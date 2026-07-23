Exemple de notebookCet exemple est disponible sous forme de notebook dans le dépôt examples.
Prérequis
- Python doit être installé sur votre système.
pipdoit être installé sur votre système.
- Vous aurez besoin d’une clé API Anthropic ou d’une clé API d’un autre fournisseur de LLM.
1
Installer les bibliothèques
Installez les bibliothèques requises en exécutant les commandes suivantes :
pip install -q --upgrade pip
pip install -q llama-index clickhouse-connect llama-index-llms-anthropic llama-index-tools-mcp
2
Configuration des identifiants
Ensuite, vous devrez fournir votre clé API Anthropic :
import os, getpass
os.environ["ANTHROPIC_API_KEY"] = getpass.getpass("Enter Anthropic API Key:")
Response
Enter Anthropic API Key: ········
Utiliser un autre fournisseur de LLMSi vous n’avez pas de clé API Anthropic et souhaitez utiliser un autre fournisseur de LLM, vous trouverez les instructions pour configurer vos identifiants dans la documentation LlamaIndex “LLMs”
3
Initialiser le serveur MCP
Configurez maintenant le serveur MCP de ClickHouse pour qu’il pointe vers le ClickHouse SQL playground. Vous devrez convertir ces fonctions Python en outils Llama Index :
from llama_index.tools.mcp import BasicMCPClient, McpToolSpec
mcp_client = BasicMCPClient(
"uv",
args=[
"run",
"--with", "mcp-clickhouse",
"--python", "3.13",
"mcp-clickhouse"
],
env={
"CLICKHOUSE_HOST": "sql-clickhouse.clickhouse.com",
"CLICKHOUSE_PORT": "8443",
"CLICKHOUSE_USER": "demo",
"CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD": "",
"CLICKHOUSE_SECURE": "true"
}
)
mcp_tool_spec = McpToolSpec(
client=mcp_client,
)
tools = await mcp_tool_spec.to_tool_list_async()
4
Créer un agent
Vous êtes maintenant prêt à créer un agent ayant accès à ces outils. Définissez à 10 le nombre maximal d’appels aux outils dans une même exécution. Vous pouvez modifier ce paramètre si vous le souhaitez :
from llama_index.core.agent import AgentRunner, FunctionCallingAgentWorker
agent_worker = FunctionCallingAgentWorker.from_tools(
tools=tools,
llm=llm, verbose=True, max_function_calls=10
)
agent = AgentRunner(agent_worker)
5
Initialiser le LLM
Initialisez le modèle Claude Sonnet 4.0 avec le code ci-dessous :
from llama_index.llms.anthropic import Anthropic
llm = Anthropic(model="claude-sonnet-4-0")
6
Lancer l’agent
Enfin, vous pouvez poser une question à l’agent :
La réponse étant longue, elle a été tronquée dans l’exemple de réponse ci-dessous :
response = agent.query("What's the most popular repository?")
Response
Added user message to memory: What's the most popular repository?
=== LLM Response ===
I'll help you find the most popular repository. Let me first explore the available databases and tables to understand the data structure.
=== Calling Function ===
Calling function: list_databases with args: {}
=== Function Output ===
meta=None content=[TextContent(type='text', text='amazon\nbluesky\ncountry\ncovid\ndefault\ndns\nenvironmental\nfood\nforex\ngeo\ngit\ngithub\nhackernews\nimdb\nlogs\nmetrica\nmgbench\nmta\nnoaa\nnyc_taxi\nnypd\nontime\nopensky\notel\notel_v2\npypi\nrandom\nreddit\nrubygems\nstackoverflow\nstar_schema\nstock\nsystem\ntw_weather\ntwitter\nuk\nwiki\nwords\nyoutube', annotations=None)] isError=False
=== LLM Response ===
I can see there's a `github` database which likely contains repository data. Let me explore the tables in that database.
=== Calling Function ===
Calling function: list_tables with args: {"database": "github"}
=== Function Output ===
...
...
...
=== LLM Response ===
Based on the GitHub data, **the most popular repository is `sindresorhus/awesome`** with **402,292 stars**.
Here are the top 10 most popular repositories by star count:
1. **sindresorhus/awesome** - 402,292 stars
2. **996icu/996.ICU** - 388,413 stars
3. **kamranahmedse/developer-roadmap** - 349,097 stars
4. **donnemartin/system-design-primer** - 316,524 stars
5. **jwasham/coding-interview-university** - 313,767 stars
6. **public-apis/public-apis** - 307,227 stars
7. **EbookFoundation/free-programming-books** - 298,890 stars
8. **facebook/react** - 286,034 stars
9. **vinta/awesome-python** - 269,320 stars
10. **freeCodeCamp/freeCodeCamp** - 261,824 stars
The `sindresorhus/awesome` repository is a curated list of awesome lists, which explains its popularity as it serves as a comprehensive directory of resources across many different topics in software development.