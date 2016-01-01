AzureBlobStorage Table Engine
This engine provides an integration with Azure Blob Storage ecosystem.
Create Table
CREATE TABLE azure_blob_storage_table (name String, value UInt32)
ENGINE = AzureBlobStorage(connection_string|storage_account_url, container_name, blobpath, [account_name, account_key, format, compression])
[PARTITION BY expr]
[SETTINGS ...]
Engine parameters
connection_string|storage_account_url— connection_string includes account name & key (Create connection string) or you could also provide the storage account url here and account name & account key as separate parameters (see parameters account_name & account_key)
container_name- Container name
blobpath- file path. Supports following wildcards in readonly mode:
*,
?,
{abc,def}and
{N..M}where
N,
M— numbers,
'abc',
'def'— strings.
account_name- if storage_account_url is used, then account name can be specified here
account_key- if storage_account_url is used, then account key can be specified here
format— The format of the file.
compression— Supported values:
none,
gzip/gz,
brotli/br,
xz/LZMA,
zstd/zst. By default, it will autodetect compression by file extension. (same as setting to
auto).
Example
CREATE TABLE test_table (key UInt64, data String)
ENGINE = AzureBlobStorage('DefaultEndpointsProtocol=http;AccountName=devstoreaccount1;AccountKey=Eby8vdM02xNOcqFlqUwJPLlmEtlCDXJ1OUzFT50uSRZ6IFsuFq2UVErCz4I6tq/K1SZFPTOtr/KBHBeksoGMGw==;BlobEndpoint=http://azurite1:10000/devstoreaccount1/;',
'test_container', 'test_table', 'CSV');
INSERT INTO test_table VALUES (1, 'a'), (2, 'b'), (3, 'c');
SELECT * FROM test_table;
┌─key──┬─data──┐
│ 1 │ a │
│ 2 │ b │
│ 3 │ c │
└──────┴───────┘