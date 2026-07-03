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Nullable column (e.g. Nullable(String)) creates a separate column of UInt8 type. This additional column has to be processed every time a user works with a Nullable column. This leads to additional storage space used and almost always negatively affects performance. To avoid Nullable columns, consider setting a default value for that column. For example, instead of:
use
Consider your use case; a default value may be inappropriate.
Last modified on July 3, 2026