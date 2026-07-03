Documentation for clickhousectl, the CLI for ClickHouse: local and cloud

clickhousectl is the CLI for ClickHouse: local and cloud.

With clickhousectl you can:

Install and manage local ClickHouse versions

Launch and manage local ClickHouse servers

Run and manage local Postgres instances

Execute queries against ClickHouse servers

Set up ClickHouse Cloud and create cloud-managed ClickHouse clusters

Create and manage ClickHouse Cloud Postgres services

Manage ClickHouse Cloud resources

Create and manage ClickPipes for data ingestion (S3, Kafka, Kinesis, Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB, BigQuery)

Install the official ClickHouse agent skills into supported coding agents

Push your local ClickHouse development to cloud

clickhousectl helps humans and AI-agents to develop with ClickHouse.

​ Quick install

curl https://clickhouse.com/cli | sh

The install script downloads the correct version for your OS and installs to ~/.local/bin/clickhousectl . A chctl alias is also created automatically for convenience.

macOS (aarch64, x86_64) or Linux (aarch64, x86_64)

Cloud commands require a ClickHouse Cloud API key

​ Installing and managing ClickHouse versions

clickhousectl downloads ClickHouse binaries from builds.clickhouse.com , falling back to packages.clickhouse.com (Linux) or downloads ClickHouse binaries from, falling back to(Linux) or GitHub releases (macOS) when a build isn’t available there.

# Install a version clickhousectl local install latest # Latest release (recommended) clickhousectl local install 26.5 # Latest 26.5.x.x clickhousectl local install 26.5.2.39 # Exact version # List versions clickhousectl local list # Installed versions clickhousectl local list --remote # Available for download # Manage default version clickhousectl local use latest # Latest release (installs if needed, recommended) clickhousectl local use 26.5 # Latest 26.5.x.x (installs if needed) clickhousectl local use 26.5.2.39 # Exact version clickhousectl local use latest --no-global # Set default but don't touch ~/.local/bin/clickhouse clickhousectl local which # Show current default # Remove a version clickhousectl local remove 26.5.2.39

local use also creates a symlink at ~/.local/bin/clickhouse pointing to the selected version’s binary, so the plain clickhouse command (e.g. clickhouse local , clickhouse client ) is on PATH . Pass --no-global to skip. If a regular file already exists at that path it is left alone with a warning. local remove of the active default version also clears the symlink.

​ ClickHouse binary storage

ClickHouse binaries are stored in a global repository, so they can be used by multiple projects without duplicating storage. Binaries are stored in ~/.clickhouse/ :

~ /.clickhouse/ ├── versions/ │ └── 26.5.2.39/ │ └── clickhouse └── default # tracks the active version

​ Initializing a project

clickhousectl local init

init bootstraps your current working directory with a standard folder structure for your ClickHouse and Postgres project files. It is optional; you are welcome to use your own folder structure if preferred.

It creates the following structure:

clickhouse/ ├── tables/ # Table definitions (CREATE TABLE ...) ├── materialized_views/ # Materialized view definitions ├── queries/ # Saved queries └── seed/ # Seed data / INSERT statements postgres/ ├── tables/ # Table definitions (CREATE TABLE ...) ├── views/ # View definitions ├── functions/ # Function definitions ├── queries/ # Saved queries └── seed/ # Seed data / INSERT statements

​ Running queries

# Connect to a running server with clickhouse-client clickhousectl local client # Connects to "default" server clickhousectl local client --name dev # Connects to "dev" server clickhousectl local client --query "SHOW DATABASES" # Run a query clickhousectl local client --queries-file schema.sql # Run queries from a file clickhousectl local client --host remote-host --port 9000 # Connect to a specific host/port

​ Creating and managing ClickHouse servers

Start and manage ClickHouse server instances. Each server gets its own isolated data directory at .clickhouse/servers/<name>/data/ .

# Start a server (runs in background by default) clickhousectl local server start # Named "default" clickhousectl local server start --name dev # Named "dev" clickhousectl local server start --version stable # Use a specific version (installs if needed, doesn't change default) clickhousectl local server start --foreground # Run in foreground (-F / --fg) clickhousectl local server start --http-port 8124 --tcp-port 9001 # Explicit ports clickhousectl local server start --config-file querylog # Apply a named custom config # List all servers (running and stopped) clickhousectl local server list clickhousectl local server list --global # List servers across all projects # Stop servers clickhousectl local server stop default # Stop by name clickhousectl local server stop default --global # Stop from any project clickhousectl local server stop-all # Stop all running servers # Remove a stopped server and its data clickhousectl local server remove test # Write connection env vars to a .env file clickhousectl local server dotenv # From "default" server → .env clickhousectl local server dotenv --name dev # From "dev" server → .env clickhousectl local server dotenv --local # Write to .env.local instead

Server naming: Without --name , the first server is called “default”. If “default” is already running, a random name is generated (e.g. “bold-crane”). Use --name for stable identities you can start/stop repeatedly.

Ports: Defaults are HTTP 8123 and TCP 9000. If these are already in use, free ports are automatically assigned and shown in the output. Use --http-port and --tcp-port to set explicit ports.

Global server management: Use --global with list , stop , and stop-all to operate across all projects system-wide. server list --global shows all running ClickHouse servers with a Project column indicating which directory each belongs to.

​ Custom config files for local servers

Local servers start with sensible defaults, but sometimes you need to flip a setting. Drop a config file into ~/.clickhouse/configs/ and apply it by name when starting a server:

mkdir -p ~/.clickhouse/configs cat > ~/.clickhouse/configs/querylog.yaml << 'EOF' query_log: database: system table: query_log EOF # See which configs are available clickhousectl local server configs # Start a server with one applied clickhousectl local server start --config-file querylog

The named file is overlaid on top of ClickHouse’s built-in defaults (via config.d ), so it only needs to contain the settings you want to change, and there’s no need to reproduce a full config. Files can be .xml , .yaml , or .yml , and you can reference them by name with or without the extension.

​ Project-local data directory

All server data lives inside .clickhouse/ in your project directory:

.clickhouse/ ├── .gitignore # auto-created, ignores everything ├── credentials.json # cloud API credentials (if configured) └── servers/ ├── default/ │ └── data/ # ClickHouse data files for "default" server └── dev/ └── data/ # ClickHouse data files for "dev" server

Each named server has its own data directory, so servers are fully isolated from each other. Data persists between restarts. Stop and start a server by name to pick up where you left off. Use clickhousectl local server remove <name> to permanently delete a server’s data.

​ Running local Postgres

In addition to ClickHouse, clickhousectl can run and manage local Postgres instances. Local Postgres is Docker-backed, so Docker must be installed and running. Each instance is identified by its name and major version, so multiple Postgres versions can run side by side with separate data directories.

# Optionally pre-pull a Postgres image (supports 17, 18 and tags like 18-alpine) clickhousectl local install postgres@18 # Start an instance (defaults to postgres:18 on port 5432) clickhousectl local postgres start clickhousectl local postgres start --name dev --version 17 --port 5433 clickhousectl local postgres start --user app --password s3cret --database myapp clickhousectl local postgres start -e POSTGRES_INITDB_ARGS=--data-checksums # Connect with psql clickhousectl local postgres client --name dev clickhousectl local postgres client --name dev --query "SELECT 1" # Export connection variables to a .env file clickhousectl local postgres dotenv --name dev # Stop (preserves data) and remove (deletes data) clickhousectl local postgres stop dev clickhousectl local postgres remove dev

Authenticate to ClickHouse Cloud using API keys (recommended) or OAuth (browser-based).

If you don’t have a ClickHouse Cloud account yet, clickhousectl cloud auth signup opens the sign-up page in your browser.

API keys are the recommended way to authenticate, especially when driving the CLI from an AI agent. You can create scoped API keys that grant only the permissions you choose (read-only or read/write), and each key is tied to a single organization. This makes it a safe, least-privilege way to give the CLI access.

# Non-interactive (CI-friendly) clickhousectl cloud auth login --api-key YOUR_KEY --api-secret YOUR_SECRET # Interactive prompt clickhousectl cloud auth login --interactive

Credentials are saved to .clickhouse/credentials.json (project-local).

You can also use environment variables, either exported in your session:

export CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_API_KEY = your-key export CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_API_SECRET = your-secret

Or placed in a .env file in your current working directory:

CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_API_KEY=your-key CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_API_SECRET=your-secret

Or pass credentials directly via flags on any command:

clickhousectl cloud --api-key KEY --api-secret SECRET ...

​ OAuth login

clickhousectl cloud auth login

This opens your browser for authentication via the OAuth device flow. Tokens are saved to .clickhouse/tokens.json (project-local).

read-only and grants access to all organizations you belong to. For write access, or to scope the CLI to a single organization, OAuth access is currentlyand grants access to. For write access, or to scope the CLI to a single organization, create a scoped API key instead.

​ Auth status and logout

clickhousectl cloud auth status # Show current auth state clickhousectl cloud auth logout # Clear all saved credentials (credentials.json & tokens.json)

Credential resolution order: CLI flags > .clickhouse/credentials.json > exported environment variables > .env file > OAuth tokens.

​ Debugging which credential source was used

Pass --debug to any cloud command to print the resolved credential source (and the API URL) to stderr before the command runs.

clickhousectl cloud --debug service list # [debug] auth source: credentials file (.clickhouse/credentials.json) # [debug] api url: https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1 # ... normal output ...

Manage ClickHouse Cloud services via the API.

clickhousectl cloud org list # List organizations clickhousectl cloud org get < org-i d > # Get organization details clickhousectl cloud org update < org-i d > --name "Renamed Org" clickhousectl cloud org update < org-i d > \ --remove-private-endpoint pe-1,cloud-provider=aws,region=us-east-1 \ --enable-core-dumps false clickhousectl cloud org prometheus < org-i d > --filtered-metrics true clickhousectl cloud org usage < org-i d > \ --from-date 2024-01-01 \ --to-date 2024-01-31

# List services clickhousectl cloud service list # Get service details clickhousectl cloud service get < service-i d > # Create a service (minimal) clickhousectl cloud service create --name my-service # Create with scaling options clickhousectl cloud service create --name my-service \ --provider aws \ --region us-east-1 \ --min-replica-memory-gb 8 \ --max-replica-memory-gb 32 \ --num-replicas 2 # Create with specific IP allowlist clickhousectl cloud service create --name my-service \ --ip-allow 10.0.0.0/8 \ --ip-allow 192.168.1.0/24 # Create from backup clickhousectl cloud service create --name restored-service --backup-id < backup-uui d > # Create with release channel clickhousectl cloud service create --name my-service --release-channel fast # Create with GA request-only extras clickhousectl cloud service create --name my-service \ --tag env=prod \ --enable-endpoint mysql \ --private-preview-terms-checked \ --enable-core-dumps true # Start/stop a service clickhousectl cloud service start < service-i d > clickhousectl cloud service stop < service-i d > # Run SQL over HTTP via the Query API (no local clickhouse binary needed) clickhousectl cloud service query --name my-service --query "SELECT 1" clickhousectl cloud service query --id < service-i d > --query "SELECT count() FROM system.tables" --format JSONEachRow clickhousectl cloud service query --name my-service --queries-file schema.sql # "-" reads from stdin clickhousectl cloud service query --name my-service --database mydb --query "SHOW TABLES" echo "SELECT 1+1" | clickhousectl cloud service query --name my-service # Update service metadata and patches clickhousectl cloud service update < service-i d > \ --name my-renamed-service \ --add-ip-allow 10.0.0.0/8 \ --remove-ip-allow 0.0.0.0/0 \ --add-private-endpoint-id pe-1 \ --release-channel fast \ --enable-endpoint mysql \ --add-tag env=staging \ --transparent-data-encryption-key-id tde-key-1 \ --enable-core-dumps false # Update replica scaling clickhousectl cloud service scale < service-i d > \ --min-replica-memory-gb 24 \ --max-replica-memory-gb 48 \ --num-replicas 3 \ --idle-scaling true \ --idle-timeout-minutes 10 # Reset password with generated credentials clickhousectl cloud service reset-password < service-i d > # Delete a service (must be stopped first) clickhousectl cloud service delete < service-i d > # Force delete: stops a running service then deletes clickhousectl cloud service delete < service-i d > --force

​ Service create options

Option Description --name Service name (required) --provider Cloud provider: aws , gcp , azure (default: aws ) --region Region (default: us-east-1 ) --min-replica-memory-gb Min memory per replica in GB (8-356, multiple of 4) --max-replica-memory-gb Max memory per replica in GB (8-356, multiple of 4) --num-replicas Number of replicas (1-20) --idle-scaling Allow scale to zero (default: true ) --idle-timeout-minutes Min idle timeout in minutes (>= 5) --ip-allow IP CIDR to allow (repeatable, default: 0.0.0.0/0 ) --backup-id Backup ID to restore from --release-channel Release channel: slow , default , fast --data-warehouse-id Data warehouse ID (for read replicas) --readonly Make service read-only --encryption-key Customer disk encryption key --encryption-role Role ARN for disk encryption --enable-tde Enable Transparent Data Encryption --compliance-type Compliance: hipaa , pci --profile Instance profile (enterprise) --tag Attach a GA service tag ( key or key=value ) --enable-endpoint / --disable-endpoint Toggle GA service endpoints (currently mysql ) --private-preview-terms-checked Accept private preview terms when required --enable-core-dumps Enable or disable service core dump collection

​ Query API auth modes

cloud service query is the canonical way to run SQL against a cloud service over HTTP, with no clickhouse binary and no service password required. It works with both credential modes:

API key auth (read + write SQL): the first time cloud service query runs against a service without a stored key, it provisions a Query API endpoint for that service and creates a dedicated API key bound to it. The key ( keyId , keySecret , and endpointId ) is stored in .clickhouse/credentials.json under service_query_keys.<service-id> . The key is scoped to a single service, so it can read and write (SELECT, INSERT, DDL) against that service but cannot reach any other service in the org. Pass --no-auto-enable to fail instead of provisioning.

(read + write SQL): the first time runs against a service without a stored key, it provisions a Query API endpoint for that service and creates a dedicated API key bound to it. The key ( , , and ) is stored in under . The key is scoped to a single service, so it can read and write (SELECT, INSERT, DDL) against that service but cannot reach any other service in the org. Pass to fail instead of provisioning. OAuth ( cloud auth login ): the query runs as your own identity, just like the web SQL-console. Your SQL permissions on the service are read-only when using OAuth. No Query API key is provisioned or stored. --no-auto-enable has no effect in this mode.

Querying an idled service wakes it automatically in both auth modes (the first query may take a minute). A stopped service is never woken: the query fails with a hint to run cloud service start . Set CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_QUERY_HOST to override the derived Query API host.

​ Query endpoint management

clickhousectl cloud service query-endpoint get < service-i d > clickhousectl cloud service query-endpoint create < service-i d > \ --role admin \ --open-api-key key-1 \ --allowed-origins https://app.example.com clickhousectl cloud service query-endpoint delete < service-i d >

​ Private endpoint management

clickhousectl cloud service private-endpoint create < service-i d > --endpoint-id vpce-123 clickhousectl cloud service private-endpoint get-config < service-i d >

​ Backup configuration

clickhousectl cloud service backup-config get < service-i d > clickhousectl cloud service backup-config update < service-i d > \ --backup-period-hours 24 \ --backup-retention-period-hours 720 \ --backup-start-time 02:00

​ Postgres services

clickhousectl can also create and manage can also create and manage ClickHouse Cloud Postgres services, mirroring the ClickHouse service commands above.

# List and inspect clickhousectl cloud postgres list clickhousectl cloud postgres list --filter state=running clickhousectl cloud postgres get < pg-i d > # Create a service clickhousectl cloud postgres create \ --name my-pg \ --region us-east-1 \ --size m7i.2xlarge \ --pg-version 17 \ --ha-type sync # Update and delete clickhousectl cloud postgres update < pg-i d > --size m7i.4xlarge clickhousectl cloud postgres update < pg-i d > --add-tag env=prod --remove-tag legacy clickhousectl cloud postgres delete < pg-i d > # Connection certificates clickhousectl cloud postgres certs get < pg-i d > # raw PEM to stdout clickhousectl cloud postgres certs get < pg-i d > --output ca.pem # write to a file # Configuration clickhousectl cloud postgres config get < pg-i d > clickhousectl cloud postgres config replace < pg-i d > --file cfg.json clickhousectl cloud postgres config patch < pg-i d > --set max_connections= 500 # Reset the password clickhousectl cloud postgres reset-password < pg-i d > --generate # Lifecycle: restart and high-availability promotion/switchover clickhousectl cloud postgres restart < pg-i d > clickhousectl cloud postgres promote < pg-i d > clickhousectl cloud postgres switchover < pg-i d > # Read replicas and point-in-time restore clickhousectl cloud postgres read-replica create < pg-i d > --name replica-1 clickhousectl cloud postgres restore < pg-i d > --name restored --restore-target 2026-04-16T12:00:00Z

​ Postgres service create options

Option Description --name Service name (required) --region Region, e.g. us-east-1 (required) --size Instance size, e.g. m7i.2xlarge (required) --provider Cloud provider (default: aws ) --pg-version Major version: 18 , 17 --ha-type High availability: none , async , sync --tag Resource tag key or key=value (repeatable) --pg-config-file Path to a JSON file with a PgConfig object --pg-bouncer-config-file Path to a JSON file with a PgBouncerConfig object

clickhousectl cloud backup list < service-i d > clickhousectl cloud backup get < service-i d > < backup-i d >

Manage ClickPipes for ingesting data into ClickHouse Cloud from external sources.

# List ClickPipes for a service clickhousectl cloud clickpipe list < service-i d > # Get ClickPipe details clickhousectl cloud clickpipe get < service-i d > < clickpipe-i d > # Start/stop/resync a ClickPipe clickhousectl cloud clickpipe start < service-i d > < clickpipe-i d > clickhousectl cloud clickpipe stop < service-i d > < clickpipe-i d > clickhousectl cloud clickpipe resync < service-i d > < clickpipe-i d > # CDC pipes only # Delete a ClickPipe clickhousectl cloud clickpipe delete < service-i d > < clickpipe-i d > # Update scaling clickhousectl cloud clickpipe scale < service-i d > < clickpipe-i d > \ --replicas 2 --cpu-millicores 250 --memory-gb 1 # Get/update settings clickhousectl cloud clickpipe settings get < service-i d > < clickpipe-i d > clickhousectl cloud clickpipe settings update < service-i d > < clickpipe-i d > \ --streaming-max-insert-wait-ms 10000

​ Creating ClickPipes

Each source type has its own subcommand under clickpipe create :

# From S3 / object storage clickhousectl cloud clickpipe create object-storage < service-i d > \ --name my-s3-pipe \ --source-url 'https://bucket.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/data/**' \ --format JSONEachRow \ --database default --table events \ --column "event_id:Int64" --column "name:String" # From Google Cloud Storage (object storage) clickhousectl cloud clickpipe create object-storage < service-i d > \ --name my-gcs-pipe \ --storage-type gcs \ --source-url 'https://storage.googleapis.com/bucket/data/**' \ --format JSONEachRow \ --service-account-file ./sa-key.json \ --database default --table events \ --column "event_id:Int64" --column "name:String" # From Kafka / Redpanda / Confluent / MSK clickhousectl cloud clickpipe create kafka < service-i d > \ --name my-kafka-pipe \ --brokers 'broker:9092' --topics events \ --format JSONEachRow \ --kafka-type redpanda \ --auth SCRAM-SHA-256 --username user --password pass \ --ca-certificate ./ca.crt \ --database default --table events \ --column "event_id:Int64" --column "name:String" # From Amazon Kinesis clickhousectl cloud clickpipe create kinesis < service-i d > \ --name my-kinesis-pipe \ --stream-name events --region us-east-1 \ --format JSONEachRow \ --auth IAM_USER --access-key-id AKIA... --secret-key ... \ --database default --table events \ --column "event_id:Int64" --column "name:String" # From PostgreSQL (CDC) clickhousectl cloud clickpipe create postgres < service-i d > \ --name my-pg-pipe \ --host db.example.com --pg-database mydb \ --username pguser --password pgpass \ --table-mapping "public.users:public_users" \ --table-mapping "public.orders:public_orders" # From MySQL (CDC) clickhousectl cloud clickpipe create mysql < service-i d > \ --name my-mysql-pipe \ --host mysql.example.com \ --username root --password pass \ --table-mapping "mydb.users:mydb_users" # From MongoDB (CDC) clickhousectl cloud clickpipe create mongodb < service-i d > \ --name my-mongo-pipe \ --uri 'mongodb+srv://cluster.example.net/mydb' \ --username mongouser --password mongopass \ --table-mapping "mydb.users:mydb_users" # From BigQuery (snapshot) clickhousectl cloud clickpipe create bigquery < service-i d > \ --name my-bq-pipe \ --service-account-file ./sa-key.json \ --staging-path gs://bucket/staging \ --table-mapping "dataset.table:target_table"

Use clickhousectl cloud clickpipe create <source> --help for the full list of options per source type.

clickhousectl cloud member list clickhousectl cloud member get < user-i d > clickhousectl cloud member update < user-i d > --role-id < role-i d > clickhousectl cloud member remove < user-i d >

clickhousectl cloud invitation list clickhousectl cloud invitation create --email dev@example.com --role-id < role-i d > clickhousectl cloud invitation get < invitation-i d > clickhousectl cloud invitation delete < invitation-i d >

clickhousectl cloud key list clickhousectl cloud key get < key-i d > clickhousectl cloud key create --name ci-key --role-id < role-i d > --ip-allow 10.0.0.0/8 clickhousectl cloud key update < key-i d > \ --name renamed-key \ --expires-at 2025-12-31T00:00:00Z \ --state disabled \ --ip-allow 0.0.0.0/0 clickhousectl cloud key delete < key-i d >

clickhousectl cloud activity list --from-date 2024-01-01 --to-date 2024-12-31 clickhousectl cloud activity get < activity-i d >

​ JSON output

Use the --json flag to print JSON-formatted responses.

clickhousectl cloud --json service list clickhousectl cloud --json service get < service-i d >

clickhousectl auto-detects coding-agent contexts (Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Gemini CLI, Goose, Devin, and any tool that sets the standard AGENT env var) and emits JSON to stdout automatically without setting --json .

​ Exit codes

Exit codes follow the gh CLI conventions:

Code Meaning 0 Success 1 Error (anything not classified below) 2 Cancelled (user aborted) 4 Auth required (no credentials, 401/403, OAuth-only writes)

Install the official ClickHouse Agent Skills from ClickHouse/agent-skills

# Default: interactive mode for humans, choose scope, then choose agents clickhousectl skills # Non-interactive: install into every supported project-local agent folder clickhousectl skills --all # Non-interactive: install only into detected agents clickhousectl skills --detected-only # Non-interactive: install into every supported global agent folder clickhousectl skills --global --all # Non-interactive: install into specific project-local agents clickhousectl skills --agent claude --agent codex

Flag Description --agent <name> Install Skills for a specific agent (can be repeated) --global Use global scope; if omitted, project scope is used --all Install Skills for all supported agents --detected-only Install Skills for supported agents that were detected on the system

clickhousectl can update itself to the latest release:

# Update to the latest version clickhousectl update # Check for updates without installing clickhousectl update --check

The CLI also checks for updates in the background (at most once per 24 hours) and displays a notice when a newer version is available.