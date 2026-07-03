Why Nullable Columns should be avoided in ClickHouse

Nullable(String) ) creates a separate column of UInt8 type. This additional column has to be processed every time a user works with a Nullable column. This leads to additional storage space used and almost always negatively affects performance. Nullable column (e.g.) creates a separate column oftype. This additional column has to be processed every time a user works with a Nullable column. This leads to additional storage space used and almost always negatively affects performance.

To avoid Nullable columns, consider setting a default value for that column. For example, instead of:

CREATE TABLE default . sample ( `x` Int8, `y` Nullable(Int8) ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY x

use

CREATE TABLE default .sample2 ( `x` Int8, `y` Int8 DEFAULT 0 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY x

Consider your use case; a default value may be inappropriate.