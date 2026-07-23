▰▱▱▱▱▱▱ Thinking...

┏━ Message ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓

┃ ┃

┃ What's the most starred project in 2025? ┃

┃ ┃

┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛

┏━ Tool Calls ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓

┃ ┃

┃ • list_tables(database=github, like=%) ┃

┃ • run_select_query(query=SELECT ┃

┃ repo_name, ┃

┃ SUM(count) AS stars_2025 ┃

┃ FROM github.repo_events_per_day ┃

┃ WHERE event_type = 'WatchEvent' ┃

┃ AND created_at >= '2025-01-01' ┃

┃ AND created_at < '2026-01-01' ┃

┃ GROUP BY repo_name ┃

┃ ORDER BY stars_2025 DESC ┃

┃ LIMIT 1) ┃

┃ ┃

┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛

┏━ Response (34.9s) ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓

┃ ┃

┃ To answer your question about the most starred project in 2025, I'll need to query the ClickHouse database. ┃

┃ However, before I can do that, I need to gather some information and make sure we're looking at the right data. ┃

┃ Let me check the available databases and tables first.Thank you for providing the list of databases. I can see ┃

┃ that there's a "github" database, which is likely to contain the information we're looking for. Let's check the ┃

┃ tables in this database.Now that we have information about the tables in the github database, we can query the ┃

┃ relevant data to answer your question about the most starred project in 2025. We'll use the repo_events_per_day ┃

┃ table, which contains daily event counts for each repository, including star events (WatchEvents). ┃

┃ ┃

┃ Let's create a query to find the most starred project in 2025:Based on the query results, I can answer your ┃

┃ question about the most starred project in 2025: ┃

┃ ┃

┃ The most starred project in 2025 was deepseek-ai/DeepSeek-R1, which received 84,962 stars during that year. ┃

┃ ┃

┃ This project, DeepSeek-R1, appears to be an AI-related repository from the DeepSeek AI organization. It gained ┃

┃ significant attention and popularity among the GitHub community in 2025, earning the highest number of stars ┃

┃ for any project during that year. ┃

┃ ┃

┃ It's worth noting that this data is based on the GitHub events recorded in the database, and it represents the ┃

┃ stars (WatchEvents) accumulated specifically during the year 2025. The total number of stars for this project ┃

┃ might be higher if we consider its entire lifespan. ┃

┃ ┃