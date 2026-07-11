clickhousectl
The CLI for ClickHouse: local and cloud.
ClickHouse Client
Native command-line client supporting command-line options and configuration files.
Drivers and Interfaces
Network interfaces, drivers, and tools for connecting to ClickHouse.
C++ Client Library
The ClickHouse C++ client library.
Schema Inference
Automatic schema inference from input data.
Web Terminal
An in-browser
clickhouse-client session over WebSocket.
Web SQL UI (Play)
The built-in in-browser SQL interface served by ClickHouse at
/play.
Third-Party Interfaces
Third-party tools, libraries and integrations.