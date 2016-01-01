Skip to main content
Concepts

In this section of the docs we'll dive into the concepts around what makes ClickHouse so fast and efficient.

Why is ClickHouse so Fast?Learn what makes ClickHouse so fast.
What is OLAP?Learn what Online Analytical Processing is.
Why is ClickHouse unique?Learn what makes ClickHouse unique.
GlossaryThis page contains a glossary of terms you'll commonly encounter throughout the docs.
FAQA compilation of the most frequently asked questions we get about ClickHouse.