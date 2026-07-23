from agents.mcp import MCPServer, MCPServerStdio from agents import Agent, Runner, trace import json def simple_render_chunk ( chunk ): """Simple version that just filters important events""" # Tool calls if ( hasattr (chunk, 'type' ) and chunk.type == 'run_item_stream_event' ): if chunk.name == 'tool_called' : tool_name = chunk.item.raw_item.name args = chunk.item.raw_item.arguments print ( f "🔧 Tool: { tool_name } ( { args } )" ) elif chunk.name == 'tool_output' : try : # Handle both string and already-parsed output if isinstance (chunk.item.output, str ): output = json.loads(chunk.item.output) else : output = chunk.item.output # Handle both dict and list formats if isinstance (output, dict ): if output.get( 'type' ) == 'text' : text = output[ 'text' ] if 'Error' in text: print ( f "❌ Error: { text } " ) else : print ( f "✅ Result: { text[: 100 ] } ..." ) elif isinstance (output, list ) and len (output) > 0 : # Handle list format first_item = output[ 0 ] if isinstance (first_item, dict ) and first_item.get( 'type' ) == 'text' : text = first_item[ 'text' ] if 'Error' in text: print ( f "❌ Error: { text } " ) else : print ( f "✅ Result: { text[: 100 ] } ..." ) else : # Fallback - just print the raw output print ( f "✅ Result: { str (output)[: 100 ] } ..." ) except (json.JSONDecodeError, AttributeError , KeyError ) as e: # Fallback to raw output if parsing fails print ( f "✅ Result: { str (chunk.item.output)[: 100 ] } ..." ) elif chunk.name == 'message_output_created' : try : content = chunk.item.raw_item.content if content and len (content) > 0 : print ( f "💬 Response: { content[ 0 ].text } " ) except ( AttributeError , IndexError ): print ( f "💬 Response: { str (chunk.item)[: 100 ] } ..." ) # Text deltas for streaming elif ( hasattr (chunk, 'type' ) and chunk.type == 'raw_response_event' and hasattr (chunk, 'data' ) and hasattr (chunk.data, 'type' ) and chunk.data.type == 'response.output_text.delta' ): print (chunk.data.delta, end = '' , flush = True ) async with MCPServerStdio( name = "ClickHouse SQL Playground" , params = { "command" : "uv" , "args" : [ 'run' , '--with' , 'mcp-clickhouse' , '--python' , '3.13' , 'mcp-clickhouse' ], "env" : env }, client_session_timeout_seconds = 60 ) as server: agent = Agent( name = "Assistant" , instructions = "Use the tools to query ClickHouse and answer questions based on those files." , mcp_servers = [server], ) message = "What's the biggest GitHub project so far in 2025?" print ( f "



Running: { message } " ) with trace( "Biggest project workflow" ): result = Runner.run_streamed( starting_agent = agent, input = message, max_turns = 20 ) async for chunk in result.stream_events(): simple_render_chunk(chunk)