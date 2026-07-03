clickhouse-cpp is the official C++ client library for ClickHouse, providing a fast and type-safe
interface to ClickHouse using its native binary protocol.
Build instructions, usage examples, and additional documentation are available in the project’s
GitHub repository: https://github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-cpp.
The library is under active development. While it already supports core ClickHouse functionality, some features and data types may not yet be fully implemented or supported.Your feedback is highly valuable and helps guide the prioritization of new features and improvements. If you encounter limitations, missing functionality, or unexpected behavior, please share your observations or feature requests through the issue tracker at https://github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-cpp/issues
Including the library into your projectThe simplest way to incorporate the library into your project is using CMake’s
FetchContent
module. This approach lets you pin an exact library version and build it as part of your normal
CMake workflow.
The
include(FetchContent)
set(WITH_OPENSSL YES CACHE BOOL "Enable OpenSSL in clickhouse-cpp" FORCE)
FetchContent_Declare(
clickhouse-cpp
GIT_REPOSITORY https://github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-cpp.git
GIT_TAG v2.6.0 # can also be `master` or other banch
)
FetchContent_MakeAvailable(clickhouse-cpp)
WITH_OPENSSL option enables TLS support in the library and is required when connecting to
ClickHouse Cloud or other SSL-enabled ClickHouse deployments. While it can be omitted for non-TLS
connections, enabling it is generally recommended.
Building with SSL support requires the OpenSSL development packages to be installed. Install
libssl-dev on Debian, Ubuntu or their derivatives;
openssl-devel for Fedora, Red Hat; or
openssl on macOS, using homebrew.
After the dependency is made available, link your target against the exported library target:
target_link_libraries(your-target PRIVATE clickhouse-cpp-lib)
Examples
Setting the client objectCreate a
Client instance to establish a connection to ClickHouse. The following example
demonstrates connecting to a local ClickHouse instance, where no password is required and SSL isn’t
enabled.
In more advanced setups, additional configuration is required. The following example demonstrates connecting to a ClickHouse Cloud instance using several additional parameters:
#include <clickhouse/client.h>
clickhouse::Client client{clickhouse::ClientOptions().SetHost("localhost")};
#include <clickhouse/client.h>
clickhouse::Client client{
clickhouse::ClientOptions{}
.SetHost("your.instance.clickhouse.cloud")
.SetUser("default")
.SetPassword("your-password")
.SetSSLOptions({}) // Enable SSL
.SetPort(9440) // for connections over SSL ClickHouse Cloud uses port 9440
};
Creating tables and running queries without dataTo execute a query that doesn’t return any data, such as creating tables, use the
Execute method.
The same approach applies to other statements like
ALTER TABLE,
DROP, etc..
client.Execute(R"(
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS greetings (
id UInt64,
message String,
language String)
ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id)");
Inserting DataTo insert data into a table, construct a
Block and populate it with column objects matching the
table schema. Data is appended column-by-column and then inserted in a single operation using the
Insert method, which is optimized for efficient batch writes.
auto id = std::make_shared<clickhouse::ColumnUInt64>();
auto message = std::make_shared<clickhouse::ColumnString>();
auto language = std::make_shared<clickhouse::ColumnString>();
id->Append(1);
message->Append("Hello, World!");
language->Append("English");
id->Append(2);
message->Append("¡Hola, Mundo!");
language->Append("Spanish");
id->Append(3);
message->Append("Hallo wereld!");
language->Append("Dutch");
clickhouse::Block block{};
block.AppendColumn("id", id);
block.AppendColumn("message", message);
block.AppendColumn("language", language);
client.Insert("greetings", block);
Selecting the dataTo execute a query that returns data, use the
Select method and provide a callback to process the
result. Query results are delivered as
Block objects, reflecting ClickHouse’s native
column-oriented data representation.
client.Select(
"SELECT id, message, language FROM greetings",
[](const clickhouse::Block & block){
for (size_t i = 0; i < block.GetRowCount(); ++i) {
auto id = block[0]->AsStrict<clickhouse::ColumnUInt64>()->At(i);
auto message = block[1]->AsStrict<clickhouse::ColumnString>()->At(i);
auto language = block[2]->AsStrict<clickhouse::ColumnString>()->At(i);
std::cout << id << "\t" << message << "\t" << language << "\n";
}
});
Supported Data Types
UInt8,
UInt16,
UInt32,
UInt64,
Int8,
Int16,
Int32,
Int64
UInt128,
Int128
Decimal32,
Decimal64,
Decimal128
Float32,
Float64
Date
DateTime,
DateTime64
DateTime([timezone]),
DateTime64(N, [timezone])
UUID
Enum8,
Enum16
String
FixedString(N)
LowCardinality(String)and
LowCardinality(FixedString(N))
Nullable(T)
Array(T)
Tuple
Map
IPv4,
IPv6
Point,
Ring,
Polygon,
MultiPolygon