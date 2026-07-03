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Exposing metrics

If you’re using ClickHouse Cloud, you can expose metrics to Prometheus using the Prometheus Integration.
ClickHouse can expose its own metrics for scraping from Prometheus:
Settings: Check (replace 127.0.0.1 with the IP addr or hostname of your ClickHouse server):

Remote-write protocol

ClickHouse supports the remote-write protocol. Data are received by this protocol and written to a TimeSeries table (which should be created beforehand).
Settings:

Remote-read protocol

ClickHouse supports the remote-read protocol. Data are read from a TimeSeries table and sent via this protocol.
Settings:

Configuration for multiple protocols

Multiple protocols can be specified together in one place:
Last modified on July 3, 2026