GB/s.)
Most consecutive days of commits by an author
This query first requires us to calculate the days when an author has committed. Using a window function, partitioning by author, we can compute the days between their commits. For each commit, if the time since the last commit was 1 day we mark it as consecutive (1) and 0 otherwise - storing this result in
consecutive_day.
Our subsequent array functions compute each author's longest sequence of consecutive ones. First, the
groupArray function is used to collate all
consecutive_day values for an author. This array of 1s and 0s, is then split on 0 values into subarrays. Finally, we calculate the longest subarray.
WITH commit_days AS
(
SELECT
author,
day,
any(day) OVER (PARTITION BY author ORDER BY day ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS previous_commit,
dateDiff('day', previous_commit, day) AS days_since_last,
if(days_since_last = 1, 1, 0) AS consecutive_day
FROM
(
SELECT
author,
toStartOfDay(time) AS day
FROM git.commits
GROUP BY
author,
day
ORDER BY
author ASC,
day ASC
)
)
SELECT
author,
arrayMax(arrayMap(x -> length(x), arraySplit(x -> (x = 0), groupArray(consecutive_day)))) AS max_consecutive_days
FROM commit_days
GROUP BY author
ORDER BY max_consecutive_days DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─author───────────┬─max_consecutive_days─┐
│ kssenii │ 33 │
│ Alexey Milovidov │ 31 │
│ alesapin │ 27 │
│ Azat Khuzhin │ 24 │
│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 16 │
│ Igor Nikonov │ 12 │
│ feng lv │ 12 │
│ alexey-milovidov │ 12 │
│ Maksim Kita │ 12 │
│ Nikita Vasilev │ 12 │
└──────────────────┴──────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.025 sec. Processed 62.78 thousand rows, 395.47 KB (2.54 million rows/s., 16.02 MB/s.)
Line by line commit history of a file
Files can be renamed. When this occurs, we get a rename event, where the
path column is set to the new path of the file and the
old_path represents the previous location e.g.
SELECT
time,
path,
old_path,
commit_hash,
commit_message
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path = 'src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp') AND (change_type = 'Rename')
┌────────────────time─┬─path────────────────────────────────────────┬─old_path─────────────────────────────────────┬─commit_hash──────────────────────────────┬─commit_message─┐
│ 2020-04-03 16:14:31 │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ dbms/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 06446b4f08a142d6f1bc30664c47ded88ab51782 │ dbms/ → src/ │
└─────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.135 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 20.73 MB (1.98 million rows/s., 154.04 MB/s.)
This makes viewing the full history of a file challenging since we don't have a single value connecting all line or file changes.
To address this, we can use User Defined Functions (UDFs). These cannot, currently, be recursive, so to identify the history of a file we must define a series of UDFs which call each other explicitly.
This means we can only track renames to a maximum depth - the below example is 5 deep. It is unlikely a file will be renamed more times than this, so for now, this is sufficient.
CREATE FUNCTION file_path_history AS (n) -> if(empty(n), [], arrayConcat([n], file_history_01((SELECT if(empty(old_path), Null, old_path) FROM git.file_changes WHERE path = n AND (change_type = 'Rename' OR change_type = 'Add') LIMIT 1))));
CREATE FUNCTION file_path_history_01 AS (n) -> if(isNull(n), [], arrayConcat([n], file_path_history_02((SELECT if(empty(old_path), Null, old_path) FROM git.file_changes WHERE path = n AND (change_type = 'Rename' OR change_type = 'Add') LIMIT 1))));
CREATE FUNCTION file_path_history_02 AS (n) -> if(isNull(n), [], arrayConcat([n], file_path_history_03((SELECT if(empty(old_path), Null, old_path) FROM git.file_changes WHERE path = n AND (change_type = 'Rename' OR change_type = 'Add') LIMIT 1))));
CREATE FUNCTION file_path_history_03 AS (n) -> if(isNull(n), [], arrayConcat([n], file_path_history_04((SELECT if(empty(old_path), Null, old_path) FROM git.file_changes WHERE path = n AND (change_type = 'Rename' OR change_type = 'Add') LIMIT 1))));
CREATE FUNCTION file_path_history_04 AS (n) -> if(isNull(n), [], arrayConcat([n], file_path_history_05((SELECT if(empty(old_path), Null, old_path) FROM git.file_changes WHERE path = n AND (change_type = 'Rename' OR change_type = 'Add') LIMIT 1))));
CREATE FUNCTION file_path_history_05 AS (n) -> if(isNull(n), [], [n]);
By calling
file_path_history('src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp') we recurse through the rename history, with each function calling the next level with the
old_path. The results are combined using
arrayConcat.
For example,
SELECT file_path_history('src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp') AS paths
┌─paths─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ ['src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp','dbms/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp','dbms/src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp'] │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.074 sec. Processed 344.06 thousand rows, 6.27 MB (4.65 million rows/s., 84.71 MB/s.)
We can use this capability to now assemble the commits for the entire history of a file. In this example, we show one commit for each of the
path values.
SELECT
time,
substring(commit_hash, 1, 11) AS commit,
change_type,
author,
path,
commit_message
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path IN file_path_history('src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp')
ORDER BY time DESC
LIMIT 1 BY path
FORMAT PrettyCompactMonoBlock
┌────────────────time─┬─commit──────┬─change_type─┬─author─────────────┬─path─────────────────────────────────────────────┬─commit_message──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 2022-10-30 16:30:51 │ c68ab231f91 │ Modify │ Alexander Tokmakov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ fix accessing part in Deleting state │
│ 2020-04-03 15:21:24 │ 38a50f44d34 │ Modify │ alesapin │ dbms/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ Remove empty line │
│ 2020-04-01 19:21:27 │ 1d5a77c1132 │ Modify │ alesapin │ dbms/src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ Tried to add ability to rename primary key columns but just banned this ability │
└─────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.170 sec. Processed 611.53 thousand rows, 41.76 MB (3.60 million rows/s., 246.07 MB/s.)
Unsolved Questions
Git blame
This is particularly difficult to get an exact result due to the inability to currently keep state in array functions. This will be possible with an
arrayFold or
arrayReduce, which allows state to be held on each iteration.
We welcome solutions here.