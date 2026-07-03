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The web terminal is an in-browser interface that provides an interactive clickhouse-client session over WebSocket. It is served from any ClickHouse HTTP port at the /webterminal path. Navigate to /webterminal on any ClickHouse HTTP port (for example, http://localhost:8123/webterminal) to open the terminal.

Enabling and disabling the feature

The /webterminal endpoint is enabled by default and is controlled by the enable_webterminal server setting. To disable it, set the setting to false; requests to /webterminal then return HTTP status 403 Forbidden.
enable_webterminal replaces the former allow_experimental_webterminal setting. The old name is still honored for backward compatibility when enable_webterminal is not set.

Authentication

The web terminal authenticates the user against the same Session and access-control checks as the HTTP protocol, but credentials are exchanged in-band over the established WebSocket connection rather than via the HTTP upgrade request. After the WebSocket handshake completes, the browser sends the first message as JSON:
This avoids placing credentials in URL query parameters or Authorization headers attached to the upgrade request, where they could end up in browser history, server access logs, and reverse-proxy logs. URL parameters, HTTP Basic, and X-ClickHouse-User/X-ClickHouse-Key headers on the upgrade request are intentionally not consulted by /webterminal. Invalid credentials cause the server to close the WebSocket with code 1008; the browser UI re-prompts for credentials.

What the session looks like

Once authenticated, the server runs clickhouse-client attached to a pseudoterminal and bridges its input and output over WebSocket. The session supports the full clickhouse-client experience, including:
  • Syntax highlighting.
  • Autocompletion.
  • Multi-line queries.
  • Command history (stored on the server side for the duration of the session).
The terminal uses xterm.js for rendering. All assets are served from the ClickHouse binary itself — no third-party CDNs are loaded.

Integration with /play

The /play Web SQL UI embeds the web terminal as a dockable panel. Toggle it with the terminal icon in the sidebar or press the ~ key when the query editor is empty. The /play page detects /webterminal availability at load time and hides the terminal controls when the endpoint is unavailable (for example, when enable_webterminal is set to false).

Security considerations

The web terminal exposes an interactive shell-like session to anyone who can authenticate against the ClickHouse HTTP endpoint, so the same caveats that apply to the HTTP protocol apply here:
  • Always serve /webterminal over HTTPS in untrusted environments to protect credentials and session traffic.
  • Restrict access at the network level (firewall, reverse proxy, or the listen_host configuration) the same way you restrict access to the HTTP protocol.
  • The endpoint validates the Origin header against the Host to mitigate cross-origin WebSocket hijacking; configure reverse proxies accordingly if you terminate TLS externally.
  • Behind a TLS-terminating reverse proxy, the upstream connection to ClickHouse is plain http even though the browser uses https, so the strict same-origin check would reject legitimate connections. For these deployments, set webterminal_allowed_origins to a comma-separated list of full origins that are allowed to open WebSocket sessions; when this setting is non-empty, it replaces the default same-origin check. Example: <webterminal_allowed_origins>https://example.com,https://app.example.com:8443</webterminal_allowed_origins>.
The handler also enforces WebSocket protocol conformance per RFC 6455: unmasked client frames, reserved opcodes, oversized or fragmented control frames, and reserved RSV bits are rejected with protocol-error close codes.

Platform availability

The handler is compiled on all platforms ClickHouse supports. The pseudoterminal layer used by the embedded clickhouse-client runner is implemented on top of portable POSIX primitives (posix_openpt/grantpt/unlockpt), with a Linux-specific path that uses the thread-safe ptsname_r. The links to /webterminal on the ClickHouse start page and in /play are hidden automatically when the endpoint is unavailable (for example, when enable_webterminal is set to false).
Last modified on July 3, 2026