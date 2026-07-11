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ClickHouse provides a native command-line client for executing SQL queries directly against a ClickHouse server. It supports both interactive mode (for live query execution) and batch mode (for scripting and automation). Query results can be displayed in the terminal or exported to a file, with support for all ClickHouse output formats, such as Pretty, CSV, JSON, and more. The client provides real-time feedback on query execution with a progress bar and the number of rows read, bytes processed and query execution time. It supports both command-line options and configuration files.

Install

To download ClickHouse, run:
To also install it, run:
See Install ClickHouse for more installation options. Different client and server versions are compatible with one another, but some features may not be available in older clients. We recommend using the same version for client and server.

Run

If you only downloaded but did not install ClickHouse, use ./clickhouse client instead of clickhouse-client.
To connect to a ClickHouse server, run:
Specify additional connection details as necessary: For a complete list of command-line options, see Command Line Options.

Connecting to ClickHouse Cloud

The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select the service that you want to connect to and click Connect:

Choose Native, and the details are shown with an example clickhouse-client command:

Storing connections in a configuration file

You can store connection details for one or more ClickHouse servers in a configuration file. The format looks like this:
See the section on configuration files for more information.
To concentrate on the query syntax, the rest of the examples leave off the connection details (--host, --port, etc.). Remember to add them when you use the commands.

Interactive mode

Using interactive mode

To run ClickHouse in interactive mode, simply execute:
This opens the Read-Eval-Print Loop (REPL) where you can start typing SQL queries interactively. Once connected, you’ll get a prompt where you can enter queries:
In interactive mode, the default output format is PrettyCompact. You can change the format in the FORMAT clause of the query or by specifying the --format command-line option. To use the Vertical format, you can use --vertical or specify \G at the end of the query. In this format, each value is printed on a separate line, which is convenient for wide tables. In interactive mode, by default whatever was entered is run when you press Enter. A semicolon is not necessary at the end of the query. You can start the client with the -m, --multiline parameter. To enter a multiline query, enter a backslash \ before the line feed. After you press Enter, you will be asked to enter the next line of the query. To run the query, end it with a semicolon and press Enter. ClickHouse Client is based on replxx (similar to readline) so it uses familiar keyboard shortcuts and keeps a history. The history is written to ~/.clickhouse-client-history by default. To exit the client, press Ctrl+D, or enter one of the following instead of a query:
  • exit or exit;
  • quit or quit;
  • q, Q or :q
  • logout or logout;

Getting help

You can look up the documentation of any function, table engine, data type, format, setting and other component of the system without leaving the client. Enter help followed by a name (the equivalent forms /help, man and /man also work):
The lookup is case-insensitive and queries the system.documentation table. The matching documentation is rendered from Markdown in the terminal, with bold/italic text, tables, and syntax-highlighted code blocks. When a name is shared by several components (for example file, which is both a function and a table engine), all of them are shown. When nothing matches exactly, the client lists similar names (allowing for typos) and the components whose documentation mentions the word:
Entering help on its own prints a short usage summary.

Query processing information

When processing a query, the client shows:
  1. Progress, which is updated no more than 10 times per second by default. For quick queries, the progress might not have time to be displayed.
  2. The formatted query after parsing, for debugging.
  3. The result in the specified format.
  4. The number of lines in the result, the time passed, and the average speed of query processing. All data amounts refer to uncompressed data.
You can cancel a long query by pressing Ctrl+C. However, you will still need to wait for a little for the server to abort the request. It is not possible to cancel a query at certain stages. If you do not wait and press Ctrl+C a second time, the client will exit. ClickHouse Client allows passing external data (external temporary tables) for querying. For more information, see the section External data for query processing.

Aliases

You can use the following aliases from within the REPL:
  • \l - SHOW DATABASES
  • \d - SHOW TABLES
  • \c <DATABASE> - USE DATABASE
  • . - repeat the last query

Keyboard shortcuts

  • Alt (Option) + Shift + e - open editor with the current query. It is possible to specify the editor to use with the environment variable EDITOR. By default, vim is used.
  • Alt (Option) + # - comment line.
  • Ctrl + r - fuzzy history search.
The full list with all available keyboard shortcuts is available at replxx.
To configure the correct work of the meta key (Option) on MacOS:iTerm2: Go to Preferences -> Profile -> Keys -> Left Option key and click Esc+

Batch mode

Using batch mode

Instead of using ClickHouse Client interactively, you can run it in batch mode. In batch mode, ClickHouse executes a single query and exits immediately - there’s no interactive prompt or loop. You can specify a single query like this:
You can also use the --query command-line option:
You can provide a query on stdin:
Assuming the existence of a table messages, you can also insert data from the command line:
When --query is specified, any input is appended to the request after a line feed.

Inserting a CSV file into a remote ClickHouse service

This example is inserting a sample dataset CSV file, cell_towers.csv into an existing table cell_towers in the default database:

Examples of inserting data from the command line

There are several ways to insert data from the command line. The example below inserts two rows of CSV data into a ClickHouse table using batch mode:
In the example below cat <<_EOF starts a heredoc that will read everything until it sees _EOF again, then outputs it:
In the example below, the contents of file.csv are output to stdout using cat, and piped into clickhouse-client as input:
In batch mode, the default data format is TabSeparated. You can set the format in the FORMAT clause of the query as shown in the example above.

Queries with parameters

You can specify parameters in a query and pass values to it with command-line options. This avoids formatting a query with specific dynamic values on the client side. For example:
It is also possible to set parameters from within an interactive session:

Query syntax

In the query, place the values that you want to fill using command-line parameters in braces in the following format:

Examples

AI-powered SQL generation

ClickHouse Client includes built-in AI assistance for generating SQL queries from natural language descriptions. This feature helps users write complex queries without deep SQL knowledge. The AI assistance works out of the box if you have either OPENAI_API_KEY or ANTHROPIC_API_KEY environment variable set. For more advanced configuration, see the Configuration section.

Usage

To use AI SQL generation, prefix your natural language query with ??:
The AI will:
  1. Explore your database schema automatically
  2. Generate appropriate SQL based on the discovered tables and columns
  3. Execute the generated query immediately

Example

Configuration

AI SQL generation requires configuring an AI provider in your ClickHouse Client configuration file. You can use either OpenAI, Anthropic, or any OpenAI-compatible API service.

Environment-based fallback

If no AI configuration is specified in the config file, ClickHouse Client will automatically try to use environment variables:
  1. First checks for OPENAI_API_KEY environment variable
  2. If not found, checks for ANTHROPIC_API_KEY environment variable
  3. If neither is found, AI features will be disabled
This allows quick setup without configuration files:

Configuration file

For more control over AI settings, configure them in your ClickHouse Client configuration file located at:
  • $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/clickhouse/config.xml (or ~/.config/clickhouse/config.xml if XDG_CONFIG_HOME is not set) (XML format)
  • $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/clickhouse/config.yaml (or ~/.config/clickhouse/config.yaml if XDG_CONFIG_HOME is not set) (YAML format)
  • ~/.clickhouse-client/config.xml (XML format, legacy location)
  • ~/.clickhouse-client/config.yaml (YAML format, legacy location)
  • Or specify a custom location with --config-file

Using OpenAI-compatible APIs (e.g., OpenRouter):
Minimal configuration examples:

Parameters

  • api_key - Your API key for the AI service. Can be omitted if set via environment variable:
    • OpenAI: OPENAI_API_KEY
    • Anthropic: ANTHROPIC_API_KEY
    • Note: API key in config file takes precedence over environment variable
  • provider - The AI provider: openai or anthropic
    • If omitted, uses automatic fallback based on available environment variables
  • model - The model to use (default: provider-specific)
    • OpenAI: gpt-4o, gpt-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, etc.
    • Anthropic: claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022, claude-3-opus-20240229, etc.
    • OpenRouter: Use their model naming like anthropic/claude-3.5-sonnet
  • base_url - Custom API endpoint for OpenAI-compatible services (optional)
  • timeout_seconds - Request timeout in seconds (default: 30)
  • enable_schema_access - Allow AI to explore database schemas (default: true)
  • max_steps - Maximum tool-calling steps for schema exploration (default: 10)
  • temperature - Controls randomness, 0.0 = deterministic, 1.0 = creative. Omitted by default and only sent to the model when explicitly set, because some models reject this parameter.
  • max_tokens - Maximum response length in tokens (default: 1000)
  • system_prompt - Custom instructions for the AI (optional)

How it works

The AI SQL generator uses a multi-step process:
  1. Schema Discovery
The AI uses built-in tools to explore your database
  • Lists available databases
  • Discovers tables within relevant databases
  • Examines table structures via CREATE TABLE statements
  1. Query Generation
Based on the discovered schema, the AI generates SQL that:
  • Matches your natural language intent
  • Uses correct table and column names
  • Applies appropriate joins and aggregations
  1. Execution
The generated SQL is automatically executed and results are displayed

Limitations

  • Requires an active internet connection
  • API usage is subject to rate limits and costs from the AI provider
  • Complex queries may require multiple refinements
  • The AI has read-only access to schema information, not actual data

Security

  • API keys are never sent to ClickHouse servers
  • The AI only sees schema information (table/column names and types), not actual data
  • All generated queries respect your existing database permissions

Connection string

Usage

ClickHouse Client alternatively supports connecting to a ClickHouse server using a connection string similar to MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL. It has the following syntax:

Notes

If the username, password or database was specified in the connection string, it cannot be specified using --user, --password or --database (and vice versa). The host component can either be a hostname or an IPv4 or IPv6 address. IPv6 addresses should be in []:
Connection strings can contain multiple hosts. ClickHouse Client will try to connect to these hosts in order (from left to right). After the connection is established, no attempt to connect to the remaining hosts is made. The connection string must be specified as the first argument of clickHouse-client. The connection string can be combined with an arbitrary number of other command-line options except --host and --port. The following keys are allowed for query_parameters: Percent encoding Non-US ASCII, spaces and special characters in the following parameters must be percent-encoded:
  • user
  • password
  • hosts
  • database
  • query parameters

Examples

Connect to localhost on port 9000 and execute the query SELECT 1.
Connect to localhost as user john with password secret, host 127.0.0.1 and port 9000
Connect to localhost as the default user, host with IPV6 address [::1] and port 9000.
Connect to localhost on port 9000 in multiline mode.
Connect to localhost using port 9000 as the user default.
Connect to localhost on port 9000 and default to the my_database database.
Connect to localhost on port 9000 and default to the my_database database specified in the connection string and a secure connection using the shorthanded s parameter.
Connect to the default host using the default port, the default user, and the default database.
Connect to the default host using the default port, as the user my_user and no password.
Connect to localhost using the email as the user name. @ symbol is percent encoded to %40.
Connect to one of two hosts: 192.168.1.15, 192.168.1.25.

Query ID format

In interactive mode ClickHouse Client shows the query ID for every query. By default, the ID is formatted like this:
A custom format may be specified in a configuration file inside a query_id_formats tag. The {query_id} placeholder in the format string is replaced with the query ID. Several format strings are allowed inside the tag. This feature can be used to generate URLs to facilitate profiling of queries. Example
With the configuration above, the ID of a query is shown in the following format:

Configuration files

ClickHouse Client uses the first existing file of the following:
  • A file that is defined with the -c [ -C, --config, --config-file ] parameter.
  • ./clickhouse-client.[xml|yaml|yml]
  • $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/clickhouse/config.[xml|yaml|yml] (or ~/.config/clickhouse/config.[xml|yaml|yml] if XDG_CONFIG_HOME is not set)
  • ~/.clickhouse-client/config.[xml|yaml|yml]
  • /etc/clickhouse-client/config.[xml|yaml|yml]
See the sample configuration file in the ClickHouse repository: clickhouse-client.xml

Environment variable options

The user name, password and host can be set via environment variables CLICKHOUSE_USER, CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD and CLICKHOUSE_HOST. Command line arguments --user, --password or --host, or a connection string (if specified) take precedence over environment variables.

Command-line options

All command-line options can be specified directly on the command line or as defaults in the configuration file.

General options

Connection options

Instead of the --host, --port, --user and --password options, the client also supports connection strings.

Query options

Query settings

Query settings can be specified as command-line options in the client, for example:
See Settings for a list of settings.

Formatting options

Execution details

Last modified on July 11, 2026