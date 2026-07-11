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ClickHouse provides a number of different native clients and interfaces that allow you to connect to ClickHouse.

clickhousectl

The CLI for ClickHouse: local and cloud.

ClickHouse Client

Native command-line client supporting command-line options and configuration files.

Drivers and Interfaces

Network interfaces, drivers, and tools for connecting to ClickHouse.

C++ Client Library

The ClickHouse C++ client library.

Schema Inference

Automatic schema inference from input data.

Web Terminal

An in-browser clickhouse-client session over WebSocket.

Web SQL UI (Play)

The built-in in-browser SQL interface served by ClickHouse at /play.

Third-Party Interfaces

Third-party tools, libraries and integrations.
Last modified on July 11, 2026