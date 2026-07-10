Choosing a primary key
How to choose a primary key in ClickHouse.
Selecting data types
How to choose the right data types for your columns.
Use materialized views
Shift computation from query time to insert time with materialized views.
Minimize and optimize JOINs
Best practices for using JOINs in ClickHouse.
Choosing a partitioning key
How to choose a partitioning key.
Selecting an insert strategy
How to choose an insert strategy, including bulk and asynchronous inserts.
Use data skipping indices where appropriate
How and when to use data skipping indices.
Avoid mutations
Why you should avoid mutations in ClickHouse.
Avoid OPTIMIZE FINAL
Why you should avoid
OPTIMIZE TABLE ... FINAL.
Avoid nullable columns
Why nullable columns should be avoided in ClickHouse.
Use JSON where appropriate
When to use the
JSON data type.