- minmax: Tracks the minimum and maximum value of an expression per block. Ideal for range queries on loosely sorted data.
- set(N): Tracks a set of values up to a specified size N for each block. Effective on columns with low cardinality per blocks.
- text: Builds an inverted index over tokenized string data, enabling efficient and deterministic full-text search. Recommended for natural language or large free-form text columns where precise token lookup and scalable multi-term search are required, instead of approximate Bloom filter–based approaches.
- bloom_filter: Probabilistically determines if a value exists in a block, allowing fast approximate filtering for set membership. Effective for optimizing queries looking for the “needle in a haystack”, where a positive match is needed.
- tokenbf_v1 / ngrambf_v1: (Deprecated) Specialized Bloom filter variants designed for searching tokens or character sequences in strings — particularly useful for log data or text search use cases. Deprecated in ClickHouse versions >= 26.2 in favor of text indexes.
- Columns with high overall cardinality but low cardinality within a block.
- Rare values that are critical for search (e.g. error codes, specific IDs).
- Cases where filtering occurs on non-primary key columns with localized distribution.
- Test skip indexes on real data with realistic queries. Try different index types and granularity values.
- Evaluate their impact using tools like send_logs_level=‘trace’ and
EXPLAIN indexes=1to view index effectiveness.
- Always evaluate the size of an index and how it is impacted by granularity. Reducing granularity size often will improve performance to a point, resulting in more granules being filtered and needing to be scanned. However, as index size increases with lower granularity, performance can also degrade. Measure the performance and index size for various granularity data points. This is particularly pertinent on bloom filter indexes.
ExampleConsider the following optimized table. This contains Stack Overflow data with a row per post.
This table is optimized for queries which filter and aggregate by post type and date. Suppose we wished to count the number of posts with over 10,000,000 views published after 2009.
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.posts
(
`Id` Int32 CODEC(Delta(4), ZSTD(1)),
`PostTypeId` Enum8('Question' = 1, 'Answer' = 2, 'Wiki' = 3, 'TagWikiExcerpt' = 4, 'TagWiki' = 5, 'ModeratorNomination' = 6, 'WikiPlaceholder' = 7, 'PrivilegeWiki' = 8),
`AcceptedAnswerId` UInt32,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`Score` Int32,
`ViewCount` UInt32 CODEC(Delta(4), ZSTD(1)),
`Body` String,
`OwnerUserId` Int32,
`OwnerDisplayName` String,
`LastEditorUserId` Int32,
`LastEditorDisplayName` String,
`LastEditDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC') CODEC(Delta(8), ZSTD(1)),
`LastActivityDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`Title` String,
`Tags` String,
`AnswerCount` UInt16 CODEC(Delta(2), ZSTD(1)),
`CommentCount` UInt8,
`FavoriteCount` UInt8,
`ContentLicense` LowCardinality(String),
`ParentId` String,
`CommunityOwnedDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`ClosedDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC')
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
PARTITION BY toYear(CreationDate)
ORDER BY (PostTypeId, toDate(CreationDate))
This query is able to exclude some of the rows (and granules) using the primary index. However, the majority of rows still need to be read as indicated by the above response and the following
SELECT count()
FROM stackoverflow.posts
WHERE (CreationDate > '2009-01-01') AND (ViewCount > 10000000)
┌─count()─┐
│ 5 │
└─────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.720 sec. Processed 59.55 million rows, 230.23 MB (82.66 million rows/s., 319.56 MB/s.)
EXPLAIN indexes = 1:
EXPLAIN indexes = 1
SELECT count()
FROM stackoverflow.posts
WHERE (CreationDate > '2009-01-01') AND (ViewCount > 10000000)
LIMIT 1
A simple analysis shows that
┌─explain──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Expression ((Project names + Projection)) │
│ Limit (preliminary LIMIT (without OFFSET)) │
│ Aggregating │
│ Expression (Before GROUP BY) │
│ Expression │
│ ReadFromMergeTree (stackoverflow.posts) │
│ Indexes: │
│ MinMax │
│ Keys: │
│ CreationDate │
│ Condition: (CreationDate in ('1230768000', +Inf)) │
│ Parts: 123/128 │
│ Granules: 8513/8545 │
│ Partition │
│ Keys: │
│ toYear(CreationDate) │
│ Condition: (toYear(CreationDate) in [2009, +Inf)) │
│ Parts: 123/123 │
│ Granules: 8513/8513 │
│ PrimaryKey │
│ Keys: │
│ toDate(CreationDate) │
│ Condition: (toDate(CreationDate) in [14245, +Inf)) │
│ Parts: 123/123 │
│ Granules: 8513/8513 │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
25 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.070 sec.
ViewCount is correlated with the
CreationDate (a primary key) as one might expect — the longer a post exists, the more time it has to be viewed.
This therefore makes a logical choice for a data skipping index. Given the numeric type, a minmax index makes sense. We add an index using the following
SELECT toDate(CreationDate) AS day, avg(ViewCount) AS view_count FROM stackoverflow.posts WHERE day > '2009-01-01' GROUP BY day
ALTER TABLE commands — first adding it, then “materializing it”.
This index could have also been added during initial table creation. The schema with the minmax index defined as part of the DDL:
ALTER TABLE stackoverflow.posts
(ADD INDEX view_count_idx ViewCount TYPE minmax GRANULARITY 1);
ALTER TABLE stackoverflow.posts MATERIALIZE INDEX view_count_idx;
The following animation illustrates how our minmax skipping index is built for the example table, tracking the minimum and maximum
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.posts
(
`Id` Int32 CODEC(Delta(4), ZSTD(1)),
`PostTypeId` Enum8('Question' = 1, 'Answer' = 2, 'Wiki' = 3, 'TagWikiExcerpt' = 4, 'TagWiki' = 5, 'ModeratorNomination' = 6, 'WikiPlaceholder' = 7, 'PrivilegeWiki' = 8),
`AcceptedAnswerId` UInt32,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`Score` Int32,
`ViewCount` UInt32 CODEC(Delta(4), ZSTD(1)),
`Body` String,
`OwnerUserId` Int32,
`OwnerDisplayName` String,
`LastEditorUserId` Int32,
`LastEditorDisplayName` String,
`LastEditDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC') CODEC(Delta(8), ZSTD(1)),
`LastActivityDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`Title` String,
`Tags` String,
`AnswerCount` UInt16 CODEC(Delta(2), ZSTD(1)),
`CommentCount` UInt8,
`FavoriteCount` UInt8,
`ContentLicense` LowCardinality(String),
`ParentId` String,
`CommunityOwnedDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`ClosedDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
INDEX view_count_idx ViewCount TYPE minmax GRANULARITY 1 --index here
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
PARTITION BY toYear(CreationDate)
ORDER BY (PostTypeId, toDate(CreationDate))
ViewCount values for each block of rows (granule) in the table:
Repeating our earlier query shows significant performance improvements. Notice the reduced number of rows scanned:
SELECT count()
FROM stackoverflow.posts
WHERE (CreationDate > '2009-01-01') AND (ViewCount > 10000000)
An
┌─count()─┐
│ 5 │
└─────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.012 sec. Processed 39.11 thousand rows, 321.39 KB (3.40 million rows/s., 27.93 MB/s.)
EXPLAIN indexes = 1 confirms use of the index.
EXPLAIN indexes = 1
SELECT count()
FROM stackoverflow.posts
WHERE (CreationDate > '2009-01-01') AND (ViewCount > 10000000)
We also show an animation how the minmax skipping index prunes all row blocks that can’t possibly contain matches for the
┌─explain────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Expression ((Project names + Projection)) │
│ Aggregating │
│ Expression (Before GROUP BY) │
│ Expression │
│ ReadFromMergeTree (stackoverflow.posts) │
│ Indexes: │
│ MinMax │
│ Keys: │
│ CreationDate │
│ Condition: (CreationDate in ('1230768000', +Inf)) │
│ Parts: 123/128 │
│ Granules: 8513/8545 │
│ Partition │
│ Keys: │
│ toYear(CreationDate) │
│ Condition: (toYear(CreationDate) in [2009, +Inf)) │
│ Parts: 123/123 │
│ Granules: 8513/8513 │
│ PrimaryKey │
│ Keys: │
│ toDate(CreationDate) │
│ Condition: (toDate(CreationDate) in [14245, +Inf)) │
│ Parts: 123/123 │
│ Granules: 8513/8513 │
│ Skip │
│ Name: view_count_idx │
│ Description: minmax GRANULARITY 1 │
│ Parts: 5/123 │
│ Granules: 23/8513 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
29 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.211 sec.
ViewCount > 10,000,000 predicate in our example query: