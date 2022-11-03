On this page

ClickHouse GitHub data

This dataset contains all of the commits and changes for the ClickHouse repository. It can be generated using the native git-import tool distributed with ClickHouse.

The generated data provides a tsv file for each of the following tables:

commits - commits with statistics;

- commits with statistics; file_changes - files changed in every commit with the info about the change and statistics;

- files changed in every commit with the info about the change and statistics; line_changes - every changed line in every changed file in every commit with full info about the line and the information about the previous change of this line.

As of November 8th, 2022, each TSV is approximately the following size and number of rows:

commits - 7.8M - 266,051 rows

- 7.8M - 266,051 rows file_changes - 53M - 266,051 rows

- 53M - 266,051 rows line_changes - 2.7G - 7,535,157 rows

Table of Contents

Generating the data

git clone [email protected] :ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git

cd ClickHouse

clickhouse git-import --skip-paths 'generated\.cpp|^(contrib|docs?|website|libs/(libcityhash|liblz4|libdivide|libvectorclass|libdouble-conversion|libcpuid|libzstd|libfarmhash|libmetrohash|libpoco|libwidechar_width))/' --skip-commits-with-messages '^Merge branch '



This will take around 3 minutes (as of November 8th 2022) to complete for the ClickHouse repository.

A full list of available options can be obtained from the tools native help.

clickhouse git-import -h



This help also provides the DDL for each of the above tables e.g.

CREATE TABLE git.commits

(

hash String,

author LowCardinality(String),

time DateTime,

message String,

files_added UInt32,

files_deleted UInt32,

files_renamed UInt32,

files_modified UInt32,

lines_added UInt32,

lines_deleted UInt32,

hunks_added UInt32,

hunks_removed UInt32,

hunks_changed UInt32

) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time;



These queries should work on any repository. Feel free to explore and report your findings Some guidelines with respect to execution times (as of November 2022):

Linux - ~/clickhouse git-import - 160 mins

Downloading and inserting the data

Generated files for the following repositories can be found below:

ClickHouse (Nov 8th 2022) https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/commits.tsv.xz - 2.5 MB https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/file_changes.tsv.xz - 4.5MB https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/line_changes.tsv.xz - 127.4 MB

Linux (Nov 8th 2022) https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/linux/commits.tsv.xz - 2.5 MB https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/linux/file_changes.tsv.xz - 4.5MB https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/linux/line_changes.tsv.xz - 127.4 MB



To insert this data, prepare the database by executing the following queries:

DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS git ;

CREATE DATABASE git ;



CREATE TABLE git . commits

(

hash String ,

author LowCardinality ( String ) ,

time DateTime ,

message String ,

files_added UInt32 ,

files_deleted UInt32 ,

files_renamed UInt32 ,

files_modified UInt32 ,

lines_added UInt32 ,

lines_deleted UInt32 ,

hunks_added UInt32 ,

hunks_removed UInt32 ,

hunks_changed UInt32

) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time ;



CREATE TABLE git . file_changes

(

change_type Enum ( 'Add' = 1 , 'Delete' = 2 , 'Modify' = 3 , 'Rename' = 4 , 'Copy' = 5 , 'Type' = 6 ) ,

path LowCardinality ( String ) ,

old_path LowCardinality ( String ) ,

file_extension LowCardinality ( String ) ,

lines_added UInt32 ,

lines_deleted UInt32 ,

hunks_added UInt32 ,

hunks_removed UInt32 ,

hunks_changed UInt32 ,



commit_hash String ,

author LowCardinality ( String ) ,

time DateTime ,

commit_message String ,

commit_files_added UInt32 ,

commit_files_deleted UInt32 ,

commit_files_renamed UInt32 ,

commit_files_modified UInt32 ,

commit_lines_added UInt32 ,

commit_lines_deleted UInt32 ,

commit_hunks_added UInt32 ,

commit_hunks_removed UInt32 ,

commit_hunks_changed UInt32

) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time ;



CREATE TABLE git . line_changes

(

sign Int8 ,

line_number_old UInt32 ,

line_number_new UInt32 ,

hunk_num UInt32 ,

hunk_start_line_number_old UInt32 ,

hunk_start_line_number_new UInt32 ,

hunk_lines_added UInt32 ,

hunk_lines_deleted UInt32 ,

hunk_context LowCardinality ( String ) ,

line LowCardinality ( String ) ,

indent UInt8 ,

line_type Enum ( 'Empty' = 0 , 'Comment' = 1 , 'Punct' = 2 , 'Code' = 3 ) ,



prev_commit_hash String ,

prev_author LowCardinality ( String ) ,

prev_time DateTime ,



file_change_type Enum ( 'Add' = 1 , 'Delete' = 2 , 'Modify' = 3 , 'Rename' = 4 , 'Copy' = 5 , 'Type' = 6 ) ,

path LowCardinality ( String ) ,

old_path LowCardinality ( String ) ,

file_extension LowCardinality ( String ) ,

file_lines_added UInt32 ,

file_lines_deleted UInt32 ,

file_hunks_added UInt32 ,

file_hunks_removed UInt32 ,

file_hunks_changed UInt32 ,



commit_hash String ,

author LowCardinality ( String ) ,

time DateTime ,

commit_message String ,

commit_files_added UInt32 ,

commit_files_deleted UInt32 ,

commit_files_renamed UInt32 ,

commit_files_modified UInt32 ,

commit_lines_added UInt32 ,

commit_lines_deleted UInt32 ,

commit_hunks_added UInt32 ,

commit_hunks_removed UInt32 ,

commit_hunks_changed UInt32

) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time ;



Insert the data using INSERT INTO SELECT and the s3 function. For example, below, we insert the ClickHouse files into each of their respective tables:

commits

INSERT INTO git . commits SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/commits.tsv.xz' , 'TSV' , 'hash String,author LowCardinality(String), time DateTime, message String, files_added UInt32, files_deleted UInt32, files_renamed UInt32, files_modified UInt32, lines_added UInt32, lines_deleted UInt32, hunks_added UInt32, hunks_removed UInt32, hunks_changed UInt32' )



0 rows in set . Elapsed: 1.826 sec . Processed 62.78 thousand rows , 8.50 MB ( 34.39 thousand rows / s . , 4.66 MB / s . )



file_changes

INSERT INTO git . file_changes SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/file_changes.tsv.xz' , 'TSV' , 'change_type Enum(\'Add\' = 1, \'Delete\' = 2, \'Modify\' = 3, \'Rename\' = 4, \'Copy\' = 5, \'Type\' = 6), path LowCardinality(String), old_path LowCardinality(String), file_extension LowCardinality(String), lines_added UInt32, lines_deleted UInt32, hunks_added UInt32, hunks_removed UInt32, hunks_changed UInt32, commit_hash String, author LowCardinality(String), time DateTime, commit_message String, commit_files_added UInt32, commit_files_deleted UInt32, commit_files_renamed UInt32, commit_files_modified UInt32, commit_lines_added UInt32, commit_lines_deleted UInt32, commit_hunks_added UInt32, commit_hunks_removed UInt32, commit_hunks_changed UInt32' )



0 rows in set . Elapsed: 2.688 sec . Processed 266.05 thousand rows , 48.30 MB ( 98.97 thousand rows / s . , 17.97 MB / s . )



line_changes

INSERT INTO git . line_changes SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/line_changes.tsv.xz' , 'TSV' , ' sign Int8, line_number_old UInt32, line_number_new UInt32, hunk_num UInt32, hunk_start_line_number_old UInt32, hunk_start_line_number_new UInt32, hunk_lines_added UInt32,

hunk_lines_deleted UInt32, hunk_context LowCardinality(String), line LowCardinality(String), indent UInt8, line_type Enum(\'Empty\' = 0, \'Comment\' = 1, \'Punct\' = 2, \'Code\' = 3), prev_commit_hash String, prev_author LowCardinality(String), prev_time DateTime, file_change_type Enum(\'Add\' = 1, \'Delete\' = 2, \'Modify\' = 3, \'Rename\' = 4, \'Copy\' = 5, \'Type\' = 6),

path LowCardinality(String), old_path LowCardinality(String), file_extension LowCardinality(String), file_lines_added UInt32, file_lines_deleted UInt32, file_hunks_added UInt32, file_hunks_removed UInt32, file_hunks_changed UInt32, commit_hash String,

author LowCardinality(String), time DateTime, commit_message String, commit_files_added UInt32, commit_files_deleted UInt32, commit_files_renamed UInt32, commit_files_modified UInt32, commit_lines_added UInt32, commit_lines_deleted UInt32, commit_hunks_added UInt32, commit_hunks_removed UInt32, commit_hunks_changed UInt32' )



0 rows in set . Elapsed: 50.535 sec . Processed 7.54 million rows , 2.09 GB ( 149.11 thousand rows / s . , 41.40 MB / s . )



Queries

The tool suggests several queries via its help output. We have answered these in addition to some additional supplementary questions of interest:

These queries are of approximately increasing complexity vs. the tool's arbitrary order.

The simplest of queries. Here we look at all commit messages for the StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp . Since these are likely more interesting, we sort by the most recent messages first.

SELECT

time ,

substring ( commit_hash , 1 , 11 ) AS commit ,

change_type ,

author ,

path ,

old_path ,

lines_added ,

lines_deleted ,

commit_message

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE path = 'src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp'

ORDER BY time DESC

LIMIT 10



┌──────────────── time ─┬─ commit ──────┬─change_type─┬─author─────────────┬─path────────────────────────────────────────┬─old_path─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┬─commit_message───────────────────────────────────┐

│ 2022 - 10 - 30 16 : 30 : 51 │ c68ab231f91 │ Modify │ Alexander Tokmakov │ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ │ 13 │ 10 │ fix accessing part in Deleting state │

│ 2022 - 10 - 23 16 : 24 : 20 │ b40d9200d20 │ Modify │ Anton Popov │ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ │ 28 │ 30 │ better semantic of constsness of DataPartStorage │

│ 2022 - 10 - 23 01 : 23 : 15 │ 56 e5daba0c9 │ Modify │ Anton Popov │ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ │ 28 │ 44 │ remove DataPartStorageBuilder │

│ 2022 - 10 - 21 13 : 35 : 37 │ 851 f556d65a │ Modify │ Igor Nikonov │ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ │ 3 │ 2 │ Remove unused parameter │

│ 2022 - 10 - 21 13 : 02 : 52 │ 13 d31eefbc3 │ Modify │ Igor Nikonov │ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ │ 4 │ 4 │ Replicated merge tree polishing │

│ 2022 - 10 - 21 12 : 25 : 19 │ 4 e76629aafc │ Modify │ Azat Khuzhin │ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ │ 3 │ 2 │ Fixes for - Wshorten - 64 - to - 32 │

│ 2022 - 10 - 19 13 : 59 : 28 │ 05 e6b94b541 │ Modify │ Antonio Andelic │ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ │ 4 │ 0 │ Polishing │

│ 2022 - 10 - 19 13 : 34 : 20 │ e5408aac991 │ Modify │ Antonio Andelic │ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ │ 3 │ 53 │ Simplify logic │

│ 2022 - 10 - 18 15 : 36 : 11 │ 7 befe2825c9 │ Modify │ Alexey Milovidov │ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ │ 2 │ 2 │ Update StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │

│ 2022 - 10 - 18 15 : 35 : 44 │ 0623 ad4e374 │ Modify │ Alexey Milovidov │ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ │ 1 │ 1 │ Update StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │

└─────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.006 sec . Processed 12.10 thousand rows , 1.60 MB ( 1.93 million rows / s . , 255.40 MB / s . )



We can also review the line changes, excluding renames i.e. we won't show changes before a rename event when the file existed under a different name:

SELECT

time ,

substring ( commit_hash , 1 , 11 ) AS commit ,

sign ,

line_number_old ,

line_number_new ,

author ,

line

FROM git . line_changes

WHERE path = 'src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp'

ORDER BY line_number_new ASC

LIMIT 10



┌──────────────── time ─┬─ commit ──────┬─sign─┬─line_number_old─┬─line_number_new─┬─author───────────┬─line──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 2020 - 04 - 16 02 : 06 : 10 │ cdeda4ab915 │ - 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │

│ 2020 - 04 - 16 02 : 06 : 10 │ cdeda4ab915 │ 1 │ 2 │ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │

│ 2020 - 04 - 16 02 : 06 : 10 │ cdeda4ab915 │ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ Alexey Milovidov │ │

│ 2021 - 05 - 03 23 : 46 : 51 │ 02 ce9cc7254 │ - 1 │ 3 │ 2 │ Alexey Milovidov │

│ 2021 - 05 - 27 22 : 21 : 02 │ e2f29b9df02 │ - 1 │ 3 │ 2 │ s - kat │

│ 2022 - 10 - 03 22 : 30 : 50 │ 210882 b9c4d │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ alesapin │

│ 2022 - 10 - 23 16 : 24 : 20 │ b40d9200d20 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ Anton Popov │

│ 2021 - 06 - 20 09 : 24 : 43 │ 4 c391f8e994 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ Mike Kot │

│ 2021 - 12 - 29 09 : 18 : 56 │ 8112 a712336 │ - 1 │ 6 │ 5 │ avogar │

│ 2022 - 04 - 21 20 : 19 : 13 │ 9133 e398b8c │ 1 │ 11 │ 12 │ Nikolai Kochetov │

└─────────────────────┴─────────────┴──────┴─────────────────┴─────────────────┴──────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.258 sec . Processed 7.54 million rows , 654.92 MB ( 29.24 million rows / s . , 2.54 GB / s . )



Note a more complex variant of this query exists where we find the line-by-line commit history of a file considering renames.

This is important for later analysis when we only want to consider the current files in the repository. We estimate this set as the files which haven't been renamed or deleted (and then re-added/re-named).

Note there appears to have been a broken commit history in relation to files under the dbms , libs , tests/testflows/ directories during their renames. We also thus exclude these.

SELECT path

FROM

(

SELECT

old_path AS path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

2 AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY old_path

UNION ALL

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

argMax ( change_type , time ) AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY path

)

GROUP BY path

HAVING ( argMax ( change_type , last_time ) != 2 ) AND NOT match ( path , '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)' ) ORDER BY path

LIMIT 10



┌─path────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ tests / queries / 0 _stateless / 01054 _random_printable_ascii_ubsan . sh │

│ tests / queries / 0 _stateless / 02247 _read_bools_as_numbers_json . sh │

│ tests / performance / file_table_function . xml │

│ tests / queries / 0 _stateless / 01902 _self_aliases_in_columns . sql │

│ tests / queries / 0 _stateless / 01070 _h3_get_base_cell . reference │

│ src / Functions / ztest . cpp │

│ src / Interpreters / InterpreterShowTablesQuery . h │

│ src / Parsers / Kusto / ParserKQLStatement . h │

│ tests / queries / 0 _stateless / 00938 _dataset_test . sql │

│ src / Dictionaries / Embedded / GeodataProviders / Types . h │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.085 sec . Processed 532.10 thousand rows , 8.68 MB ( 6.30 million rows / s . , 102.64 MB / s . )



Note that this allows for files to be renamed and then re-renamed to their original values. First we aggregate old_path for a list of deleted files as a result of renaming. We union this with the last operation for every path . Finally, we filter this list to those where the final event is not a Delete .

SELECT uniq ( path )

FROM

(

SELECT path

FROM

(

SELECT

old_path AS path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

2 AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY old_path

UNION ALL

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

argMax ( change_type , time ) AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY path

)

GROUP BY path

HAVING ( argMax ( change_type , last_time ) != 2 ) AND NOT match ( path , '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)' ) ORDER BY path

)



┌─uniq ( path ) ─┐

│ 18559 │

└────────────┘

1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.089 sec . Processed 532.10 thousand rows , 8.68 MB ( 6.01 million rows / s . , 97.99 MB / s . )



Note that we skipped import of several directories during import i.e.

--skip-paths 'generated\.cpp|^(contrib|docs?|website|libs/(libcityhash|liblz4|libdivide|libvectorclass|libdouble-conversion|libcpuid|libzstd|libfarmhash|libmetrohash|libpoco|libwidechar_width))/'

Applying this pattern to git list-files , reports 18155.

git ls-files | grep -v -E 'generated\.cpp|^(contrib|docs?|website|libs/(libcityhash|liblz4|libdivide|libvectorclass|libdouble-conversion|libcpuid|libzstd|libfarmhash|libmetrohash|libpoco|libwidechar_width))/' | wc -l

18155



Our current solution is therefore an estimate of the current files

The difference here is caused by a few factors:

A rename can occur alongside other modifications to the file. These are listed as separate events in file_changes but with the same time. The argMax function has no way of distinguishing these - it picks the first value. The natural ordering of the inserts (the only means of knowing the correct order) is not maintained across the union so modified events can be selected. For example, below the src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h file has several modifications before being renamed to src/Functions/geometryConverters.h . Our current solution may pick a Modify event as the latest change causing src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h to be retained. SELECT

change_type ,

path ,

old_path ,

time ,

commit_hash

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE ( path = 'src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h' ) OR ( old_path = 'src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h' )



┌─change_type─┬─path───────────────────────────────┬─old_path───────────────────────────┬──────────────── time ─┬─commit_hash──────────────────────────────┐

│ Add │ src / Functions / geometryFromColumn . h │ │ 2021 - 03 - 11 12 : 08 : 16 │ 9376 b676e9a9bb8911b872e1887da85a45f7479d │

│ Modify │ src / Functions / geometryFromColumn . h │ │ 2021 - 03 - 11 12 : 08 : 16 │ 6 d59be5ea4768034f6526f7f9813062e0c369f7b │

│ Modify │ src / Functions / geometryFromColumn . h │ │ 2021 - 03 - 11 12 : 08 : 16 │ 33 acc2aa5dc091a7cb948f78c558529789b2bad8 │

│ Modify │ src / Functions / geometryFromColumn . h │ │ 2021 - 03 - 11 12 : 08 : 16 │ 78 e0db268ceadc42f82bc63a77ee1a4da6002463 │

│ Modify │ src / Functions / geometryFromColumn . h │ │ 2021 - 03 - 11 12 : 08 : 16 │ 14 a891057d292a164c4179bfddaef45a74eaf83a │

│ Modify │ src / Functions / geometryFromColumn . h │ │ 2021 - 03 - 11 12 : 08 : 16 │ d0d6e6953c2a2af9fb2300921ff96b9362f22edb │

│ Modify │ src / Functions / geometryFromColumn . h │ │ 2021 - 03 - 11 12 : 08 : 16 │ fe8382521139a58c0ba277eb848e88894658db66 │

│ Modify │ src / Functions / geometryFromColumn . h │ │ 2021 - 03 - 11 12 : 08 : 16 │ 3 be3d5cde8788165bc0558f1e2a22568311c3103 │

│ Modify │ src / Functions / geometryFromColumn . h │ │ 2021 - 03 - 11 12 : 08 : 16 │ afad9bf4d0a55ed52a3f55483bc0973456e10a56 │

│ Modify │ src / Functions / geometryFromColumn . h │ │ 2021 - 03 - 11 12 : 08 : 16 │ e3290ecc78ca3ea82b49ebcda22b5d3a4df154e6 │

│ Rename │ src / Functions / geometryConverters . h │ src / Functions / geometryFromColumn . h │ 2021 - 03 - 11 12 : 08 : 16 │ 125945769586 baf6ffd15919b29565b1b2a63218 │

└─────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────┘

11 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.030 sec . Processed 266.05 thousand rows , 6.61 MB ( 8.89 million rows / s . , 220.82 MB / s . )



Broken commit history - missing delete events. Source and cause TBD.

These differences shouldn't meaningfully impact our analysis. We welcome improved versions of this query.

Limiting to current files, we consider the number of modifications to be the sum of deletes and additions.

WITH current_files AS

(

SELECT path

FROM

(

SELECT

old_path AS path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

2 AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY old_path

UNION ALL

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

argMax ( change_type , time ) AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY path

)

GROUP BY path

HAVING ( argMax ( change_type , last_time ) != 2 ) AND ( NOT match ( path , '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)' ) )

ORDER BY path ASC

)

SELECT

path ,

sum ( lines_added ) + sum ( lines_deleted ) AS modifications

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE ( path IN ( current_files ) ) AND ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ) )

GROUP BY path

ORDER BY modifications DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─path───────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─modifications─┐

│ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ 21871 │

│ src / Storages / MergeTree / MergeTreeData . cpp │ 17709 │

│ programs / client / Client . cpp │ 15882 │

│ src / Storages / MergeTree / MergeTreeDataSelectExecutor . cpp │ 14249 │

│ src / Interpreters / InterpreterSelectQuery . cpp │ 12636 │

│ src / Parsers / ExpressionListParsers . cpp │ 11794 │

│ src / Analyzer / QueryAnalysisPass . cpp │ 11760 │

│ src / Coordination / KeeperStorage . cpp │ 10225 │

│ src / Functions / FunctionsConversion . h │ 9247 │

│ src / Parsers / ExpressionElementParsers . cpp │ 8197 │

└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.134 sec . Processed 798.15 thousand rows , 16.46 MB ( 5.95 million rows / s . , 122.62 MB / s . )



SELECT day_of_week , count ( ) as c FROM git . commits GROUP BY dayOfWeek ( time ) as day_of_week



┌─day_of_week─┬─────c─┐

│ 1 │ 10291 │

│ 2 │ 10519 │

│ 3 │ 10598 │

│ 4 │ 10812 │

│ 5 │ 9964 │

│ 6 │ 4583 │

│ 7 │ 5134 │

└─────────────┴───────┘

7 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.262 sec . Processed 62.78 thousand rows , 251.14 KB ( 239.73 thousand rows / s . , 958.93 KB / s . )



This makes sense with some productivity drop-off on Fridays. Great to see people committing code at weekends! Big thanks to our contributors!

This would produce a large query result that is unrealistic to show or visualize if unfiltered. We, therefore, allow a file or subdirectory to be filtered in the following example. Here we group by week using the toStartOfWeek function - adapt as required.

SELECT

week ,

sum ( lines_added ) AS lines_added ,

sum ( lines_deleted ) AS lines_deleted ,

uniq ( commit_hash ) AS num_commits ,

uniq ( author ) AS authors

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE path LIKE 'src/Storages%'

GROUP BY toStartOfWeek ( time ) AS week

ORDER BY week ASC

LIMIT 10



┌───────week─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┬─num_commits─┬─authors─┐

│ 2020 - 03 - 29 │ 49 │ 35 │ 4 │ 3 │

│ 2020 - 04 - 05 │ 940 │ 601 │ 55 │ 14 │

│ 2020 - 04 - 12 │ 1472 │ 607 │ 32 │ 11 │

│ 2020 - 04 - 19 │ 917 │ 841 │ 39 │ 12 │

│ 2020 - 04 - 26 │ 1067 │ 626 │ 36 │ 10 │

│ 2020 - 05 - 03 │ 514 │ 435 │ 27 │ 10 │

│ 2020 - 05 - 10 │ 2552 │ 537 │ 48 │ 12 │

│ 2020 - 05 - 17 │ 3585 │ 1913 │ 83 │ 9 │

│ 2020 - 05 - 24 │ 2851 │ 1812 │ 74 │ 18 │

│ 2020 - 05 - 31 │ 2771 │ 2077 │ 77 │ 16 │

└────────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────┴─────────┘

10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.043 sec . Processed 266.05 thousand rows , 15.85 MB ( 6.12 million rows / s . , 364.61 MB / s . )



This data visualizes well. Below we use Superset.

For lines added and deleted:

For commits and authors:

Limit to current files only.

WITH current_files AS

(

SELECT path

FROM

(

SELECT

old_path AS path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

2 AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY old_path

UNION ALL

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

argMax ( change_type , time ) AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY path

)

GROUP BY path

HAVING ( argMax ( change_type , last_time ) != 2 ) AND ( NOT match ( path , '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)' ) )

ORDER BY path ASC

)

SELECT

path ,

uniq ( author ) AS num_authors

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE path IN ( current_files )

GROUP BY path

ORDER BY num_authors DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─path────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_authors─┐

│ src / Core / Settings . h │ 127 │

│ CMakeLists . txt │ 96 │

│ . gitmodules │ 85 │

│ src / Storages / MergeTree / MergeTreeData . cpp │ 72 │

│ src / CMakeLists . txt │ 71 │

│ programs / server / Server . cpp │ 70 │

│ src / Interpreters / Context . cpp │ 64 │

│ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ 63 │

│ src / Common / ErrorCodes . cpp │ 61 │

│ src / Interpreters / InterpreterSelectQuery . cpp │ 59 │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.239 sec . Processed 798.15 thousand rows , 14.13 MB ( 3.35 million rows / s . , 59.22 MB / s . )



Limited to current files only.

WITH current_files AS

(

SELECT path

FROM

(

SELECT

old_path AS path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

2 AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY old_path

UNION ALL

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

argMax ( change_type , time ) AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY path

)

GROUP BY path

HAVING ( argMax ( change_type , last_time ) != 2 ) AND ( NOT match ( path , '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)' ) )

ORDER BY path ASC

)

SELECT

any ( path ) AS file_path ,

line ,

max ( time ) AS latest_change ,

any ( file_change_type )

FROM git . line_changes

WHERE path IN ( current_files )

GROUP BY line

ORDER BY latest_change ASC

LIMIT 10



┌─file_path───────────────────────────────────┬─line────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬───────latest_change─┬─ any ( file_change_type ) ─┐

│ utils / compressor / test . sh │ . / compressor - d < compressor . snp > compressor2 │ 2011 - 06 - 17 22 : 19 : 39 │ Modify │

│ utils / compressor / test . sh │ . / compressor < compressor > compressor . snp │ 2011 - 06 - 17 22 : 19 : 39 │ Modify │

│ utils / compressor / test . sh │ . / compressor - d < compressor . qlz > compressor2 │ 2014 - 02 - 24 03 : 14 : 30 │ Add │

│ utils / compressor / test . sh │ . / compressor < compressor > compressor . qlz │ 2014 - 02 - 24 03 : 14 : 30 │ Add │

│ utils / config - processor / config - processor . cpp │ if ( argc != 2 ) │ 2014 - 02 - 26 19 : 10 : 00 │ Add │

│ utils / config - processor / config - processor . cpp │ std::cerr << "std::exception: " << e . what ( ) << std::endl ; │ 2014 - 02 - 26 19 : 10 : 00 │ Add │

│ utils / config - processor / config - processor . cpp │ std::cerr << "Exception: " << e . displayText ( ) << std::endl ; │ 2014 - 02 - 26 19 : 10 : 00 │ Add │

│ utils / config - processor / config - processor . cpp │ Poco::XML::DOMWriter ( ) . writeNode ( std::cout , document ) ; │ 2014 - 02 - 26 19 : 10 : 00 │ Add │

│ utils / config - processor / config - processor . cpp │ std::cerr << "Some exception" << std::endl ; │ 2014 - 02 - 26 19 : 10 : 00 │ Add │

│ utils / config - processor / config - processor . cpp │ std::cerr << "usage: " << argv [ 0 ] << " path" << std::endl ; │ 2014 - 02 - 26 19 : 10 : 00 │ Add │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 1.101 sec . Processed 8.07 million rows , 905.86 MB ( 7.33 million rows / s . , 823.13 MB / s . )



Limited to current files only.

WITH current_files AS

(

SELECT path

FROM

(

SELECT

old_path AS path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

2 AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY old_path

UNION ALL

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

argMax ( change_type , time ) AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY path

)

GROUP BY path

HAVING ( argMax ( change_type , last_time ) != 2 ) AND ( NOT match ( path , '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)' ) )

ORDER BY path ASC

)

SELECT

count ( ) AS c ,

path ,

max ( time ) AS latest_change

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE path IN ( current_files )

GROUP BY path

ORDER BY c DESC

LIMIT 10



┌───c─┬─path────────────────────────────────────────┬───────latest_change─┐

│ 790 │ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ 2022 - 10 - 30 16 : 30 : 51 │

│ 788 │ src / Storages / MergeTree / MergeTreeData . cpp │ 2022 - 11 - 04 09 : 26 : 44 │

│ 752 │ src / Core / Settings . h │ 2022 - 10 - 25 11 : 35 : 25 │

│ 749 │ CMakeLists . txt │ 2022 - 10 - 05 21 : 00 : 49 │

│ 575 │ src / Interpreters / InterpreterSelectQuery . cpp │ 2022 - 11 - 01 10 : 20 : 10 │

│ 563 │ CHANGELOG . md │ 2022 - 10 - 27 08 : 19 : 50 │

│ 491 │ src / Interpreters / Context . cpp │ 2022 - 10 - 25 12 : 26 : 29 │

│ 437 │ programs / server / Server . cpp │ 2022 - 10 - 21 12 : 25 : 19 │

│ 375 │ programs / client / Client . cpp │ 2022 - 11 - 03 03 : 16 : 55 │

│ 350 │ src / CMakeLists . txt │ 2022 - 10 - 24 09 : 22 : 37 │

└─────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.124 sec . Processed 798.15 thousand rows , 14.71 MB ( 6.44 million rows / s . , 118.61 MB / s . )



Our core data structure, the Merge Tree, is obviously under constant evolution with a long history of edits!

During data capture the changes on the docs/ folder have been filtered out so this is an estimate only

Do we write more docs at certain times of the month e.g., around release dates? We can use the countIf function to compute a simple ratio, visualizing the result using the bar function.

SELECT

day ,

bar ( docs_ratio * 1000 , 0 , 100 , 100 ) AS bar

FROM

(

SELECT

day ,

countIf ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' , 'md' ) ) AS code ,

countIf ( file_extension = 'md' ) AS docs ,

docs / ( code + docs ) AS docs_ratio

FROM git . line_changes

WHERE ( sign = 1 ) AND ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' , 'md' ) )

GROUP BY dayOfMonth ( time ) AS day

)



┌─ day ─┬─bar──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 1 │ ██████████████████████████████████▎ │

│ 2 │ ███████████████████████▏ │

│ 3 │ ███████████████████████████████▋ │

│ 4 │ ████████████▊ │

│ 5 │ ████████████████████▊ │

│ 6 │ ███████▊ │

│ 7 │ ███▋ │

│ 8 │ ████████▍ │

│ 9 │ ██████████████ │

│ 10 │ ████████████████▋ │

│ 11 │ █████████████▏ │

│ 12 │ ██████████████████████████████████▌ │

│ 13 │ ████████████████████████████▌ │

│ 14 │ ██████▋ │

│ 15 │ ████████████████████████████████████████▎ │

│ 16 │ ██████████▏ │

│ 17 │ █████████████████████████████████████▏ │

│ 18 │ ████████████████████████████████▍ │

│ 19 │ ██████████▊ │

│ 20 │ ████████████████████████████████▋ │

│ 21 │ █████ │

│ 22 │ ███████████████████████▏ │

│ 23 │ ██████████████████████████▋ │

│ 24 │ ███████▌ │

│ 25 │ █████████████████████████████████▏ │

│ 26 │ ███████████ │

│ 27 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████▎ │

│ 28 │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████▌ │

│ 29 │ ███▌ │

│ 30 │ ██████████████████████████████████████▋ │

│ 31 │ ████████████████████████████████▏ │

└─────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



31 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.043 sec . Processed 7.54 million rows , 40.53 MB ( 176.56 million rows / s . , 949.58 MB / s . )



Maybe a little more near the end of the month, but overall we keep a good even distribution.

We consider diversity here to be the number of unique files an author has contributed to.

SELECT

author ,

uniq ( path ) AS num_files

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE ( change_type IN ( 'Add' , 'Modify' ) ) AND ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ) )

GROUP BY author

ORDER BY num_files DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─author─────────────┬─num_files─┐

│ Alexey Milovidov │ 8433 │

│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 3257 │

│ Vitaly Baranov │ 2316 │

│ Maksim Kita │ 2172 │

│ Azat Khuzhin │ 1988 │

│ alesapin │ 1818 │

│ Alexander Tokmakov │ 1751 │

│ Amos Bird │ 1641 │

│ Ivan │ 1629 │

│ alexey - milovidov │ 1581 │

└────────────────────┴───────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.041 sec . Processed 266.05 thousand rows , 4.92 MB ( 6.56 million rows / s . , 121.21 MB / s . )



Here we select our founder Alexey Milovidov and limit our analysis to current files.

WITH current_files AS

(

SELECT path

FROM

(

SELECT

old_path AS path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

2 AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY old_path

UNION ALL

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

argMax ( change_type , time ) AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY path

)

GROUP BY path

HAVING ( argMax ( change_type , last_time ) != 2 ) AND ( NOT match ( path , '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)' ) )

ORDER BY path ASC

)

SELECT

path ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE ( author = 'alexey-milovidov' ) AND ( path IN ( current_files ) )

GROUP BY path

ORDER BY c DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─path────────────────────────────────────────────┬───c─┐

│ CHANGELOG . md │ 174 │

│ CMakeLists . txt │ 22 │

│ src / Common / HashTable / HashTable . h │ 8 │

│ . github / PULL_REQUEST_TEMPLATE . md │ 8 │

│ src / Core / Settings . h │ 8 │

│ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ 7 │

│ README . md │ 7 │

│ docker / test / fuzzer / run - fuzzer . sh │ 7 │

│ programs / install / Install . cpp │ 7 │

│ src / Dictionaries / ExecutableDictionarySource . cpp │ 6 │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.106 sec . Processed 798.15 thousand rows , 13.97 MB ( 7.51 million rows / s . , 131.41 MB / s . )



This makes sense because Alexey has been responsible for maintaining the Change log. But what if we use the basename of the file to identify his popular files - this allows for renames and should focus on code contributions.

SELECT

base ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE ( author = 'alexey-milovidov' ) AND ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ) )

GROUP BY basename ( path ) AS base

ORDER BY c DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─base───────────────────────────┬──c─┐

│ StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ 22 │

│ Settings . h │ 22 │

│ InterpreterSelectQuery . cpp │ 19 │

│ MergeTreeData . cpp │ 18 │

│ Client . cpp │ 17 │

│ Context . cpp │ 17 │

│ Server . cpp │ 12 │

│ ExecutableDictionarySource . cpp │ 12 │

│ ExpressionAnalyzer . cpp │ 12 │

│ PODArray . h │ 12 │

└────────────────────────────────┴────┘

10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.032 sec . Processed 266.05 thousand rows , 5.68 MB ( 8.22 million rows / s . , 175.50 MB / s . )



This is maybe more reflective of his areas of interest.

For this, we first need to identify the largest files. Estimating this via a full file reconstruction, for every file, from the history of commits will be very expensive!

To estimate, assuming we restrict to current files, we sum line additions and subtract deletions. We can then compute a ratio of length to the number of authors.

WITH current_files AS

(

SELECT path

FROM

(

SELECT

old_path AS path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

2 AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY old_path

UNION ALL

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

argMax ( change_type , time ) AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY path

)

GROUP BY path

HAVING ( argMax ( change_type , last_time ) != 2 ) AND ( NOT match ( path , '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)' ) )

ORDER BY path ASC

)

SELECT

path ,

sum ( lines_added ) - sum ( lines_deleted ) AS num_lines ,

uniqExact ( author ) AS num_authors ,

num_lines / num_authors AS lines_author_ratio

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE path IN ( current_files )

GROUP BY path

ORDER BY lines_author_ratio DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─path──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_lines─┬─num_authors─┬─lines_author_ratio─┐

│ src / Common / ClassificationDictionaries / emotional_dictionary_rus . txt │ 148590 │ 1 │ 148590 │

│ src / Functions / ClassificationDictionaries / emotional_dictionary_rus . txt │ 55533 │ 1 │ 55533 │

│ src / Functions / ClassificationDictionaries / charset_freq . txt │ 35722 │ 1 │ 35722 │

│ src / Common / ClassificationDictionaries / charset_freq . txt │ 35722 │ 1 │ 35722 │

│ tests / integration / test_storage_meilisearch / movies . json │ 19549 │ 1 │ 19549 │

│ tests / queries / 0 _stateless / 02364 _multiSearch_function_family . reference │ 12874 │ 1 │ 12874 │

│ src / Functions / ClassificationDictionaries / programming_freq . txt │ 9434 │ 1 │ 9434 │

│ src / Common / ClassificationDictionaries / programming_freq . txt │ 9434 │ 1 │ 9434 │

│ tests / performance / explain_ast . xml │ 5911 │ 1 │ 5911 │

│ src / Analyzer / QueryAnalysisPass . cpp │ 5686 │ 1 │ 5686 │

└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.138 sec . Processed 798.15 thousand rows , 16.57 MB ( 5.79 million rows / s . , 120.11 MB / s . )



Text dictionaries aren't maybe realistic, so lets restrict to code only via a file extension filter!

WITH current_files AS

(

SELECT path

FROM

(

SELECT

old_path AS path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

2 AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY old_path

UNION ALL

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

argMax ( change_type , time ) AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY path

)

GROUP BY path

HAVING ( argMax ( change_type , last_time ) != 2 ) AND ( NOT match ( path , '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)' ) )

ORDER BY path ASC

)

SELECT

path ,

sum ( lines_added ) - sum ( lines_deleted ) AS num_lines ,

uniqExact ( author ) AS num_authors ,

num_lines / num_authors AS lines_author_ratio

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE ( path IN ( current_files ) ) AND ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ) )

GROUP BY path

ORDER BY lines_author_ratio DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─path──────────────────────────────────┬─num_lines─┬─num_authors─┬─lines_author_ratio─┐

│ src / Analyzer / QueryAnalysisPass . cpp │ 5686 │ 1 │ 5686 │

│ src / Analyzer / QueryTreeBuilder . cpp │ 880 │ 1 │ 880 │

│ src / Planner / Planner . cpp │ 873 │ 1 │ 873 │

│ src / Backups / RestorerFromBackup . cpp │ 869 │ 1 │ 869 │

│ utils / memcpy - bench / FastMemcpy . h │ 770 │ 1 │ 770 │

│ src / Planner / PlannerActionsVisitor . cpp │ 765 │ 1 │ 765 │

│ src / Functions / sphinxstemen . cpp │ 728 │ 1 │ 728 │

│ src / Planner / PlannerJoinTree . cpp │ 708 │ 1 │ 708 │

│ src / Planner / PlannerJoins . cpp │ 695 │ 1 │ 695 │

│ src / Analyzer / QueryNode . h │ 607 │ 1 │ 607 │

└───────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┘

10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.140 sec . Processed 798.15 thousand rows , 16.84 MB ( 5.70 million rows / s . , 120.32 MB / s . )



There is some recency bias in this - newer files have fewer opportunities for commits. What about if we restrict to files at least 1 yr old?

WITH current_files AS

(

SELECT path

FROM

(

SELECT

old_path AS path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

2 AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY old_path

UNION ALL

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

argMax ( change_type , time ) AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY path

)

GROUP BY path

HAVING ( argMax ( change_type , last_time ) != 2 ) AND ( NOT match ( path , '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)' ) )

ORDER BY path ASC

)

SELECT

min ( time ) AS min_date ,

path ,

sum ( lines_added ) - sum ( lines_deleted ) AS num_lines ,

uniqExact ( author ) AS num_authors ,

num_lines / num_authors AS lines_author_ratio

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE ( path IN ( current_files ) ) AND ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ) )

GROUP BY path

HAVING min_date <= ( now ( ) - toIntervalYear ( 1 ) )

ORDER BY lines_author_ratio DESC

LIMIT 10



┌────────────min_date─┬─path───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_lines─┬─num_authors─┬─lines_author_ratio─┐

│ 2021 - 03 - 08 07 : 00 : 54 │ utils / memcpy - bench / FastMemcpy . h │ 770 │ 1 │ 770 │

│ 2021 - 05 - 04 13 : 47 : 34 │ src / Functions / sphinxstemen . cpp │ 728 │ 1 │ 728 │

│ 2021 - 03 - 14 16 : 52 : 51 │ utils / memcpy - bench / glibc / dwarf2 . h │ 592 │ 1 │ 592 │

│ 2021 - 03 - 08 09 : 04 : 52 │ utils / memcpy - bench / FastMemcpy_Avx . h │ 496 │ 1 │ 496 │

│ 2020 - 10 - 19 01 : 10 : 50 │ tests / queries / 0 _stateless / 01518 _nullable_aggregate_states2 . sql │ 411 │ 1 │ 411 │

│ 2020 - 11 - 24 14 : 53 : 34 │ programs / server / GRPCHandler . cpp │ 399 │ 1 │ 399 │

│ 2021 - 03 - 09 14 : 10 : 28 │ src / DataTypes / Serializations / SerializationSparse . cpp │ 363 │ 1 │ 363 │

│ 2021 - 08 - 20 15 : 06 : 57 │ src / Functions / vectorFunctions . cpp │ 1327 │ 4 │ 331.75 │

│ 2020 - 08 - 04 03 : 26 : 23 │ src / Interpreters / MySQL / CreateQueryConvertVisitor . cpp │ 311 │ 1 │ 311 │

│ 2020 - 11 - 06 15 : 45 : 13 │ src / Storages / Rocksdb / StorageEmbeddedRocksdb . cpp │ 611 │ 2 │ 305.5 │

└─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.143 sec . Processed 798.15 thousand rows , 18.00 MB ( 5.58 million rows / s . , 125.87 MB / s . )



We interpret this as the number of lines added and removed by the day of the week. In this case, we focus on the Functions directory

SELECT

dayOfWeek ,

uniq ( commit_hash ) AS commits ,

sum ( lines_added ) AS lines_added ,

sum ( lines_deleted ) AS lines_deleted

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE path LIKE 'src/Functions%'

GROUP BY toDayOfWeek ( time ) AS dayOfWeek



┌─dayOfWeek─┬─commits─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┐

│ 1 │ 476 │ 24619 │ 15782 │

│ 2 │ 434 │ 18098 │ 9938 │

│ 3 │ 496 │ 26562 │ 20883 │

│ 4 │ 587 │ 65674 │ 18862 │

│ 5 │ 504 │ 85917 │ 14518 │

│ 6 │ 314 │ 13604 │ 10144 │

│ 7 │ 294 │ 11938 │ 6451 │

└───────────┴─────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┘



7 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.034 sec . Processed 266.05 thousand rows , 14.66 MB ( 7.73 million rows / s . , 425.56 MB / s . )



And by time of day,

SELECT

hourOfDay ,

uniq ( commit_hash ) AS commits ,

sum ( lines_added ) AS lines_added ,

sum ( lines_deleted ) AS lines_deleted

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE path LIKE 'src/Functions%'

GROUP BY toHour ( time ) AS hourOfDay



┌─hourOfDay─┬─commits─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┐

│ 0 │ 71 │ 4169 │ 3404 │

│ 1 │ 90 │ 2174 │ 1927 │

│ 2 │ 65 │ 2343 │ 1515 │

│ 3 │ 76 │ 2552 │ 493 │

│ 4 │ 62 │ 1480 │ 1304 │

│ 5 │ 38 │ 1644 │ 253 │

│ 6 │ 104 │ 4434 │ 2979 │

│ 7 │ 117 │ 4171 │ 1678 │

│ 8 │ 106 │ 4604 │ 4673 │

│ 9 │ 135 │ 60550 │ 2678 │

│ 10 │ 149 │ 6133 │ 3482 │

│ 11 │ 182 │ 8040 │ 3833 │

│ 12 │ 209 │ 29428 │ 15040 │

│ 13 │ 187 │ 10204 │ 5491 │

│ 14 │ 204 │ 9028 │ 6060 │

│ 15 │ 231 │ 15179 │ 10077 │

│ 16 │ 196 │ 9568 │ 5925 │

│ 17 │ 138 │ 4941 │ 3849 │

│ 18 │ 123 │ 4193 │ 3036 │

│ 19 │ 165 │ 8817 │ 6646 │

│ 20 │ 140 │ 3749 │ 2379 │

│ 21 │ 132 │ 41585 │ 4182 │

│ 22 │ 85 │ 4094 │ 3955 │

│ 23 │ 100 │ 3332 │ 1719 │

└───────────┴─────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┘



24 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.039 sec . Processed 266.05 thousand rows , 14.66 MB ( 6.77 million rows / s . , 372.89 MB / s . )



This distribution makes sense given most of our development team is in Amsterdam. The bar functions helps us visualize these distributions:

SELECT

hourOfDay ,

bar ( commits , 0 , 400 , 50 ) AS commits ,

bar ( lines_added , 0 , 30000 , 50 ) AS lines_added ,

bar ( lines_deleted , 0 , 15000 , 50 ) AS lines_deleted

FROM

(

SELECT

hourOfDay ,

uniq ( commit_hash ) AS commits ,

sum ( lines_added ) AS lines_added ,

sum ( lines_deleted ) AS lines_deleted

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE path LIKE 'src/Functions%'

GROUP BY toHour ( time ) AS hourOfDay

)



┌─hourOfDay─┬─commits───────────────────────┬─lines_added────────────────────────────────────────┬─lines_deleted──────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 0 │ ████████▊ │ ██████▊ │ ███████████▎ │

│ 1 │ ███████████▎ │ ███▌ │ ██████▍ │

│ 2 │ ████████ │ ███▊ │ █████ │

│ 3 │ █████████▌ │ ████▎ │ █▋ │

│ 4 │ ███████▋ │ ██▍ │ ████▎ │

│ 5 │ ████▋ │ ██▋ │ ▋ │

│ 6 │ █████████████ │ ███████▍ │ █████████▊ │

│ 7 │ ██████████████▋ │ ██████▊ │ █████▌ │

│ 8 │ █████████████▎ │ ███████▋ │ ███████████████▌ │

│ 9 │ ████████████████▊ │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████ │ ████████▊ │

│ 10 │ ██████████████████▋ │ ██████████▏ │ ███████████▌ │

│ 11 │ ██████████████████████▋ │ █████████████▍ │ ████████████▋ │

│ 12 │ ██████████████████████████ │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████ │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████ │

│ 13 │ ███████████████████████▍ │ █████████████████ │ ██████████████████▎ │

│ 14 │ █████████████████████████▌ │ ███████████████ │ ████████████████████▏ │

│ 15 │ ████████████████████████████▊ │ █████████████████████████▎ │ █████████████████████████████████▌ │

│ 16 │ ████████████████████████▌ │ ███████████████▊ │ ███████████████████▋ │

│ 17 │ █████████████████▎ │ ████████▏ │ ████████████▋ │

│ 18 │ ███████████████▍ │ ██████▊ │ ██████████ │

│ 19 │ ████████████████████▋ │ ██████████████▋ │ ██████████████████████▏ │

│ 20 │ █████████████████▌ │ ██████▏ │ ███████▊ │

│ 21 │ ████████████████▌ │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████ │ █████████████▊ │

│ 22 │ ██████████▋ │ ██████▋ │ █████████████▏ │

│ 23 │ ████████████▌ │ █████▌ │ █████▋ │

└───────────┴───────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



24 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.038 sec . Processed 266.05 thousand rows , 14.66 MB ( 7.09 million rows / s . , 390.69 MB / s . )



The sign = -1 indicates a code deletion. We exclude punctuation and the insertion of empty lines.

SELECT

prev_author ,

author ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM git . line_changes

WHERE ( sign = - 1 ) AND ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' ) ) AND ( line_type NOT IN ( 'Punct' , 'Empty' ) ) AND ( author != prev_author ) AND ( prev_author != '' )

GROUP BY

prev_author ,

author

ORDER BY c DESC

LIMIT 1 BY prev_author

LIMIT 20



┌─prev_author──────────┬─author───────────┬─────c─┐

│ Ivan │ Alexey Milovidov │ 18554 │

│ Alexey Arno │ Alexey Milovidov │ 18475 │

│ Michael Kolupaev │ Alexey Milovidov │ 14135 │

│ Alexey Milovidov │ Nikolai Kochetov │ 13435 │

│ Andrey Mironov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 10418 │

│ proller │ Alexey Milovidov │ 7280 │

│ Nikolai Kochetov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 6806 │

│ alexey - milovidov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 5027 │

│ Vitaliy Lyudvichenko │ Alexey Milovidov │ 4390 │

│ Amos Bird │ Ivan Lezhankin │ 3125 │

│ f1yegor │ Alexey Milovidov │ 3119 │

│ Pavel Kartavyy │ Alexey Milovidov │ 3087 │

│ Alexey Zatelepin │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2978 │

│ alesapin │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2949 │

│ Sergey Fedorov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2727 │

│ Ivan Lezhankin │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2618 │

│ Vasily Nemkov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2547 │

│ Alexander Tokmakov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2493 │

│ Nikita Vasilev │ Maksim Kita │ 2420 │

│ Anton Popov │ Amos Bird │ 2127 │

└──────────────────────┴──────────────────┴───────┘



20 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.098 sec . Processed 7.54 million rows , 42.16 MB ( 76.67 million rows / s . , 428.99 MB / s . )



If we consider by just number of commits:

SELECT

day_of_week ,

author ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM git . commits

GROUP BY

dayOfWeek ( time ) AS day_of_week ,

author

ORDER BY

day_of_week ASC ,

c DESC

LIMIT 1 BY day_of_week



┌─day_of_week─┬─author───────────┬────c─┐

│ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2204 │

│ 2 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1588 │

│ 3 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1725 │

│ 4 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1915 │

│ 5 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1940 │

│ 6 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1851 │

│ 7 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2400 │

└─────────────┴──────────────────┴──────┘



7 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.012 sec . Processed 62.78 thousand rows , 395.47 KB ( 5.44 million rows / s . , 34.27 MB / s . )



OK, some possible advantages here to the longest contributor - our founder Alexey. Lets limit our analysis to the last year.

SELECT

day_of_week ,

author ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM git . commits

WHERE time > ( now ( ) - toIntervalYear ( 1 ) )

GROUP BY

dayOfWeek ( time ) AS day_of_week ,

author

ORDER BY

day_of_week ASC ,

c DESC

LIMIT 1 BY day_of_week



┌─day_of_week─┬─author───────────┬───c─┐

│ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 198 │

│ 2 │ alesapin │ 162 │

│ 3 │ alesapin │ 163 │

│ 4 │ Azat Khuzhin │ 166 │

│ 5 │ alesapin │ 191 │

│ 6 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 179 │

│ 7 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 243 │

└─────────────┴──────────────────┴─────┘



7 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.004 sec . Processed 21.82 thousand rows , 140.02 KB ( 4.88 million rows / s . , 31.29 MB / s . )



This is still a little simple and doesn't reflect people's work.

A better metric might be who is the top contributor each day as a fraction of the total work performed in the last year. Note that we treat the deletion and adding code equally.

SELECT

top_author . day_of_week ,

top_author . author ,

top_author . author_work / all_work . total_work AS top_author_percent

FROM

(

SELECT

day_of_week ,

author ,

sum ( lines_added ) + sum ( lines_deleted ) AS author_work

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE time > ( now ( ) - toIntervalYear ( 1 ) )

GROUP BY

author ,

dayOfWeek ( time ) AS day_of_week

ORDER BY

day_of_week ASC ,

author_work DESC

LIMIT 1 BY day_of_week

) AS top_author

INNER JOIN

(

SELECT

day_of_week ,

sum ( lines_added ) + sum ( lines_deleted ) AS total_work

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE time > ( now ( ) - toIntervalYear ( 1 ) )

GROUP BY dayOfWeek ( time ) AS day_of_week

) AS all_work USING ( day_of_week )



┌─day_of_week─┬─author──────────────┬──top_author_percent─┐

│ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 0.3168282877768332 │

│ 2 │ Mikhail f . Shiryaev │ 0.3523434231193969 │

│ 3 │ vdimir │ 0.11859742484577324 │

│ 4 │ Nikolay Degterinsky │ 0.34577318920318467 │

│ 5 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 0.13208704423684223 │

│ 6 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 0.18895257783624633 │

│ 7 │ Robert Schulze │ 0.3617405888930302 │

└─────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘



7 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.014 sec . Processed 106.12 thousand rows , 1.38 MB ( 7.61 million rows / s . , 98.65 MB / s . )



We limit the analysis to the current files. For brevity, we restrict the results to a depth of 2 with 5 files per root folder. Adjust as required.

WITH current_files AS

(

SELECT path

FROM

(

SELECT

old_path AS path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

2 AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY old_path

UNION ALL

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

argMax ( change_type , time ) AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY path

)

GROUP BY path

HAVING ( argMax ( change_type , last_time ) != 2 ) AND ( NOT match ( path , '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)' ) )

ORDER BY path ASC

)

SELECT

concat ( root , '/' , sub_folder ) AS folder ,

round ( avg ( days_present ) ) AS avg_age_of_files ,

min ( days_present ) AS min_age_files ,

max ( days_present ) AS max_age_files ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM

(

SELECT

path ,

dateDiff ( 'day' , min ( time ) , toDate ( '2022-11-03' ) ) AS days_present

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE ( path IN ( current_files ) ) AND ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ) )

GROUP BY path

)

GROUP BY

splitByChar ( '/' , path ) [ 1 ] AS root ,

splitByChar ( '/' , path ) [ 2 ] AS sub_folder

ORDER BY

root ASC ,

c DESC

LIMIT 5 BY root



┌─folder───────────────────────────┬─avg_age_of_files─┬─min_age_files─┬─max_age_files─┬────c─┐

│ base / base │ 387 │ 201 │ 397 │ 84 │

│ base / glibc - compatibility │ 887 │ 59 │ 993 │ 19 │

│ base / consistent - hashing │ 993 │ 993 │ 993 │ 5 │

│ base / widechar_width │ 993 │ 993 │ 993 │ 2 │

│ base / consistent - hashing - sumbur │ 993 │ 993 │ 993 │ 2 │

│ docker / test │ 1043 │ 1043 │ 1043 │ 1 │

│ programs / odbc - bridge │ 835 │ 91 │ 945 │ 25 │

│ programs / copier │ 587 │ 14 │ 945 │ 22 │

│ programs / library - bridge │ 155 │ 47 │ 608 │ 21 │

│ programs / disks │ 144 │ 62 │ 150 │ 14 │

│ programs / server │ 874 │ 709 │ 945 │ 10 │

│ rust / BLAKE3 │ 52 │ 52 │ 52 │ 1 │

│ src / Functions │ 752 │ 0 │ 944 │ 809 │

│ src / Storages │ 700 │ 8 │ 944 │ 736 │

│ src / Interpreters │ 684 │ 3 │ 944 │ 490 │

│ src / Processors │ 703 │ 44 │ 944 │ 482 │

│ src / Common │ 673 │ 7 │ 944 │ 473 │

│ tests / queries │ 674 │ - 5 │ 945 │ 3777 │

│ tests / integration │ 656 │ 132 │ 945 │ 4 │

│ utils / memcpy - bench │ 601 │ 599 │ 605 │ 10 │

│ utils / keeper - bench │ 570 │ 569 │ 570 │ 7 │

│ utils / durability - test │ 793 │ 793 │ 793 │ 4 │

│ utils / self - extracting - executable │ 143 │ 143 │ 143 │ 3 │

│ utils / self - extr - exec │ 224 │ 224 │ 224 │ 2 │

└──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴──────┘



24 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.129 sec . Processed 798.15 thousand rows , 15.11 MB ( 6.19 million rows / s . , 117.08 MB / s . )



For this question, we need the number of lines written by an author divided by the total number of lines they have had removed by another contributor.

SELECT

k ,

written_code . c ,

removed_code . c ,

removed_code . c / written_code . c AS remove_ratio

FROM

(

SELECT

author AS k ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM git . line_changes

WHERE ( sign = 1 ) AND ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' ) ) AND ( line_type NOT IN ( 'Punct' , 'Empty' ) )

GROUP BY k

) AS written_code

INNER JOIN

(

SELECT

prev_author AS k ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM git . line_changes

WHERE ( sign = - 1 ) AND ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' ) ) AND ( line_type NOT IN ( 'Punct' , 'Empty' ) ) AND ( author != prev_author )

GROUP BY k

) AS removed_code USING ( k )

WHERE written_code . c > 1000

ORDER BY remove_ratio DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─k──────────────────┬─────c─┬─removed_code . c─┬───────remove_ratio─┐

│ Marek Vavruša │ 1458 │ 1318 │ 0.9039780521262003 │

│ Ivan │ 32715 │ 27500 │ 0.8405930001528351 │

│ artpaul │ 3450 │ 2840 │ 0.8231884057971014 │

│ Silviu Caragea │ 1542 │ 1209 │ 0.7840466926070039 │

│ Ruslan │ 1027 │ 802 │ 0.7809152872444012 │

│ Tsarkova Anastasia │ 1755 │ 1364 │ 0.7772079772079772 │

│ Vyacheslav Alipov │ 3526 │ 2727 │ 0.7733976176971072 │

│ Marek Vavruša │ 1467 │ 1124 │ 0.7661895023858214 │

│ f1yegor │ 7194 │ 5213 │ 0.7246316374756742 │

│ kreuzerkrieg │ 3406 │ 2468 │ 0.724603640634175 │

└────────────────────┴───────┴────────────────┴────────────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.126 sec . Processed 15.07 million rows , 73.51 MB ( 119.97 million rows / s . , 585.16 MB / s . )



We consider a rewrite to be when over 50% of the file are deleted, and 50% added. Adjust the query to your own interpretation of what constitutes this.

The query is limited to the current files only. We list all file changes by grouping by path and commit_hash , returning the number of lines added and removed. Using a window function, we estimate the file's total size at any moment in time by performing a cumulative sum and estimating the impact of any change on file size as lines added - lines removed . Using this statistic, we can calculate the percentage of the file that has been added or removed for each change. Finally, we count the number of file changes that constitute a rewrite per file i.e. (percent_add >= 0.5) AND (percent_delete >= 0.5) AND current_size > 50 . Note we require files to be more than 50 lines to avoid early contributions to a file being counted as a rewrite. This also avoids a bias to very small files, which may be more likely to be rewritten.

WITH

current_files AS

(

SELECT path

FROM

(

SELECT

old_path AS path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

2 AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY old_path

UNION ALL

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

argMax ( change_type , time ) AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY path

)

GROUP BY path

HAVING ( argMax ( change_type , last_time ) != 2 ) AND ( NOT match ( path , '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)' ) )

ORDER BY path ASC

) ,

file_changes AS

(

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS max_time ,

commit_hash ,

any ( lines_added ) AS num_added ,

any ( lines_deleted ) AS num_deleted ,

any ( change_type ) AS type

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE ( change_type IN ( 'Add' , 'Modify' ) ) AND ( path IN ( current_files ) ) AND ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ) )

GROUP BY

path ,

commit_hash

ORDER BY

path ASC ,

max_time ASC

) ,

rewrites AS

(

SELECT

path ,

commit_hash ,

max_time ,

type ,

num_added ,

num_deleted ,

sum ( num_added - num_deleted ) OVER ( PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ) AS current_size ,

if ( current_size > 0 , num_added / current_size , 0 ) AS percent_add ,

if ( current_size > 0 , num_deleted / current_size , 0 ) AS percent_delete

FROM file_changes

)

SELECT

path ,

count ( ) AS num_rewrites

FROM rewrites

WHERE ( type = 'Modify' ) AND ( percent_add >= 0.5 ) AND ( percent_delete >= 0.5 ) AND ( current_size > 50 )

GROUP BY path

ORDER BY num_rewrites DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─path──────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_rewrites─┐

│ src / Storages / WindowView / StorageWindowView . cpp │ 8 │

│ src / Functions / array / arrayIndex . h │ 7 │

│ src / Dictionaries / CacheDictionary . cpp │ 6 │

│ src / Dictionaries / RangeHashedDictionary . cpp │ 5 │

│ programs / client / Client . cpp │ 4 │

│ src / Functions / polygonPerimeter . cpp │ 4 │

│ src / Functions / polygonsEquals . cpp │ 4 │

│ src / Functions / polygonsWithin . cpp │ 4 │

│ src / Processors / Formats / Impl / ArrowColumnToCHColumn . cpp │ 4 │

│ src / Functions / polygonsSymDifference . cpp │ 4 │

└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.299 sec . Processed 798.15 thousand rows , 31.52 MB ( 2.67 million rows / s . , 105.29 MB / s . )



For this, we need to identify a line of code uniquely. We estimate this(as the same line may appear multiple times in a file) using the path and line contents.

We query for lines added, joining this with the lines removed - filtering to cases where the latter occurs more recently than the former. This gives us the deleted lines from which we can compute the time between these two events.

Finally, we aggregate across this dataset to compute the average number of days lines stay in the repository by the day of the week.

SELECT

day_of_week_added ,

count ( ) AS num ,

avg ( days_present ) AS avg_days_present

FROM

(

SELECT

added_code . line ,

added_code . time AS added_day ,

dateDiff ( 'day' , added_code . time , removed_code . time ) AS days_present

FROM

(

SELECT

path ,

line ,

max ( time ) AS time

FROM git . line_changes

WHERE ( sign = 1 ) AND ( line_type NOT IN ( 'Punct' , 'Empty' ) )

GROUP BY

path ,

line

) AS added_code

INNER JOIN

(

SELECT

path ,

line ,

max ( time ) AS time

FROM git . line_changes

WHERE ( sign = - 1 ) AND ( line_type NOT IN ( 'Punct' , 'Empty' ) )

GROUP BY

path ,

line

) AS removed_code USING ( path , line )

WHERE removed_code . time > added_code . time

)

GROUP BY dayOfWeek ( added_day ) AS day_of_week_added



┌─day_of_week_added─┬────num─┬───avg_days_present─┐

│ 1 │ 171879 │ 193.81759260875384 │

│ 2 │ 141448 │ 153.0931013517335 │

│ 3 │ 161230 │ 137.61553681076722 │

│ 4 │ 255728 │ 121.14149799787273 │

│ 5 │ 203907 │ 141.60181847606998 │

│ 6 │ 62305 │ 202.43449161383518 │

│ 7 │ 70904 │ 220.0266134491707 │

└───────────────────┴────────┴────────────────────┘



7 rows in set . Elapsed: 3.965 sec . Processed 15.07 million rows , 1.92 GB ( 3.80 million rows / s . , 483.50 MB / s . )



This query uses the same principle as What weekday does the code have the highest chance to stay in the repository - by aiming to uniquely identify a line of code using the path and line contents. This allows us to identify the time between when a line was added and removed. We filter to current files and code only, however, and average the time for each file across lines.

WITH

current_files AS

(

SELECT path

FROM

(

SELECT

old_path AS path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

2 AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY old_path

UNION ALL

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS last_time ,

argMax ( change_type , time ) AS change_type

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY path

)

GROUP BY path

HAVING ( argMax ( change_type , last_time ) != 2 ) AND ( NOT match ( path , '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)' ) )

ORDER BY path ASC

) ,

lines_removed AS

(

SELECT

added_code . path AS path ,

added_code . line ,

added_code . time AS added_day ,

dateDiff ( 'day' , added_code . time , removed_code . time ) AS days_present

FROM

(

SELECT

path ,

line ,

max ( time ) AS time ,

any ( file_extension ) AS file_extension

FROM git . line_changes

WHERE ( sign = 1 ) AND ( line_type NOT IN ( 'Punct' , 'Empty' ) )

GROUP BY

path ,

line

) AS added_code

INNER JOIN

(

SELECT

path ,

line ,

max ( time ) AS time

FROM git . line_changes

WHERE ( sign = - 1 ) AND ( line_type NOT IN ( 'Punct' , 'Empty' ) )

GROUP BY

path ,

line

) AS removed_code USING ( path , line )

WHERE ( removed_code . time > added_code . time ) AND ( path IN ( current_files ) ) AND ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ) )

)

SELECT

path ,

avg ( days_present ) AS avg_code_age

FROM lines_removed

GROUP BY path

ORDER BY avg_code_age DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─path────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬──────avg_code_age─┐

│ utils / corrector_utf8 / corrector_utf8 . cpp │ 1353.888888888889 │

│ tests / queries / 0 _stateless / 01288 _shard_max_network_bandwidth . sql │ 881 │

│ src / Functions / replaceRegexpOne . cpp │ 861 │

│ src / Functions / replaceRegexpAll . cpp │ 861 │

│ src / Functions / replaceOne . cpp │ 861 │

│ utils / zookeeper - remove - by - list / main . cpp │ 838.25 │

│ tests / queries / 0 _stateless / 01356 _state_resample . sql │ 819 │

│ tests / queries / 0 _stateless / 01293 _create_role . sql │ 819 │

│ src / Functions / ReplaceStringImpl . h │ 810 │

│ src / Interpreters / createBlockSelector . cpp │ 795 │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 3.134 sec . Processed 16.13 million rows , 1.83 GB ( 5.15 million rows / s . , 582.99 MB / s . )



There are a few ways we can address this question. Focusing on the code to test ratio, this query is relatively simple - count the number of contributions to folders containing tests and compute the ratio to total contributions.

Note we limit to users with more than 20 changes to focus on regular committers and avoid a bias to one-off contributions.

SELECT

author ,

countIf ( ( file_extension NOT IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' ) ) AND ( path LIKE '%tests%' ) ) AS test ,

countIf ( ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ) ) AND ( NOT ( path LIKE '%tests%' ) ) ) AS code ,

code / ( code + test ) AS ratio_code

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY author

HAVING code > 20

ORDER BY code DESC

LIMIT 20



┌─author───────────────┬─test─┬──code─┬─────────ratio_code─┐

│ Alexey Milovidov │ 9016 │ 41799 │ 0.8225720751746531 │

│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 1376 │ 13361 │ 0.9066295718260161 │

│ alesapin │ 3704 │ 8796 │ 0.70368 │

│ kssenii │ 1257 │ 6769 │ 0.843384001993521 │

│ Maksim Kita │ 1352 │ 5862 │ 0.8125866370945384 │

│ Alexander Tokmakov │ 2011 │ 5727 │ 0.740113724476609 │

│ Vitaly Baranov │ 2245 │ 5521 │ 0.7109193922225083 │

│ Ivan Lezhankin │ 803 │ 4698 │ 0.8540265406289765 │

│ Anton Popov │ 1056 │ 4346 │ 0.8045168456127361 │

│ Ivan │ 4937 │ 4269 │ 0.4637193134912014 │

│ Azat Khuzhin │ 2651 │ 3697 │ 0.5823881537492124 │

│ Amos Bird │ 702 │ 2901 │ 0.8051623646960866 │

│ proller │ 1662 │ 2377 │ 0.5885120079227532 │

│ chertus │ 706 │ 2359 │ 0.7696574225122349 │

│ alexey - milovidov │ 330 │ 2321 │ 0.8755186721991701 │

│ Alexey Arno │ 207 │ 2310 │ 0.9177592371871275 │

│ Vitaliy Lyudvichenko │ 479 │ 2283 │ 0.8265749456915279 │

│ Robert Schulze │ 328 │ 2196 │ 0.8700475435816165 │

│ CurtizJ │ 812 │ 2158 │ 0.7265993265993266 │

│ Alexander Kuzmenkov │ 1198 │ 2092 │ 0.6358662613981763 │

└──────────────────────┴──────┴───────┴────────────────────┘



20 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.034 sec . Processed 266.05 thousand rows , 4.65 MB ( 7.93 million rows / s . , 138.76 MB / s . )



We can plot this distribution as a histogram.

WITH (

SELECT histogram ( 10 ) ( ratio_code ) AS hist

FROM

(

SELECT

author ,

countIf ( ( file_extension NOT IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' ) ) AND ( path LIKE '%tests%' ) ) AS test ,

countIf ( ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ) ) AND ( NOT ( path LIKE '%tests%' ) ) ) AS code ,

code / ( code + test ) AS ratio_code

FROM git . file_changes

GROUP BY author

HAVING code > 20

)

) AS hist

SELECT

arrayJoin ( hist ) .1 AS lower ,

arrayJoin ( hist ) .2 AS upper ,

bar ( arrayJoin ( hist ) .3 , 0 , 100 , 20 ) AS bar



┌────────────────lower─┬───────────────upper─┬─bar───────────┐

│ 0.033562166285278416 │ 0.08337307389808846 │ ▏ │

│ 0.08337307389808846 │ 0.17470067710547066 │ ▍ │

│ 0.17470067710547066 │ 0.25909878535992237 │ ▍ │

│ 0.25909878535992237 │ 0.3775444108257119 │ ▋ │

│ 0.3775444108257119 │ 0.5108436376911997 │ ███▏ │

│ 0.5108436376911997 │ 0.627700343453621 │ █████▋ │

│ 0.627700343453621 │ 0.7417374581723406 │ ███████████▊ │

│ 0.7417374581723406 │ 0.8467725898688147 │ ████████████▏ │

│ 0.8467725898688147 │ 0.9427852671078976 │ ██████████▌ │

│ 0.9427852671078976 │ 1 │ █████████▊ │

└──────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.053 sec . Processed 266.05 thousand rows , 4.65 MB ( 5.01 million rows / s . , 87.61 MB / s . )



Most contributors write more code than tests, as you'd expect.

What about who adds the most comments when contributing code?

SELECT

author ,

countIf ( ( line_type = 'Comment' ) OR ( line_type = 'Punct' ) ) AS comments ,

countIf ( line_type = 'Code' ) AS code ,

comments / ( comments + code ) AS ratio_comments

FROM git . line_changes

WHERE ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ) ) AND ( sign = 1 )

GROUP BY author

HAVING code > 20

ORDER BY code DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─author─────────────┬─comments─┬───code─┬──────ratio_comments─┐

│ Alexey Milovidov │ 100869 │ 356978 │ 0.22031158880586746 │

│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 34057 │ 113261 │ 0.2311801680717903 │

│ Vitaly Baranov │ 24994 │ 84504 │ 0.22825987689272864 │

│ Maksim Kita │ 23338 │ 78778 │ 0.22854400877433506 │

│ alesapin │ 21976 │ 72279 │ 0.23315473980160203 │

│ kssenii │ 19465 │ 61852 │ 0.23937184106644366 │

│ Alexey Arno │ 16469 │ 61674 │ 0.21075464213045314 │

│ Alexander Tokmakov │ 10760 │ 41964 │ 0.20408163265306123 │

│ Anton Popov │ 9158 │ 38448 │ 0.1923707095744234 │

│ Ivan │ 6480 │ 33711 │ 0.161230126147645 │

└────────────────────┴──────────┴────────┴─────────────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.136 sec . Processed 7.54 million rows , 31.57 MB ( 55.33 million rows / s . , 231.83 MB / s . )



Surprisingly high % for all our contributors and part of what makes our code so readable.

To compute this by author is trivial,

SELECT

author ,

countIf ( line_type = 'Code' ) AS code_lines ,

countIf ( ( line_type = 'Comment' ) OR ( line_type = 'Punct' ) ) AS comments ,

code_lines / ( comments + code_lines ) AS ratio_code ,

toStartOfWeek ( time ) AS week

FROM git . line_changes

GROUP BY

time ,

author

ORDER BY

author ASC ,

time ASC

LIMIT 10



┌─author──────────────────────┬─code_lines─┬─comments─┬─────────ratio_code─┬───────week─┐

│ 1 lann │ 8 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2022 - 03 - 06 │

│ 20018712 │ 2 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2020 - 09 - 13 │

│ 243 f6a8885a308d313198a2e037 │ 0 │ 2 │ 0 │ 2020 - 12 - 06 │

│ 243 f6a8885a308d313198a2e037 │ 0 │ 112 │ 0 │ 2020 - 12 - 06 │

│ 243 f6a8885a308d313198a2e037 │ 0 │ 14 │ 0 │ 2020 - 12 - 06 │

│ 3 ldar - nasyrov │ 2 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2021 - 03 - 14 │

│ 821008736 @qq.com │ 27 │ 2 │ 0.9310344827586207 │ 2019 - 04 - 21 │

│ ANDREI STAROVEROV │ 182 │ 60 │ 0.7520661157024794 │ 2021 - 05 - 09 │

│ ANDREI STAROVEROV │ 7 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2021 - 05 - 09 │

│ ANDREI STAROVEROV │ 32 │ 12 │ 0.7272727272727273 │ 2021 - 05 - 09 │

└─────────────────────────────┴────────────┴──────────┴────────────────────┴────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.145 sec . Processed 7.54 million rows , 51.09 MB ( 51.83 million rows / s . , 351.44 MB / s . )



Ideally, however, we want to see how this changes in aggregate across all authors from the first day they start committing. Do they slowly reduce the number of comments they write?

To compute this, we first work out each author's comments ratio over time - similar to Who tends to write more tests / CPP code / comments?. This is joined against each author's start date, allowing us to calculate the comment ratio by week offset.

After calculating the average by-week offset across all authors, we sample these results by selecting every 10th week.

WITH author_ratios_by_offset AS

(

SELECT

author ,

dateDiff ( 'week' , start_dates . start_date , contributions . week ) AS week_offset ,

ratio_code

FROM

(

SELECT

author ,

toStartOfWeek ( min ( time ) ) AS start_date

FROM git . line_changes

WHERE file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' )

GROUP BY author AS start_dates

) AS start_dates

INNER JOIN

(

SELECT

author ,

countIf ( line_type = 'Code' ) AS code ,

countIf ( ( line_type = 'Comment' ) OR ( line_type = 'Punct' ) ) AS comments ,

comments / ( comments + code ) AS ratio_code ,

toStartOfWeek ( time ) AS week

FROM git . line_changes

WHERE ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ) ) AND ( sign = 1 )

GROUP BY

time ,

author

HAVING code > 20

ORDER BY

author ASC ,

time ASC

) AS contributions USING ( author )

)

SELECT

week_offset ,

avg ( ratio_code ) AS avg_code_ratio

FROM author_ratios_by_offset

GROUP BY week_offset

HAVING ( week_offset % 10 ) = 0

ORDER BY week_offset ASC

LIMIT 20



┌─week_offset─┬──────avg_code_ratio─┐

│ 0 │ 0.21626798253005078 │

│ 10 │ 0.18299433892099454 │

│ 20 │ 0.22847255749045017 │

│ 30 │ 0.2037816688365288 │

│ 40 │ 0.1987063517030308 │

│ 50 │ 0.17341406302829748 │

│ 60 │ 0.1808884776496144 │

│ 70 │ 0.18711773536450496 │

│ 80 │ 0.18905573684766458 │

│ 90 │ 0.2505147771581594 │

│ 100 │ 0.2427673990917429 │

│ 110 │ 0.19088569009169926 │

│ 120 │ 0.14218574654598348 │

│ 130 │ 0.20894252550489317 │

│ 140 │ 0.22316626978848397 │

│ 150 │ 0.1859507592277053 │

│ 160 │ 0.22007759757363546 │

│ 170 │ 0.20406936638195144 │

│ 180 │ 0.1412102467834332 │

│ 190 │ 0.20677550885049117 │

└─────────────┴─────────────────────┘



20 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.167 sec . Processed 15.07 million rows , 101.74 MB ( 90.51 million rows / s . , 610.98 MB / s . )



Encouragingly, our comment % is pretty constant and doesn't degrade the longer authors contribute.

We can use the same principle as List files that were rewritten most number of time or by most of authors to identify rewrites but consider all files. A window function is used to compute the time between rewrites for each file. From this, we can calculate an average and median across all files.



WITH

changes AS

(

SELECT

path ,

commit_hash ,

max_time ,

type ,

num_added ,

num_deleted ,

sum ( num_added - num_deleted ) OVER ( PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ) AS current_size ,

if ( current_size > 0 , num_added / current_size , 0 ) AS percent_add ,

if ( current_size > 0 , num_deleted / current_size , 0 ) AS percent_delete

FROM

(

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS max_time ,

commit_hash ,

any ( lines_added ) AS num_added ,

any ( lines_deleted ) AS num_deleted ,

any ( change_type ) AS type

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE ( change_type IN ( 'Add' , 'Modify' ) ) AND ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ) )

GROUP BY

path ,

commit_hash

ORDER BY

path ASC ,

max_time ASC

)

) ,

rewrites AS

(

SELECT

* ,

any ( max_time ) OVER ( PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS previous_rewrite ,

dateDiff ( 'day' , previous_rewrite , max_time ) AS rewrite_days

FROM changes

WHERE ( type = 'Modify' ) AND ( percent_add >= 0.5 ) AND ( percent_delete >= 0.5 ) AND ( current_size > 50 )

)

SELECT

avgIf ( rewrite_days , rewrite_days > 0 ) AS avg_rewrite_time ,

quantilesTimingIf ( 0.5 ) ( rewrite_days , rewrite_days > 0 ) AS half_life

FROM rewrites



┌─avg_rewrite_time─┬─half_life─┐

│ 122.2890625 │ [ 23 ] │

└──────────────────┴───────────┘



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.388 sec . Processed 266.05 thousand rows , 22.85 MB ( 685.82 thousand rows / s . , 58.89 MB / s . )



Similar to What is the average time before code will be rewritten and the median (half-life of code decay)? and List files that were rewritten most number of time or by most of authors, except we aggregate by day of week. Adjust as required e.g. month of year.

WITH

changes AS

(

SELECT

path ,

commit_hash ,

max_time ,

type ,

num_added ,

num_deleted ,

sum ( num_added - num_deleted ) OVER ( PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ) AS current_size ,

if ( current_size > 0 , num_added / current_size , 0 ) AS percent_add ,

if ( current_size > 0 , num_deleted / current_size , 0 ) AS percent_delete

FROM

(

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS max_time ,

commit_hash ,

any ( file_lines_added ) AS num_added ,

any ( file_lines_deleted ) AS num_deleted ,

any ( file_change_type ) AS type

FROM git . line_changes

WHERE ( file_change_type IN ( 'Add' , 'Modify' ) ) AND ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ) )

GROUP BY

path ,

commit_hash

ORDER BY

path ASC ,

max_time ASC

)

) ,

rewrites AS

(

SELECT any ( max_time ) OVER ( PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS previous_rewrite

FROM changes

WHERE ( type = 'Modify' ) AND ( percent_add >= 0.5 ) AND ( percent_delete >= 0.5 ) AND ( current_size > 50 )

)

SELECT

dayOfWeek ( previous_rewrite ) AS dayOfWeek ,

count ( ) AS num_re_writes

FROM rewrites

GROUP BY dayOfWeek



┌─dayOfWeek─┬─num_re_writes─┐

│ 1 │ 111 │

│ 2 │ 121 │

│ 3 │ 91 │

│ 4 │ 111 │

│ 5 │ 90 │

│ 6 │ 64 │

│ 7 │ 46 │

└───────────┴───────────────┘



7 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.466 sec . Processed 7.54 million rows , 701.52 MB ( 16.15 million rows / s . , 1.50 GB / s . )



We define "sticky" as how long does an author's code stay before its rewritten. Similar to the previous question What is the average time before code will be rewritten and the median (half-life of code decay)? - using the same metric for rewrites i.e. 50% additions and 50% deletions to the file. We compute the average rewrite time per author and only consider contributors with more than two files.

WITH

changes AS

(

SELECT

path ,

author ,

commit_hash ,

max_time ,

type ,

num_added ,

num_deleted ,

sum ( num_added - num_deleted ) OVER ( PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ) AS current_size ,

if ( current_size > 0 , num_added / current_size , 0 ) AS percent_add ,

if ( current_size > 0 , num_deleted / current_size , 0 ) AS percent_delete

FROM

(

SELECT

path ,

any ( author ) AS author ,

max ( time ) AS max_time ,

commit_hash ,

any ( file_lines_added ) AS num_added ,

any ( file_lines_deleted ) AS num_deleted ,

any ( file_change_type ) AS type

FROM git . line_changes

WHERE ( file_change_type IN ( 'Add' , 'Modify' ) ) AND ( file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ) )

GROUP BY

path ,

commit_hash

ORDER BY

path ASC ,

max_time ASC

)

) ,

rewrites AS

(

SELECT

* ,

any ( max_time ) OVER ( PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS previous_rewrite ,

dateDiff ( 'day' , previous_rewrite , max_time ) AS rewrite_days ,

any ( author ) OVER ( PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS prev_author

FROM changes

WHERE ( type = 'Modify' ) AND ( percent_add >= 0.5 ) AND ( percent_delete >= 0.5 ) AND ( current_size > 50 )

)

SELECT

prev_author ,

avg ( rewrite_days ) AS c ,

uniq ( path ) AS num_files

FROM rewrites

GROUP BY prev_author

HAVING num_files > 2

ORDER BY c DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─prev_author─────────┬──────────────────c─┬─num_files─┐

│ Michael Kolupaev │ 304.6 │ 4 │

│ alexey - milovidov │ 81.83333333333333 │ 4 │

│ Alexander Kuzmenkov │ 64.5 │ 5 │

│ Pavel Kruglov │ 55.8 │ 6 │

│ Alexey Milovidov │ 48.416666666666664 │ 90 │

│ Amos Bird │ 42.8 │ 4 │

│ alesapin │ 38.083333333333336 │ 12 │

│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 33.18421052631579 │ 26 │

│ Alexander Tokmakov │ 31.866666666666667 │ 12 │

│ Alexey Zatelepin │ 22.5 │ 4 │

└─────────────────────┴────────────────────┴───────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.555 sec . Processed 7.54 million rows , 720.60 MB ( 13.58 million rows / s . , 1.30 GB / s . )



This query first requires us to calculate the days when an author has committed. Using a window function, partitioning by author, we can compute the days between their commits. For each commit, if the time since the last commit was 1 day we mark it as consecutive (1) and 0 otherwise - storing this result in consecutive_day .

Our subsequent array functions compute each author's longest sequence of consecutive ones. First, the groupArray function is used to collate all consecutive_day values for an author. This array of 1s and 0s, is then split on 0 values into subarrays. Finally, we calculate the longest subarray.

WITH commit_days AS

(

SELECT

author ,

day ,

any ( day ) OVER ( PARTITION BY author ORDER BY day ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS previous_commit ,

dateDiff ( 'day' , previous_commit , day ) AS days_since_last ,

if ( days_since_last = 1 , 1 , 0 ) AS consecutive_day

FROM

(

SELECT

author ,

toStartOfDay ( time ) AS day

FROM git . commits

GROUP BY

author ,

day

ORDER BY

author ASC ,

day ASC

)

)

SELECT

author ,

arrayMax ( arrayMap ( x - > length ( x ) , arraySplit ( x - > ( x = 0 ) , groupArray ( consecutive_day ) ) ) ) AS max_consecutive_days

FROM commit_days

GROUP BY author

ORDER BY max_consecutive_days DESC

LIMIT 10



┌─author───────────┬─max_consecutive_days─┐

│ kssenii │ 33 │

│ Alexey Milovidov │ 31 │

│ alesapin │ 27 │

│ Azat Khuzhin │ 24 │

│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 16 │

│ Igor Nikonov │ 12 │

│ feng lv │ 12 │

│ alexey - milovidov │ 12 │

│ Maksim Kita │ 12 │

│ Nikita Vasilev │ 12 │

└──────────────────┴──────────────────────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.025 sec . Processed 62.78 thousand rows , 395.47 KB ( 2.54 million rows / s . , 16.02 MB / s . )



Files can be renamed. When this occurs, we get a rename event, where the path column is set to the new path of the file and the old_path represents the previous location e.g.

SELECT

time ,

path ,

old_path ,

commit_hash ,

commit_message

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE ( path = 'src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp' ) AND ( change_type = 'Rename' )



┌──────────────── time ─┬─path────────────────────────────────────────┬─old_path─────────────────────────────────────┬─commit_hash──────────────────────────────┬─commit_message─┐

│ 2020 - 04 - 03 16 : 14 : 31 │ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ dbms / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ 06446 b4f08a142d6f1bc30664c47ded88ab51782 │ dbms / → src / │

└─────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────┘



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.135 sec . Processed 266.05 thousand rows , 20.73 MB ( 1.98 million rows / s . , 154.04 MB / s . )



This makes viewing the full history of a file challenging since we don't have a single value connecting all line or file changes.

To address this, we can use User Defined Functions (UDFs). These cannot, currently, be recursive, so to identify the history of a file we must define a series of UDFs which call each other explicitly.

This means we can only track renames to a maximum depth - the below example is 5 deep. It is unlikely a file will be renamed more times than this, so for now, this is sufficient.

CREATE FUNCTION file_path_history AS ( n ) - > if ( empty ( n ) , [ ] , arrayConcat ( [ n ] , file_history_01 ( ( SELECT if ( empty ( old_path ) , Null , old_path ) FROM git . file_changes WHERE path = n AND ( change_type = 'Rename' OR change_type = 'Add' ) LIMIT 1 ) ) ) ) ;

CREATE FUNCTION file_path_history_01 AS ( n ) - > if ( isNull ( n ) , [ ] , arrayConcat ( [ n ] , file_path_history_02 ( ( SELECT if ( empty ( old_path ) , Null , old_path ) FROM git . file_changes WHERE path = n AND ( change_type = 'Rename' OR change_type = 'Add' ) LIMIT 1 ) ) ) ) ;

CREATE FUNCTION file_path_history_02 AS ( n ) - > if ( isNull ( n ) , [ ] , arrayConcat ( [ n ] , file_path_history_03 ( ( SELECT if ( empty ( old_path ) , Null , old_path ) FROM git . file_changes WHERE path = n AND ( change_type = 'Rename' OR change_type = 'Add' ) LIMIT 1 ) ) ) ) ;

CREATE FUNCTION file_path_history_03 AS ( n ) - > if ( isNull ( n ) , [ ] , arrayConcat ( [ n ] , file_path_history_04 ( ( SELECT if ( empty ( old_path ) , Null , old_path ) FROM git . file_changes WHERE path = n AND ( change_type = 'Rename' OR change_type = 'Add' ) LIMIT 1 ) ) ) ) ;

CREATE FUNCTION file_path_history_04 AS ( n ) - > if ( isNull ( n ) , [ ] , arrayConcat ( [ n ] , file_path_history_05 ( ( SELECT if ( empty ( old_path ) , Null , old_path ) FROM git . file_changes WHERE path = n AND ( change_type = 'Rename' OR change_type = 'Add' ) LIMIT 1 ) ) ) ) ;

CREATE FUNCTION file_path_history_05 AS ( n ) - > if ( isNull ( n ) , [ ] , [ n ] ) ;



By calling file_path_history('src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp') we recurse through the rename history, with each function calling the next level with the old_path . The results are combined using arrayConcat .

For example,

SELECT file_path_history ( 'src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp' ) AS paths



┌─paths─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ [ 'src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp' , 'dbms/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp' , 'dbms/src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp' ] │

└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.074 sec . Processed 344.06 thousand rows , 6.27 MB ( 4.65 million rows / s . , 84.71 MB / s . )



We can use this capability to now assemble the commits for the entire history of a file. In this example, we show one commit for each of the path values.

SELECT

time ,

substring ( commit_hash , 1 , 11 ) AS commit ,

change_type ,

author ,

path ,

commit_message

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE path IN file_path_history ( 'src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp' )

ORDER BY time DESC

LIMIT 1 BY path

FORMAT PrettyCompactMonoBlock



┌──────────────── time ─┬─ commit ──────┬─change_type─┬─author─────────────┬─path─────────────────────────────────────────────┬─commit_message──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 2022 - 10 - 30 16 : 30 : 51 │ c68ab231f91 │ Modify │ Alexander Tokmakov │ src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ fix accessing part in Deleting state │

│ 2020 - 04 - 03 15 : 21 : 24 │ 38 a50f44d34 │ Modify │ alesapin │ dbms / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ Remove empty line │

│ 2020 - 04 - 01 19 : 21 : 27 │ 1 d5a77c1132 │ Modify │ alesapin │ dbms / src / Storages / StorageReplicatedMergeTree . cpp │ Tried to add ability to rename primary key columns but just banned this ability │

└─────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



3 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.170 sec . Processed 611.53 thousand rows , 41.76 MB ( 3.60 million rows / s . , 246.07 MB / s . )



Unsolved Questions

This is particularly difficult to get an exact result due to the inability to currently keep state in array functions. This will be possible with an arrayFold or arrayReduce , which allows state to be held on each iteration.

We welcome solutions here.