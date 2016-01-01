Customer Managed Encryption Keys (CMEK)

ClickHouse Cloud enables customers to encrypt their services housed in AWS using their own AWS KMS key. We utilize AWS KMS keys to encrypt the virtual file system, then use a key you generate and manage to encrypt the AWS KMS key in a process known as envelope encryption. All the service needs for this to work is access to your AWS KMS key to decrypt & encrypt the data encryption key.

note To enable this feature for ClickHouse Cloud Production services in AWS please contact support. Customer managed encryption keys must be specified at the time the service is created. Existing services cannot use this option at this time.

Step 1. Creating an AWS KMS Key

You can create the AWS KMS key via the AWS Console, CloudFormation stack, or using a Terraform provider. We walk through the steps for each below.

Note: if you already have an KMS key you want to use, you can move on to the next step

Login to your AWS Account and navigate to the Key Management Service. Select Customer managed keys on the left. Click Create key on the upper right. Choose Key type "Symmetric" and Key usage "Encrypt and decrypt" and click Next. Enter an alias (display name) for your key and click Next. Choose your key administrator(s) and click Next. (Optional) Choose your key user(s) and click Next. Add the following code snippet at the bottom of the Key policy.

{

"Sid" : "Allow ClickHouse Access" ,

"Effect" : "Allow" ,

"Principal" : {

"AWS" : "arn:aws:iam::576599896960:role/prod-kms-request-role"

} ,

"Action" : [ "kms:GetPublicKey" ,

"kms:Decrypt" ,

"kms:GenerateDataKeyPair" ,

"kms:Encrypt" ,

"kms:GetKeyRotationStatus" ,

"kms:GenerateDataKey" ,

"kms:DescribeKey" ] ,

"Resource" : "*"

}





Click Finish. Click the alias of the key you just created. Use the copy button to copy the ARN.

ClickHouse provides a simple Cloud Formation stack to deploy the AWS Policy for your key. This method supports both existing KMS keys and creation of new KMS keys for ClickHouse Cloud integration.

Login to your AWS account. Visit this link to prepare the CloudFormation template. Enter the ARNs of the KMS key(s) you want to use (comma separated with no spaces in between). Accept "I acknowledge that AWS CloudFormation might create IAM resources with custom names." and click Create stack. Make note of the RoleArn and the KeyArn in the stack output as you will need these for the next step.

Login to your AWS account. Visit this link to prepare the CloudFormation template. Accept "I acknowledge that AWS CloudFormation might create IAM resources with custom names." and click Create stack. Make note of the KeyArn in the stack output as you will need this for the next step.

For users who want to deploy the key via Terraform, check out the AWS provider documentation here.

Step 2. Starting a Service with Customer Managed Encryption Keys

Log into your ClickHouse Cloud account. Go to the Services screen if you are not already there. Click New Service. Select your Cloud provider, Region and name your service. Click Set up encryption key (CMEK). Paste your AWS ARN in the field on the right side of the window.

The system will check to ensure the encryption key is accessible. Once you see the Valid message above the AWS ARN box click Create Service. A key icon will show in the upper right corner of the service tile on the Services screen to let you know it is encrypted.

Backups will be encrypted using the same key as the service to which they are associated. If you need to restore an encrypted backup, please contact support.