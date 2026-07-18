ClickHouse can automatically determine the structure of input data in almost all supported Input formats . This document will describe when schema inference is used, how it works with different input formats and which settings can control it.

Schema inference is used when ClickHouse needs to read the data in a specific data format and the structure is unknown.

These table functions have the optional argument structure with the structure of input data. If this argument is not specified or set to auto , the structure will be inferred from the data.

Example:

Let’s say we have a file hobbies.jsonl in JSONEachRow format in the user_files directory with this content:

{ "id" : 1 , "age" : 25 , "name" : "Josh" , "hobbies" : [ "football" , "cooking" , "music" ]} { "id" : 2 , "age" : 19 , "name" : "Alan" , "hobbies" : [ "tennis" , "art" ]} { "id" : 3 , "age" : 32 , "name" : "Lana" , "hobbies" : [ "fitness" , "reading" , "shopping" ]} { "id" : 4 , "age" : 47 , "name" : "Brayan" , "hobbies" : [ "movies" , "skydiving" ]}

ClickHouse can read this data without you specifying its structure:

SELECT * FROM file ( 'hobbies.jsonl' )

┌─id─┬─age─┬─name───┬─hobbies──────────────────────────┐ │ 1 │ 25 │ Josh │ ['football','cooking','music'] │ │ 2 │ 19 │ Alan │ ['tennis','art'] │ │ 3 │ 32 │ Lana │ ['fitness','reading','shopping'] │ │ 4 │ 47 │ Brayan │ ['movies','skydiving'] │ └────┴─────┴────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘

Note: the format JSONEachRow was automatically determined by the file extension .jsonl .

You can see an automatically determined structure using the DESCRIBE query:

DESCRIBE file ( 'hobbies.jsonl' )

┌─name────┬─type────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ id │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ age │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ name │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ hobbies │ Array(Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │ └─────────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

If the list of columns is not specified in CREATE TABLE query, the structure of the table will be inferred automatically from the data.

Example:

Let’s use the file hobbies.jsonl . We can create a table with engine File with the data from this file:

CREATE TABLE hobbies ENGINE = File (JSONEachRow, 'hobbies.jsonl' )

Ok.

SELECT * FROM hobbies

┌─id─┬─age─┬─name───┬─hobbies──────────────────────────┐ │ 1 │ 25 │ Josh │ ['football','cooking','music'] │ │ 2 │ 19 │ Alan │ ['tennis','art'] │ │ 3 │ 32 │ Lana │ ['fitness','reading','shopping'] │ │ 4 │ 47 │ Brayan │ ['movies','skydiving'] │ └────┴─────┴────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘

DESCRIBE TABLE hobbies

┌─name────┬─type────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ id │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ age │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ name │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ hobbies │ Array(Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │ └─────────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

clickhouse-local has an optional parameter -S/--structure with the structure of input data. If this parameter is not specified or set to auto , the structure will be inferred from the data.

Example:

Let’s use the file hobbies.jsonl . We can query the data from this file using clickhouse-local :

clickhouse-local --file= 'hobbies.jsonl' --table= 'hobbies' --query= 'DESCRIBE TABLE hobbies'

id Nullable(Int64) age Nullable(Int64) name Nullable(String) hobbies Array(Nullable(String))

clickhouse-local --file= 'hobbies.jsonl' --table= 'hobbies' --query= 'SELECT * FROM hobbies'

1 25 Josh ['football','cooking','music'] 2 19 Alan ['tennis','art'] 3 32 Lana ['fitness','reading','shopping'] 4 47 Brayan ['movies','skydiving']

​ Using structure from insertion table

When table functions file/s3/url/hdfs are used to insert data into a table, there is an option to use the structure from the insertion table instead of extracting it from the data. It can improve insertion performance because schema inference can take some time. Also, it will be helpful when the table has an optimized schema, so no conversions between types will be performed.

There is a special setting use_structure_from_insertion_table_in_table_functions that controls this behaviour. It has 3 possible values:

0 - table function will extract the structure from the data.

1 - table function will use the structure from the insertion table.

2 - ClickHouse will automatically determine if it’s possible to use the structure from the insertion table or use schema inference. Default value.

Example 1:

Let’s create table hobbies1 with the next structure:

CREATE TABLE hobbies1 ( `id` UInt64, `age` LowCardinality(UInt8), `name` String, `hobbies` Array (String) ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id;

And insert data from the file hobbies.jsonl :

INSERT INTO hobbies1 SELECT * FROM file ( hobbies . jsonl )

In this case, all columns from the file are inserted into the table without changes, so ClickHouse will use the structure from the insertion table instead of schema inference.

Example 2:

Let’s create table hobbies2 with the next structure:

CREATE TABLE hobbies2 ( `id` UInt64, `age` LowCardinality(UInt8), `hobbies` Array (String) ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id;

And insert data from the file hobbies.jsonl :

INSERT INTO hobbies2 SELECT id, age, hobbies FROM file ( hobbies . jsonl )

In this case, all columns in the SELECT query are present in the table, so ClickHouse will use the structure from the insertion table. Note that it will work only for input formats that support reading a subset of columns like JSONEachRow, TSKV, Parquet, etc. (so it won’t work for example for TSV format).

Example 3:

Let’s create table hobbies3 with the next structure:

CREATE TABLE hobbies3 ( `identifier` UInt64, `age` LowCardinality(UInt8), `hobbies` Array (String) ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY identifier;

And insert data from the file hobbies.jsonl :

INSERT INTO hobbies3 SELECT id, age, hobbies FROM file ( hobbies . jsonl )

In this case, column id is used in the SELECT query, but the table doesn’t have this column (it has a column with the name identifier ), so ClickHouse cannot use the structure from the insertion table, and schema inference will be used.

Example 4:

Let’s create table hobbies4 with the next structure:

CREATE TABLE hobbies4 ( `id` UInt64, `any_hobby` Nullable(String) ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id;

And insert data from the file hobbies.jsonl :

INSERT INTO hobbies4 SELECT id, empty (hobbies) ? NULL : hobbies[1] FROM file ( hobbies . jsonl )

In this case, there are some operations performed on the column hobbies in the SELECT query to insert it into the table, so ClickHouse cannot use the structure from the insertion table, and schema inference will be used.

​ Schema inference cache

For most input formats schema inference reads some data to determine its structure and this process can take some time. To prevent inferring the same schema every time ClickHouse read the data from the same file, the inferred schema is cached and when accessing the same file again, ClickHouse will use the schema from the cache.

There are special settings that control this cache:

schema_inference_cache_max_elements_for_{file/s3/hdfs/url/azure} - the maximum number of cached schemas for the corresponding table function. The default value is 4096 . These settings should be set in the server config.

- the maximum number of cached schemas for the corresponding table function. The default value is . These settings should be set in the server config. schema_inference_use_cache_for_{file,s3,hdfs,url,azure} - allows turning on/off using cache for schema inference. These settings can be used in queries.

The schema of the file can be changed by modifying the data or by changing format settings. For this reason, the schema inference cache identifies the schema by file source, format name, used format settings, and the last modification time of the file.

Note: some files accessed by url in url table function may not contain information about the last modification time; for this case, there is a special setting schema_inference_cache_require_modification_time_for_url . Disabling this setting allows the use of the schema from cache without the last modification time for such files.

SYSTEM CLEAR SCHEMA CACHE [FOR File/S3/URL/HDFS] that allows cleaning the schema cache for all sources, or for a specific source. There is also a system table schema_inference_cache with all current schemas in cache and system querythat allows cleaning the schema cache for all sources, or for a specific source.

Examples:

Let’s try to infer the structure of a sample dataset from s3 github-2022.ndjson.gz and see how the schema inference cache works:

DESCRIBE TABLE s3( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/github-2022.ndjson.gz' )

┌─name───────┬─type─────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ type │ Nullable(String) │ │ actor │ Tuple( ↴│ │ │↳ avatar_url Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ display_login Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ id Nullable(Int64), ↴│ │ │↳ login Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ url Nullable(String)) │ │ repo │ Tuple( ↴│ │ │↳ id Nullable(Int64), ↴│ │ │↳ name Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ url Nullable(String)) │ │ created_at │ Nullable(String) │ │ payload │ Tuple( ↴│ │ │↳ action Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ distinct_size Nullable(Int64), ↴│ │ │↳ pull_request Tuple( ↴│ │ │↳ author_association Nullable(String),↴│ │ │↳ base Tuple( ↴│ │ │↳ ref Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ sha Nullable(String)), ↴│ │ │↳ head Tuple( ↴│ │ │↳ ref Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ sha Nullable(String)), ↴│ │ │↳ number Nullable(Int64), ↴│ │ │↳ state Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ title Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ updated_at Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ user Tuple( ↴│ │ │↳ login Nullable(String))), ↴│ │ │↳ ref Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ ref_type Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ size Nullable(Int64)) │ └────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┘ 5 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.601 sec.

DESCRIBE TABLE s3( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/github-2022.ndjson.gz' )

┌─name───────┬─type─────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ type │ Nullable(String) │ │ actor │ Tuple( ↴│ │ │↳ avatar_url Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ display_login Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ id Nullable(Int64), ↴│ │ │↳ login Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ url Nullable(String)) │ │ repo │ Tuple( ↴│ │ │↳ id Nullable(Int64), ↴│ │ │↳ name Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ url Nullable(String)) │ │ created_at │ Nullable(String) │ │ payload │ Tuple( ↴│ │ │↳ action Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ distinct_size Nullable(Int64), ↴│ │ │↳ pull_request Tuple( ↴│ │ │↳ author_association Nullable(String),↴│ │ │↳ base Tuple( ↴│ │ │↳ ref Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ sha Nullable(String)), ↴│ │ │↳ head Tuple( ↴│ │ │↳ ref Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ sha Nullable(String)), ↴│ │ │↳ number Nullable(Int64), ↴│ │ │↳ state Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ title Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ updated_at Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ user Tuple( ↴│ │ │↳ login Nullable(String))), ↴│ │ │↳ ref Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ ref_type Nullable(String), ↴│ │ │↳ size Nullable(Int64)) │ └────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┘ 5 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.059 sec.

As you can see, the second query succeeded almost instantly.

Let’s try to change some settings that can affect inferred schema:

DESCRIBE TABLE s3( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/github-2022.ndjson.gz' ) SETTINGS input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 0 , input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings = 1 ┌─ name ───────┬─ type ─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ type │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ actor │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ repo │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ created_at │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ payload │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ └────────────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘ 5 rows in set . Elapsed: 0 . 611 sec

As you can see, the schema from the cache was not used for the same file, because the setting that can affect inferred schema was changed.

Let’s check the content of system.schema_inference_cache table:

SELECT schema , format, source FROM system . schema_inference_cache WHERE storage = 'S3'

┌─schema──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─format─┬─source───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ type Nullable(String), actor Tuple(avatar_url Nullable(String), display_login Nullable(String), id Nullable(Int64), login Nullable(String), url Nullable(String)), repo Tuple(id Nullable(Int64), name Nullable(String), url Nullable(String)), created_at Nullable(String), payload Tuple(action Nullable(String), distinct_size Nullable(Int64), pull_request Tuple(author_association Nullable(String), base Tuple(ref Nullable(String), sha Nullable(String)), head Tuple(ref Nullable(String), sha Nullable(String)), number Nullable(Int64), state Nullable(String), title Nullable(String), updated_at Nullable(String), user Tuple(login Nullable(String))), ref Nullable(String), ref_type Nullable(String), size Nullable(Int64)) │ NDJSON │ datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com443/datasets-documentation/github/github-2022.ndjson.gz │ │ type Nullable(String), actor Nullable(String), repo Nullable(String), created_at Nullable(String), payload Nullable(String) │ NDJSON │ datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com443/datasets-documentation/github/github-2022.ndjson.gz │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

As you can see, there are two different schemas for the same file.

We can clear the schema cache using a system query:

SYSTEM CLEAR SCHEMA CACHE FOR S3

Ok.

SELECT count () FROM system . schema_inference_cache WHERE storage = 'S3'

┌─count()─┐ │ 0 │ └─────────┘

​ Text formats

input_format_max_rows_to_read_for_schema_inference (25000 by default) and input_format_max_bytes_to_read_for_schema_inference (32Mb by default). By default, all inferred types are schema_inference_make_columns_nullable (see examples in the For text formats, ClickHouse reads the data row by row, extracts column values according to the format, and then uses some recursive parsers and heuristics to determine the type for each value. The maximum number of rows and bytes read from the data in schema inference is controlled by the settings(25000 by default) and(32Mb by default). By default, all inferred types are Nullable , but you can change this by setting(see examples in the settings section).

​ JSON formats

In JSON formats ClickHouse parses values according to the JSON specification and then tries to find the most appropriate data type for them.

Let’s see how it works, what types can be inferred and what specific settings can be used in JSON formats.

Examples

Here and further, the format table function will be used in examples.

Integers, Floats, Bools, Strings:

DESC format (JSONEachRow, '{"int" : 42, "float" : 42.42, "string" : "Hello, World!"}' );

┌─name───┬─type──────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ int │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ float │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ bool │ Nullable(Bool) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ string │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ └────────┴───────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Dates, DateTimes:

DESC format (JSONEachRow, '{"date" : "2022-01-01", "datetime" : "2022-01-01 00:00:00", "datetime64" : "2022-01-01 00:00:00.000"}' )

┌─name───────┬─type────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ date │ Nullable(Date) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ datetime │ Nullable(DateTime) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ datetime64 │ Nullable(DateTime64(9)) │ │ │ │ │ │ └────────────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Arrays:

DESC format (JSONEachRow, '{"arr" : [1, 2, 3], "nested_arrays" : [[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6], []]}' )

┌─name──────────┬─type──────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ arr │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ nested_arrays │ Array(Array(Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │ └───────────────┴───────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

If an array contains null , ClickHouse will use types from the other array elements:

DESC format (JSONEachRow, '{"arr" : [null, 42, null]}' )

┌─name─┬─type───────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ arr │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

If an array contains values of different types and setting input_format_json_infer_array_of_dynamic_from_array_of_different_types is enabled (it is enabled by default), then it will have type Array(Dynamic) :

SET input_format_json_infer_array_of_dynamic_from_array_of_different_types = 1 ; DESC format (JSONEachRow, '{"arr" : [42, "hello", [1, 2, 3]]}' );

┌─name─┬─type───────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ arr │ Array(Dynamic) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Named tuples:

When setting input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects is enabled, during schema inference ClickHouse will try to infer named Tuple from JSON objects. The resulting named Tuple will contain all elements from all corresponding JSON objects from sample data.

SET input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 1 ; DESC format (JSONEachRow, '{"obj" : {"a" : 42, "b" : "Hello"}}, {"obj" : {"a" : 43, "c" : [1, 2, 3]}}, {"obj" : {"d" : {"e" : 42}}}' )

┌─name─┬─type───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ obj │ Tuple(a Nullable(Int64), b Nullable(String), c Array(Nullable(Int64)), d Tuple(e Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Unnamed Tuples:

If setting input_format_json_infer_array_of_dynamic_from_array_of_different_types is disabled, we treat Arrays with elements of different types as Unnamed Tuples in JSON formats.

SET input_format_json_infer_array_of_dynamic_from_array_of_different_types = 0 ; DESC format (JSONEachRow, '{"tuple" : [1, "Hello, World!", [1, 2, 3]]}' )

┌─name──┬─type─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ tuple │ Tuple(Nullable(Int64), Nullable(String), Array(Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │ └───────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

If some values are null or empty, we use types of corresponding values from the other rows:

SET input_format_json_infer_array_of_dynamic_from_array_of_different_types = 0 ; DESC format (JSONEachRow, $$ { "tuple" : [1, null, null]} { "tuple" : [null, "Hello, World!", []]} { "tuple" : [null, null, [1, 2, 3]]} $$)

┌─name──┬─type─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ tuple │ Tuple(Nullable(Int64), Nullable(String), Array(Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │ └───────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Maps:

In JSON we can read objects with values of the same type as Map type. Note: it will work only when settings input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings and input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects are disabled.

SET input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings = 0 , input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 0 ; DESC format (JSONEachRow, '{"map" : {"key1" : 42, "key2" : 24, "key3" : 4}}' )

┌─name─┬─type─────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ map │ Map(String, Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Nested complex types:

DESC format (JSONEachRow, '{"value" : [[[42, 24], []], {"key1" : 42, "key2" : 24}]}' )

┌─name──┬─type─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ value │ Tuple(Array(Array(Nullable(String))), Tuple(key1 Nullable(Int64), key2 Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │ └───────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

If ClickHouse cannot determine the type for some key, because the data contains only nulls/empty objects/empty arrays, type String will be used if setting input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings is enabled or an exception will be thrown otherwise:

DESC format (JSONEachRow, '{"arr" : [null, null]}' ) SETTINGS input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings = 1 ;

┌─name─┬─type────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ arr │ Array(Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

DESC format (JSONEachRow, '{"arr" : [null, null]}' ) SETTINGS input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings = 0 ;

Code: 652. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::Exception: Cannot determine type for column 'arr' by first 1 rows of data, most likely this column contains only Nulls or empty Arrays/Maps. ...

​ JSON settings

Enabling this setting allows inferring numbers from string values.

This setting is disabled by default.

Example:

SET input_format_json_try_infer_numbers_from_strings = 1 ; DESC format (JSONEachRow, $$ { "value" : "42" } { "value" : "424242424242" } $$)

┌─name──┬─type────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ value │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │ └───────┴─────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Enabling this setting allows inferring named Tuples from JSON objects. The resulting named Tuple will contain all elements from all corresponding JSON objects from sample data. It can be useful when JSON data is not sparse so the sample of data will contain all possible object keys.

This setting is enabled by default.

Example

Query SET input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 1 ; DESC format (JSONEachRow, '{"obj" : {"a" : 42, "b" : "Hello"}}, {"obj" : {"a" : 43, "c" : [1, 2, 3]}}, {"obj" : {"d" : {"e" : 42}}}' )

Response ┌─name─┬─type───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ obj │ Tuple(a Nullable(Int64), b Nullable(String), c Array(Nullable(Int64)), d Tuple(e Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Query SET input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 1 ; DESC format (JSONEachRow, '{"array" : [{"a" : 42, "b" : "Hello"}, {}, {"c" : [1,2,3]}, {"d" : "2020-01-01"}]}' )

Response ┌─name──┬─type────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ array │ Array(Tuple(a Nullable(Int64), b Nullable(String), c Array(Nullable(Int64)), d Nullable(Date))) │ │ │ │ │ │ └───────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Enabling this setting allows to use String type for ambiguous paths during named tuples inference from JSON objects (when input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects is enabled) instead of an exception. It allows to read JSON objects as named Tuples even if there are ambiguous paths.

Disabled by default.

Examples

With disabled setting:

Query SET input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 1 ; SET input_format_json_use_string_type_for_ambiguous_paths_in_named_tuples_inference_from_objects = 0 ; DESC format (JSONEachRow, '{"obj" : {"a" : 42}}, {"obj" : {"a" : {"b" : "Hello"}}}' );

Response Code: 636. DB::Exception: The table structure cannot be extracted from a JSONEachRow format file. Error: Code: 117. DB::Exception: JSON objects have ambiguous data: in some objects path 'a' has type 'Int64' and in some - 'Tuple(b String)'. You can enable setting input_format_json_use_string_type_for_ambiguous_paths_in_named_tuples_inference_from_objects to use String type for path 'a'. (INCORRECT_DATA) (version 24.3.1.1). You can specify the structure manually. (CANNOT_EXTRACT_TABLE_STRUCTURE)

With enabled setting:

Query SET input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 1 ; SET input_format_json_use_string_type_for_ambiguous_paths_in_named_tuples_inference_from_objects = 1 ; DESC format (JSONEachRow, '{"obj" : "a" : 42}, {"obj" : {"a" : {"b" : "Hello"}}}' ); SELECT * FROM format (JSONEachRow, '{"obj" : {"a" : 42}}, {"obj" : {"a" : {"b" : "Hello"}}}' );

Response ┌─name─┬─type──────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ obj │ Tuple(a Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴───────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘ ┌─obj─────────────────┐ │ ('42') │ │ ('{"b" : "Hello"}') │ └─────────────────────┘

Enabling this setting allows reading nested JSON objects as strings. This setting can be used to read nested JSON objects without using JSON object type.

This setting is enabled by default.

Note: enabling this setting will take effect only if setting input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects is disabled.

SET input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings = 1 , input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 0 ; DESC format (JSONEachRow, $$ { "obj" : { "key1" : 42 , "key2" : [1,2,3,4]}} { "obj" : { "key3" : { "nested_key" : 1 }}} $$)

┌─name─┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ obj │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Enabling this setting allows reading numeric values as strings.

This setting is enabled by default.

Example

SET input_format_json_read_numbers_as_strings = 1 ; DESC format (JSONEachRow, $$ { "value" : 1055 } { "value" : "unknown" } $$)

┌─name──┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ value │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ └───────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Enabling this setting allows reading Bool values as numbers.

This setting is enabled by default.

Example:

SET input_format_json_read_bools_as_numbers = 1 ; DESC format (JSONEachRow, $$ { "value" : true} { "value" : 42 } $$)

┌─name──┬─type────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ value │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │ └───────┴─────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Enabling this setting allows reading Bool values as strings.

This setting is enabled by default.

Example:

SET input_format_json_read_bools_as_strings = 1 ; DESC format (JSONEachRow, $$ { "value" : true} { "value" : "Hello, World" } $$)

┌─name──┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ value │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ └───────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Enabling this setting allows reading JSON array values as strings.

This setting is enabled by default.

Example

SET input_format_json_read_arrays_as_strings = 1 ; SELECT arr, toTypeName(arr), JSONExtractArrayRaw(arr)[3] from format (JSONEachRow, 'arr String' , '{"arr" : [1, "Hello", [1,2,3]]}' );

┌─arr───────────────────┬─toTypeName(arr)─┬─arrayElement(JSONExtractArrayRaw(arr), 3)─┐ │ [1, "Hello", [1,2,3]] │ String │ [1,2,3] │ └───────────────────────┴─────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────┘

Enabling this setting allows to use String type for JSON keys that contain only Null / {} / [] in data sample during schema inference. In JSON formats any value can be read as String if all corresponding settings are enabled (they are all enabled by default), and we can avoid errors like Cannot determine type for column 'column_name' by first 25000 rows of data, most likely this column contains only Nulls or empty Arrays/Maps during schema inference by using String type for keys with unknown types.

Example:

Query SET input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings = 1 , input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects = 1 ; DESCRIBE format (JSONEachRow, '{"obj" : {"a" : [1,2,3], "b" : "hello", "c" : null, "d" : {}, "e" : []}}' ); SELECT * FROM format (JSONEachRow, '{"obj" : {"a" : [1,2,3], "b" : "hello", "c" : null, "d" : {}, "e" : []}}' );

Response ┌─name─┬─type───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ obj │ Tuple(a Array(Nullable(Int64)), b Nullable(String), c Nullable(String), d Nullable(String), e Array(Nullable(String))) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘ ┌─obj────────────────────────────┐ │ ([ 1,2,3 ],'hello',NULL,'{}',[]) │ └────────────────────────────────┘

In CSV format ClickHouse extracts column values from the row according to delimiters. ClickHouse expects all types except numbers and strings to be enclosed in double quotes. If the value is in double quotes, ClickHouse tries to parse the data inside quotes using the recursive parser and then tries to find the most appropriate data type for it. If the value is not in double quotes, ClickHouse tries to parse it as a number, and if the value is not a number, ClickHouse treats it as a string.

If you don’t want ClickHouse to try to determine complex types using some parsers and heuristics, you can disable setting input_format_csv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference and ClickHouse will treat all columns as Strings.

If setting input_format_csv_detect_header is enabled, ClickHouse will try to detect the header with column names (and maybe types) while inferring schema. This setting is enabled by default.

Examples:

Integers, Floats, Bools, Strings:

DESC format (CSV, '42,42.42,true,"Hello,World!"' )

┌─name─┬─type──────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c2 │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c3 │ Nullable(Bool) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c4 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴───────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Strings without quotes:

DESC format (CSV, 'Hello world!,World hello!' )

┌─name─┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c2 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Dates, DateTimes:

DESC format (CSV, '"2020-01-01","2020-01-01 00:00:00","2022-01-01 00:00:00.000"' )

┌─name─┬─type────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Nullable(Date) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c2 │ Nullable(DateTime) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c3 │ Nullable(DateTime64(9)) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Arrays:

DESC format (CSV, '"[1,2,3]","[[1, 2], [], [3, 4]]"' )

┌─name─┬─type──────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c2 │ Array(Array(Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴───────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

DESC format (CSV, $$ "['Hello', 'world']" , "[['Abc', 'Def'], []]" $$)

┌─name─┬─type───────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Array(Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c2 │ Array(Array(Nullable(String))) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

If an array contains null, ClickHouse will use types from the other array elements:

DESC format (CSV, '"[NULL, 42, NULL]"' )

┌─name─┬─type───────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Maps:

DESC format (CSV, $$ "{'key1' : 42, 'key2' : 24}" $$)

┌─name─┬─type─────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Map(String, Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Nested Arrays and Maps:

DESC format (CSV, $$ "[{'key1' : [[42, 42], []], 'key2' : [[null], [42]]}]" $$)

┌─name─┬─type──────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Array(Map(String, Array(Array(Nullable(Int64))))) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

If ClickHouse cannot determine the type inside quotes, because the data contains only nulls, ClickHouse will treat it as String:

DESC format (CSV, '"[NULL, NULL]"' )

┌─name─┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Example with disabled setting input_format_csv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference :

SET input_format_csv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference = 0 DESC format (CSV, '"[1,2,3]",42.42,Hello World!' )

┌─name─┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c2 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c3 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Examples of header auto-detection (when input_format_csv_detect_header is enabled):

Only names:

SELECT * FROM format (CSV, $$ "number" , "string" , "array" 42 , "Hello" , "[1, 2, 3]" 43 , "World" , "[4, 5, 6]" $$)

┌─number─┬─string─┬─array───┐ │ 42 │ Hello │ [1,2,3] │ │ 43 │ World │ [4,5,6] │ └────────┴────────┴─────────┘

Names and types:

DESC format (CSV, $$ "number" , "string" , "array" "UInt32" , "String" , "Array(UInt16)" 42 , "Hello" , "[1, 2, 3]" 43 , "World" , "[4, 5, 6]" $$)

┌─name───┬─type──────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ number │ UInt32 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ string │ String │ │ │ │ │ │ │ array │ Array(UInt16) │ │ │ │ │ │ └────────┴───────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Note that the header can be detected only if there is at least one column with a non-String type. If all columns have String type, the header is not detected:

SELECT * FROM format (CSV, $$ "first_column" , "second_column" "Hello" , "World" "World" , "Hello" $$)

┌─c1───────────┬─c2────────────┐ │ first_column │ second_column │ │ Hello │ World │ │ World │ Hello │ └──────────────┴───────────────┘

​ CSV settings

Enabling this setting allows inferring numbers from string values.

This setting is disabled by default.

Example:

SET input_format_json_try_infer_numbers_from_strings = 1 ; DESC format (CSV, '42,42.42' );

┌─name─┬─type──────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c2 │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴───────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

In TSV/TSKV formats ClickHouse extracts column value from the row according to tabular delimiters and then parses extracted value using the recursive parser to determine the most appropriate type. If the type cannot be determined, ClickHouse treats this value as String.

If you don’t want ClickHouse to try to determine complex types using some parsers and heuristics, you can disable setting input_format_tsv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference and ClickHouse will treat all columns as Strings.

If setting input_format_tsv_detect_header is enabled, ClickHouse will try to detect the header with column names (and maybe types) while inferring schema. This setting is enabled by default.

Examples:

Integers, Floats, Bools, Strings:

DESC format (TSV, '42 42.42 true Hello,World!' )

┌─name─┬─type──────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c2 │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c3 │ Nullable(Bool) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c4 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴───────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

DESC format (TSKV, 'int=42 float=42.42 bool=true string=Hello,World!

' )

┌─name───┬─type──────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ int │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ float │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ bool │ Nullable(Bool) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ string │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ └────────┴───────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Dates, DateTimes:

DESC format (TSV, '2020-01-01 2020-01-01 00:00:00 2022-01-01 00:00:00.000' )

┌─name─┬─type────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Nullable(Date) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c2 │ Nullable(DateTime) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c3 │ Nullable(DateTime64(9)) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Arrays:

DESC format (TSV, '[1,2,3] [[1, 2], [], [3, 4]]' )

┌─name─┬─type──────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c2 │ Array(Array(Nullable(Int64))) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴───────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

DESC format (TSV, '[''Hello'', ''world''] [[''Abc'', ''Def''], []]' )

┌─name─┬─type───────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Array(Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c2 │ Array(Array(Nullable(String))) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

If an array contains null, ClickHouse will use types from the other array elements:

DESC format (TSV, '[NULL, 42, NULL]' )

┌─name─┬─type───────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Array(Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Tuples:

DESC format (TSV, $$( 42 , 'Hello, world!' )$$)

┌─name─┬─type─────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Tuple(Nullable(Int64), Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴──────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Maps:

DESC format (TSV, $${ 'key1' : 42 , 'key2' : 24 }$$)

┌─name─┬─type─────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Map(String, Nullable(Int64)) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Nested Arrays, Tuples and Maps:

DESC format (TSV, $$[{'key1' : [(42, 'Hello'), (24, NULL)], 'key2' : [(NULL, ','), (42, 'world!')]}]$$)

┌─name─┬─type────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Array(Map(String, Array(Tuple(Nullable(Int64), Nullable(String))))) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

If ClickHouse cannot determine the type, because the data contains only nulls, ClickHouse will treat it as String:

DESC format (TSV, '[NULL, NULL]' )

┌─name─┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Example with disabled setting input_format_tsv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference :

SET input_format_tsv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference = 0 DESC format (TSV, '[1,2,3] 42.42 Hello World!' )

┌─name─┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c2 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c3 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Examples of header auto-detection (when input_format_tsv_detect_header is enabled):

Only names:

SELECT * FROM format (TSV, $$ number string array 42 Hello [1, 2, 3] 43 World [4, 5, 6] $$);

┌─number─┬─string─┬─array───┐ │ 42 │ Hello │ [1,2,3] │ │ 43 │ World │ [4,5,6] │ └────────┴────────┴─────────┘

Names and types:

DESC format (TSV, $$ number string array UInt32 String Array (UInt16) 42 Hello [1, 2, 3] 43 World [4, 5, 6] $$)

┌─name───┬─type──────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ number │ UInt32 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ string │ String │ │ │ │ │ │ │ array │ Array(UInt16) │ │ │ │ │ │ └────────┴───────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Note that the header can be detected only if there is at least one column with a non-String type. If all columns have String type, the header is not detected:

SELECT * FROM format (TSV, $$first_column second_column Hello World World Hello $$)

┌─c1───────────┬─c2────────────┐ │ first_column │ second_column │ │ Hello │ World │ │ World │ Hello │ └──────────────┴───────────────┘

In Values format ClickHouse extracts column value from the row and then parses it using the recursive parser similar to how literals are parsed.

Examples:

Integers, Floats, Bools, Strings:

DESC format ( Values , $$( 42 , 42 . 42 , true, 'Hello,World!' )$$)

┌─name─┬─type──────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c2 │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c3 │ Nullable(Bool) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c4 │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴───────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Dates, DateTimes:

DESC format ( Values , $$( '2020-01-01' , '2020-01-01 00:00:00' , '2022-01-01 00:00:00.000' )$$)

┌─name─┬─type────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ │ c1 │ Nullable(Date) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c2 │ Nullable(DateTime) │ │ │ │ │ │ │ c3 │ Nullable(DateTime64(9)) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Arrays: