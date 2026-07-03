Overview of network interfaces, drivers, and tools for connecting to ClickHouse

ClickHouse provides two network interfaces (they can be optionally wrapped in TLS for additional security):

HTTP, which is documented and easy to use directly.

Native TCP, which has less overhead.

In most cases it is recommended to use an appropriate tool or library instead of interacting with those directly. The following are officially supported by ClickHouse:

ClickHouse also supports two RPC protocols:

ClickHouse server provides embedded visual interfaces for power users:

Play UI: open /play in the browser;

in the browser; Advanced Dashboard: open /dashboard in the browser;

in the browser; Binary symbols viewer for ClickHouse engineers: open /binary in the browser;

in the browser; ClickStack UI for observability: open /clickstack in the browser;

ClickStack This version of ClickStack is great for local debugging and quick investigation, but isn’t meant for production environments. For production ready full-featured ClickStack, see Open Source ClickStack

There are also a wide range of third-party libraries for working with ClickHouse: