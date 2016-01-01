YouTube dataset of dislikes
In November of 2021, YouTube removed the public dislike count from all of its videos. While creators can still see the number of dislikes, viewers can only see how many likes a video has received.
The dataset has over 4.55 billion records, so be careful just copying-and-pasting the commands below unless your resources can handle that type of volume. The commands below were executed on a Production instance of ClickHouse Cloud.
The data is in a JSON format and can be downloaded from archive.org. We have made this same data available in S3 so that it can be downloaded more efficiently into a ClickHouse Cloud instance.
Here are the steps to create a table in ClickHouse Cloud and insert the data.
The steps below will easily work on a local install of ClickHouse too. The only change would be to use the
s3 function instead of
s3cluster (unless you have a cluster configured - in which case change
default to the name of your cluster).
Step-by-step instructions
- Let's see what the data looks like. The
s3clustertable function returns a table, so we can
DESCRIBEthe reult:
DESCRIBE s3Cluster(
'default',
'https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/youtube/original/files/*.zst',
'JSONLines'
);
ClickHouse infers the following schema from the JSON file:
┌─name────────────────┬─type─────────────────────────────────┐
│ id │ Nullable(String) │
│ fetch_date │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ upload_date │ Nullable(String) │
│ title │ Nullable(String) │
│ uploader_id │ Nullable(String) │
│ uploader │ Nullable(String) │
│ uploader_sub_count │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ is_age_limit │ Nullable(Bool) │
│ view_count │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ like_count │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ dislike_count │ Nullable(Int64) │
│ is_crawlable │ Nullable(Bool) │
│ is_live_content │ Nullable(Bool) │
│ has_subtitles │ Nullable(Bool) │
│ is_ads_enabled │ Nullable(Bool) │
│ is_comments_enabled │ Nullable(Bool) │
│ description │ Nullable(String) │
│ rich_metadata │ Array(Map(String, Nullable(String))) │
│ super_titles │ Array(Map(String, Nullable(String))) │
│ uploader_badges │ Nullable(String) │
│ video_badges │ Nullable(String) │
└─────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┘
- Based on the inferred schema, we cleaned up the data types and added a primary key. Define the following table:
CREATE TABLE youtube
(
`id` String,
`fetch_date` DateTime,
`upload_date` String,
`title` String,
`uploader_id` String,
`uploader` String,
`uploader_sub_count` Int64,
`is_age_limit` Bool,
`view_count` Int64,
`like_count` Int64,
`dislike_count` Int64,
`is_crawlable` Bool,
`has_subtitles` Bool,
`is_ads_enabled` Bool,
`is_comments_enabled` Bool,
`description` String,
`rich_metadata` Array(Map(String, String)),
`super_titles` Array(Map(String, String)),
`uploader_badges` String,
`video_badges` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (upload_date, uploader);
- The following command streams the records from the S3 files into the
youtubetable.
This inserts a lot of data - 4.65 billion rows. If you do not want the entire dataset, simply add a
LIMIT clause with the desired number of rows.
INSERT INTO youtube
SETTINGS input_format_null_as_default = 1
SELECT
id,
parseDateTimeBestEffortUS(toString(fetch_date)) AS fetch_date,
upload_date,
ifNull(title, '') AS title,
uploader_id,
ifNull(uploader, '') AS uploader,
uploader_sub_count,
is_age_limit,
view_count,
like_count,
dislike_count,
is_crawlable,
has_subtitles,
is_ads_enabled,
is_comments_enabled,
ifNull(description, '') AS description,
rich_metadata,
super_titles,
ifNull(uploader_badges, '') AS uploader_badges,
ifNull(video_badges, '') AS video_badges
FROM s3Cluster(
'default',
'https://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/youtube/original/files/*.zst',
'JSONLines'
);
- Open a new tab in the SQL Console of ClickHouse Cloud (or a new
clickhouse-clientwindow) and watch the count increase. It will take a while to insert 4.56B rows, depending on your server resources. (Withtout any tweaking of settings, it takes about 4.5 hours.)
SELECT formatReadableQuantity(count())
FROM youtube
┌─formatReadableQuantity(count())─┐
│ 4.56 billion │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
- Once the data is inserted, go ahead and count the number of dislikes of your favorite videos or channels. Let's see how many videos were uploaded by ClickHouse:
SELECT count()
FROM youtube
WHERE uploader = 'ClickHouse';
┌─count()─┐
│ 84 │
└─────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.570 sec. Processed 237.57 thousand rows, 5.77 MB (416.54 thousand rows/s., 10.12 MB/s.)
The query above runs so quickly because we chose
uploader as the first column of the primary key - so it only had to process 237k rows.
- Let's look and likes and dislikes of ClickHouse videos:
SELECT
title,
like_count,
dislike_count
FROM youtube
WHERE uploader = 'ClickHouse'
ORDER BY dislike_count DESC;
The response looks like:
┌─title────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─like_count─┬─dislike_count─┐
│ ClickHouse v21.11 Release Webinar │ 52 │ 3 │
│ ClickHouse Introduction │ 97 │ 3 │
│ Casa Modelo Algarve │ 180 │ 3 │
│ Профайлер запросов: трудный путь │ 33 │ 3 │
│ ClickHouse в Курсометре │ 4 │ 2 │
│ 10 Good Reasons to Use ClickHouse │ 27 │ 2 │
...
84 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.013 sec. Processed 155.65 thousand rows, 16.94 MB (11.96 million rows/s., 1.30 GB/s.)
- Here is a search for videos with ClickHouse in the
titleor
descriptionfields:
SELECT
view_count,
like_count,
dislike_count,
concat('https://youtu.be/', id) AS url,
title
FROM youtube
WHERE (title ILIKE '%ClickHouse%') OR (description ILIKE '%ClickHouse%')
ORDER BY
like_count DESC,
view_count DESC
This query has to process every row, and also parse through two columns of strings. Even then, we get decent performance at 4.15M rows/second:
1174 rows in set. Elapsed: 1099.368 sec. Processed 4.56 billion rows, 1.98 TB (4.15 million rows/s., 1.80 GB/s.)
The results look like:
┌─view_count─┬─like_count─┬─dislike_count─┬─url──────────────────────────┬─title──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 1919 │ 63 │ 1 │ https://youtu.be/b9MeoOtAivQ │ ClickHouse v21.10 Release Webinar │
│ 8710 │ 62 │ 4 │ https://youtu.be/PeV1mC2z--M │ What is JDBC DriverManager? | JDBC │
│ 3534 │ 62 │ 1 │ https://youtu.be/8nWRhK9gw10 │ CLICKHOUSE - Arquitetura Modular │