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Dans ce guide, vous apprendrez à créer un agent OpenAI qui peut interagir avec le SQL playground de ClickHouse à l’aide du serveur MCP de ClickHouse.
Notebook d’exempleCet exemple est disponible sous forme de notebook dans le dépôt d’exemples.

Prérequis

  • Python doit être installé sur votre système.
  • pip doit être installé sur votre système.
  • Vous devez disposer d’une clé API OpenAI.
Vous pouvez exécuter les étapes suivantes soit depuis votre REPL Python, soit à l’aide d’un script.
1

Installer les bibliothèques

Installez les bibliothèques requises en exécutant les commandes suivantes :
2

Configurer les informations d’identification

Ensuite, vous devrez fournir votre clé d’API OpenAI :
Response
3

Initialiser le serveur MCP et l'agent OpenAI

Configurez maintenant le ClickHouse MCP server pour qu’il pointe vers le ClickHouse SQL playground, initialisez votre agent OpenAI et posez-lui une question :
Response
Dernière modification le 23 juillet 2026