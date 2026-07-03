- HTTP, which is documented and easy to use directly.
- Native TCP, which has less overhead.
- gRPC protocol specially designed for ClickHouse.
- Apache Arrow Flight.
- Play UI: open
/playin the browser;
- Advanced Dashboard: open
/dashboardin the browser;
- Binary symbols viewer for ClickHouse engineers: open
/binaryin the browser;
- ClickStack UI for observability: open
/clickstackin the browser;
There are also a wide range of third-party libraries for working with ClickHouse:
ClickStackThis version of ClickStack is great for local debugging and quick investigation, but isn’t meant for production environments. For production ready full-featured ClickStack, see Open Source ClickStack.