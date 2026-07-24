config.d folder:
Startup your ClickHouse server and look for a log message similar to the following that mentions Listening for PostgreSQL compatibility protocol:
<clickhouse>
<postgresql_port>9005</postgresql_port>
</clickhouse>
{} <Information> Application: Listening for PostgreSQL compatibility protocol: 127.0.0.1:9005
Connect psql to ClickHouseThe following command demonstrates how to connect the PostgreSQL client
psql to ClickHouse:
For example:
psql -p [port] -h [hostname] -U [username] [database_name]
psql -p 9005 -h 127.0.0.1 -U alice default
The
The
psql client requires a login with a password, so you won’t be able connect using the
default user with no password. Either assign a password to the
default user, or login as a different user.
psql client prompts for the password:
And that’s it! You now have a PostgreSQL client connected to ClickHouse, and all commands and queries are executed on ClickHouse.
Password for user alice:
psql (14.2, server 22.3.1.1)
WARNING: psql major version 14, server major version 22.
Some psql features might not work.
Type "help" for help.
default=>
The PostgreSQL protocol currently only supports plain-text passwords.
Using SSLIf you have SSL/TLS configured on your ClickHouse instance, then
postgresql_port will use the same settings (the port is shared for both secure and insecure clients).
Each client has their own method of how to connect using SSL. The following command demonstrates how to pass in the certificates and key to securely connect
psql to ClickHouse:
psql "port=9005 host=127.0.0.1 user=alice dbname=default sslcert=/path/to/certificate.pem sslkey=/path/to/key.pem sslrootcert=/path/to/rootcert.pem sslmode=verify-ca"
Configuring ClickHouse user authentication with SCRAM-SHA-256To ensure secure user authentication in ClickHouse, it is recommended to use the SCRAM-SHA-256 protocol. Configure the user by specifying the
password_scram_sha256_hex element in the users.xml file. The password hash must be generated with num_iterations=4096.
Ensure that the psql client supports and negotiates SCRAM-SHA-256 during connection.
Example configuration for user
user_with_sha256 with the password
abacaba:
View the PostgreSQL docs for more details on their SSL settings.
<user_with_sha256>
<password_scram_sha256_hex>04e7a70338d7af7bb6142fe7e19fef46d9b605f3e78b932a60e8200ef9154976</password_scram_sha256_hex>
</user_with_sha256>