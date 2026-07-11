InstallTo download ClickHouse, run:
To also install it, run:
curl https://clickhouse.com/ | sh
See Install ClickHouse for more installation options. Different client and server versions are compatible with one another, but some features may not be available in older clients. We recommend using the same version for client and server.
sudo ./clickhouse install
Run
To connect to a ClickHouse server, run:
If you only downloaded but did not install ClickHouse, use
./clickhouse client instead of
clickhouse-client.
Specify additional connection details as necessary:
$ clickhouse-client --host server
ClickHouse client version 24.12.2.29 (official build).
Connecting to server:9000 as user default.
Connected to ClickHouse server version 24.12.2.
:)
For a complete list of command-line options, see Command Line Options.
|Option
|Description
--port <port>
|The port ClickHouse server is accepting connections on. The default ports are 9440 (TLS) and 9000 (no TLS). Note that ClickHouse Client uses the native protocol and not HTTP(S).
-s [ --secure ]
|Whether to use TLS (usually autodetected).
-u [ --user ] <username>
|The database user to connect as. Connects as the
default user by default.
--password <password>
|The password of the database user. You can also specify the password for a connection in the configuration file. If you do not specify the password, the client will ask for it.
-c [ --config ] <path-to-file>
|The location of the configuration file for ClickHouse Client, if it is not at one of the default locations. See Configuration Files.
--connection <name>
|The name of preconfigured connection details from the configuration file.
Connecting to ClickHouse CloudThe details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select the service that you want to connect to and click Connect:
Choose Native, and the details are shown with an example
clickhouse-client command:
Storing connections in a configuration fileYou can store connection details for one or more ClickHouse servers in a configuration file. The format looks like this:
See the section on configuration files for more information.
<config>
<connections_credentials>
<connection>
<name>default</name>
<hostname>hostname</hostname>
<port>9440</port>
<secure>1</secure>
<user>default</user>
<password>password</password>
<!-- <history_file></history_file> -->
<!-- <history_max_entries></history_max_entries> -->
<!-- <accept-invalid-certificate>false</accept-invalid-certificate> -->
<!-- <prompt></prompt> -->
</connection>
</connections_credentials>
</config>
To concentrate on the query syntax, the rest of the examples leave off the connection details (
--host,
--port, etc.). Remember to add them when you use the commands.
Interactive mode
Using interactive modeTo run ClickHouse in interactive mode, simply execute:
This opens the Read-Eval-Print Loop (REPL) where you can start typing SQL queries interactively. Once connected, you’ll get a prompt where you can enter queries:
clickhouse-client
In interactive mode, the default output format is
ClickHouse client version 25.x.x.x
Connecting to localhost:9000 as user default.
Connected to ClickHouse server version 25.x.x.x
hostname :)
PrettyCompact.
You can change the format in the
FORMAT clause of the query or by specifying the
--format command-line option.
To use the Vertical format, you can use
--vertical or specify
\G at the end of the query.
In this format, each value is printed on a separate line, which is convenient for wide tables.
In interactive mode, by default whatever was entered is run when you press
Enter.
A semicolon is not necessary at the end of the query.
You can start the client with the
-m, --multiline parameter.
To enter a multiline query, enter a backslash
\ before the line feed.
After you press
Enter, you will be asked to enter the next line of the query.
To run the query, end it with a semicolon and press
Enter.
ClickHouse Client is based on
replxx (similar to
readline) so it uses familiar keyboard shortcuts and keeps a history.
The history is written to
~/.clickhouse-client-history by default.
To exit the client, press
Ctrl+D, or enter one of the following instead of a query:
exitor
exit;
quitor
quit;
q,
Qor
:q
logoutor
logout;
Getting helpYou can look up the documentation of any function, table engine, data type, format, setting and other component of the system without leaving the client. Enter
help followed by a name (the equivalent forms
/help,
man and
/man also work):
The lookup is case-insensitive and queries the
help domainWithoutWWW
system.documentation table. The matching documentation is rendered from Markdown in the terminal, with bold/italic text, tables, and syntax-highlighted code blocks. When a name is shared by several components (for example
file, which is both a function and a table engine), all of them are shown.
When nothing matches exactly, the client lists similar names (allowing for typos) and the components whose documentation mentions the word:
Entering
help maxx_threads
help on its own prints a short usage summary.
Query processing informationWhen processing a query, the client shows:
- Progress, which is updated no more than 10 times per second by default. For quick queries, the progress might not have time to be displayed.
- The formatted query after parsing, for debugging.
- The result in the specified format.
- The number of lines in the result, the time passed, and the average speed of query processing. All data amounts refer to uncompressed data.
Ctrl+C.
However, you will still need to wait for a little for the server to abort the request.
It is not possible to cancel a query at certain stages.
If you do not wait and press
Ctrl+C a second time, the client will exit.
ClickHouse Client allows passing external data (external temporary tables) for querying.
For more information, see the section External data for query processing.
AliasesYou can use the following aliases from within the REPL:
\l- SHOW DATABASES
\d- SHOW TABLES
\c <DATABASE>- USE DATABASE
.- repeat the last query
Keyboard shortcuts
Alt (Option) + Shift + e- open editor with the current query. It is possible to specify the editor to use with the environment variable
EDITOR. By default,
vimis used.
Alt (Option) + #- comment line.
Ctrl + r- fuzzy history search.
Batch mode
Using batch modeInstead of using ClickHouse Client interactively, you can run it in batch mode. In batch mode, ClickHouse executes a single query and exits immediately - there’s no interactive prompt or loop. You can specify a single query like this:
You can also use the
$ clickhouse-client "SELECT sum(number) FROM numbers(10)"
45
--query command-line option:
You can provide a query on
$ clickhouse-client --query "SELECT uniq(number) FROM numbers(10)"
10
stdin:
Assuming the existence of a table
$ echo "SELECT avg(number) FROM numbers(10)" | clickhouse-client
4.5
messages, you can also insert data from the command line:
When
$ echo "Hello\nGoodbye" | clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO messages FORMAT CSV"
--query is specified, any input is appended to the request after a line feed.
Inserting a CSV file into a remote ClickHouse serviceThis example is inserting a sample dataset CSV file,
cell_towers.csv into an existing table
cell_towers in the
default database:
clickhouse-client --host HOSTNAME.clickhouse.cloud \
--port 9440 \
--user default \
--password PASSWORD \
--query "INSERT INTO cell_towers FORMAT CSVWithNames" \
< cell_towers.csv
Examples of inserting data from the command lineThere are several ways to insert data from the command line. The example below inserts two rows of CSV data into a ClickHouse table using batch mode:
In the example below
echo -ne "1, 'some text', '2016-08-14 00:00:00'\n2, 'some more text', '2016-08-14 00:00:01'" | \
clickhouse-client --database=test --query="INSERT INTO test FORMAT CSV";
cat <<_EOF starts a heredoc that will read everything until it sees
_EOF again, then outputs it:
In the example below, the contents of file.csv are output to stdout using
cat <<_EOF | clickhouse-client --database=test --query="INSERT INTO test FORMAT CSV";
3, 'some text', '2016-08-14 00:00:00'
4, 'some more text', '2016-08-14 00:00:01'
_EOF
cat, and piped into
clickhouse-client as input:
In batch mode, the default data format is
cat file.csv | clickhouse-client --database=test --query="INSERT INTO test FORMAT CSV";
TabSeparated.
You can set the format in the
FORMAT clause of the query as shown in the example above.
Queries with parametersYou can specify parameters in a query and pass values to it with command-line options. This avoids formatting a query with specific dynamic values on the client side. For example:
It is also possible to set parameters from within an interactive session:
$ clickhouse-client --param_parName="[1, 2]" --query "SELECT {parName: Array(UInt16)}"
[1,2]
$ clickhouse-client
ClickHouse client version 25.X.X.XXX (official build).
:) SET param_parName='[1, 2]';
SET param_parName = '[1, 2]'
Query id: 7ac1f84e-e89a-4eeb-a4bb-d24b8f9fd977
Ok.
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.000 sec.
:) SELECT {parName:Array(UInt16)}
SELECT {parName:Array(UInt16)}
Query id: 0358a729-7bbe-4191-bb48-29b063c548a7
┌─_CAST([1, 2]⋯y(UInt16)')─┐
1. │ [1,2] │
└──────────────────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec.
Query syntaxIn the query, place the values that you want to fill using command-line parameters in braces in the following format:
{<name>:<data type>}
|Parameter
|Description
name
|Placeholder identifier. The corresponding command-line option is
--param_<name> = value.
data type
|Data type of the parameter.
For example, a data structure like
(integer, ('string', integer)) can have the
Tuple(UInt8, Tuple(String, UInt8)) data type (you can also use other integer types).
It is also possible to pass the table name, database name, and column names as parameters, in that case you would need to use
Identifier as the data type.
Examples
$ clickhouse-client --param_tuple_in_tuple="(10, ('dt', 10))" \
--query "SELECT * FROM table WHERE val = {tuple_in_tuple:Tuple(UInt8, Tuple(String, UInt8))}"
$ clickhouse-client --param_tbl="numbers" --param_db="system" --param_col="number" --param_alias="top_ten" \
--query "SELECT {col:Identifier} as {alias:Identifier} FROM {db:Identifier}.{tbl:Identifier} LIMIT 10"
AI-powered SQL generationClickHouse Client includes built-in AI assistance for generating SQL queries from natural language descriptions. This feature helps users write complex queries without deep SQL knowledge. The AI assistance works out of the box if you have either
OPENAI_API_KEY or
ANTHROPIC_API_KEY environment variable set. For more advanced configuration, see the Configuration section.
UsageTo use AI SQL generation, prefix your natural language query with
??:
The AI will:
:) ?? show all users who made purchases in the last 30 days
- Explore your database schema automatically
- Generate appropriate SQL based on the discovered tables and columns
- Execute the generated query immediately
Example
:) ?? count orders by product category
Starting AI SQL generation with schema discovery...
──────────────────────────────────────────────────
🔍 list_databases
➜ system, default, sales_db
🔍 list_tables_in_database
database: sales_db
➜ orders, products, categories
🔍 get_schema_for_table
database: sales_db
table: orders
➜ CREATE TABLE orders (order_id UInt64, product_id UInt64, quantity UInt32, ...)
✨ SQL query generated successfully!
──────────────────────────────────────────────────
SELECT
c.name AS category,
COUNT(DISTINCT o.order_id) AS order_count
FROM sales_db.orders o
JOIN sales_db.products p ON o.product_id = p.product_id
JOIN sales_db.categories c ON p.category_id = c.category_id
GROUP BY c.name
ORDER BY order_count DESC
ConfigurationAI SQL generation requires configuring an AI provider in your ClickHouse Client configuration file. You can use either OpenAI, Anthropic, or any OpenAI-compatible API service.
Environment-based fallbackIf no AI configuration is specified in the config file, ClickHouse Client will automatically try to use environment variables:
- First checks for
OPENAI_API_KEYenvironment variable
- If not found, checks for
ANTHROPIC_API_KEYenvironment variable
- If neither is found, AI features will be disabled
# Using OpenAI
export OPENAI_API_KEY=your-openai-key
clickhouse-client
# Using Anthropic
export ANTHROPIC_API_KEY=your-anthropic-key
clickhouse-client
Configuration fileFor more control over AI settings, configure them in your ClickHouse Client configuration file located at:
$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/clickhouse/config.xml(or
~/.config/clickhouse/config.xmlif
XDG_CONFIG_HOMEis not set) (XML format)
$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/clickhouse/config.yaml(or
~/.config/clickhouse/config.yamlif
XDG_CONFIG_HOMEis not set) (YAML format)
~/.clickhouse-client/config.xml(XML format, legacy location)
~/.clickhouse-client/config.yaml(YAML format, legacy location)
- Or specify a custom location with
--config-file
- XML
- YAML
<config>
<ai>
{/* Required: Your API key (or set via environment variable) */}
<api_key>your-api-key-here</api_key>
{/* Required: Provider type (openai, anthropic) */}
<provider>openai</provider>
{/* Model to use (defaults vary by provider) */}
<model>gpt-4o</model>
{/* Optional: Custom API endpoint for OpenAI-compatible services */}
{/* <base_url>https://openrouter.ai/api</base_url> */}
{/* Schema exploration settings */}
<enable_schema_access>true</enable_schema_access>
{/* Generation parameters */}
{/* Optional: temperature is only sent to the model when set here.
It is omitted by default because some models reject this parameter. */}
{/* <temperature>0.0</temperature> */}
<max_tokens>1000</max_tokens>
<timeout_seconds>30</timeout_seconds>
<max_steps>10</max_steps>
{/* Optional: Custom system prompt */}
{/* <system_prompt>You are an expert ClickHouse SQL assistant...</system_prompt> */}
</ai>
</config>
Using OpenAI-compatible APIs (e.g., OpenRouter):
Minimal configuration examples:
ai:
provider: openai # Use 'openai' for compatibility
api_key: your-openrouter-api-key
base_url: https://openrouter.ai/api/v1
model: anthropic/claude-3.5-sonnet # Use OpenRouter model naming
# Minimal config - uses environment variable for API key
ai:
provider: openai # Will use OPENAI_API_KEY env var
# No config at all - automatic fallback
# (Empty or no ai section - will try OPENAI_API_KEY then ANTHROPIC_API_KEY)
# Only override model - uses env var for API key
ai:
provider: openai
model: gpt-3.5-turbo
Parameters
Required parameters
Required parameters
api_key- Your API key for the AI service. Can be omitted if set via environment variable:
- OpenAI:
OPENAI_API_KEY
- Anthropic:
ANTHROPIC_API_KEY
- Note: API key in config file takes precedence over environment variable
- OpenAI:
provider- The AI provider:
openaior
anthropic
- If omitted, uses automatic fallback based on available environment variables
Model configuration
Model configuration
model- The model to use (default: provider-specific)
- OpenAI:
gpt-4o,
gpt-4,
gpt-3.5-turbo, etc.
- Anthropic:
claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022,
claude-3-opus-20240229, etc.
- OpenRouter: Use their model naming like
anthropic/claude-3.5-sonnet
- OpenAI:
Connection settings
Connection settings
base_url- Custom API endpoint for OpenAI-compatible services (optional)
timeout_seconds- Request timeout in seconds (default:
30)
Schema exploration
Schema exploration
enable_schema_access- Allow AI to explore database schemas (default:
true)
max_steps- Maximum tool-calling steps for schema exploration (default:
10)
Generation parameters
Generation parameters
temperature- Controls randomness, 0.0 = deterministic, 1.0 = creative. Omitted by default and only sent to the model when explicitly set, because some models reject this parameter.
max_tokens- Maximum response length in tokens (default:
1000)
system_prompt- Custom instructions for the AI (optional)
How it worksThe AI SQL generator uses a multi-step process:
- Schema Discovery
- Lists available databases
- Discovers tables within relevant databases
- Examines table structures via
CREATE TABLEstatements
- Query Generation
- Matches your natural language intent
- Uses correct table and column names
- Applies appropriate joins and aggregations
- Execution
Limitations
- Requires an active internet connection
- API usage is subject to rate limits and costs from the AI provider
- Complex queries may require multiple refinements
- The AI has read-only access to schema information, not actual data
Security
- API keys are never sent to ClickHouse servers
- The AI only sees schema information (table/column names and types), not actual data
- All generated queries respect your existing database permissions
Connection string
UsageClickHouse Client alternatively supports connecting to a ClickHouse server using a connection string similar to MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL. It has the following syntax:
clickhouse:[//[user[:password]@][hosts_and_ports]][/database][?query_parameters]
|Component (all optional)
|Description
|Default
user
|Database username.
default
password
|Database user password. If
: is specified and the password is blank, the client will prompt for the user’s password.
|-
hosts_and_ports
|List of hosts and optional ports
host[:port] [, host:[port]], ....
localhost:9000
database
|Database name.
default
query_parameters
|List of key-value pairs
param1=value1[,¶m2=value2], .... For some parameters, no value is required. Parameter names and values are case-sensitive.
|-
NotesIf the username, password or database was specified in the connection string, it cannot be specified using
--user,
--password or
--database (and vice versa).
The host component can either be a hostname or an IPv4 or IPv6 address.
IPv6 addresses should be in
[]:
Connection strings can contain multiple hosts. ClickHouse Client will try to connect to these hosts in order (from left to right). After the connection is established, no attempt to connect to the remaining hosts is made. The connection string must be specified as the first argument of
clickhouse://[2001:db8::1234]
clickHouse-client.
The connection string can be combined with an arbitrary number of other command-line options except
--host and
--port.
The following keys are allowed for
query_parameters:
Percent encoding Non-US ASCII, spaces and special characters in the following parameters must be percent-encoded:
|Key
|Description
secure (or
s)
|If specified, the client will connect to the server over a secure connection (TLS). See
--secure in the command-line options.
user
password
hosts
database
query parameters
ExamplesConnect to
localhost on port 9000 and execute the query
SELECT 1.
Connect to
clickhouse-client clickhouse://localhost:9000 --query "SELECT 1"
localhost as user
john with password
secret, host
127.0.0.1 and port
9000
Connect to
clickhouse-client clickhouse://john:secret@127.0.0.1:9000
localhost as the
default user, host with IPV6 address
[::1] and port
9000.
Connect to
clickhouse-client clickhouse://[::1]:9000
localhost on port 9000 in multiline mode.
Connect to
clickhouse-client clickhouse://localhost:9000 '-m'
localhost using port 9000 as the user
default.
Connect to
clickhouse-client clickhouse://default@localhost:9000
# equivalent to:
clickhouse-client clickhouse://localhost:9000 --user default
localhost on port 9000 and default to the
my_database database.
Connect to
clickhouse-client clickhouse://localhost:9000/my_database
# equivalent to:
clickhouse-client clickhouse://localhost:9000 --database my_database
localhost on port 9000 and default to the
my_database database specified in the connection string and a secure connection using the shorthanded
s parameter.
Connect to the default host using the default port, the default user, and the default database.
clickhouse-client clickhouse://localhost/my_database?s
# equivalent to:
clickhouse-client clickhouse://localhost/my_database -s
Connect to the default host using the default port, as the user
clickhouse-client clickhouse:
my_user and no password.
Connect to
clickhouse-client clickhouse://my_user@
# Using a blank password between : and @ means to asking the user to enter the password before starting the connection.
clickhouse-client clickhouse://my_user:@
localhost using the email as the user name.
@ symbol is percent encoded to
%40.
Connect to one of two hosts:
clickhouse-client clickhouse://some_user%40some_mail.com@localhost:9000
192.168.1.15,
192.168.1.25.
clickhouse-client clickhouse://192.168.1.15,192.168.1.25
Query ID formatIn interactive mode ClickHouse Client shows the query ID for every query. By default, the ID is formatted like this:
A custom format may be specified in a configuration file inside a
Query id: 927f137d-00f1-4175-8914-0dd066365e96
query_id_formats tag. The
{query_id} placeholder in the format string is replaced with the query ID. Several format strings are allowed inside the tag.
This feature can be used to generate URLs to facilitate profiling of queries.
Example
With the configuration above, the ID of a query is shown in the following format:
<config>
<query_id_formats>
<speedscope>http://speedscope-host/#profileURL=qp%3Fid%3D{query_id}</speedscope>
</query_id_formats>
</config>
speedscope:http://speedscope-host/#profileURL=qp%3Fid%3Dc8ecc783-e753-4b38-97f1-42cddfb98b7d
Configuration filesClickHouse Client uses the first existing file of the following:
- A file that is defined with the
-c [ -C, --config, --config-file ]parameter.
./clickhouse-client.[xml|yaml|yml]
$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/clickhouse/config.[xml|yaml|yml](or
~/.config/clickhouse/config.[xml|yaml|yml]if
XDG_CONFIG_HOMEis not set)
~/.clickhouse-client/config.[xml|yaml|yml]
/etc/clickhouse-client/config.[xml|yaml|yml]
clickhouse-client.xml
- XML
- YAML
<config>
<user>username</user>
<password>password</password>
<secure>true</secure>
<openSSL>
<client>
<caConfig>/etc/ssl/cert.pem</caConfig>
</client>
</openSSL>
</config>
Environment variable optionsThe user name, password and host can be set via environment variables
CLICKHOUSE_USER,
CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD and
CLICKHOUSE_HOST.
Command line arguments
--user,
--password or
--host, or a connection string (if specified) take precedence over environment variables.
Command-line optionsAll command-line options can be specified directly on the command line or as defaults in the configuration file.
General options
|Option
|Description
|Default
-c [ -C, --config, --config-file ] <path-to-file>
|The location of the configuration file for the client, if it is not at one of the default locations. See Configuration Files.
|-
--help
|Print usage summary and exit. Combine with
--verbose to display all possible options including query settings.
|-
--history_file <path-to-file>
|Path to a file containing the command history.
|-
--history_max_entries
|Maximum number of entries in the history file.
1000000 (1 million)
--prompt <prompt>
|Specify a custom prompt.
|The
display_name of the server
--verbose
|Increase output verbosity.
|-
-V [ --version ]
|Print version and exit.
|-
Connection options
|Option
|Description
|Default
--connection <name>
|The name of preconfigured connection details from the configuration file. See Connection credentials.
|-
-d [ --database ] <database>
|Select the database to default to for this connection.
|The current database from the server settings (
default by default)
-h [ --host ] <host>
|The hostname of the ClickHouse server to connect to. Can either be a hostname or an IPv4 or IPv6 address. Multiple hosts can be passed via multiple arguments.
localhost
--jwt <value>
|Use JSON Web Token (JWT) for authentication.
Server JWT authorization is only available in ClickHouse Cloud.
|-
login
|Invokes the device grant OAuth flow in order to authenticate via an IDP.
For ClickHouse Cloud hosts, the OAuth variables are inferred otherwise they must be provided with
--oauth-url,
--oauth-client-id and
--oauth-audience.
|-
--no-warnings
|Disable showing warnings from
system.warnings when the client connects to the server.
|-
--no-server-client-version-message
|Suppress server-client version mismatch message when the client connects to the server.
|-
--password <password>
|The password of the database user. You can also specify the password for a connection in the configuration file. If you do not specify the password, the client will ask for it.
|-
--port <port>
|The port the server is accepting connections on. The default ports are 9440 (TLS) and 9000 (no TLS).
Note: The client uses the native protocol and not HTTP(S).
9440 if
--secure is specified,
9000 otherwise. Always defaults to
9440 if the hostname ends in
.clickhouse.cloud.
-s [ --secure ]
|Whether to use TLS.
Enabled automatically when connecting to port 9440 (the default secure port) or ClickHouse Cloud.
You might need to configure your CA certificates in the configuration file. The available configuration settings are the same as for server-side TLS configuration.
|Auto-enabled when connecting to port 9440 or ClickHouse Cloud
--ssh-key-file <path-to-file>
|File containing the SSH private key for authenticate with the server.
|-
--ssh-key-passphrase <value>
|Passphrase for the SSH private key specified in
--ssh-key-file.
|-
--tls-sni-override <server name>
|If using TLS, the server name (SNI) to pass in the handshake.
|The host provided via
-h or
--host.
-u [ --user ] <username>
|The database user to connect as.
default
Instead of the
--host,
--port,
--user and
--password options, the client also supports connection strings.
Query options
|Option
|Description
--param_<name>=<value>
|Substitution value for a parameter of a query with parameters.
-q [ --query ] <query>
|The query to run in batch mode. Can be specified multiple times (
--query "SELECT 1" --query "SELECT 2") or once with multiple semicolon-separated queries (
--query "SELECT 1; SELECT 2;"). In the latter case,
INSERT queries with formats other than
VALUES must be separated by empty lines.
A single query can also be specified without a parameter:
clickhouse-client "SELECT 1"
Cannot be used together with
--queries-file.
--queries-file <path-to-file>
|Path to a file containing queries.
--queries-file can be specified multiple times, e.g.
--queries-file queries1.sql --queries-file queries2.sql.
Cannot be used together with
--query.
-m [ --multiline ]
|If specified, allow multiline queries (do not send the query on Enter). Queries will be sent only when they are ended with a semicolon.
--inline-insert-data
|Send
INSERT ... VALUES (and other inline formats) as is in the query text instead of converting the data to blocks in the native format. The server parses the inline data itself, avoiding the round-trip to send table structure and column defaults back to the client. This can improve performance for many small inserts over the native protocol. Automatically sets
send_table_structure_on_insert_with_inline_data to
0. Cannot be combined with inline data and external data (from stdin or
INFILE).
Query settingsQuery settings can be specified as command-line options in the client, for example:
See Settings for a list of settings.
$ clickhouse-client --max_threads 1
Formatting options
|Option
|Description
|Default
-f [ --format ] <format>
|Use the specified format to output the result.
See Formats for Input and Output Data for a list of supported formats.
TabSeparated
--pager <command>
|Pipe all output into this command. Typically
less (e.g.,
less -S to display wide result sets) or similar.
|-
-E [ --vertical ]
|Use the Vertical format to output the result. This is the same as
–-format Vertical. In this format, each value is printed on a separate line, which is helpful when displaying wide tables.
|-
--echo [ <bool> ]
|Print each query before execution. Takes an optional boolean value.
true in interactive mode,
false in non-interactive (batch) mode
--echo-formatted [ <bool> ]
|Format the echoed queries. Takes an optional boolean value.
true in interactive mode,
false in non-interactive (batch) mode
--echo-query-id [ <bool> ]
|Print the query id before execution. Takes an optional boolean value.
true in interactive mode,
false in non-interactive (batch) mode
--echo-query-separator <string>
|Print this separator before the formatted echoed query (requires
--echo-formatted), making it easier to tell the typed query apart from its reformatted echo.
|Empty (disabled)
--highlight [ --hilite ] <bool>
|Toggle syntax highlighting of the command prompt and the echoed queries.
true
--hints <bool>
|Show as-you-type autocompletion hints (inline “ghost” text) for the best matching suggestion when the cursor is at the end of the input. Navigate the hints with Up/Down (or Ctrl-Up/Ctrl-Down); accept the inline hint with Tab or Right;
Enter accepts a hint only after one has been explicitly selected and otherwise runs the query;
Tab also opens the classic completion list. Requires
--highlight (hints need color) and the suggestion machinery (so
--disable_suggestion also turns them off).
true
Execution details
|Option
|Description
|Default
--chime [N]
|Write the
BEL control character to
stderr when a query finishes (on success and on error) after running for at least
N seconds. Only emitted when
stderr is attached to a terminal (TTY); redirecting
stderr (e.g.
2>err.log) suppresses it, while redirecting
stdout (e.g.
> result.tsv) does not. Passing
--chime without a value uses the default threshold. Set
--chime 0 to disable.
5 seconds
--enable-progress-table-toggle
|Enable toggling of the progress table by pressing the control key (Space). Only applicable in interactive mode with progress table printing enabled.
enabled
--hardware-utilization
|Print hardware utilization information in progress bar.
|-
--memory-usage
|If specified, print memory usage to
stderr in non-interactive mode.
Possible values:
•
none - do not print memory usage
•
default - print number of bytes
•
readable - print memory usage in human-readable format
|-
--print-profile-events
|Print
ProfileEvents packets.
|-
--progress
|Print progress of query execution.
Possible values:
•
tty|on|1|true|yes - outputs to the terminal in interactive mode
•
err - outputs to
stderr in non-interactive mode
•
off|0|false|no - disables progress printing
tty in interactive mode,
off in non-interactive (batch) mode
--progress-table
|Print a progress table with changing metrics during query execution.
Possible values:
•
tty|on|1|true|yes - outputs to the terminal in interactive mode
•
err - outputs to
stderr non-interactive mode
•
off|0|false|no - disables the progress table
tty in interactive mode,
off in non-interactive (batch) mode
--stacktrace
|Print stack traces of exceptions.
|-
-t [ --time ]
|Print query execution time to
stderr in non-interactive mode (for benchmarks).
|-