Concepts
In this section of the docs we'll dive into the concepts around what makes ClickHouse so fast and efficient.
|Page
|Description
|Why is ClickHouse so Fast?
|Learn what makes ClickHouse so fast.
|What is OLAP?
|Learn what Online Analytical Processing is.
|Why is ClickHouse unique?
|Learn what makes ClickHouse unique.
|Glossary
|This page contains a glossary of terms you'll commonly encounter throughout the docs.
|FAQ
|A compilation of the most frequently asked questions we get about ClickHouse.