Nullable column (e.g.
Nullable(String)) creates a separate column of
UInt8 type. This additional column has to be processed every time a user works with a Nullable column. This leads to additional storage space used and almost always negatively affects performance.
To avoid
Nullable columns, consider setting a default value for that column. For example, instead of:
use
CREATE TABLE default.sample
(
`x` Int8,
`y` Nullable(Int8)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY x
Consider your use case; a default value may be inappropriate.
CREATE TABLE default.sample2
(
`x` Int8,
`y` Int8 DEFAULT 0
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY x