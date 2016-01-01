Skip to main content

AzureBlobStorage Table Engine

This engine provides an integration with Azure Blob Storage ecosystem.

Create Table

CREATE TABLE azure_blob_storage_table (name String, value UInt32)
    ENGINE = AzureBlobStorage(connection_string|storage_account_url, container_name, blobpath, [account_name, account_key, format, compression])
    [PARTITION BY expr]
    [SETTINGS ...]

Engine parameters

  • connection_string|storage_account_url — connection_string includes account name & key (Create connection string) or you could also provide the storage account url here and account name & account key as separate parameters (see parameters account_name & account_key)
  • container_name - Container name
  • blobpath - file path. Supports following wildcards in readonly mode: *, ?, {abc,def} and {N..M} where N, M — numbers, 'abc', 'def' — strings.
  • account_name - if storage_account_url is used, then account name can be specified here
  • account_key - if storage_account_url is used, then account key can be specified here
  • format — The format of the file.
  • compression — Supported values: none, gzip/gz, brotli/br, xz/LZMA, zstd/zst. By default, it will autodetect compression by file extension. (same as setting to auto).

Example

CREATE TABLE test_table (key UInt64, data String) 
    ENGINE = AzureBlobStorage('DefaultEndpointsProtocol=http;AccountName=devstoreaccount1;AccountKey=Eby8vdM02xNOcqFlqUwJPLlmEtlCDXJ1OUzFT50uSRZ6IFsuFq2UVErCz4I6tq/K1SZFPTOtr/KBHBeksoGMGw==;BlobEndpoint=http://azurite1:10000/devstoreaccount1/;', 
    'test_container', 'test_table', 'CSV');

INSERT INTO test_table VALUES (1, 'a'), (2, 'b'), (3, 'c');

SELECT * FROM test_table;
┌─key──┬─data──┐
│  1   │   a   │
│  2   │   b   │
│  3   │   c   │
└──────┴───────┘

