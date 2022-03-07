Configuring ClickHouse Keeper
ClickHouse Keeper is a component included in ClickHouse to handle replication and coordinated operations across nodes and clusters. This part of the system replaces the requirement of having a separate ZooKeeper installation and is compatible with ZooKeeper for ClickHouse operations.
This guide provides simple and minimal settings to configure ClicKHouse Keeper with an example on how to test distributed operations. This example is performed using 3 nodes on Linux.
1. Configure Nodes with Keeper settings
Install 3 ClickHouse instances on 3 hosts (chnode1, chnode2, chnode3). (View the Quick Start for details on installing ClickHouse.)
On each node, add the following entry to allow external communication through the network interface.
<listen_host>0.0.0.0</listen_host>
Add the following ClickHouse Keeper configuration to all three servers updating the
<server_id>setting for each server; for
chnode1would be
1,
chnode2would be
2, etc.
<keeper_server>
<tcp_port>9181</tcp_port>
<server_id>1</server_id>
<log_storage_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/coordination/log</log_storage_path>
<snapshot_storage_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/coordination/snapshots</snapshot_storage_path>
<coordination_settings>
<operation_timeout_ms>10000</operation_timeout_ms>
<session_timeout_ms>30000</session_timeout_ms>
<raft_logs_level>warning</raft_logs_level>
</coordination_settings>
<raft_configuration>
<server>
<id>1</id>
<hostname>chnode1.domain.com</hostname>
<port>9444</port>
</server>
<server>
<id>2</id>
<hostname>chnode2.domain.com</hostname>
<port>9444</port>
</server>
<server>
<id>3</id>
<hostname>chnode3.domain.com</hostname>
<port>9444</port>
</server>
</raft_configuration>
</keeper_server>
These are the basic settings used above:
Parameter Description Example tcp_port port to be used by clients of keeper 9181 default equivalent of 2181 as in zookeeper server_id identifier for each CLickHouse Keeper server used in raft configuration 1 coordination_settings section to parameters such as timeouts timeouts: 10000, log level: trace server definition of server participating list of each server definition raft_configuration settings for each server in the keeper cluster server and settings for each id numeric id of the server for keeper services 1 hostname hostname, IP or FQDN of each server in the keeper cluster chnode1.domain.com port port to listen on for interserver keeper connections 9444
note
View the ClickHouse Keeper docs page for details on all the available parameters.
Enable the Zookeeper component. It will use the ClickHouse Keeper engine:
<zookeeper>
<node>
<host>chnode1.domain.com</host>
<port>9181</port>
</node>
<node>
<host>chnode2.domain.com</host>
<port>9181</port>
</node>
<node>
<host>chnode3.domain.com</host>
<port>9181</port>
</node>
</zookeeper>
These are the basic settings used above:
Parameter Description Example node list of nodes for ClickHouse Keeper connections settings entry for each server host hostname, IP or FQDN of each ClickHouse keepr node chnode1.domain.com port ClickHouse Keeper client port 9181
Restart ClickHouse and verify that each Keeper instance is running. Execute the following command on each server. The
ruokcommand returns
imokif Keeper is running and healthy:
# echo ruok | nc localhost 9181; echo
imok
The
systemdatabase has a table named
zookeeperthat contains the details of your ClickHouse Keeper instances. Let's view the table:
SELECT *
FROM system.zookeeper
WHERE path IN ('/', '/clickhouse')
The table looks like:
┌─name───────┬─value─┬─czxid─┬─mzxid─┬───────────────ctime─┬───────────────mtime─┬─version─┬─cversion─┬─aversion─┬─ephemeralOwner─┬─dataLength─┬─numChildren─┬─pzxid─┬─path────────┐
│ clickhouse │ │ 124 │ 124 │ 2022-03-07 00:49:34 │ 2022-03-07 00:49:34 │ 0 │ 2 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ 2 │ 5693 │ / │
│ task_queue │ │ 125 │ 125 │ 2022-03-07 00:49:34 │ 2022-03-07 00:49:34 │ 0 │ 1 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ 126 │ /clickhouse │
│ tables │ │ 5693 │ 5693 │ 2022-03-07 00:49:34 │ 2022-03-07 00:49:34 │ 0 │ 3 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ 3 │ 6461 │ /clickhouse │
└────────────┴───────┴───────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────┴──────────┴────────────────┴────────────┴─────────────┴───────┴─────────────┘
2. Configure a cluster in ClickHouse
Let's configure a simple cluster with 2 shards and only one replica on 2 of the nodes. The third node will be used to achieve a quorum for the requirement in ClickHouse Keeper. Update the configuration on
chnode1and
chnode2. The following cluster defines 1 shard on each node for a total of 2 shards with no replication. In this example, some of the data will be on node and some will be on the other node:
<cluster_2S_1R>
<shard>
<replica>
<host>chnode1.domain.com</host>
<port>9000</port>
<user>default</user>
<password>ClickHouse123!</password>
</replica>
</shard>
<shard>
<replica>
<host>chnode2.domain.com</host>
<port>9000</port>
<user>default</user>
<password>ClickHouse123!</password>
</replica>
</shard>
</cluster_2S_1R>
Parameter Description Example shard list of replicas on the cluster definition list of replicas for each shard replica list of settings for each replica settings entries for each replica host hostname, IP or FQDN of server that will host a replica shard chnode1.domain.com port port used to communicate using the native tcp protocol 9000 user username that will be used to authenticate to the cluster instances default password password for the user define to allow connections to cluster instances ClickHouse123!
Restart ClickHouse and verify the cluster was created:
SHOW clusters;
You should see your cluster:
┌─cluster───────┐
│ cluster_2S_1R │
└───────────────┘
3. Create and test distributed table
Create a new database on the new cluster using ClickHouse client on
chnode1. The
ON CLUSTERclause automatically creates the database on both nodes.
CREATE DATABASE db1 ON CLUSTER 'cluster_2S_1R';
Create a new table on the
db1database. Once again,
ON CLUSTERcreates the table on both nodes.
CREATE TABLE db1.table1 on cluster 'cluster_2S_1R'
(
`id` UInt64,
`column1` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY column1
On the
chnode1node, add a couple of rows:
INSERT INTO db1.table1
(id, column1)
VALUES
(1, 'abc'),
(2, 'def')
Add a couple of rows on the
chnode2node:
INSERT INTO db1.table1
(id, column1)
VALUES
(3, 'ghi'),
(4, 'jkl')
Notice that running a
SELECTstatement on each node only shows the data on that node. For example, on
chnode1:
SELECT *
FROM db1.table1
Query id: 7ef1edbc-df25-462b-a9d4-3fe6f9cb0b6d
┌─id─┬─column1─┐
│ 1 │ abc │
│ 2 │ def │
└────┴─────────┘
2 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec.
On
chnode2:
SELECT *
FROM db1.table1
Query id: c43763cc-c69c-4bcc-afbe-50e764adfcbf
┌─id─┬─column1─┐
│ 3 │ ghi │
│ 4 │ jkl │
└────┴─────────┘
You can create a
Distributedtable to represent the data on the two shards. Tables with the
Distributedtable engine do not store any data of their own, but allow distributed query processing on multiple servers. Reads hit all the shards, and writes can be distributed across the shards. Run the following query on
chnode1:
CREATE TABLE db1.dist_table (
id UInt64,
column1 String
)
ENGINE = Distributed(cluster_2S_1R,db1,table1)
Notice querying
dist_tablereturns all four rows of data from the two shards:
SELECT *
FROM db1.dist_table
Query id: 495bffa0-f849-4a0c-aeea-d7115a54747a
┌─id─┬─column1─┐
│ 1 │ abc │
│ 2 │ def │
└────┴─────────┘
┌─id─┬─column1─┐
│ 3 │ ghi │
│ 4 │ jkl │
└────┴─────────┘
4 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.018 sec.
Summary
This guide demostrated how to setup a cluster using ClickHouse Keeper. With ClickHouse Keeper, you can configure clusters and define distributed tables that can be replicated across shards.