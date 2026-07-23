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Dans ce guide, vous apprendrez à créer un agent IA Upsonic capable d’interagir avec le SQL playground de ClickHouse à l’aide du serveur MCP de ClickHouse.
Notebook d’exempleCet exemple est disponible sous forme de notebook dans le dépôt d’exemples.

Prérequis

  • Vous devez avoir Python installé sur votre système.
  • Vous devez avoir pip installé sur votre système.
  • Vous devez disposer d’une clé API OpenAI.
Vous pouvez exécuter les étapes suivantes soit dans votre REPL Python, soit via un script.
1

Installer les bibliothèques

Installez la bibliothèque mcp-agent à l’aide des commandes suivantes :
2

Configuration des identifiants

Ensuite, vous devrez fournir votre clé d’API OpenAI :
Response
Ensuite, définissez les identifiants nécessaires pour vous connecter au playground ClickHouse SQL :
3

Initialiser le serveur MCP et l'agent Upsonic

Configurez maintenant le ClickHouse MCP server pour qu’il pointe vers le ClickHouse SQL playground, puis initialisez l’agent et posez-lui une question :
Response
Dernière modification le 23 juillet 2026