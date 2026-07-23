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Dans ce guide, vous apprendrez à créer un agent IA avec DSPy qui peut interagir avec le SQL playground de ClickHouse à l’aide du serveur MCP de ClickHouse.

Prérequis

  • Python doit être installé sur votre système.
  • pip doit être installé sur votre système.
  • Vous aurez besoin d’une clé API Anthropic ou d’une clé API d’un autre fournisseur de LLM
Vous pouvez exécuter les étapes suivantes soit dans votre REPL Python, soit à l’aide d’un script.
Notebook d’exempleCet exemple est disponible sous forme de notebook dans le dépôt examples.
1

Installer les bibliothèques

Exécutez les commandes suivantes avec pip pour installer les bibliothèques requises :
2

Configurer les identifiants

Ensuite, vous devrez fournir votre clé API Anthropic :
Utiliser un autre fournisseur de LLMSi vous n’avez pas de clé API Anthropic et que vous souhaitez utiliser un autre fournisseur de LLM, vous trouverez dans la documentation DSPy les instructions pour configurer vos informations d’identification
Ensuite, définissez les informations d’identification nécessaires pour vous connecter au ClickHouse SQL playground :
3

Initialiser le serveur MCP

Configurez maintenant le serveur MCP ClickHouse pour qu’il pointe vers le playground SQL de ClickHouse.
4

Initialiser le LLM

Ensuite, initialisez le LLM avec la ligne suivante :
5

Lancer l'agent

Enfin, initialisez et démarrez l’agent :
Response
Dernière modification le 23 juillet 2026