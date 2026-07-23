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Dans ce guide, vous apprendrez à créer un AI Agent avec mcp-agent capable d’interagir avec le SQL playground de ClickHouse à l’aide du serveur MCP ClickHouse.
Notebook d’exempleCet exemple est disponible sous forme de notebook dans le dépôt examples.

Prérequis

  • Python doit être installé sur votre système.
  • pip doit être installé sur votre système.
  • Vous devez disposer d’une clé API OpenAI
Vous pouvez exécuter les étapes suivantes soit dans votre REPL Python, soit à l’aide d’un script.
1

Installer la bibliothèque

Installez la bibliothèque mcp-agent à l’aide des commandes suivantes :
2

Configurer les identifiants d’authentification

Ensuite, vous devrez fournir votre clé d’API OpenAI :
Response
Ensuite, définissez les informations d’authentification nécessaires pour vous connecter au ClickHouse SQL playground :
3

Initialiser le MCP Server et l'agent mcp-agent

Configurez maintenant le ClickHouse MCP server pour qu’il pointe vers le ClickHouse SQL playground, puis initialisez notre agent et posez-lui une question :
Response
Dernière modification le 23 juillet 2026