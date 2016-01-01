Compliance, and Data Privacy at ClickHouse
Compliance
ClickHouse Cloud adheres to the following compliance frameworks:
- AICPA: SOC for Service Organizations: Information for Users and Entities
- ISO 27001
- GDPR
- CCPA
We also provide a secure method to pay by credit card that is compliant with PCI SAQ A v4.0.
To download detailed reports, please see our Trust Center.
Data Privacy
Details on personal data that ClickHouse collects, how it is used, how it is protected and other privacy related information can be found in the following locations.