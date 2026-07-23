Notebook d’exempleCet exemple est disponible sous forme de notebook dans le dépôt examples.
Prérequis
- Python doit être installé sur votre système.
pipdoit être installé sur votre système.
- Vous devez disposer d’une clé API OpenAI
1
Installer les bibliothèques
Installez la bibliothèque du framework Microsoft Agent à l’aide des commandes suivantes :
pip install -q --upgrade pip
pip install -q agent-framework --pre
pip install -q ipywidgets
2
Configurer les identifiants
Ensuite, vous devrez fournir votre clé d’API OpenAI :
import os, getpass
os.environ["OPENAI_API_KEY"] = getpass.getpass("Enter OpenAI API Key:")
Ensuite, définissez les informations d’authentification nécessaires pour vous connecter au ClickHouse SQL playground :
Response
Enter OpenAI API Key: ········
env = {
"CLICKHOUSE_HOST": "sql-clickhouse.clickhouse.com",
"CLICKHOUSE_PORT": "8443",
"CLICKHOUSE_USER": "demo",
"CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD": "",
"CLICKHOUSE_SECURE": "true"
}
3
Initialisez le serveur MCP de ClickHouse et l’agent du framework Microsoft Agent
Configurez maintenant le serveur MCP de ClickHouse pour qu’il pointe vers le ClickHouse SQL playground, puis initialisez également notre agent et posez-lui une question :
from agent_framework import ChatAgent, MCPStdioTool
from agent_framework.openai import OpenAIResponsesClient
Le résultat de l’exécution de ce script est affiché ci-dessous :
clickhouse_mcp_server = MCPStdioTool(
name="clickhouse",
command="uv",
args=[
"run",
"--with",
"mcp-clickhouse",
"--python",
"3.10",
"mcp-clickhouse"
],
env=env
)
async with ChatAgent(
chat_client=OpenAIResponsesClient(model_id="gpt-5-mini-2025-08-07"),
name="HousePricesAgent",
instructions="You are a helpful assistant that can help query a ClickHouse database",
tools=clickhouse_mcp_server,
) as agent:
query = "Tell me about UK property prices over the last five years"
print(f"User: {query}")
async for chunk in agent.run_stream(query):
print(chunk.text, end="", flush=True)
print("\n\n")
Response
User: Tell me about UK property prices over the last five years
I looked at monthly UK sold-price records in the uk.uk_price_paid_simple_partitioned table for the last five years (toStartOfMonth(date), from Oct 2020 → Aug 2025). Summary and key points:
What I measured
- Metrics: monthly median price, mean price, and transaction count (price paid records).
- Period covered: months starting 2020-10-01 through 2025-08-01 (last five years from today).
High-level findings
- Median price rose from £255,000 (2020-10) to £294,500 (2025-08) — an increase of about +15.4% over five years.
- Equivalent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the median ≈ +2.9% per year.
- Mean price fell slightly from about £376,538 (2020-10) to £364,653 (2025-08) — a decline of ≈ −3.2% over five years.
- Mean-price CAGR ≈ −0.6% per year.
- The divergence (median up, mean slightly down) suggests changes in the mix of transactions (fewer very-high-value sales or other compositional effects), since the mean is sensitive to outliers while the median is not.
Notable patterns and events in the data
- Strong rises in 2020–2021 (visible in both median and mean), consistent with the post‑pandemic / stamp‑duty / demand-driven market surge seen in that period.
- Peaks in mean prices around mid‑2022 (mean values ~£440k), then a general softening through 2022–2023 and stabilisation around 2023–2024.
- Some months show large volatility or unusual counts (e.g., June 2021 and June 2021 had very high transaction counts; March 2025 shows a high median but April–May 2025 show lower counts). Recent months (mid‑2025) have much lower transaction counts in the table — this often indicates incomplete reporting for the most recent months and means recent monthly figures should be treated cautiously.
Example datapoints (from the query)
- 2020-10: median £255,000, mean £376,538, transactions 89,125
- 2022-08: mean peak ~£441,209 (median ~£295,000)
- 2025-03: median ~£314,750 (one of the highest medians)
- 2025-08: median £294,500, mean £364,653, transactions 18,815 (low count — likely incomplete)
Caveats
- These are transaction prices (Price Paid dataset) — actual house “values” may differ.
- Mean is sensitive to composition and outliers. Changes in the types of properties sold (e.g., mix of flats vs detached houses, regional mix) will affect mean and median differently.
- Recent months can be incomplete; months with unusually low transaction counts should be treated with caution.
- This is a national aggregate — regional differences can be substantial.
If you want I can:
- Produce a chart of median and mean over time.
- Compare year-on-year or compute CAGR for a different start/end month.
- Break the analysis down by region/county/town, property type (flat, terraced, semi, detached), or by price bands.
- Show a table of top/bottom regions for price growth over the last 5 years.
Which follow-up would you like?