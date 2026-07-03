Documentation for the Apache Arrow Flight interface in ClickHouse, allowing Flight SQL clients to connect to ClickHouse

The implementation includes support for Arrow Flight SQL , enabling BI tools and applications that speak the Flight SQL protocol to query ClickHouse directly.

Key capabilities:

Execute SQL queries and retrieve results in Apache Arrow format.

Insert data into tables using the Arrow format.

Query metadata (catalogs, schemas, tables, primary keys) via Flight SQL commands.

Create, bind, execute, and close server-side prepared statements via Flight SQL.

Manage sessions and settings via Flight SQL actions.

TLS encryption and username/password authentication.

Incremental result retrieval via PollFlightInfo .

. Query cancellation via CancelFlightInfo .

​ Enabling the Arrow Flight Server

To enable the Arrow Flight server, add the arrowflight_port setting to the ClickHouse server configuration:

< clickhouse > < arrowflight_port > 9090 </ arrowflight_port > </ clickhouse >

Upon startup, a log message confirms the interface is active:

{} <Information> Application: Arrow Flight compatibility protocol: 0.0.0.0:9090

​ TLS configuration

To enable TLS for the Arrow Flight interface, configure the following settings:

< clickhouse > < arrowflight_port > 9090 </ arrowflight_port > < arrowflight > < enable_ssl > true </ enable_ssl > < ssl_cert_file > /path/to/server-cert.pem </ ssl_cert_file > < ssl_key_file > /path/to/server-key.pem </ ssl_key_file > </ arrowflight > </ clickhouse >

When TLS is enabled, clients must connect using the grpc+tls:// scheme instead of grpc:// .

The Arrow Flight interface supports two authentication methods:

​ Basic Authentication

Clients authenticate with a username and password via the standard HTTP Authorization: Basic header. On successful authentication, the server returns a Bearer token in the response header.

​ Bearer Token Authentication

Subsequent requests can use the Bearer token returned from Basic authentication via the Authorization: Bearer <token> header. The token is automatically refreshed on each use and expires based on the default_session_timeout server setting (default: 60 seconds).

​ Python Example

import pyarrow.flight as flight client = flight.FlightClient( "grpc://localhost:9090" ) # Basic auth returns a bearer token for subsequent calls token_pair = client.authenticate_basic_token( "default" , "" ) options = flight.FlightCallOptions( headers = [token_pair])

With TLS:

import pyarrow.flight as flight with open ( "ca-cert.pem" , "rb" ) as f: tls_root_certs = f.read() client = flight.FlightClient( "grpc+tls://localhost:9090" , tls_root_certs = tls_root_certs, ) token_pair = client.authenticate_basic_token( "default" , "password" ) options = flight.FlightCallOptions( headers = [token_pair])

​ Session Management

The Arrow Flight interface supports ClickHouse sessions through custom gRPC metadata headers:

Header Description x-clickhouse-session-id Session identifier. If provided, multiple requests share the same session state (temporary tables, settings). x-clickhouse-session-timeout Session timeout in seconds. Must not exceed max_session_timeout . x-clickhouse-session-check Set to 1 to check if the session exists without creating one. x-clickhouse-session-close Set to 1 to close the session after the request completes. Requires enable_arrow_close_session to be true in the server config.

x-clickhouse-session-id , not X-ClickHouse-Session-Id ). This is required by Because Arrow Flight uses gRPC over HTTP/2, metadata header names are case-sensitive and must be specified in lowercase exactly as shown (e.g.,, not). This is required by RFC 9113, Section 8.2 , which mandates that HTTP/2 field names contain only lowercase characters. This differs from HTTP/1.1 where header names are case-insensitive.

SetSessionOptions action (see Sessions allow setting persistent ClickHouse settings via theaction (see DoAction ).

​ Server Configuration Reference

Setting Default Description arrowflight_port — Port for the Arrow Flight server. The server starts only if this setting is specified. arrowflight.enable_ssl false Enable TLS encryption. arrowflight.ssl_cert_file — Path to the TLS certificate file. Required when TLS is enabled. arrowflight.ssl_key_file — Path to the TLS private key file. Required when TLS is enabled. arrowflight.tickets_lifetime_seconds 600 Time in seconds before flight tickets expire and are cleaned up. Set to 0 to disable automatic ticket expiration. arrowflight.cancel_ticket_after_do_get false If true , tickets are cancelled immediately after being consumed by DoGet , freeing memory. arrowflight.poll_descriptors_lifetime_seconds 600 Time in seconds before poll descriptors expire. Set to 0 to disable automatic expiration. arrowflight.cancel_flight_descriptor_after_poll_flight_info false If true , poll descriptors are cancelled after being consumed by PollFlightInfo . arrowflight.max_prepared_statements_per_user 100 Maximum number of open prepared statements per user. Set to 0 to disable the limit. arrowflight.prepared_statements_lifetime_seconds -1 Prepared statement lifetime mode. > 0 : use this value as lifetime and refresh expiration on each request for both session-bound and session-less statements. 0 : disable automatic expiration. -1 : for session-bound statements, use session timeout as lifetime and refresh it on each request; session-less statements do not expire automatically. enable_arrow_close_session true Allow clients to close sessions via the x-clickhouse-session-close header. default_session_timeout 60 Default session timeout in seconds. Also controls Bearer token expiration. max_session_timeout 3600 Maximum allowed session timeout in seconds.

​ Supported RPC Methods

Executes a query and returns a FlightInfo containing the result schema, endpoints with tickets for data retrieval, row count, and byte count.

Accepts a FlightDescriptor which can be:

PATH descriptor : A single-component path interpreted as a table name. Generates SELECT * FROM <table> .

: A single-component path interpreted as a table name. Generates . CMD descriptor: Either a raw SQL query string, or a serialized Flight SQL protobuf command (see Flight SQL Commands).

The query is executed fully, and results are stored in server-side tickets. Each block of data produces a separate endpoint/ticket, allowing clients to retrieve data in parallel.

# Query by table name descriptor = flight.FlightDescriptor.for_path( "my_table" ) info = client.get_flight_info(descriptor, options) # Query by SQL descriptor = flight.FlightDescriptor.for_command( "SELECT * FROM my_table WHERE id > 100" ) info = client.get_flight_info(descriptor, options) # Retrieve results for endpoint in info.endpoints: reader = client.do_get(endpoint.ticket, options) table = reader.read_all() print (table.to_pandas())

Enables incremental result retrieval for long-running queries. Instead of waiting for the entire query to complete (as GetFlightInfo does), PollFlightInfo returns results block by block.

On the first call, the query starts executing. The response includes:

A FlightInfo with endpoints for any data blocks available so far.

with endpoints for any data blocks available so far. A FlightDescriptor for the next poll (if more results are expected).

Subsequent calls with the returned descriptor retrieve additional blocks. When no more data is available, the response contains no next descriptor.

The current implementation blocks until a data block is available rather than returning immediately with no data.

Returns the Arrow schema for a query result without executing the full query. Accepts the same descriptor types as GetFlightInfo .

descriptor = flight.FlightDescriptor.for_command( "SELECT 1 AS x, 'hello' AS y" ) schema_result = client.get_schema(descriptor, options) schema = schema_result.schema print (schema) # x: int32, y: string

Retrieves data for a given ticket. Accepts either:

A ticket returned by GetFlightInfo or PollFlightInfo .

or . A raw SQL query string as the ticket value.

# Using a ticket from GetFlightInfo reader = client.do_get(endpoint.ticket, options) table = reader.read_all() # Using a raw SQL query as ticket ticket = flight.Ticket( "SELECT number FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10" ) reader = client.do_get(ticket, options) table = reader.read_all()

Sends data to ClickHouse. Accepts a FlightDescriptor and a stream of Arrow record batches.

Insert by table name (PATH descriptor):

schema = pa.schema([( "id" , pa.int64()), ( "name" , pa.string())]) batch = pa.record_batch( [pa.array([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]), pa.array([ "Alice" , "Bob" , "Charlie" ])], schema = schema, ) descriptor = flight.FlightDescriptor.for_path( "my_table" ) writer, _ = client.do_put(descriptor, schema, options) writer.write_batch(batch) writer.close()

Insert by SQL (CMD descriptor):

descriptor = flight.FlightDescriptor.for_command( "INSERT INTO my_table FORMAT Arrow" ) writer, _ = client.do_put(descriptor, schema, options) writer.write_batch(batch) writer.close()

Execute DDL/DML via Flight SQL CommandStatementUpdate :

Flight SQL clients use CommandStatementUpdate to execute DDL/DML statements (CREATE, INSERT, ALTER, etc.). The response includes the affected row count.

Bulk ingest via Flight SQL CommandStatementIngest :

Only appending to existing tables is supported ( TABLE_NOT_EXIST_OPTION_FAIL + TABLE_EXISTS_OPTION_APPEND ). Catalogs and temporary tables are not supported for this command.

transaction_id is not supported for CommandStatementUpdate or CommandStatementIngest . If provided, ClickHouse returns a NotImplemented error.

Only the Arrow format is accepted for data transfer. Specifying other formats in SQL (e.g., FORMAT JSON ) results in an error.

Executes named actions. The following actions are supported:

Cancels a running query associated with a FlightInfo . The query ID is extracted from the FlightInfo ’s app_metadata field. Also cancels any poll descriptors associated with the query.

# Start a long-running query via PollFlightInfo, then cancel it cancel_request = flight.CancelFlightInfoRequest(info) result = client.cancel_flight_info(cancel_request, options) # result.status is CancelStatus.CANCELLED if successful

Sets ClickHouse server settings for the current session. Requires a session ID to be set via the x-clickhouse-session-id header.

Supported value types: string, boolean, integer, double, and string lists.

If a setting name is unknown, the error INVALID_NAME is returned. If a value cannot be parsed, the error INVALID_VALUE is returned.

Returns all current ClickHouse settings and their values for the session. Returns a map of setting names to string values (queries system.settings internally).

Creates a server-side prepared statement and returns a statement handle. The request contains the SQL query text with ? placeholders.

transaction_id is not supported for this action. If it is provided, ClickHouse returns a NotImplemented error.

For query statements, the response may include:

dataset_schema : schema of the result set.

: schema of the result set. parameter_schema : schema of statement parameters.

If schema inference fails for a valid query (for example, when replacing placeholders with NULL is not valid for that query), ClickHouse still creates the prepared statement and returns the handle without dataset_schema .

Prepared statements are owned by the authenticated user, not by a single session. If you open multiple sessions as the same user, you can execute, re-bind, and close the same statement handle from any of those sessions.

Other users cannot execute, bind, or close a statement handle they did not create.

arrowflight.prepared_statements_lifetime_seconds controls expiration behavior:

> 0 : use the configured value as statement lifetime. Expiration is refreshed on each request for both session-bound and session-less statements.

: use the configured value as statement lifetime. Expiration is refreshed on each request for both session-bound and session-less statements. 0 : prepared statements do not expire automatically.

: prepared statements do not expire automatically. -1 (default): if the statement is created in a session, its lifetime follows that session timeout and is refreshed on each request in that session. If the statement is created without a session, it does not expire automatically.

Expired statements are removed and no longer count toward arrowflight.max_prepared_statements_per_user .

Closes a prepared statement and releases the associated server-side resources when the request contains a non-empty statement handle.

ClickHouse also supports bulk close with ClosePreparedStatement when the handle is empty:

If x-clickhouse-session-id is present, it closes all prepared statements for the authenticated user in that session.

is present, it closes all prepared statements for the authenticated user in that session. If no session ID is present, it closes only session-less prepared statements for the authenticated user.

If a prepared statement is created in a session (via x-clickhouse-session-id ), it is also closed automatically when that session is closed.

​ Flight SQL Commands

CMD descriptor contains a serialized When adescriptor contains a serialized Flight SQL protobuf message, ClickHouse handles the following commands:

​ Supported via GetFlightInfo / GetSchema

Command Description CommandStatementQuery Execute an arbitrary SQL query. transaction_id is not supported. CommandGetSqlInfo Retrieve server metadata (name, version, Arrow version, capabilities). CommandGetCatalogs List catalogs. Returns an empty result (ClickHouse does not use catalogs). CommandGetDbSchemas List databases. Supports optional db_schema_filter_pattern (SQL LIKE pattern). CommandGetTables List tables. Supports filters for schema, table name, table types, and optional schema inclusion. CommandGetTableTypes List table engine types (from system.table_engines ). CommandGetPrimaryKeys Retrieve primary key columns for a specified table. CommandPreparedStatementQuery Execute a prepared SELECT -style statement by handle.

​ Supported via DoPut

Command Description CommandStatementUpdate Execute a DDL/DML statement (CREATE, INSERT, ALTER, etc.). Returns affected row count. transaction_id is not supported. CommandStatementIngest Bulk insert Arrow data into an existing table. Only append mode is supported. transaction_id is not supported. CommandPreparedStatementQuery Bind parameter values for a prepared statement when sent via DoPut , then return DoPutPreparedStatementResult with the statement handle. Only one parameter set (one row) is accepted, and the number of bound values must exactly match the number of ? placeholders. CommandPreparedStatementUpdate Execute a prepared DDL/DML statement by handle and return affected row count.

​ Unsupported in ClickHouse

These commands map to features that ClickHouse does not provide, so they are not supported by the Arrow Flight SQL interface.

Command Reason CommandGetCrossReference ClickHouse is not a relational database and does not implement foreign key constraints, so cross-reference metadata is not available. CommandGetExportedKeys ClickHouse is not a relational database and does not implement foreign key constraints, so exported-key metadata is not available. CommandGetImportedKeys ClickHouse is not a relational database and does not implement foreign key constraints, so imported-key metadata is not available. CommandStatementSubstraitPlan ClickHouse does not support Substrait plans.

​ Complete Example

Query import pyarrow as pa import pyarrow.flight as flight # Connect and authenticate client = flight.FlightClient( "grpc://localhost:9090" ) token = client.authenticate_basic_token( "default" , "" ) options = flight.FlightCallOptions( headers = [token]) # Insert data using DoPut with a PATH descriptor schema = pa.schema([( "id" , pa.uint32()), ( "value" , pa.string())]) batch = pa.record_batch( [pa.array([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], type = pa.uint32()), pa.array([ "a" , "b" , "c" ])], schema = schema, ) descriptor = flight.FlightDescriptor.for_path( "test" ) writer, _ = client.do_put(descriptor, schema, options) writer.write_batch(batch) writer.close() # Query data using GetFlightInfo + DoGet descriptor = flight.FlightDescriptor.for_command( "SELECT * FROM test ORDER BY id" ) info = client.get_flight_info(descriptor, options) for endpoint in info.endpoints: reader = client.do_get(endpoint.ticket, options) table = reader.read_all() print (table.to_pandas())

Response id value 0 1 a 1 2 b 2 3 c

​ Data Format

All data is transferred in Apache Arrow IPC format. Only the Arrow format is supported — specifying other ClickHouse formats (e.g., FORMAT JSON , FORMAT CSV ) results in an error.

ClickHouse data types are mapped to Arrow types during serialization. The setting output_format_arrow_unsupported_types_as_binary controls whether unsupported ClickHouse types are serialized as binary blobs.

The Arrow Flight interface is compatible with any client or tool that supports the Arrow Flight or Arrow Flight SQL protocol, including:

Python ( pyarrow )

) Java ( org.apache.arrow.flight )

) C++ ( arrow::flight )

) Go ( apache/arrow/go )

) ADBC (Arrow Database Connectivity) drivers

DBeaver, and other tools with Flight SQL support

If a native ClickHouse connector is available for your tool (e.g., JDBC, ODBC, native protocol), prefer using it unless Arrow Flight is specifically required for performance or format compatibility.

​ Client-side ArrowFlight features

ClickHouse can also act as a Flight client to read data from external Arrow Flight servers. See: