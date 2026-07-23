Notebook d’exempleCet exemple est disponible sous forme de notebook dans le dépôt d’exemples.
Prérequis
- Python doit être installé sur votre système.
pipdoit être installé sur votre système.
- Vous aurez besoin d’une clé API Anthropic, ou d’une clé API d’un autre fournisseur de LLM
1
Installer des bibliothèques
Installez la bibliothèque Agno à l’aide des commandes suivantes :
pip install -q --upgrade pip
pip install -q agno
pip install -q ipywidgets
2
Configurer les identifiants
Ensuite, vous devrez indiquer votre clé API Anthropic :
import os, getpass
os.environ["ANTHROPIC_API_KEY"] = getpass.getpass("Enter Anthropic API Key:")
Response
Enter Anthropic API Key: ········
Ensuite, définissez les identifiants nécessaires pour vous connecter au ClickHouse SQL playground :
Utiliser un autre fournisseur de LLMSi vous n’avez pas de clé API Anthropic et souhaitez utiliser un autre fournisseur de LLM, vous trouverez dans la documentation Agno les instructions pour configurer vos identifiants.
env = {
"CLICKHOUSE_HOST": "sql-clickhouse.clickhouse.com",
"CLICKHOUSE_PORT": "8443",
"CLICKHOUSE_USER": "demo",
"CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD": "",
"CLICKHOUSE_SECURE": "true"
}
3
Initialiser le serveur MCP et l’agent Agno
Configurez maintenant le serveur MCP ClickHouse pour qu’il utilise le ClickHouse SQL playground, puis initialisez également notre agent Agno et posez-lui une question :
from agno.agent import Agent
from agno.tools.mcp import MCPTools
from agno.models.anthropic import Claude
async with MCPTools(command="uv run --with mcp-clickhouse --python 3.13 mcp-clickhouse", env=env, timeout_seconds=60) as mcp_tools:
agent = Agent(
model=Claude(id="claude-3-5-sonnet-20240620"),
markdown=True,
tools = [mcp_tools]
)
await agent.aprint_response("What's the most starred project in 2025?", stream=True)
Response
▰▱▱▱▱▱▱ Thinking...
┏━ Message ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
┃ ┃
┃ What's the most starred project in 2025? ┃
┃ ┃
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
┏━ Tool Calls ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
┃ ┃
┃ • list_tables(database=github, like=%) ┃
┃ • run_select_query(query=SELECT ┃
┃ repo_name, ┃
┃ SUM(count) AS stars_2025 ┃
┃ FROM github.repo_events_per_day ┃
┃ WHERE event_type = 'WatchEvent' ┃
┃ AND created_at >= '2025-01-01' ┃
┃ AND created_at < '2026-01-01' ┃
┃ GROUP BY repo_name ┃
┃ ORDER BY stars_2025 DESC ┃
┃ LIMIT 1) ┃
┃ ┃
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛
┏━ Response (34.9s) ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
┃ ┃
┃ To answer your question about the most starred project in 2025, I'll need to query the ClickHouse database. ┃
┃ However, before I can do that, I need to gather some information and make sure we're looking at the right data. ┃
┃ Let me check the available databases and tables first.Thank you for providing the list of databases. I can see ┃
┃ that there's a "github" database, which is likely to contain the information we're looking for. Let's check the ┃
┃ tables in this database.Now that we have information about the tables in the github database, we can query the ┃
┃ relevant data to answer your question about the most starred project in 2025. We'll use the repo_events_per_day ┃
┃ table, which contains daily event counts for each repository, including star events (WatchEvents). ┃
┃ ┃
┃ Let's create a query to find the most starred project in 2025:Based on the query results, I can answer your ┃
┃ question about the most starred project in 2025: ┃
┃ ┃
┃ The most starred project in 2025 was deepseek-ai/DeepSeek-R1, which received 84,962 stars during that year. ┃
┃ ┃
┃ This project, DeepSeek-R1, appears to be an AI-related repository from the DeepSeek AI organization. It gained ┃
┃ significant attention and popularity among the GitHub community in 2025, earning the highest number of stars ┃
┃ for any project during that year. ┃
┃ ┃
┃ It's worth noting that this data is based on the GitHub events recorded in the database, and it represents the ┃
┃ stars (WatchEvents) accumulated specifically during the year 2025. The total number of stars for this project ┃
┃ might be higher if we consider its entire lifespan. ┃
┃ ┃
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛