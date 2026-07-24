The ClickHouse ODBC driver provides a standards-compliant interface for connecting ODBC-compatible applications to ClickHouse. It implements the ODBC API and enables applications, BI tools, and scripting environments to execute SQL queries, retrieve results, and interact with ClickHouse through familiar mechanisms.

The driver communicates with the ClickHouse server using the HTTP protocol , which is the primary protocol supported across all ClickHouse deployments. This allows the driver to operate consistently in diverse environments, including local installations, cloud-managed services, and environments where only HTTP-based access is available.

The source code of the driver is available in the ClickHouse-ODBC GitHub Repository

For better compatibility, we strongly recommend updating your ClickHouse server to version 24.11 or later.

This driver is under active development. Some ODBC features may not yet be fully implemented. The current version focuses on providing essential connectivity and core ODBC functionality, with additional features planned for future releases. Your feedback is highly valuable and helps guide the prioritization of new features and improvements. If you encounter limitations, missing functionality, or unexpected behavior, please share your observations or feature requests through the issue tracker at https://github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-odbc/issues

​ Installation on Windows

You can find the latest version of the driver at https://github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-odbc/releases/latest . From there you can download and execute the MSI installer and follow simple installation steps.

You can test the driver by running this simple PowerShell script. Copy the text below, set your URL, user, password, and paste the text into your PowerShell command prompt — after running $reader.GetValue(0) it should show your ClickHouse server version.

$url = "http://127.0.0.1:8123/" $username = "default" $password = "" $conn = New-Object System.Data.Odbc.OdbcConnection( " ` Driver={ClickHouse ODBC Driver (Unicode)}; ` Url= $url ; ` Username= $username ; ` Password= $password " ) $conn .Open () $cmd = $conn .CreateCommand () $cmd .CommandText = "select version()" $reader = $cmd .ExecuteReader () $reader .Read () $reader .GetValue ( 0 ) $reader .Close () $conn .Close ()

​ Configuration parameters

The parameters below represent the most commonly used settings for establishing a connection with the ClickHouse ODBC driver. They cover essential authentication, connection behavior, and data-handling options. A full list of supported parameters is available in the project’s GitHub page https://github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-odbc

Url : Specifies the full HTTP(S) endpoint of the ClickHouse server. This includes the protocol, host, port, and optional path.

: Specifies the full HTTP(S) endpoint of the ClickHouse server. This includes the protocol, host, port, and optional path. Username : The username used for authentication with the ClickHouse server.

: The username used for authentication with the ClickHouse server. Password : The password associated with the specified username. If not provided, the driver connects without password authentication.

: The password associated with the specified username. If not provided, the driver connects without password authentication. Database : The default database to use for the connection.

: The default database to use for the connection. Timeout : The maximum time (in seconds) the driver waits for a server response before aborting the request.

: The maximum time (in seconds) the driver waits for a server response before aborting the request. ClientName : A custom identifier sent to the ClickHouse server as part of the client metadata. Useful for tracing or distinguishing traffic from different applications. This parameter will be a part of the User-Agent header in the HTTP requests produced by the driver.

: A custom identifier sent to the ClickHouse server as part of the client metadata. Useful for tracing or distinguishing traffic from different applications. This parameter will be a part of the User-Agent header in the HTTP requests produced by the driver. Compression : Enables or disables HTTP compression for request and response payloads. When enabled, it can reduce bandwidth usage and improve performance for large result sets.

: Enables or disables HTTP compression for request and response payloads. When enabled, it can reduce bandwidth usage and improve performance for large result sets. SqlCompatibilitySettings : Enables query settings that make ClickHouse behave more like a traditional relational database. This is useful when queries are generated automatically by third-party tools, for example, Power BI. These tools usually aren’t aware of certain ClickHouse-specific behaviors and may produce queries that result in errors or unexpected results. See ClickHouse settings used by the SqlCompatibilitySettings configuration parameter for more details.

Here are some examples of the full connection string passed to the driver to set up a connection.

A ClickHouse server installed locally on a WSL instance

Driver={ClickHouse ODBC Driver (Unicode)};Url=http://localhost:8123/;Username=default

A ClickHouse Cloud instance.

Driver={ClickHouse ODBC Driver (Unicode)};Url=https://you-instance-url.gcp.clickhouse.cloud:8443/;Username=default;Password=your-password

​ Microsoft Power BI Integration

You can use the ODBC driver to connect Microsoft Power BI to a ClickHouse server. Power BI provides two connection options: the generic ODBC connector and the ClickHouse connector, both included in standard Power BI installations.

Both connectors rely on ODBC internally, but they differ in capabilities:

ClickHouse Connector (recommended) Uses ODBC under the hood but supports DirectQuery mode. In this mode, Power BI automatically generates SQL queries and retrieves only the data required for each visualization or filter operation.

ODBC Connector Supports only Import mode. Power BI executes the user-provided query (or selects the entire table) and imports the full result set into Power BI. Subsequent refreshes re-import the entire dataset.

Choose the connector based on your use case. DirectQuery works best for interactive dashboards with large datasets. Choose Import mode when you need full local copies of the data.

For more information on integrating Microsoft Power BI with ClickHouse, see the ClickHouse documentation page on Power BI integration

​ SQL compatibility settings

ClickHouse has its own unique SQL dialect, and in some cases it behaves differently from other databases such as MS SQL Server, MySQL, or PostgreSQL. Often, these differences are an advantage, as they introduce improved syntax that makes it easier to use ClickHouse features.

However, the ODBC driver is often used in environments where queries are generated by third-party tools, such as Power BI, rather than written by users. These queries usually rely on a minimal subset of the SQL standard. In such cases, ClickHouse’s deviations from the SQL standard may not behave as expected and can produce unexpected results or errors. The ODBC driver provides an additional configuration parameter, SqlCompatibilitySettings , which enables specific query settings to align ClickHouse behavior more closely with standard SQL.

​ ClickHouse settings enabled by SqlCompatibilitySettings configuration parameter

This section describes which settings the ODBC driver modifies and why.

By default, ClickHouse doesn’t allow converting nullable types to non-nullable types. However, many BI tools don’t distinguish between nullable and non-nullable types when performing type conversions. As a result, it’s not uncommon to see queries like the following generated by BI tools:

SELECT sum ( CAST ( value , 'Int32' )) FROM values

By default, when the value column is nullable, this query will fail with the message:

DB::Exception: Cannot convert NULL value to non-Nullable type: while executing 'FUNCTION CAST(__table1.value :: 2, 'Int32'_String :: 1) -> CAST(__table1.value, 'Int32'_String) Int32 : 0'. (CANNOT_INSERT_NULL_IN_ORDINARY_COLUMN)

Enabling cast_keep_nullable changes the behavior of CAST so it preserves the nullability of its arguments. This makes ClickHouse’s behavior closer to other databases and the SQL standard for this kind of conversion.

ClickHouse allows referencing expressions in the same SELECT list by their aliases. For example, this query avoids repetition and is easier to write:

SELECT sum ( value ) AS S, count () AS C, S / C FROM test

This feature is widely used, but other databases typically don’t resolve aliases this way in the same SELECT list, and such queries would error. Problems are most visible when an alias has the same name as a column. For example:

SELECT sum ( value ) AS value , avg ( value ) FROM test

Which value should avg(value) aggregate? By default, ClickHouse prefers the alias, effectively turning this into a nested aggregate, which isn’t what most tools expect.

On its own this is rarely an issue, but some BI tools generate queries with subqueries that reuse column aliases. For example, Power BI often generates queries similar to the following:

SELECT sum (C1) AS C1, count (C1) AS C2 FROM ( SELECT sum ( value ) AS C1 FROM test GROUP BY group_index ) AS TBL

References to C1 can produce the following error:

Code: 184. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::Exception: Aggregate function sum(C1) AS C1 is found inside another aggregate function in query. (ILLEGAL_AGGREGATION)

Other databases typically don’t resolve aliases at the same level this way and instead treat C1 as a column from the subquery. To preserve similar behavior in ClickHouse and allow such queries to run without errors, the ODBC driver enables prefer_column_name_to_alias .

In most cases, enabling these settings shouldn’t be a problem. However, users with the readonly setting set to 1 can’t change any settings, even for SELECT queries. For such users, enabling SqlCompatibilitySettings will result in an error. The following section explains how to make this configuration parameter work for read-only users.

​ Making SQL compatibility settings work for read-only users

When connecting to ClickHouse through the ODBC driver with the SqlCompatibilitySettings parameter enabled, a user with the readonly setting set to 1 will encounter an error because the driver attempts to modify query settings:

Code: 164. DB::Exception: Cannot modify 'cast_keep_nullable' setting in readonly mode. (READONLY) Code: 164. DB::Exception: Cannot modify 'prefer_column_name_to_alias' setting in readonly mode. (READONLY)

This happens because users in read-only mode aren’t allowed to change settings, even for individual SELECT queries. There are several ways to fix this.

Option 1. Setting readonly to 2

This is the simplest option. Setting readonly to 2 allows changing settings while keeping the user in read-only mode.

ALTER USER your_odbc_user MODIFY SETTING readonly = 2

In most cases, setting readonly to 2 is the easiest and recommended way to solve this problem. If that doesn’t work for you, use the second option.

Option 2. Changing user settings to match the settings set by the ODBC driver.

This is also straightforward: update the user settings so they already match what the ODBC driver tries to set.

ALTER USER your_odbc_user MODIFY SETTING cast_keep_nullable = 1 , prefer_column_name_to_alias = 1

With this change, the ODBC driver can still attempt to apply the settings, but because the values already match, no effective change is made and the error is avoided.

This option is also simple, but it requires maintenance: newer driver versions may change the list of settings or add new ones for compatibility. If you hard-code these settings on your ODBC user, you may need to update them whenever the ODBC driver starts applying additional settings.