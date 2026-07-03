clickhouse-client session over WebSocket. It is served from any ClickHouse HTTP port at the
/webterminal path.
Navigate to
/webterminal on any ClickHouse HTTP port (for example,
http://localhost:8123/webterminal) to open the terminal.
Enabling and disabling the featureThe
/webterminal endpoint is enabled by default and is controlled by the
enable_webterminal server setting. To disable it, set the setting to
false; requests to
/webterminal then return HTTP status
403 Forbidden.
<clickhouse>
<enable_webterminal>false</enable_webterminal>
</clickhouse>
enable_webterminal replaces the former
allow_experimental_webterminal setting. The old name is still honored for backward compatibility when
enable_webterminal is not set.
AuthenticationThe web terminal authenticates the user against the same
Session and access-control checks as the HTTP protocol, but credentials are exchanged in-band over the established WebSocket connection rather than via the HTTP upgrade request. After the WebSocket handshake completes, the browser sends the first message as JSON:
This avoids placing credentials in URL query parameters or
{"type": "auth", "user": "<user>", "password": "<password>"}
Authorization headers attached to the upgrade request, where they could end up in browser history, server access logs, and reverse-proxy logs. URL parameters, HTTP Basic, and
X-ClickHouse-User/
X-ClickHouse-Key headers on the upgrade request are intentionally not consulted by
/webterminal.
Invalid credentials cause the server to close the WebSocket with code
1008; the browser UI re-prompts for credentials.
What the session looks likeOnce authenticated, the server runs
clickhouse-client attached to a pseudoterminal and bridges its input and output over WebSocket. The session supports the full
clickhouse-client experience, including:
- Syntax highlighting.
- Autocompletion.
- Multi-line queries.
- Command history (stored on the server side for the duration of the session).
Integration with
The
/play
/play Web SQL UI embeds the web terminal as a dockable panel. Toggle it with the terminal icon in the sidebar or press the
~ key when the query editor is empty. The
/play page detects
/webterminal availability at load time and hides the terminal controls when the endpoint is unavailable (for example, when
enable_webterminal is set to
false).
Security considerationsThe web terminal exposes an interactive shell-like session to anyone who can authenticate against the ClickHouse HTTP endpoint, so the same caveats that apply to the HTTP protocol apply here:
- Always serve
/webterminalover HTTPS in untrusted environments to protect credentials and session traffic.
- Restrict access at the network level (firewall, reverse proxy, or the
listen_hostconfiguration) the same way you restrict access to the HTTP protocol.
- The endpoint validates the
Originheader against the
Hostto mitigate cross-origin WebSocket hijacking; configure reverse proxies accordingly if you terminate TLS externally.
- Behind a TLS-terminating reverse proxy, the upstream connection to ClickHouse is plain
httpeven though the browser uses
https, so the strict same-origin check would reject legitimate connections. For these deployments, set
webterminal_allowed_originsto a comma-separated list of full origins that are allowed to open WebSocket sessions; when this setting is non-empty, it replaces the default same-origin check. Example:
<webterminal_allowed_origins>https://example.com,https://app.example.com:8443</webterminal_allowed_origins>.
Platform availabilityThe handler is compiled on all platforms ClickHouse supports. The pseudoterminal layer used by the embedded
clickhouse-client runner is implemented on top of portable POSIX primitives (
posix_openpt/
grantpt/
unlockpt), with a Linux-specific path that uses the thread-safe
ptsname_r. The links to
/webterminal on the ClickHouse start page and in
/play are hidden automatically when the endpoint is unavailable (for example, when
enable_webterminal is set to
false).