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Dans ce guide, vous apprendrez à créer un Agno AI Agent capable d’interagir avec le SQL playground de ClickHouse à l’aide du serveur MCP ClickHouse.
Notebook d’exempleCet exemple est disponible sous forme de notebook dans le dépôt d’exemples.

Prérequis

  • Python doit être installé sur votre système.
  • pip doit être installé sur votre système.
  • Vous aurez besoin d’une clé API Anthropic, ou d’une clé API d’un autre fournisseur de LLM
Vous pouvez exécuter les étapes suivantes soit depuis votre REPL Python, soit à l’aide d’un script.
1

Installer des bibliothèques

Installez la bibliothèque Agno à l’aide des commandes suivantes :
2

Configurer les identifiants

Ensuite, vous devrez indiquer votre clé API Anthropic :
Response
Utiliser un autre fournisseur de LLMSi vous n’avez pas de clé API Anthropic et souhaitez utiliser un autre fournisseur de LLM, vous trouverez dans la documentation Agno les instructions pour configurer vos identifiants.
Ensuite, définissez les identifiants nécessaires pour vous connecter au ClickHouse SQL playground :
3

Initialiser le serveur MCP et l’agent Agno

Configurez maintenant le serveur MCP ClickHouse pour qu’il utilise le ClickHouse SQL playground, puis initialisez également notre agent Agno et posez-lui une question :
Response
Dernière modification le 23 juillet 2026