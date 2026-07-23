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Dans ce guide, vous apprendrez à créer un agent IA avec le framework Microsoft Agent capable d’interagir avec le SQL playground de ClickHouse à l’aide du serveur MCP ClickHouse.
Notebook d’exempleCet exemple est disponible sous forme de notebook dans le dépôt examples.

Prérequis

  • Python doit être installé sur votre système.
  • pip doit être installé sur votre système.
  • Vous devez disposer d’une clé API OpenAI
Vous pouvez exécuter les étapes suivantes depuis votre REPL Python ou au moyen d’un script.
1

Installer les bibliothèques

Installez la bibliothèque du framework Microsoft Agent à l’aide des commandes suivantes :
2

Configurer les identifiants

Ensuite, vous devrez fournir votre clé d’API OpenAI :
Response
Ensuite, définissez les informations d’authentification nécessaires pour vous connecter au ClickHouse SQL playground :
3

Initialisez le serveur MCP de ClickHouse et l’agent du framework Microsoft Agent

Configurez maintenant le serveur MCP de ClickHouse pour qu’il pointe vers le ClickHouse SQL playground, puis initialisez également notre agent et posez-lui une question :
Le résultat de l’exécution de ce script est affiché ci-dessous :
Response
Dernière modification le 23 juillet 2026