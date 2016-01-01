Setting up GCP Private Service Connect

Private Service Connect is a capability of Google Cloud networking that allows consumers to access managed services privately from inside their VPC network. Similarly, it allows managed service producers to host these services in their own separate VPC networks and offer a private connection to their consumers.

Service producers publish their applications to consumers by creating Private Service Connect services. Service consumers access those Private Service Connect services directly through one of these Private Service Connect types.

info By default a ClickHouse service is not available via Private Service connect even if the PSC connection is approved and established; you need explicitly add the PSC ID to the allow list on an instance level by creating a Support request. The support request will be covered later in this document.

Region Service Attachment Private DNS domain asia-southeast1 projects/dataplane-production/regions/asia-southeast1/serviceAttachments/production-asia-southeast1-clickhouse-cloud asia-southeast1.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud europe-west4 projects/dataplane-production/regions/europe-west4/serviceAttachments/production-europe-west4-clickhouse-cloud europe-west4.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud us-central1 projects/dataplane-production/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/production-us-central1-clickhouse-cloud us-central1.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud

Cross-region connectivity is not supported. Producer and consumer regions should be the same. You will be able to connect from other regions within your VPC if you enable Global access on the PSC level (see below).

In the Google Cloud console, navigate to Network services -> Private Service Connect

Open the Private Service Connect creation dialog by clicking on the Connect Endpoint button.

Target : Please use Published service

: Please set a name for the PSC . Network/Subnetwork/IP address : Please choose the network you want to use for the connection. You will need to create an IP address or use an existing one for the Private Service Connect endpoint.

: Please choose the network you want to use for the connection. You will need to create an IP address or use an existing one for the Private Service Connect endpoint. To make the endpoint available from any region, you can enable the Enable global access checkbox.

To create the PSC Endpoint, use the ADD ENDPOINT button.

The Status column will change from Pending to Accepted once the connection is approved.

Please copy PSC Connection ID & IP address(10.142.0.2 in this example), you will need this information in next steps.

Two options are presented, using the Google Cloud console, and using the gcloud CLI.

Please create Private DNS zone from Supported regions part:

. Click Create Zone:

In the Zone Type dialog Please set:

Zone type: Private

Zone name: please set zone name.

DNS name: please use the Private DNS domain column from the Supported regions table for your region.

Please point it to the IP address created in the Adding PSC Connection step.

gcloud dns \

--project = _PROJECTID_ \

managed-zones create ch-cloud-us-central1 \

--description = "Private DNS zone for PSC" \

--dns-name = "us-central1.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud." \

--visibility = "private" \

--networks = "https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/_PROJECTID_/global/networks/default"



gcloud dns \

--project = _PROJECTID_ \

record-sets create *.us-central1.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud. \

--zone = "ch-cloud-us-central1" \

--type = "A" \

--ttl = "300" \

--rrdatas = "10.128.0.2"



Any record within the us-central1.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud domain should be pointed to Private Service Connect Endpoint IP. (10.142.0.2 in this example).

ping instance-id.us-central1.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud.



PING instance-id.us-east1.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud (10.142.0.2) 56(84) bytes of data.



Please open a support case and provide the following information about Private Service Connect:

PSC Connection ID(s) from the Adding PSC Connection step

GCP projectID(s)

ClickHouse Cloud service URL(s) that should be available via Private Service Connect. To find the URL(s) click on a service that you need the URL for and open Connect. The cluster hostname will be available:

Once this request is processed, the PSC connection Status will change to Accepted and you will be able to connect to your instance using your Private DNS hostname.

For example, if the hostname is abcd.us-central1.gcp.clickhouse.cloud , to connect via Private Service connect link, please use abcd.us-central1.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud as the hostname.

tip Note the p added to the private FQDN abcd.us-central1.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud

curl https:// HOSTNAME .us-central1.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud:8443



Ok.



clickhouse-client --host HOSTNAME .us-central1.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud \

--secure --port 9440 \

--password PASSWORD



1



All DNS records from the ${region}.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud. zone should be pointed to the internal IP address from Adding PSC Connection step. In this example the region is us-central1.

nslookup abcd.us-central1.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud.



Non-authoritative answer:

Name: abcd.us-central1.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud

Address: 10.142.0.2



If you have problems with connecting via PSC link, please check connectivity using openssl . Make sure Private Service Connect endpoint status is Accepted before doing it:

OpenSSL should be able to connect, (see CONNECTED in the output), errno=104 is expected

openssl s_client -connect abcd.us-central1.p.gcp.clickhouse.cloud:9440



CONNECTED(00000003)

write:errno=104

---

no peer certificate available

---

No client certificate CA names sent

---

SSL handshake has read 0 bytes and written 335 bytes

Verification: OK

---

New, (NONE), Cipher is (NONE)

Secure Renegotiation IS NOT supported

Compression: NONE

Expansion: NONE

No ALPN negotiated

Early data was not sent

Verify return code: 0 (ok)



For detailed information please visit https://cloud.google.com/vpc/docs/configure-private-service-connect-services