AzureBlobStorage Table Engine

This engine provides an integration with Azure Blob Storage ecosystem.

CREATE TABLE azure_blob_storage_table ( name String , value UInt32 )

ENGINE = AzureBlobStorage ( connection_string | storage_account_url , container_name , blobpath , [ account_name , account_key , format , compression ] )

[ PARTITION BY expr ]

[ SETTINGS . . . ]



connection_string|storage_account_url — connection_string includes account name & key (Create connection string) or you could also provide the storage account url here and account name & account key as separate parameters (see parameters account_name & account_key)

— connection_string includes account name & key (Create connection string) or you could also provide the storage account url here and account name & account key as separate parameters (see parameters account_name & account_key) container_name - Container name

- Container name blobpath - file path. Supports following wildcards in readonly mode: * , ? , {abc,def} and {N..M} where N , M — numbers, 'abc' , 'def' — strings.

- file path. Supports following wildcards in readonly mode: , , and where , — numbers, , — strings. account_name - if storage_account_url is used, then account name can be specified here

- if storage_account_url is used, then account name can be specified here account_key - if storage_account_url is used, then account key can be specified here

- if storage_account_url is used, then account key can be specified here format — The format of the file.

— The format of the file. compression — Supported values: none , gzip/gz , brotli/br , xz/LZMA , zstd/zst . By default, it will autodetect compression by file extension. (same as setting to auto ).

Example

CREATE TABLE test_table ( key UInt64 , data String )

ENGINE = AzureBlobStorage ( 'DefaultEndpointsProtocol=http;AccountName=devstoreaccount1;AccountKey=Eby8vdM02xNOcqFlqUwJPLlmEtlCDXJ1OUzFT50uSRZ6IFsuFq2UVErCz4I6tq/K1SZFPTOtr/KBHBeksoGMGw==;BlobEndpoint=http://azurite1:10000/devstoreaccount1/;' ,

'test_container' , 'test_table' , 'CSV' ) ;



INSERT INTO test_table VALUES ( 1 , 'a' ) , ( 2 , 'b' ) , ( 3 , 'c' ) ;



SELECT * FROM test_table ;



┌─key──┬─data──┐

│ 1 │ a │

│ 2 │ b │

│ 3 │ c │

└──────┴───────┘



Azure Blob Storage Table Function