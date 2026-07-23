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Dans ce guide, vous apprendrez à créer un agent IA LangChain/LangGraph qui peut interagir avec le SQL playground de ClickHouse via le serveur MCP ClickHouse.
Notebook d’exempleCet exemple est disponible sous forme de notebook dans le dépôt examples.

Prérequis

  • Python doit être installé sur votre système.
  • pip doit être installé sur votre système.
  • Vous aurez besoin d’une clé API Anthropic ou d’une clé API d’un autre fournisseur de LLM
Vous pouvez exécuter les étapes suivantes soit dans votre REPL Python, soit via un script.
1

Installer les bibliothèques

Installez les bibliothèques requises en exécutant les commandes suivantes :
2

Configurer les identifiants

Ensuite, vous devrez fournir votre clé API Anthropic :
Response
Utiliser un autre fournisseur de LLMSi vous n’avez pas de clé API Anthropic et souhaitez utiliser un autre fournisseur de LLM, vous trouverez les instructions pour configurer vos identifiants dans la documentation des fournisseurs LangChain
3

Initialiser le serveur MCP

Configurez maintenant le serveur MCP de ClickHouse pour le faire pointer vers le ClickHouse SQL playground :
4

Configurer le gestionnaire de flux

Lorsque vous travaillez avec Langchain et ClickHouse MCP server, les résultats de requête sont souvent renvoyés sous forme de données en streaming plutôt que dans une réponse unique. Pour les jeux de données volumineux ou les requêtes analytiques complexes dont le traitement peut prendre du temps, il est important de configurer un gestionnaire de flux. Sans gestion appropriée, cette sortie en streaming peut être difficile à exploiter dans votre application.Configurez le gestionnaire pour la sortie en streaming afin qu’elle soit plus facile à utiliser :
5

Appelez l’agent

Enfin, appelez votre agent et demandez-lui qui a le plus contribué au code de ClickHouse :
Vous devriez obtenir une réponse similaire à celle ci-dessous :
Response
Dernière modification le 23 juillet 2026