OverviewClickHouse supports the Apache Arrow Flight protocol — a high-performance RPC framework for efficient columnar data transport using the Arrow IPC format over gRPC. The implementation includes support for Arrow Flight SQL, enabling BI tools and applications that speak the Flight SQL protocol to query ClickHouse directly. Key capabilities:
- Execute SQL queries and retrieve results in Apache Arrow format.
- Insert data into tables using the Arrow format.
- Query metadata (catalogs, schemas, tables, primary keys) via Flight SQL commands.
- Create, bind, execute, and close server-side prepared statements via Flight SQL.
- Manage sessions and settings via Flight SQL actions.
- TLS encryption and username/password authentication.
- Incremental result retrieval via
PollFlightInfo.
- Query cancellation via
CancelFlightInfo.
Enabling the Arrow Flight ServerTo enable the Arrow Flight server, add the
arrowflight_port setting to the ClickHouse server configuration:
Upon startup, a log message confirms the interface is active:
<clickhouse>
<arrowflight_port>9090</arrowflight_port>
</clickhouse>
{} <Information> Application: Arrow Flight compatibility protocol: 0.0.0.0:9090
TLS configurationTo enable TLS for the Arrow Flight interface, configure the following settings:
When TLS is enabled, clients must connect using the
<clickhouse>
<arrowflight_port>9090</arrowflight_port>
<arrowflight>
<enable_ssl>true</enable_ssl>
<ssl_cert_file>/path/to/server-cert.pem</ssl_cert_file>
<ssl_key_file>/path/to/server-key.pem</ssl_key_file>
</arrowflight>
</clickhouse>
grpc+tls:// scheme instead of
grpc://.
AuthenticationThe Arrow Flight interface supports two authentication methods:
Basic AuthenticationClients authenticate with a username and password via the standard HTTP
Authorization: Basic header. On successful authentication, the server returns a Bearer token in the response header.
Bearer Token AuthenticationSubsequent requests can use the Bearer token returned from Basic authentication via the
Authorization: Bearer <token> header. The token is automatically refreshed on each use and expires based on the
default_session_timeout server setting (default: 60 seconds).
Python Example
With TLS:
import pyarrow.flight as flight
client = flight.FlightClient("grpc://localhost:9090")
# Basic auth returns a bearer token for subsequent calls
token_pair = client.authenticate_basic_token("default", "")
options = flight.FlightCallOptions(headers=[token_pair])
import pyarrow.flight as flight
with open("ca-cert.pem", "rb") as f:
tls_root_certs = f.read()
client = flight.FlightClient(
"grpc+tls://localhost:9090",
tls_root_certs=tls_root_certs,
)
token_pair = client.authenticate_basic_token("default", "password")
options = flight.FlightCallOptions(headers=[token_pair])
Session ManagementThe Arrow Flight interface supports ClickHouse sessions through custom gRPC metadata headers:
|Header
|Description
x-clickhouse-session-id
|Session identifier. If provided, multiple requests share the same session state (temporary tables, settings).
x-clickhouse-session-timeout
|Session timeout in seconds. Must not exceed
max_session_timeout.
x-clickhouse-session-check
|Set to
1 to check if the session exists without creating one.
x-clickhouse-session-close
|Set to
1 to close the session after the request completes. Requires
enable_arrow_close_session to be
true in the server config.
Sessions allow setting persistent ClickHouse settings via the
Because Arrow Flight uses gRPC over HTTP/2, metadata header names are case-sensitive and must be specified in lowercase exactly as shown (e.g.,
x-clickhouse-session-id, not
X-ClickHouse-Session-Id). This is required by RFC 9113, Section 8.2, which mandates that HTTP/2 field names contain only lowercase characters. This differs from HTTP/1.1 where header names are case-insensitive.
SetSessionOptions action (see DoAction).
Server Configuration Reference
|Setting
|Default
|Description
arrowflight_port
|—
|Port for the Arrow Flight server. The server starts only if this setting is specified.
arrowflight.enable_ssl
false
|Enable TLS encryption.
arrowflight.ssl_cert_file
|—
|Path to the TLS certificate file. Required when TLS is enabled.
arrowflight.ssl_key_file
|—
|Path to the TLS private key file. Required when TLS is enabled.
arrowflight.tickets_lifetime_seconds
600
|Time in seconds before flight tickets expire and are cleaned up. Set to
0 to disable automatic ticket expiration.
arrowflight.cancel_ticket_after_do_get
false
|If
true, tickets are cancelled immediately after being consumed by
DoGet, freeing memory.
arrowflight.poll_descriptors_lifetime_seconds
600
|Time in seconds before poll descriptors expire. Set to
0 to disable automatic expiration.
arrowflight.cancel_flight_descriptor_after_poll_flight_info
false
|If
true, poll descriptors are cancelled after being consumed by
PollFlightInfo.
arrowflight.max_prepared_statements_per_user
100
|Maximum number of open prepared statements per user. Set to
0 to disable the limit.
arrowflight.prepared_statements_lifetime_seconds
-1
|Prepared statement lifetime mode.
> 0: use this value as lifetime and refresh expiration on each request for both session-bound and session-less statements.
0: disable automatic expiration.
-1: for session-bound statements, use session timeout as lifetime and refresh it on each request; session-less statements do not expire automatically.
enable_arrow_close_session
true
|Allow clients to close sessions via the
x-clickhouse-session-close header.
default_session_timeout
60
|Default session timeout in seconds. Also controls Bearer token expiration.
max_session_timeout
3600
|Maximum allowed session timeout in seconds.
Supported RPC Methods
GetFlightInfoExecutes a query and returns a
FlightInfo containing the result schema, endpoints with tickets for data retrieval, row count, and byte count.
Accepts a
FlightDescriptor which can be:
- PATH descriptor: A single-component path interpreted as a table name. Generates
SELECT * FROM <table>.
- CMD descriptor: Either a raw SQL query string, or a serialized Flight SQL protobuf command (see Flight SQL Commands).
# Query by table name
descriptor = flight.FlightDescriptor.for_path("my_table")
info = client.get_flight_info(descriptor, options)
# Query by SQL
descriptor = flight.FlightDescriptor.for_command(
"SELECT * FROM my_table WHERE id > 100"
)
info = client.get_flight_info(descriptor, options)
# Retrieve results
for endpoint in info.endpoints:
reader = client.do_get(endpoint.ticket, options)
table = reader.read_all()
print(table.to_pandas())
PollFlightInfoEnables incremental result retrieval for long-running queries. Instead of waiting for the entire query to complete (as
GetFlightInfo does),
PollFlightInfo returns results block by block.
On the first call, the query starts executing. The response includes:
- A
FlightInfowith endpoints for any data blocks available so far.
- A
FlightDescriptorfor the next poll (if more results are expected).
The current implementation blocks until a data block is available rather than returning immediately with no data.
GetSchemaReturns the Arrow schema for a query result without executing the full query. Accepts the same descriptor types as
GetFlightInfo.
descriptor = flight.FlightDescriptor.for_command(
"SELECT 1 AS x, 'hello' AS y"
)
schema_result = client.get_schema(descriptor, options)
schema = schema_result.schema
print(schema) # x: int32, y: string
DoGetRetrieves data for a given ticket. Accepts either:
- A ticket returned by
GetFlightInfoor
PollFlightInfo.
- A raw SQL query string as the ticket value.
# Using a ticket from GetFlightInfo
reader = client.do_get(endpoint.ticket, options)
table = reader.read_all()
# Using a raw SQL query as ticket
ticket = flight.Ticket("SELECT number FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10")
reader = client.do_get(ticket, options)
table = reader.read_all()
DoPutSends data to ClickHouse. Accepts a
FlightDescriptor and a stream of Arrow record batches.
Insert by table name (PATH descriptor):
Insert by SQL (CMD descriptor):
schema = pa.schema([("id", pa.int64()), ("name", pa.string())])
batch = pa.record_batch(
[pa.array([1, 2, 3]), pa.array(["Alice", "Bob", "Charlie"])],
schema=schema,
)
descriptor = flight.FlightDescriptor.for_path("my_table")
writer, _ = client.do_put(descriptor, schema, options)
writer.write_batch(batch)
writer.close()
Execute DDL/DML via Flight SQL
descriptor = flight.FlightDescriptor.for_command(
"INSERT INTO my_table FORMAT Arrow"
)
writer, _ = client.do_put(descriptor, schema, options)
writer.write_batch(batch)
writer.close()
CommandStatementUpdate:
Flight SQL clients use
CommandStatementUpdate to execute DDL/DML statements (CREATE, INSERT, ALTER, etc.). The response includes the affected row count.
Bulk ingest via Flight SQL
CommandStatementIngest:
Only appending to existing tables is supported (
TABLE_NOT_EXIST_OPTION_FAIL +
TABLE_EXISTS_OPTION_APPEND). Catalogs and temporary tables are not supported for this command.
transaction_id is not supported for
CommandStatementUpdate or
CommandStatementIngest. If provided, ClickHouse returns a
NotImplemented error.
Only the
Arrow format is accepted for data transfer. Specifying other formats in SQL (e.g.,
FORMAT JSON) results in an error.
DoActionExecutes named actions. The following actions are supported:
CancelFlightInfoCancels a running query associated with a
FlightInfo. The query ID is extracted from the
FlightInfo’s
app_metadata field. Also cancels any poll descriptors associated with the query.
# Start a long-running query via PollFlightInfo, then cancel it
cancel_request = flight.CancelFlightInfoRequest(info)
result = client.cancel_flight_info(cancel_request, options)
# result.status is CancelStatus.CANCELLED if successful
SetSessionOptionsSets ClickHouse server settings for the current session. Requires a session ID to be set via the
x-clickhouse-session-id header.
Supported value types: string, boolean, integer, double, and string lists.
If a setting name is unknown, the error
INVALID_NAME is returned. If a value cannot be parsed, the error
INVALID_VALUE is returned.
GetSessionOptionsReturns all current ClickHouse settings and their values for the session. Returns a map of setting names to string values (queries
system.settings internally).
CreatePreparedStatementCreates a server-side prepared statement and returns a statement handle. The request contains the SQL query text with
? placeholders.
transaction_id is not supported for this action. If it is provided, ClickHouse returns a
NotImplemented error.
For query statements, the response may include:
dataset_schema: schema of the result set.
parameter_schema: schema of statement parameters.
NULL is not valid for that query), ClickHouse still creates the prepared statement and returns the handle without
dataset_schema.
Prepared statements are owned by the authenticated user, not by a single session. If you open multiple sessions as the same user, you can execute, re-bind, and close the same statement handle from any of those sessions.
Other users cannot execute, bind, or close a statement handle they did not create.
arrowflight.prepared_statements_lifetime_seconds controls expiration behavior:
> 0: use the configured value as statement lifetime. Expiration is refreshed on each request for both session-bound and session-less statements.
0: prepared statements do not expire automatically.
-1(default): if the statement is created in a session, its lifetime follows that session timeout and is refreshed on each request in that session. If the statement is created without a session, it does not expire automatically.
arrowflight.max_prepared_statements_per_user.
ClosePreparedStatementCloses a prepared statement and releases the associated server-side resources when the request contains a non-empty statement handle. ClickHouse also supports bulk close with
ClosePreparedStatement when the handle is empty:
- If
x-clickhouse-session-idis present, it closes all prepared statements for the authenticated user in that session.
- If no session ID is present, it closes only session-less prepared statements for the authenticated user.
x-clickhouse-session-id), it is also closed automatically when that session is closed.
Flight SQL CommandsWhen a
CMD descriptor contains a serialized Flight SQL protobuf message, ClickHouse handles the following commands:
Supported via GetFlightInfo / GetSchema
|Command
|Description
CommandStatementQuery
|Execute an arbitrary SQL query.
transaction_id is not supported.
CommandGetSqlInfo
|Retrieve server metadata (name, version, Arrow version, capabilities).
CommandGetCatalogs
|List catalogs. Returns an empty result (ClickHouse does not use catalogs).
CommandGetDbSchemas
|List databases. Supports optional
db_schema_filter_pattern (SQL
LIKE pattern).
CommandGetTables
|List tables. Supports filters for schema, table name, table types, and optional schema inclusion.
CommandGetTableTypes
|List table engine types (from
system.table_engines).
CommandGetPrimaryKeys
|Retrieve primary key columns for a specified table.
CommandPreparedStatementQuery
|Execute a prepared
SELECT-style statement by handle.
Supported via DoPut
|Command
|Description
CommandStatementUpdate
|Execute a DDL/DML statement (CREATE, INSERT, ALTER, etc.). Returns affected row count.
transaction_id is not supported.
CommandStatementIngest
|Bulk insert Arrow data into an existing table. Only append mode is supported.
transaction_id is not supported.
CommandPreparedStatementQuery
|Bind parameter values for a prepared statement when sent via
DoPut, then return
DoPutPreparedStatementResult with the statement handle. Only one parameter set (one row) is accepted, and the number of bound values must exactly match the number of
? placeholders.
CommandPreparedStatementUpdate
|Execute a prepared DDL/DML statement by handle and return affected row count.
Unsupported in ClickHouseThese commands map to features that ClickHouse does not provide, so they are not supported by the Arrow Flight SQL interface.
|Command
|Reason
CommandGetCrossReference
|ClickHouse is not a relational database and does not implement foreign key constraints, so cross-reference metadata is not available.
CommandGetExportedKeys
|ClickHouse is not a relational database and does not implement foreign key constraints, so exported-key metadata is not available.
CommandGetImportedKeys
|ClickHouse is not a relational database and does not implement foreign key constraints, so imported-key metadata is not available.
CommandStatementSubstraitPlan
|ClickHouse does not support Substrait plans.
Complete Example
Query
import pyarrow as pa
import pyarrow.flight as flight
# Connect and authenticate
client = flight.FlightClient("grpc://localhost:9090")
token = client.authenticate_basic_token("default", "")
options = flight.FlightCallOptions(headers=[token])
# Insert data using DoPut with a PATH descriptor
schema = pa.schema([("id", pa.uint32()), ("value", pa.string())])
batch = pa.record_batch(
[pa.array([1, 2, 3], type=pa.uint32()), pa.array(["a", "b", "c"])],
schema=schema,
)
descriptor = flight.FlightDescriptor.for_path("test")
writer, _ = client.do_put(descriptor, schema, options)
writer.write_batch(batch)
writer.close()
# Query data using GetFlightInfo + DoGet
descriptor = flight.FlightDescriptor.for_command(
"SELECT * FROM test ORDER BY id"
)
info = client.get_flight_info(descriptor, options)
for endpoint in info.endpoints:
reader = client.do_get(endpoint.ticket, options)
table = reader.read_all()
print(table.to_pandas())
Response
id value
0 1 a
1 2 b
2 3 c
Data FormatAll data is transferred in Apache Arrow IPC format. Only the
Arrow format is supported — specifying other ClickHouse formats (e.g.,
FORMAT JSON,
FORMAT CSV) results in an error.
ClickHouse data types are mapped to Arrow types during serialization. The setting
output_format_arrow_unsupported_types_as_binary controls whether unsupported ClickHouse types are serialized as binary blobs.
CompatibilityThe Arrow Flight interface is compatible with any client or tool that supports the Arrow Flight or Arrow Flight SQL protocol, including:
- Python (
pyarrow)
- Java (
org.apache.arrow.flight)
- C++ (
arrow::flight)
- Go (
apache/arrow/go)
- ADBC (Arrow Database Connectivity) drivers
- DBeaver, and other tools with Flight SQL support