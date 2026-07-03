- Native Protocol — packet framing, the connection state machine, version negotiation, and the body of every non-
Blockmessage.
- Native Format — the
Blockand column structure, the per-type encodings, and the compression frame. This format also appears outside the TCP protocol, for example with
FORMAT Nativeover HTTP.
Native interface (TCP)
Documentation for the native TCP interface in ClickHouse
The native protocol is used in the command-line client, for inter-server communication during distributed query processing, and also in some language clients (e.g. clickhouse-go). ClickHouse provides official specifications for the native protocol and the columnar format it carries:
Last modified on July 3, 2026
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