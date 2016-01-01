Taiwan Historical Weather Datasets

This dataset contains historical meteorological observations measurements for the last 128 years. Each row is a measurement for a point in date time and weather station.

The origin of this dataset is available here and the list of weather station numbers can be found here.

The sources of meteorological datasets include the meteorological stations that are established by the Central Weather Administration (station code is beginning with C0, C1, and 4) and the agricultural meteorological stations belonging to the Council of Agriculture (station code other than those mentioned above):

- StationId

- MeasuredDate, the observation time

- StnPres, the station air pressure

- SeaPres, the sea level pressure

- Td, the dew point temperature

- RH, the relative humidity

- Other elements where available



A pre-processed version of the data for the ClickHouse, which has been cleaned, re-structured, and enriched. This dataset covers the years from 1896 to 2023.

Download the original raw data and convert to the format required by ClickHouse. Users wanting to add their own columns may wish to explore or complete their approaches.

The dataset has also been re-structured from a measurement per line to a row per weather station id and measured date, i.e.

StationId,MeasuredDate,StnPres,Tx,RH,WS,WD,WSGust,WDGust,Precp,GloblRad,TxSoil0cm,TxSoil5cm,TxSoil20cm,TxSoil50cm,TxSoil100cm,SeaPres,Td,PrecpHour,SunShine,TxSoil10cm,EvapA,Visb,UVI,Cloud Amount,TxSoil30cm,TxSoil200cm,TxSoil300cm,TxSoil500cm,VaporPressure

C0X100,2016-01-01 01:00:00,1022.1,16.1,72,1.1,8.0,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

C0X100,2016-01-01 02:00:00,1021.6,16.0,73,1.2,358.0,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

C0X100,2016-01-01 03:00:00,1021.3,15.8,74,1.5,353.0,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

C0X100,2016-01-01 04:00:00,1021.2,15.8,74,1.7,8.0,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,



It is easy to query and ensure that the resulting table has less sparse and some elements are null because they're not available to be measured in this weather station.

This dataset is available in the following Google CloudStorage location. Either download the dataset to your local filesystem (and insert them with the ClickHouse client) or insert them directly into the ClickHouse (see Inserting from URL).

To download:

wget https://storage.googleapis.com/taiwan-weather-observaiton-datasets/preprocessed_weather_daily_1896_2023.tar.gz





md5sum preprocessed_weather_daily_1896_2023.tar.gz





tar -xzvf preprocessed_weather_daily_1896_2023.tar.gz

daily_weather_preprocessed_1896_2023.csv





md5sum daily_weather_preprocessed_1896_2023.csv





The following details are about the steps to download the original raw data to transform and convert as you want.

To download the original raw data:

mkdir tw_raw_weather_data && cd tw_raw_weather_data



wget https://storage.googleapis.com/taiwan-weather-observaiton-datasets/raw_data_weather_daily_1896_2023.tar.gz





md5sum raw_data_weather_daily_1896_2023.tar.gz





tar -xzvf raw_data_weather_daily_1896_2023.tar.gz

466920_1928.csv

466920_1929.csv

466920_1930.csv

466920_1931.csv

.. .





cat *.csv | md5sum





wget -O weather_sta_list.csv https://github.com/Raingel/weather_station_list/raw/main/data/weather_sta_list.csv





sed -i '1s/^\xEF\xBB\xBF//' weather_sta_list.csv



Create the MergeTree table in ClickHouse (from the ClickHouse client).

CREATE TABLE tw_weather_data (

StationId String null,

MeasuredDate DateTime64,

StnPres Float64 null,

SeaPres Float64 null,

Tx Float64 null,

Td Float64 null,

RH Float64 null,

WS Float64 null,

WD Float64 null,

WSGust Float64 null,

WDGust Float64 null,

Precp Float64 null,

PrecpHour Float64 null,

SunShine Float64 null,

GloblRad Float64 null,

TxSoil0cm Float64 null,

TxSoil5cm Float64 null,

TxSoil10cm Float64 null,

TxSoil20cm Float64 null,

TxSoil50cm Float64 null,

TxSoil100cm Float64 null,

TxSoil30cm Float64 null,

TxSoil200cm Float64 null,

TxSoil300cm Float64 null,

TxSoil500cm Float64 null,

VaporPressure Float64 null,

UVI Float64 null,

"Cloud Amount" Float64 null,

EvapA Float64 null,

Visb Float64 null

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY ( MeasuredDate ) ;



Data can be inserted from a local file as follows (from the ClickHouse client):

INSERT INTO tw_weather_data FROM INFILE '/path/to/daily_weather_preprocessed_1896_2023.csv'



where /path/to represents the specific user path to the local file on the disk.

And the sample response output is as follows after inserting data into the ClickHouse:

Query id: 90e4b524-6e14-4855-817c-7e6f98fbeabb



Ok.

131985329 rows in set. Elapsed: 71.770 sec. Processed 131.99 million rows, 10.06 GB (1.84 million rows/s., 140.14 MB/s.)

Peak memory usage: 583.23 MiB.



INSERT INTO tw_weather_data SELECT *

FROM url ( 'https://storage.googleapis.com/taiwan-weather-observaiton-datasets/daily_weather_preprocessed_1896_2023.csv' , 'CSVWithNames' )





To know how to speed this up, please see our blog post on tuning large data loads.

Let's see how many rows are inserted:

SELECT formatReadableQuantity ( count ( ) )

FROM tw_weather_data ;



┌─formatReadableQuantity(count())─┐

│ 131.99 million │

└─────────────────────────────────┘



Let's see how much disk space are used for this table:

SELECT

formatReadableSize ( sum ( bytes ) ) AS disk_size ,

formatReadableSize ( sum ( data_uncompressed_bytes ) ) AS uncompressed_size

FROM system . parts

WHERE ( ` table ` = 'tw_weather_data' ) AND active



┌─disk_size─┬─uncompressed_size─┐

│ 2.13 GiB │ 32.94 GiB │

└───────────┴───────────────────┘



SELECT

StationId ,

max ( Td ) AS max_td

FROM tw_weather_data

WHERE ( year ( MeasuredDate ) = 2023 ) AND ( Td IS NOT NULL )

GROUP BY StationId



┌─StationId─┬─max_td─┐

│ 466940 │ 1 │

│ 467300 │ 1 │

│ 467540 │ 1 │

│ 467490 │ 1 │

│ 467080 │ 1 │

│ 466910 │ 1 │

│ 467660 │ 1 │

│ 467270 │ 1 │

│ 467350 │ 1 │

│ 467571 │ 1 │

│ 466920 │ 1 │

│ 467650 │ 1 │

│ 467550 │ 1 │

│ 467480 │ 1 │

│ 467610 │ 1 │

│ 467050 │ 1 │

│ 467590 │ 1 │

│ 466990 │ 1 │

│ 467060 │ 1 │

│ 466950 │ 1 │

│ 467620 │ 1 │

│ 467990 │ 1 │

│ 466930 │ 1 │

│ 467110 │ 1 │

│ 466881 │ 1 │

│ 467410 │ 1 │

│ 467441 │ 1 │

│ 467420 │ 1 │

│ 467530 │ 1 │

│ 466900 │ 1 │

└───────────┴────────┘



30 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.045 sec . Processed 6.41 million rows , 187.33 MB ( 143.92 million rows / s . , 4.21 GB / s . )



SELECT

StnPres ,

SeaPres ,

Tx ,

Td ,

RH ,

WS ,

WD ,

WSGust ,

WDGust ,

Precp ,

PrecpHour

FROM tw_weather_data

WHERE ( StationId = 'C0UB10' ) AND ( MeasuredDate >= '2023-12-23' ) AND ( MeasuredDate < '2023-12-24' )

ORDER BY MeasuredDate ASC

LIMIT 10



┌─StnPres─┬─SeaPres─┬───Tx─┬───Td─┬─RH─┬──WS─┬──WD─┬─WSGust─┬─WDGust─┬─Precp─┬─PrecpHour─┐

│ 1029.5 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 11.8 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 78 │ 2.7 │ 271 │ 5.5 │ 275 │ -99.8 │ -99.8 │

│ 1029.8 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 12.3 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 78 │ 2.7 │ 289 │ 5.5 │ 308 │ -99.8 │ -99.8 │

│ 1028.6 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 12.3 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 79 │ 2.3 │ 251 │ 6.1 │ 289 │ -99.8 │ -99.8 │

│ 1028.2 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 13 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 75 │ 4.3 │ 312 │ 7.5 │ 316 │ -99.8 │ -99.8 │

│ 1027.8 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 11.1 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 89 │ 7.1 │ 310 │ 11.6 │ 322 │ -99.8 │ -99.8 │

│ 1027.8 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 11.6 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 90 │ 3.1 │ 269 │ 10.7 │ 295 │ -99.8 │ -99.8 │

│ 1027.9 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 12.3 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 89 │ 4.7 │ 296 │ 8.1 │ 310 │ -99.8 │ -99.8 │

│ 1028.2 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 12.2 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 94 │ 2.5 │ 246 │ 7.1 │ 283 │ -99.8 │ -99.8 │

│ 1028.4 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 12.5 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 94 │ 3.1 │ 265 │ 4.8 │ 297 │ -99.8 │ -99.8 │

│ 1028.3 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 13.6 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 91 │ 1.2 │ 273 │ 4.4 │ 256 │ -99.8 │ -99.8 │

└─────────┴─────────┴──────┴──────┴────┴─────┴─────┴────────┴────────┴───────┴───────────┘



10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.009 sec. Processed 91.70 thousand rows, 2.33 MB (9.67 million rows/s., 245.31 MB/s.)



We would like to acknowledge the efforts of the Central Weather Administration and Agricultural Meteorological Observation Network (Station) of the Council of Agriculture for preparing, cleaning, and distributing this dataset. We appreciate your efforts.

Ou, J.-H., Kuo, C.-H., Wu, Y.-F., Lin, G.-C., Lee, M.-H., Chen, R.-K., Chou, H.-P., Wu, H.-Y., Chu, S.-C., Lai, Q.-J., Tsai, Y.-C., Lin, C.-C., Kuo, C.-C., Liao, C.-T., Chen, Y.-N., Chu, Y.-W., Chen, C.-Y., 2023. Application-oriented deep learning model for early warning of rice blast in Taiwan. Ecological Informatics 73, 101950. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecoinf.2022.101950 [13/12/2022]