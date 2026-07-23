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Dans ce guide, vous apprendrez à créer un agent IA LlamaIndex qui peut interagir avec le SQL playground de ClickHouse à l’aide du serveur MCP de ClickHouse.
Exemple de notebookCet exemple est disponible sous forme de notebook dans le dépôt examples.

Prérequis

  • Python doit être installé sur votre système.
  • pip doit être installé sur votre système.
  • Vous aurez besoin d’une clé API Anthropic ou d’une clé API d’un autre fournisseur de LLM.
Vous pouvez exécuter les étapes suivantes soit depuis votre REPL Python, soit à l’aide d’un script.
1

Installer les bibliothèques

Installez les bibliothèques requises en exécutant les commandes suivantes :
2

Configuration des identifiants

Ensuite, vous devrez fournir votre clé API Anthropic :
Response
Utiliser un autre fournisseur de LLMSi vous n’avez pas de clé API Anthropic et souhaitez utiliser un autre fournisseur de LLM, vous trouverez les instructions pour configurer vos identifiants dans la documentation LlamaIndex “LLMs”
3

Initialiser le serveur MCP

Configurez maintenant le serveur MCP de ClickHouse pour qu’il pointe vers le ClickHouse SQL playground. Vous devrez convertir ces fonctions Python en outils Llama Index :
4

Créer un agent

Vous êtes maintenant prêt à créer un agent ayant accès à ces outils. Définissez à 10 le nombre maximal d’appels aux outils dans une même exécution. Vous pouvez modifier ce paramètre si vous le souhaitez :
5

Initialiser le LLM

Initialisez le modèle Claude Sonnet 4.0 avec le code ci-dessous :
6

Lancer l’agent

Enfin, vous pouvez poser une question à l’agent :
La réponse étant longue, elle a été tronquée dans l’exemple de réponse ci-dessous :
Response
Dernière modification le 23 juillet 2026