Glossary
Commonly used ClickHouse words and phrases, and their definitions.
Table parts
Learn what table parts are in ClickHouse.
Table partitions
Learn what table partitions are and what they’re used for.
Table part merges
Learn what table part merges are and what they’re used for.
Primary indexes
How ClickHouse’s sparse primary index helps efficiently skip unnecessary data during query execution.
Query parallelism
How ClickHouse parallelizes query execution using processing lanes and the
max_threads setting.
Architectural Overview
A concise academic overview of all components of the ClickHouse architecture, based on our VLDB 2024 scientific paper.