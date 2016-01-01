YouTube dataset of dislikes

In November of 2021, YouTube removed the public dislike count from all of its videos. While creators can still see the number of dislikes, viewers can only see how many likes a video has received.

info The dataset has over 4.55 billion records, so be careful just copying-and-pasting the commands below unless your resources can handle that type of volume. The commands below were executed on a Production instance of ClickHouse Cloud.

The data is in a JSON format and can be downloaded from archive.org. We have made this same data available in S3 so that it can be downloaded more efficiently into a ClickHouse Cloud instance.

Here are the steps to create a table in ClickHouse Cloud and insert the data.

note The steps below will easily work on a local install of ClickHouse too. The only change would be to use the s3 function instead of s3cluster (unless you have a cluster configured - in which case change default to the name of your cluster).

Let's see what the data looks like. The s3cluster table function returns a table, so we can DESCRIBE the reult:

DESCRIBE s3Cluster (

'default' ,

'https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/youtube/original/files/*.zst' ,

'JSONLines'

) ;



ClickHouse infers the following schema from the JSON file:

┌─name────────────────┬─type─────────────────────────────────┐

│ id │ Nullable(String) │

│ fetch_date │ Nullable(Int64) │

│ upload_date │ Nullable(String) │

│ title │ Nullable(String) │

│ uploader_id │ Nullable(String) │

│ uploader │ Nullable(String) │

│ uploader_sub_count │ Nullable(Int64) │

│ is_age_limit │ Nullable(Bool) │

│ view_count │ Nullable(Int64) │

│ like_count │ Nullable(Int64) │

│ dislike_count │ Nullable(Int64) │

│ is_crawlable │ Nullable(Bool) │

│ is_live_content │ Nullable(Bool) │

│ has_subtitles │ Nullable(Bool) │

│ is_ads_enabled │ Nullable(Bool) │

│ is_comments_enabled │ Nullable(Bool) │

│ description │ Nullable(String) │

│ rich_metadata │ Array(Map(String, Nullable(String))) │

│ super_titles │ Array(Map(String, Nullable(String))) │

│ uploader_badges │ Nullable(String) │

│ video_badges │ Nullable(String) │

└─────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┘



Based on the inferred schema, we cleaned up the data types and added a primary key. Define the following table:

CREATE TABLE youtube

(

` id ` String ,

` fetch_date ` DateTime ,

` upload_date ` String ,

` title ` String ,

` uploader_id ` String ,

` uploader ` String ,

` uploader_sub_count ` Int64 ,

` is_age_limit ` Bool ,

` view_count ` Int64 ,

` like_count ` Int64 ,

` dislike_count ` Int64 ,

` is_crawlable ` Bool ,

` has_subtitles ` Bool ,

` is_ads_enabled ` Bool ,

` is_comments_enabled ` Bool ,

` description ` String ,

` rich_metadata ` Array ( Map ( String , String ) ) ,

` super_titles ` Array ( Map ( String , String ) ) ,

` uploader_badges ` String ,

` video_badges ` String

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY ( upload_date , uploader ) ;



The following command streams the records from the S3 files into the youtube table.

info This inserts a lot of data - 4.65 billion rows. If you do not want the entire dataset, simply add a LIMIT clause with the desired number of rows.

INSERT INTO youtube

SETTINGS input_format_null_as_default = 1

SELECT

id ,

parseDateTimeBestEffortUS ( toString ( fetch_date ) ) AS fetch_date ,

upload_date ,

ifNull ( title , '' ) AS title ,

uploader_id ,

ifNull ( uploader , '' ) AS uploader ,

uploader_sub_count ,

is_age_limit ,

view_count ,

like_count ,

dislike_count ,

is_crawlable ,

has_subtitles ,

is_ads_enabled ,

is_comments_enabled ,

ifNull ( description , '' ) AS description ,

rich_metadata ,

super_titles ,

ifNull ( uploader_badges , '' ) AS uploader_badges ,

ifNull ( video_badges , '' ) AS video_badges

FROM s3Cluster (

'default' ,

'https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/youtube/original/files/*.zst' ,

'JSONLines'

) ;



Open a new tab in the SQL Console of ClickHouse Cloud (or a new clickhouse-client window) and watch the count increase. It will take a while to insert 4.56B rows, depending on your server resources. (Withtout any tweaking of settings, it takes about 4.5 hours.)

SELECT formatReadableQuantity ( count ( ) )

FROM youtube



┌─formatReadableQuantity(count())─┐

│ 4.56 billion │

└─────────────────────────────────┘



Once the data is inserted, go ahead and count the number of dislikes of your favorite videos or channels. Let's see how many videos were uploaded by ClickHouse:

SELECT count ( )

FROM youtube

WHERE uploader = 'ClickHouse' ;



┌─count()─┐

│ 84 │

└─────────┘



1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.570 sec. Processed 237.57 thousand rows, 5.77 MB (416.54 thousand rows/s., 10.12 MB/s.)



note The query above runs so quickly because we chose uploader as the first column of the primary key - so it only had to process 237k rows.

Let's look and likes and dislikes of ClickHouse videos:

SELECT

title ,

like_count ,

dislike_count

FROM youtube

WHERE uploader = 'ClickHouse'

ORDER BY dislike_count DESC ;



The response looks like:

┌─title────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─like_count─┬─dislike_count─┐

│ ClickHouse v21.11 Release Webinar │ 52 │ 3 │

│ ClickHouse Introduction │ 97 │ 3 │

│ Casa Modelo Algarve │ 180 │ 3 │

│ Профайлер запросов: трудный путь │ 33 │ 3 │

│ ClickHouse в Курсометре │ 4 │ 2 │

│ 10 Good Reasons to Use ClickHouse │ 27 │ 2 │

...



84 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.013 sec. Processed 155.65 thousand rows, 16.94 MB (11.96 million rows/s., 1.30 GB/s.)



Here is a search for videos with ClickHouse in the title or description fields:

SELECT

view_count ,

like_count ,

dislike_count ,

concat ( 'https://youtu.be/' , id ) AS url ,

title

FROM youtube

WHERE ( title ILIKE '%ClickHouse%' ) OR ( description ILIKE '%ClickHouse%' )

ORDER BY

like_count DESC ,

view_count DESC



This query has to process every row, and also parse through two columns of strings. Even then, we get decent performance at 4.15M rows/second:

1174 rows in set. Elapsed: 1099.368 sec. Processed 4.56 billion rows, 1.98 TB (4.15 million rows/s., 1.80 GB/s.)



The results look like: