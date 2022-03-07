On this page

Configuring ClickHouse Keeper

ClickHouse Keeper is a component included in ClickHouse to handle replication and coordinated operations across nodes and clusters. This part of the system replaces the requirement of having a separate ZooKeeper installation and is compatible with ZooKeeper for ClickHouse operations.

This guide provides simple and minimal settings to configure ClicKHouse Keeper with an example on how to test distributed operations. This example is performed using 3 nodes on Linux.

Install 3 ClickHouse instances on 3 hosts (chnode1, chnode2, chnode3). (View the Quick Start for details on installing ClickHouse.) On each node, add the following entry to allow external communication through the network interface. < listen_host > 0.0.0.0 </ listen_host >

Add the following ClickHouse Keeper configuration to all three servers updating the <server_id> setting for each server; for chnode1 would be 1 , chnode2 would be 2 , etc. < keeper_server >

< tcp_port > 9181 </ tcp_port >

< server_id > 1 </ server_id >

< log_storage_path > /var/lib/clickhouse/coordination/log </ log_storage_path >

< snapshot_storage_path > /var/lib/clickhouse/coordination/snapshots </ snapshot_storage_path >



< coordination_settings >

< operation_timeout_ms > 10000 </ operation_timeout_ms >

< session_timeout_ms > 30000 </ session_timeout_ms >

< raft_logs_level > warning </ raft_logs_level >

</ coordination_settings >



< raft_configuration >

< server >

< id > 1 </ id >

< hostname > chnode1.domain.com </ hostname >

< port > 9444 </ port >

</ server >

< server >

< id > 2 </ id >

< hostname > chnode2.domain.com </ hostname >

< port > 9444 </ port >

</ server >

< server >

< id > 3 </ id >

< hostname > chnode3.domain.com </ hostname >

< port > 9444 </ port >

</ server >

</ raft_configuration >

</ keeper_server >

These are the basic settings used above: Parameter Description Example tcp_port port to be used by clients of keeper 9181 default equivalent of 2181 as in zookeeper server_id identifier for each CLickHouse Keeper server used in raft configuration 1 coordination_settings section to parameters such as timeouts timeouts: 10000, log level: trace server definition of server participating list of each server definition raft_configuration settings for each server in the keeper cluster server and settings for each id numeric id of the server for keeper services 1 hostname hostname, IP or FQDN of each server in the keeper cluster chnode1.domain.com port port to listen on for interserver keeper connections 9444 note View the ClickHouse Keeper docs page for details on all the available parameters.

Enable the Zookeeper component. It will use the ClickHouse Keeper engine: < zookeeper >

< node >

< host > chnode1.domain.com </ host >

< port > 9181 </ port >

</ node >

< node >

< host > chnode2.domain.com </ host >

< port > 9181 </ port >

</ node >

< node >

< host > chnode3.domain.com </ host >

< port > 9181 </ port >

</ node >

</ zookeeper >

These are the basic settings used above: Parameter Description Example node list of nodes for ClickHouse Keeper connections settings entry for each server host hostname, IP or FQDN of each ClickHouse keepr node chnode1.domain.com port ClickHouse Keeper client port 9181 Restart ClickHouse and verify that each Keeper instance is running. Execute the following command on each server. The ruok command returns imok if Keeper is running and healthy:

imok

The system database has a table named zookeeper that contains the details of your ClickHouse Keeper instances. Let's view the table: SELECT *

FROM system . zookeeper

WHERE path IN ( '/' , '/clickhouse' )

The table looks like: ┌─name───────┬─value─┬─czxid─┬─mzxid─┬───────────────ctime─┬───────────────mtime─┬─version─┬─cversion─┬─aversion─┬─ephemeralOwner─┬─dataLength─┬─numChildren─┬─pzxid─┬─path────────┐

│ clickhouse │ │ 124 │ 124 │ 2022-03-07 00:49:34 │ 2022-03-07 00:49:34 │ 0 │ 2 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ 2 │ 5693 │ / │

│ task_queue │ │ 125 │ 125 │ 2022-03-07 00:49:34 │ 2022-03-07 00:49:34 │ 0 │ 1 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ 126 │ /clickhouse │

│ tables │ │ 5693 │ 5693 │ 2022-03-07 00:49:34 │ 2022-03-07 00:49:34 │ 0 │ 3 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ 3 │ 6461 │ /clickhouse │

└────────────┴───────┴───────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────┴──────────┴────────────────┴────────────┴─────────────┴───────┴─────────────┘



Let's configure a simple cluster with 2 shards and only one replica on 2 of the nodes. The third node will be used to achieve a quorum for the requirement in ClickHouse Keeper. Update the configuration on chnode1 and chnode2 . The following cluster defines 1 shard on each node for a total of 2 shards with no replication. In this example, some of the data will be on node and some will be on the other node: < cluster_2S_1R >

< shard >

< replica >

< host > chnode1.domain.com </ host >

< port > 9000 </ port >

< user > default </ user >

< password > ClickHouse123! </ password >

</ replica >

</ shard >

< shard >

< replica >

< host > chnode2.domain.com </ host >

< port > 9000 </ port >

< user > default </ user >

< password > ClickHouse123! </ password >

</ replica >

</ shard >

</ cluster_2S_1R >

Parameter Description Example shard list of replicas on the cluster definition list of replicas for each shard replica list of settings for each replica settings entries for each replica host hostname, IP or FQDN of server that will host a replica shard chnode1.domain.com port port used to communicate using the native tcp protocol 9000 user username that will be used to authenticate to the cluster instances default password password for the user define to allow connections to cluster instances ClickHouse123!

Restart ClickHouse and verify the cluster was created: SHOW clusters ;

You should see your cluster: ┌─cluster───────┐

│ cluster_2S_1R │

└───────────────┘



Create a new database on the new cluster using ClickHouse client on chnode1 . The ON CLUSTER clause automatically creates the database on both nodes. CREATE DATABASE db1 ON CLUSTER 'cluster_2S_1R' ;

Create a new table on the db1 database. Once again, ON CLUSTER creates the table on both nodes. CREATE TABLE db1 . table1 on cluster 'cluster_2S_1R'

(

` id ` UInt64 ,

` column1 ` String

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY column1

On the chnode1 node, add a couple of rows: INSERT INTO db1 . table1

( id , column1 )

VALUES

( 1 , 'abc' ) ,

( 2 , 'def' )

Add a couple of rows on the chnode2 node: INSERT INTO db1 . table1

( id , column1 )

VALUES

( 3 , 'ghi' ) ,

( 4 , 'jkl' )

Notice that running a SELECT statement on each node only shows the data on that node. For example, on chnode1 : SELECT *

FROM db1 . table1

Query id: 7ef1edbc-df25-462b-a9d4-3fe6f9cb0b6d



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 1 │ abc │

│ 2 │ def │

└────┴─────────┘



2 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec.

On chnode2 : SELECT *

FROM db1.table1

Query id: c43763cc-c69c-4bcc-afbe-50e764adfcbf



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 3 │ ghi │

│ 4 │ jkl │

└────┴─────────┘

You can create a Distributed table to represent the data on the two shards. Tables with the Distributed table engine do not store any data of their own, but allow distributed query processing on multiple servers. Reads hit all the shards, and writes can be distributed across the shards. Run the following query on chnode1 : CREATE TABLE db1 . dist_table (

id UInt64 ,

column1 String

)

ENGINE = Distributed ( cluster_2S_1R , db1 , table1 )

Notice querying dist_table returns all four rows of data from the two shards: SELECT *

FROM db1 . dist_table

Query id: 495bffa0-f849-4a0c-aeea-d7115a54747a



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 1 │ abc │

│ 2 │ def │

└────┴─────────┘

┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 3 │ ghi │

│ 4 │ jkl │

└────┴─────────┘



4 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.018 sec.



This guide demostrated how to setup a cluster using ClickHouse Keeper. With ClickHouse Keeper, you can configure clusters and define distributed tables that can be replicated across shards.