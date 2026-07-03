Documentation for the ClickHouse C++ client library and integration with u-server framework

clickhouse-cpp is the official C++ client library for ClickHouse, providing a fast and type-safe interface to ClickHouse using its native binary protocol.

Build instructions, usage examples, and additional documentation are available in the project’s GitHub repository: https://github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-cpp

The library is under active development. While it already supports core ClickHouse functionality, some features and data types may not yet be fully implemented or supported. Your feedback is highly valuable and helps guide the prioritization of new features and improvements. If you encounter limitations, missing functionality, or unexpected behavior, please share your observations or feature requests through the issue tracker at https://github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-cpp/issues

​ Including the library into your project

The simplest way to incorporate the library into your project is using CMake’s FetchContent module. This approach lets you pin an exact library version and build it as part of your normal CMake workflow.

include (FetchContent) set (WITH_OPENSSL YES CACHE BOOL "Enable OpenSSL in clickhouse-cpp" FORCE) FetchContent_Declare( clickhouse-cpp GIT_REPOSITORY https://github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-cpp.git GIT_TAG v2.6.0 # can also be `master` or other banch ) FetchContent_MakeAvailable(clickhouse-cpp)

The WITH_OPENSSL option enables TLS support in the library and is required when connecting to ClickHouse Cloud or other SSL-enabled ClickHouse deployments. While it can be omitted for non-TLS connections, enabling it is generally recommended.

Building with SSL support requires the OpenSSL development packages to be installed. Install libssl-dev on Debian, Ubuntu or their derivatives; openssl-devel for Fedora, Red Hat; or openssl on macOS, using homebrew.

After the dependency is made available, link your target against the exported library target:

target_link_libraries (your- target PRIVATE clickhouse-cpp-lib)

​ Setting the client object

Create a Client instance to establish a connection to ClickHouse. The following example demonstrates connecting to a local ClickHouse instance, where no password is required and SSL isn’t enabled.

#include <clickhouse/client.h> clickhouse ::Client client{ clickhouse :: ClientOptions (). SetHost ( "localhost" )};

In more advanced setups, additional configuration is required. The following example demonstrates connecting to a ClickHouse Cloud instance using several additional parameters:

#include <clickhouse/client.h> clickhouse ::Client client{ clickhouse ::ClientOptions{} . SetHost ( "your.instance.clickhouse.cloud" ) . SetUser ( "default" ) . SetPassword ( "your-password" ) . SetSSLOptions ({}) // Enable SSL . SetPort ( 9440 ) // for connections over SSL ClickHouse Cloud uses port 9440 };

​ Creating tables and running queries without data

To execute a query that doesn’t return any data, such as creating tables, use the Execute method. The same approach applies to other statements like ALTER TABLE , DROP , etc..

client . Execute ( R"( CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS greetings ( id UInt64, message String, language String) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id)" );

​ Inserting Data

To insert data into a table, construct a Block and populate it with column objects matching the table schema. Data is appended column-by-column and then inserted in a single operation using the Insert method, which is optimized for efficient batch writes.

auto id = std :: make_shared < clickhouse :: ColumnUInt64 >(); auto message = std :: make_shared < clickhouse :: ColumnString >(); auto language = std :: make_shared < clickhouse :: ColumnString >(); id -> Append ( 1 ); message -> Append ( "Hello, World!" ); language -> Append ( "English" ); id -> Append ( 2 ); message -> Append ( "¡Hola, Mundo!" ); language -> Append ( "Spanish" ); id -> Append ( 3 ); message -> Append ( "Hallo wereld!" ); language -> Append ( "Dutch" ); clickhouse ::Block block{}; block . AppendColumn ( "id" , id); block . AppendColumn ( "message" , message); block . AppendColumn ( "language" , language); client . Insert ( "greetings" , block);

​ Selecting the data

To execute a query that returns data, use the Select method and provide a callback to process the result. Query results are delivered as Block objects, reflecting ClickHouse’s native column-oriented data representation.

client . Select ( "SELECT id, message, language FROM greetings" , []( const clickhouse :: Block & block ){ for ( size_t i = 0 ; i < block . GetRowCount (); ++ i) { auto id = block [ 0 ]-> AsStrict < clickhouse ::ColumnUInt64 > ()-> At (i); auto message = block [ 1 ]-> AsStrict < clickhouse ::ColumnString > ()-> At (i); auto language = block [ 2 ]-> AsStrict < clickhouse ::ColumnString > ()-> At (i); std ::cout << id << " \t " << message << " \t " << language << "

" ; } });

​ Supported Data Types