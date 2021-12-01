On this page

External Disks for Storing Data

Data, processed in ClickHouse, is usually stored in the local file system — on the same machine with the ClickHouse server. That requires large-capacity disks, which can be expensive enough. To avoid that you can store the data remotely — on Amazon S3 disks or in the Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS).

To work with data stored on Amazon S3 disks use S3 table engine, and to work with data in the Hadoop Distributed File System — HDFS table engine.

To load data from a web server with static files use a disk with type web.

MergeTree and Log family table engines can store data to HDFS using a disk with type HDFS .

Configuration markup:

< clickhouse >

< storage_configuration >

< disks >

< hdfs >

< type > hdfs </ type >

< endpoint > hdfs://hdfs1:9000/clickhouse/ </ endpoint >

</ hdfs >

</ disks >

< policies >

< hdfs >

< volumes >

< main >

< disk > hdfs </ disk >

</ main >

</ volumes >

</ hdfs >

</ policies >

</ storage_configuration >



< merge_tree >

< min_bytes_for_wide_part > 0 </ min_bytes_for_wide_part >

</ merge_tree >

</ clickhouse >



Required parameters:

endpoint — HDFS endpoint URL in path format. Endpoint URL should contain a root path to store data.

Optional parameters:

min_bytes_for_seek — The minimal number of bytes to use seek operation instead of sequential read. Default value: 1 Mb .

You can encrypt the data stored on S3, or HDFS external disks, or on a local disk. To turn on the encryption mode, in the configuration file you must define a disk with the type encrypted and choose a disk on which the data will be saved. An encrypted disk ciphers all written files on the fly, and when you read files from an encrypted disk it deciphers them automatically. So you can work with an encrypted disk like with a normal one.

Example of disk configuration:

< disks >

< disk1 >

< type > local </ type >

< path > /path1/ </ path >

</ disk1 >

< disk2 >

< type > encrypted </ type >

< disk > disk1 </ disk >

< path > path2/ </ path >

< key > _16_ascii_chars_ </ key >

</ disk2 >

</ disks >



For example, when ClickHouse writes data from some table to a file store/all_1_1_0/data.bin to disk1 , then in fact this file will be written to the physical disk along the path /path1/store/all_1_1_0/data.bin .

When writing the same file to disk2 , it will actually be written to the physical disk at the path /path1/path2/store/all_1_1_0/data.bin in encrypted mode.

Required parameters:

type — encrypted . Otherwise the encrypted disk is not created.

— . Otherwise the encrypted disk is not created. disk — Type of disk for data storage.

— Type of disk for data storage. key — The key for encryption and decryption. Type: Uint64. You can use key_hex parameter to encrypt in hexadecimal form. You can specify multiple keys using the id attribute (see example above).

Optional parameters:

path — Path to the location on the disk where the data will be saved. If not specified, the data will be saved in the root directory.

— Path to the location on the disk where the data will be saved. If not specified, the data will be saved in the root directory. current_key_id — The key used for encryption. All the specified keys can be used for decryption, and you can always switch to another key while maintaining access to previously encrypted data.

— The key used for encryption. All the specified keys can be used for decryption, and you can always switch to another key while maintaining access to previously encrypted data. algorithm — Algorithm for encryption. Possible values: AES_128_CTR , AES_192_CTR or AES_256_CTR . Default value: AES_128_CTR . The key length depends on the algorithm: AES_128_CTR — 16 bytes, AES_192_CTR — 24 bytes, AES_256_CTR — 32 bytes.

Example of disk configuration:

< clickhouse >

< storage_configuration >

< disks >

< disk_s3 >

< type > s3 </ type >

< endpoint > ...

</ disk_s3 >

< disk_s3_encrypted >

< type > encrypted </ type >

< disk > disk_s3 </ disk >

< algorithm > AES_128_CTR </ algorithm >

< key_hex id = " 0 " > 00112233445566778899aabbccddeeff </ key_hex >

< key_hex id = " 1 " > ffeeddccbbaa99887766554433221100 </ key_hex >

< current_key_id > 1 </ current_key_id >

</ disk_s3_encrypted >

</ disks >

</ storage_configuration >

</ clickhouse >



There is a tool clickhouse-static-files-uploader , which prepares a data directory for a given table ( SELECT data_paths FROM system.tables WHERE name = 'table_name' ). For each table you need, you get a directory of files. These files can be uploaded to, for example, a web server with static files. After this preparation, you can load this table into any ClickHouse server via DiskWeb .

This is a read-only disk. Its data is only read and never modified. A new table is loaded to this disk via ATTACH TABLE query (see example below). Local disk is not actually used, each SELECT query will result in a http request to fetch required data. All modification of the table data will result in an exception, i.e. the following types of queries are not allowed: CREATE TABLE, ALTER TABLE, RENAME TABLE, DETACH TABLE and TRUNCATE TABLE.

Web server storage is supported only for the MergeTree and Log engine families. To access the data stored on a web disk, use the storage_policy setting when executing the query. For example, ATTACH TABLE table_web UUID '{}' (id Int32) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id SETTINGS storage_policy = 'web' .

A ready test case. You need to add this configuration to config:

< clickhouse >

< storage_configuration >

< disks >

< web >

< type > web </ type >

< endpoint > https://clickhouse-datasets.s3.yandex.net/disk-with-static-files-tests/test-hits/ </ endpoint >

</ web >

</ disks >

< policies >

< web >

< volumes >

< main >

< disk > web </ disk >

</ main >

</ volumes >

</ web >

</ policies >

</ storage_configuration >

</ clickhouse >



And then execute this query:

ATTACH TABLE test_hits UUID '1ae36516-d62d-4218-9ae3-6516d62da218'

(

WatchID UInt64 ,

JavaEnable UInt8 ,

Title String ,

GoodEvent Int16 ,

EventTime DateTime ,

EventDate Date ,

CounterID UInt32 ,

ClientIP UInt32 ,

ClientIP6 FixedString ( 16 ) ,

RegionID UInt32 ,

UserID UInt64 ,

CounterClass Int8 ,

OS UInt8 ,

UserAgent UInt8 ,

URL String ,

Referer String ,

URLDomain String ,

RefererDomain String ,

Refresh UInt8 ,

IsRobot UInt8 ,

RefererCategories Array ( UInt16 ) ,

URLCategories Array ( UInt16 ) ,

URLRegions Array ( UInt32 ) ,

RefererRegions Array ( UInt32 ) ,

ResolutionWidth UInt16 ,

ResolutionHeight UInt16 ,

ResolutionDepth UInt8 ,

FlashMajor UInt8 ,

FlashMinor UInt8 ,

FlashMinor2 String ,

NetMajor UInt8 ,

NetMinor UInt8 ,

UserAgentMajor UInt16 ,

UserAgentMinor FixedString ( 2 ) ,

CookieEnable UInt8 ,

JavascriptEnable UInt8 ,

IsMobile UInt8 ,

MobilePhone UInt8 ,

MobilePhoneModel String ,

Params String ,

IPNetworkID UInt32 ,

TraficSourceID Int8 ,

SearchEngineID UInt16 ,

SearchPhrase String ,

AdvEngineID UInt8 ,

IsArtifical UInt8 ,

WindowClientWidth UInt16 ,

WindowClientHeight UInt16 ,

ClientTimeZone Int16 ,

ClientEventTime DateTime ,

SilverlightVersion1 UInt8 ,

SilverlightVersion2 UInt8 ,

SilverlightVersion3 UInt32 ,

SilverlightVersion4 UInt16 ,

PageCharset String ,

CodeVersion UInt32 ,

IsLink UInt8 ,

IsDownload UInt8 ,

IsNotBounce UInt8 ,

FUniqID UInt64 ,

HID UInt32 ,

IsOldCounter UInt8 ,

IsEvent UInt8 ,

IsParameter UInt8 ,

DontCountHits UInt8 ,

WithHash UInt8 ,

HitColor FixedString ( 1 ) ,

UTCEventTime DateTime ,

Age UInt8 ,

Sex UInt8 ,

Income UInt8 ,

Interests UInt16 ,

Robotness UInt8 ,

GeneralInterests Array ( UInt16 ) ,

RemoteIP UInt32 ,

RemoteIP6 FixedString ( 16 ) ,

WindowName Int32 ,

OpenerName Int32 ,

HistoryLength Int16 ,

BrowserLanguage FixedString ( 2 ) ,

BrowserCountry FixedString ( 2 ) ,

SocialNetwork String ,

SocialAction String ,

HTTPError UInt16 ,

SendTiming Int32 ,

DNSTiming Int32 ,

ConnectTiming Int32 ,

ResponseStartTiming Int32 ,

ResponseEndTiming Int32 ,

FetchTiming Int32 ,

RedirectTiming Int32 ,

DOMInteractiveTiming Int32 ,

DOMContentLoadedTiming Int32 ,

DOMCompleteTiming Int32 ,

LoadEventStartTiming Int32 ,

LoadEventEndTiming Int32 ,

NSToDOMContentLoadedTiming Int32 ,

FirstPaintTiming Int32 ,

RedirectCount Int8 ,

SocialSourceNetworkID UInt8 ,

SocialSourcePage String ,

ParamPrice Int64 ,

ParamOrderID String ,

ParamCurrency FixedString ( 3 ) ,

ParamCurrencyID UInt16 ,

GoalsReached Array ( UInt32 ) ,

OpenstatServiceName String ,

OpenstatCampaignID String ,

OpenstatAdID String ,

OpenstatSourceID String ,

UTMSource String ,

UTMMedium String ,

UTMCampaign String ,

UTMContent String ,

UTMTerm String ,

FromTag String ,

HasGCLID UInt8 ,

RefererHash UInt64 ,

URLHash UInt64 ,

CLID UInt32 ,

YCLID UInt64 ,

ShareService String ,

ShareURL String ,

ShareTitle String ,

ParsedParams Nested (

Key1 String ,

Key2 String ,

Key3 String ,

Key4 String ,

Key5 String ,

ValueDouble Float64 ) ,

IslandID FixedString ( 16 ) ,

RequestNum UInt32 ,

RequestTry UInt8

)

ENGINE = MergeTree ( )

PARTITION BY toYYYYMM ( EventDate )

ORDER BY ( CounterID , EventDate , intHash32 ( UserID ) )

SAMPLE BY intHash32 ( UserID )

SETTINGS storage_policy = 'web' ;



Required parameters:

type — web . Otherwise the disk is not created.

— . Otherwise the disk is not created. endpoint — The endpoint URL in path format. Endpoint URL must contain a root path to store data, where they were uploaded.

Optional parameters:

min_bytes_for_seek — The minimal number of bytes to use seek operation instead of sequential read. Default value: 1 Mb.

— The minimal number of bytes to use seek operation instead of sequential read. Default value: Mb. remote_fs_read_backoff_threashold — The maximum wait time when trying to read data for remote disk. Default value: 10000 seconds.

— The maximum wait time when trying to read data for remote disk. Default value: seconds. remote_fs_read_backoff_max_tries — The maximum number of attempts to read with backoff. Default value: 5 .

If a query fails with an exception DB:Exception Unreachable URL , then you can try to adjust the settings: http_connection_timeout, http_receive_timeout, keep_alive_timeout.

To get files for upload run: clickhouse static-files-disk-uploader --metadata-path <path> --output-dir <dir> ( --metadata-path can be found in query SELECT data_paths FROM system.tables WHERE name = 'table_name' ).

When loading files by endpoint , they must be loaded into <endpoint>/store/ path, but config must contain only endpoint .

If URL is not reachable on disk load when the server is starting up tables, then all errors are caught. If in this case there were errors, tables can be reloaded (become visible) via DETACH TABLE table_name -> ATTACH TABLE table_name . If metadata was successfully loaded at server startup, then tables are available straight away.

Use http_max_single_read_retries setting to limit the maximum number of retries during a single HTTP read.